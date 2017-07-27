Please select your home edition
Allen Brothers continues RS Feva Worlds sponsorship

by Ben Harden today at 8:59 am 21-27 July 2017
Team Allen sailors McPherson and Collingbourne © Allen Brothers

Taking place on the 21st to the 27th of July on the largest lake in the Netherlands, the Ijsselmeer, will be the Allen sponsored 2017 RS Feva World Championships. Allen Brothers is continuing its support of the RS class as well as several Team Allen Sailors attending the event. 153 boats are already entered and some competitors will be travelling all the way from China, Lithuania, Hong Kong and the UK.

Host club, International Sailing Centre Medemblik, is located in small picturesque town in the North of Holland. Medemblik is famous for its locally produced cow's cheese and is surrounded by water which makes for easily accessible and competitive sailing as well as interesting cycling and walking routes.

Liz Adams, Managing director of Allen Brothers said, "We have enjoyed being linked with the RS Feva Class for many years now and are very pleased to be given the opportunity once more to sponsor the Worlds in Medemblik this year."

Among the already entered competitors are Team Allen sailors Dylan McPherson and crew Dylan Collingbourne. Having recently placed 10th at the Nationals in Torbay Collingbourne said, "The Nationals consisted of challenging conditions, the wind was forever changing and we found the wave pattern confusing, however it was great practice and I feel we are ready for the big one, the RS Feva Worlds in Medemblik!"

McPherson then commented, "We qualified into gold fleet in the Feva Worlds last year and finished 25th out of 165, so our aim is to improve on that result having soaked up another year's worth of experience and training."

The Dylan's are hoping that the conditions in Medemblik will suit them as it will probably be there last major event together in the RS Feva, Collingbourne then went on to say, "We are supremely confident that our Allen hardware is one thing that won't let us down during the Regatta."

Also set to turn up on the 21st of July for a week of excitingly close racing is 2016 Allen Academy Optimist winner Quinn Edmonds. Having only recently started on the RS Feva circuit Quinn and his crew Finlay Oliver have a steep learning curve ahead of them as they try to master asymmetric sailing before the event.

Quinn commented, "We recently attended three of the RS Feva South-West Open training sessions that the Class Association organises. These training sessions were really helpful, learning about spinnakers, downwind angles, boat setup and the importance of good communication between us – all very new for us Optimist sailors."

With Quinn and Fin being so new to the class they are attending the Worlds with the outlook of gaining the experience that such an event can provide, hopefully this can help them improve the skills and knowledge the RS Feva requires to see them go onto win events in the future.

Allen Brothers, based in Essex, manufactures and supplies most of the equipment found on the RS Feva and play such an important role in supplying the best quality products for the sailors of the RS class. The company is continually developing and improving its products by working closely with Team Allen sailors and Allen sponsored events. Go to www.allenbrothers.co.uk for product details.

To find out more information about the RS Feva World Championships in Medemblik visit www.rsfeva.org

