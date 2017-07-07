Sharps Doom Bar Salcombe Merlin Week - Day 6

by Tim Fells today at 7:53 pm

The final day brought further wall to wall sunshine with a force three Westerly that was due to swing to the SW for the afternoon.

Red v Black flights Course 1,7,3,7,2

With the wind in the West conditions at Salcombe are particularly challenging for competitors and race officers alike. With the breeze coming from two different directions around the town and meeting on the start line, setting a true start is almost impossible. At the first attempt to start the race, PRO Simon Dobson wisely abandoned with 30 seconds to go as the ebb tide had already taken the majority of the fleet over the line. At the second attempt the wind had all but disappeared and many boats were line shy.

An isolated gust from the north running down the town side took a bunch of boats away down to the rocks where they were the able to hook into the North Sands lift. First to Blackstone were Roger and Jane Gilbert closely followed by Paul Hollis and Paula Mason with Ian and Ellie Sharps in third.

A key point in the race was always going to be the Ferry Landing where the transition from the Southwesterly to the breeze out of Batson was made. At this point Tim Fells and Fran Gifford had joined the leaders and by dint of getting themselves inside boat on the beach managed to set the leaders out into the tide and tack on to a port lift to lead away down to Snapes Point.

From this point the race, limited by the low water, was a processional fetch up and down to Gerston, much to Tim and Fran's liking due to the lack of tactical decisions required. Although chased all the way by the Gilberts, Tim and Fran returned to the harbour for the final beat to the line in a now glorious Southwester. Taking their second cannon of the week, they secured second overall and laid down the challenge to Taxi and Alex who needed a second place to take the title.

Third across the line were Ian and Ellie ahead of Christian Birrell and Sam Brearey, Will and Arthur Henderson followed by Richard Whitworth and Sam Mottershead.

Blue v Green flights Course 1.3,1,7,2,3

So, in the afternoon race, the final shoot out.

The breeze on the line favoured the pin end but there was going to be a good right hander at the top of the course for those who played the town side. The Chrises won the Portlemouth side but hit a hole off Mill Bay. The Calverts who had made the best start on the town side led in from the right followed by Jon Gorringe and Nicki Bass, Si Blake and Pippa Taylor then the Chrises. Taxi and Alex made a second row start towards the Portlemouth shore and bailed out to the town side and were able to recover into the top ten and then make immediate gains on the leaders to be up into fourth by Crossways.

From here on in the race settled into a tight tacking dual amongst the top four. The Calverts led but were passed by Si and Pippa on the beat back to Mill Bay only to lose it again on the final approach. Taxi and Alex, despite their best efforts were unable to make further inroads.

At the line Mike and Jane took their second cannon of the week to jump up into fourth overall. Si and Pippa were second and third overall. The Chrises took third and fifth overall. Taxi and Alex came home a disappointed fourth, taking the bridesmaid position. Rounding out the top six finishers, Jon and Nicki were fifth and Caroline Croft with Beka Jones were sixth.

Overall, Tim and Fran took the title by one point. What a ridiculous turn of events!

Overall Results:

Pos Sail No. Flight Helm Crew Club R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 R7 R8 R9 R10 R11 R12 Pts 1st 3764 Red Tim Fells Frances Gifford SYC/Police Sailing UK ‑6 (DNC) 1 (DNC) (DNC) 2 (DNC) 4 (DNC) 2 1 (DNC) 10 2nd 3684 Green Andy Davis Alex Warren Bartley SC 1 (DNC) (DNC) 3 ‑6 (DNC) (DNC) 2 1 (DNC) (DNC) 4 11 3rd 3735 Green Simon Blake Pippa Taylor Cookham/Hollingworth 3 (DNC) (DNC) 2 ‑8 (DNC) (DNC) 1 4 (DNC) (DNC) 2 12 4th 3691 Blue Mike Calvert Jane Calvert Axe YC (DNC) 3 7 (DNC) 3 (DNC) ‑20 (DNC) (DNC) 1 (DNC) 1 15 5th 3778 Green Chris Gould Chris Kilsby Bartley SC 4 (DNC) (DNC) 1 ‑14 (DNC) (DNC) 3 5 (DNC) (DNC) 3 16 6th 3788 Red Christian Birrell Sam Brearey Winsford Flash 7 (DNC) 2 (DNC) (DNC) 5 (DNC) 7 (DNC) (BFD) 4 (DNC) 25 7th 3777 Blue Simon Potts Ally Potts Burghfield SC (DNC) 2 4 (DNC) 5 (DNC) 8 (DNC) (DNC) (BFD) (DNC) 8 27 8th 3656 Green Olly Turner Miss Holly Scott Starcross YC (BFD) (DNC) (DNC) 5 1 (DNC) (DNC) 6 6 (DNC) (DNC) 10 28 9th 3726 Red Will Henderson Arthur Henderson SYC 5 (DNC) 3 (DNC) (DNC) ‑11 (DNC) 5 (DNC) 10 5 (DNC) 28 10th 3756 Black William Warren Mark Oakey Shoreham SC (DNC) 6 (DNC) 4 (DNC) 3 1 (DNC) 15 (DNC) ‑17 (DNC) 29 11th 3743 Blue Matt Biggs Ben Hollis Bartley SC (DNC) 1 8 (DNC) ‑13 (DNC) 9 (DNC) (DNC) 5 (DNC) 7 30 12th 3658 Black Chris Jennings Pete Horn Burghfield (DNC) 4 (DNC) 6 (DNC) 10 3 (DNC) ‑11 (DNC) 10 (DNC) 33 13th 3703 Black Richard Whitworth Sam Mottershead Parkstone & Hollingworth Lake (DNC) 7 (DNC) ‑13 (DNC) 4 4 (DNC) 12 (DNC) 6 (DNC) 33 14th 3722 Black Roger Gilbert Jane Gilbert Frensham Pond SC (DNC) 9 (DNC) 10 (DNC) ‑12 6 (DNC) 10 (DNC) 2 (DNC) 37 15th 3781 Black David Winder Oliver Winder Hollingworth S.C (DNC) 8 (DNC) 7 (DNC) ‑16 13 (DNC) 2 (DNC) 9 (DNC) 39 16th 3774 Black Jon Turner Richard Parslow Lyme Regis (DNC) 13 (DNC) 11 (DNC) 1 ‑14 (DNC) 3 (DNC) 14 (DNC) 42 17th 3791 Blue Jon Gorringe Nicky Bass Parkstone (DNC) 11 14 (DNC) 9 (DNC) 5 (DNC) (DNC) (BFD) (DNC) 5 44 18th 3678 Black Steve Crook Sally Townend Hollingworth Lake SC (DNC) 5 (DNC) 14 (DNC) ‑20 2 (DNC) 8 (DNC) 16 (DNC) 45 19th 3712 Black Ian Sharps Ellie Sharps Burghfield SC (DNC) RDG (DNC) 9 (DNC) 7 (BFD) (DNC) 16 (DNC) 3 (DNC) 46 20th 3776 Black Alan Roberts Rob Henderson Hayling Island SC (DNC) 10 (DNC) 8 (DNC) ‑14 7 (DNC) 13 (DNC) 11 (DNC) 49 21st 3707 Red Alex Jackson Chris Downham Hampton SC 2 (DNC) 5 (DNC) (DNC) ‑21 (DNC) 11 (DNC) 15 18 (DNC) 51 22nd 3685 Green Sophie Mackley Mary Henderson Shoreham SC 11 (DNC) (DNC) ‑24 2 (DNC) (DNC) 8 17 (DNC) (DNC) 13 51 23rd 3715 Blue Paul Rayson Christian Hill Salcombe / Fishers Green (DNC) 12 11 (DNC) 11 (DNC) (BFD) (DNC) (DNC) 8 (DNC) 12 54 24th 3758 Red Tim Saxton Jodie Green Burghfield SC 14 (DNC) 9 (DNC) (DNC) ‑19 (DNC) 10 (DNC) 3 19 (DNC) 55 25th 3742 Red Ian Dobson Rob Allen Shoreham SC 8 (DNC) 10 (DNC) (DNC) (BFD) (DNC) 15 (DNC) 6 20 (DNC) 59 26th 3702 Red Duncan Salmon Harriet Salmon Wembley SC ‑15 (DNC) 13 (DNC) (DNC) 13 (DNC) 13 (DNC) 13 12 (DNC) 64 27th 3611 Blue Chris Dodds Alex Jones Nottingham SC (DNC) 15 15 (DNC) ‑32 (DNC) 10 (DNC) (DNC) 11 (DNC) 17 68 28th 3730 Red Paul Hollis Paula Mason Blithfield SC 12 (DNC) 16 (DNC) (DNC) 25 (DNC) ‑28 (DNC) 14 7 (DNC) 74 29th 3676 Black Antony Gifford Jo Gifford Royal Harwich YC (DNC) 16 (DNC) ‑28 (DNC) 9 16 (DNC) 7 (DNC) 27 (DNC) 75 30th 3723 Red Andrew Harris James Warren Tamesis 9 (DNC) 25 (DNC) (DNC) 15 (DNC) (BFD) (DNC) 18 8 (DNC) 75 31st 3659 Blue Julian Parry Evan Parry Hollingworth Lake SC (DNC) ‑22 20 (DNC) 22 (DNC) 12 (DNC) (DNC) 12 (DNC) 9 75 32nd 3710 Green Jon Ibbotson Nick Copsey Burghfield SC 10 (DNC) (DNC) 15 ‑18 (DNC) (DNC) 16 18 (DNC) (DNC) 16 75 33rd 3766 Red Andy Dalby Phil Dalby Hampton SC 13 (DNC) 19 (DNC) (DNC) ‑35 (DNC) 24 (DNC) 9 13 (DNC) 78 34th 3645 Blue Steve Hall Alison Hall Burnham SC (DNC) (BFD) 23 (DNC) 16 (DNC) 15 (DNC) (DNC) 7 (DNC) 18 79 35th 3752 Red Will Rainey Andrea Downham Burghfield SC 16 (DNC) 12 (DNC) (DNC) 8 (DNC) (BFD) (DNC) 21 22 (DNC) 79 36th 3673 Blue Caroline Croft Beka Jones Bartley SC (DNC) (BFD) 6 (DNC) (DNF) (DNC) 11 (DNC) (DNC) 4 DNC 6 88 37th 3687 Green Matt Greenfield Matt Lulham‑Robinson Chew Valley SC (BFD) (DNC) (DNC) 17 30 (DNC) (DNC) 22 9 (DNC) (DNC) 11 89 38th 3727 Green Mark Stockbridge Eddie Atkins Ranelagh 21 (DNC) (DNC) 18 19 (DNC) (DNC) 9 ‑23 (DNC) (DNC) 23 90 39th 3641 Green Mark Waterhouse Mat Currell Parkstone YC 22 (DNC) (DNC) 23 4 (DNC) (DNC) 14 ‑37 (DNC) (DNC) 30 93 40th 3787 Green Chris Martin Tim Harms Midland S C 19 (DNC) (DNC) 12 ‑31 (DNC) (DNC) 20 29 (DNC) (DNC) 14 94 41st 3652 Green John Bell Bell Hampton SC 23 (DNC) (DNC) ‑31 15 (DNC) (DNC) 12 30 (DNC) (DNC) 15 95 42nd 3790 Blue Colin Brockbank Martin Hughes Wembley SC (DNC) 14 22 (DNC) 20 (DNC) 21 (DNC) (DNC) ‑23 (DNC) 19 96 43rd 3665 Green Ross Jackson Dave Reid Shoreham SC 18 (DNC) (DNC) 19 17 (DNC) (DNC) 25 ‑32 (DNC) (DNC) 26 105 44th 3711 Black Sam Thompson Leanne Hibberd RNSA (DNC) 19 (DNC) 21 (DNC) 24 22 (DNC) 19 (DNC) (DNC) (DNC) 105 45th 3753 Red Piers Lambert Andy Bines Brightlingsea SC ‑27 (DNC) 21 (DNC) (DNC) 17 (DNC) 19 (DNC) 26 24 (DNC) 107 46th 3583 Red Colin Anderson Sean Anderson Blithfield SC 17 (DNC) 18 (DNC) (DNC) ‑36 (DNC) 31 (DNC) 16 26 (DNC) 108 47th 3773 Red Alan Warren Will Carroll Shoreham SC ‑29 (DNC) 17 (DNC) (DNC) 23 (DNC) 21 (DNC) 20 29 (DNC) 110 48th 3675 Blue Dave Croft Abbie Croft RYA (DNC) 21 ‑28 (DNC) 23 (DNC) 23 (DNC) (DNC) 19 (DNC) 24 110 49th 3789 Green Nick Scroggie Jemima Scroggie Parkstone ‑36 (DNC) (DNC) 34 12 (DNC) (DNC) 17 24 (DNC) (DNC) 25 112 50th 3784 Red Tony Johnson Louise Johnson Lymington Town 33 (DNC) 29 (DNC) (DNC) 6 (DNC) 23 (DNC) 22 ‑37 (DNC) 113 51st 3666 Red John Meadowcroft Christian Day SYC 20 (DNC) 27 (DNC) (DNC) 22 (DNC) 29 (DNC) (BFD) 15 (DNC) 113 52nd 3339 Red Tim Male Rebecca Male Clinker Club ‑32 (DNC) 24 (DNC) (DNC) 27 (DNC) 18 (DNC) 25 25 (DNC) 119 53rd 3731 Black Andy Jones Maddie Jones Burghfield (DNC) (BFD) (DNC) 26 (DNC) 18 19 (DNC) 31 (DNC) 30 (DNC) 124 54th 3745 Black Paul Dean Nicki Della Porta Wembley SC (DNC) 26 (DNC) 25 (DNC) 29 24 (DNC) 20 (DNC) ‑39 (DNC) 124 55th 3725 Green Andrew Squire Laura Evans SYC 35 (DNC) (DNC) 22 7 (DNC) (DNC) 40 21 (DNC) (DNC) ‑44 125 56th 3740 Blue Patrick Blake Anna Burton Cookham (DNC) 29 30 (DNC) ‑34 (DNC) 28 (DNC) (DNC) 17 (DNC) 22 126 57th 3683 Blue Ben Jones Helen Hildich Shoreham SC/Tenby SC (DNC) 20 26 (DNC) ‑33 (DNC) 25 (DNC) (DNC) 28 (DNC) 27 126 58th 3757 Black Andy Postle Tim Parsons RWYC (DNC) 18 (DNC) 32 (DNC) 26 27 (DNC) 26 (DNC) (DNF) (DNC) 129 59th 3780 Green Nev Herbert Karl Thorne Royal Lymington YC 25 (DNC) (DNC) 20 26 (DNC) (DNC) (BFD) 38 (DNC) (DNC) 20 129 60th 3761 Green David Bursey Frances Bursley Parkstone YC 24 (DNC) (DNC) 38 10 (DNC) (DNC) 30 ‑46 (DNC) (DNC) 33 135 61st 3769 Black Graham Cranford‑Smith Fiona Cranford‑Smith Salcombe YC (DNC) 33 (DNC) ‑37 (DNC) 28 31 (DNC) 25 (DNC) 23 (DNC) 140 62nd 3771 Green Laurie Smart Alex Pausey UTSC ‑38 (DNC) (DNC) 29 24 (DNC) (DNC) 26 27 (DNC) (DNC) 35 141 63rd 3575 Red Richard Cooke James Scott Wembley 26 (DNC) 31 (DNC) (DNC) (BFD) (DNC) 43 (DNC) 30 21 (DNC) 151 64th 3657 Black Anthony Lofts Sophie Penwarden SYC (DNC) 32 (DNC) 33 (DNC) 33 ‑35 (DNC) 22 (DNC) 35 (DNC) 155 65th 3749 Blue Rein Zilvold Phil Scott Whitstable YC (DNC) 25 36 (DNC) 25 (DNC) 40 (DNC) (DNC) 29 (DNC) (DNF) 155 66th 3615 Black Stuart Bates Tom Daniels HLSC (DNC) 28 (DNC) 30 (DNC) ‑38 36 (DNC) 35 (DNC) 33 (DNC) 162 67th 3705 Red Geoff Wright Katie Wright Blithfield SC ‑37 (DNC) 32 (DNC) (DNC) 31 (DNC) 27 (DNC) 37 36 (DNC) 163 68th 3682 Blue Jon Steward Annabel Steward Fishers Green SC (DNC) 39 33 (DNC) (DNF) (DNC) 26 (DNC) (DNC) 35 (DNC) 31 164 69th 3686 Black Jeremy Deacon Michal Janowicz. Maidenhead Sailing Club (DNC) ‑47 (DNC) 36 (DNC) 34 34 (DNC) 28 (DNC) 32 (DNC) 164 70th 3573 Red Simon Bond Anna Bond Frensham Pond/Hayling Island 34 (DNC) 40 (DNC) (DNC) 32 (DNC) 36 (DNC) 24 (DNF) (DNC) 166 71st 3760 Blue Mark Reddington Annabelle Ransome‑Williams Bartley SC (DNC) 31 41 (DNC) 21 (DNC) (DNF) (DNC) (DNC) 31 (DNC) 43 167 72nd 3672 Red John Cooper Hilary Bradshaw Whitstable YC 40 (DNC) 35 (DNC) (DNC) 30 (DNC) 34 (DNC) ‑41 28 (DNC) 167 73rd 3648 Black Antonia Wright Jamie Wright Shoreham (DNC) 35 (DNC) 35 (DNC) ‑39 29 (DNC) 34 (DNC) 34 (DNC) 167 74th 3767 Green Ben Archer Andy Currell Parkstone YC 30 (DNC) (DNC) 40 37 (DNC) (DNC) (BFD) 33 (DNC) (DNC) 29 169 75th 3598 Green Robert Smith Andrew Smith SYC 28 (DNC) (DNC) ‑42 29 (DNC) (DNC) 37 36 (DNC) (DNC) 41 171 76th 3709 Black Tom Lonsdale Alice Markham UTSC (DNC) 30 (DNC) 16 (DNC) (DNF) 17 (DNC) 48 (DNC) (DNF) DNC 172 77th 3690 Black Tim Harridge Lucy Burn Hampton SC (DNC) (DNF) (DNC) 27 (DNC) (BFD) 18 (DNC) 39 (DNC) 31 DNC 176 78th 3621 Green Tristram Squire Shelia Squire SYC 41 (DNC) (DNC) 43 39 (DNC) (DNC) 32 ‑55 (DNC) (DNC) 21 176 79th 3695 Blue Pete Slack Dan Johnson Blithfield SC (DNC) (WAY) 34 (DNC) 46 (DNC) 39 (DNC) (DNC) 27 (DNC) 34 180 80th 3714 Black Alan Markham Sue Markham Upper Thames SC (DNC) 24 (DNC) ‑48 (DNC) 37 30 (DNC) 47 (DNC) 44 (DNC) 182 81st 3647 Blue Hywel Bowen‑Perkins Lucy Penwarden Hampton SC (DNC) 37 37 (DNC) ‑45 (DNC) 37 (DNC) (DNC) 39 (DNC) 32 182 82nd 3734 Green Phil Ashworth Ali Ashworth Weymouth 43 (DNC) (DNC) 39 27 (DNC) (DNC) 35 ‑49 (DNC) (DNC) 39 183 83rd 3585 Black John Fildes Charlotte Fildes Bosham (DNC) 23 (DNC) 44 (DNC) 40 38 (DNC) 40 (DNC) (DNF) (DNC) 185 84th 3560 Black Stuart Jenkins Imogen Jenkins Hampton SC (DNC) 40 (DNC) ‑55 (DNC) 44 50 (DNC) 14 (DNC) 38 (DNC) 186 85th 3569 Blue Ben Lulham Samantha Lulham Rutland SC (DNC) 36 42 (DNC) 40 (DNC) 32 (DNC) (DNC) ‑48 (DNC) 38 188 86th 3697 Green Richard Page Peter Page Hampton 39 (DNC) (DNC) ‑45 38 (DNC) (DNC) 44 45 (DNC) (DNC) 28 194 87th 2663 Green Chris Haworth Joe Howarth Blackpool & Fleetwood YC 42 (DNC) (DNC) ‑56 36 (DNC) (DNC) 39 42 (DNC) (DNC) 37 196 88th 3577 Black Joe Tosh Jack Tosh Farmoor (DNC) ‑43 (DNC) 41 (DNC) 43 33 (DNC) 41 (DNC) 41 (DNC) 199 89th 3599 Red Duncan Bell Oliver Jenkins Hampton SC (BFD) (DNC) 38 (DNC) (DNC) 42 (DNC) 38 (DNC) 32 51 (DNC) 201 90th 3704 Black Jemma Hughes Russell Hall Thames SC (DNC) 27 (DNC) 47 (DNC) 45 41 (DNC) 43 (DNC) (DNF) (DNC) 203 91st 3544 Blue David Downs Ross Brown Tata Steel SC (DNC) 34 39 (DNC) 47 (DNC) 43 (DNC) (DNC) ‑49 (DNC) 40 203 92nd 3589 Blue John Hollands Timmy Parker Hampton SC (DNC) 41 49 (DNC) 35 (DNC) 44 (DNC) (DNC) 36 (DNC) ‑53 205 93rd 3696 Green Richard Harris Harry Harris Tamesis 31 (DNC) (DNC) 46 28 (DNC) (DNC) 41 (DNC) (DNC) (DNC) DNC 207 94th 3548 Red Kevin Rose Tim Williams Upper Thames SC 47 (DNC) ‑53 (DNC) (DNC) 41 (DNC) 33 (DNC) 40 47 (DNC) 208 95th 3587 Blue Henry Mason Belinda Mason Blithfield SC (DNC) ‑49 45 (DNC) 41 (DNC) 48 (DNC) (DNC) 33 (DNC) 42 209 96th 3291 Red Dave Philpott Carole Murcott Grafham Water SC 44 (DNC) 47 (DNC) (DNC) ‑49 (DNC) 45 (DNC) 34 43 (DNC) 213 97th 2997 Blue Harry Steward Anna Rayson Fishers Green (DNC) (DNF) 46 (DNC) 44 (DNC) 42 (DNC) (DNC) 43 (DNC) 45 220 98th 3755 Red Peter Jackson Pauline Munroe Blackpool & Fleetwood YC 50 (DNC) 44 (DNC) (DNC) 48 (DNC) 42 (DNC) 38 (DNC) (DNC) 222 99th 3651 Blue Keiran O'Farrell Fionn O'Farrell (DNC) ‑51 51 (DNC) 49 (DNC) 47 (DNC) (DNC) 42 (DNC) 36 225 100th 3602 Black Anthony Rickaby Marion Read WSC (DNC) 44 (DNC) ‑49 (DNC) 46 46 (DNC) 44 (DNC) 46 (DNC) 226 101st 3762 Red Malcolm Hyams Godfrey Clarke Midland S C 45 (DNC) 48 (DNC) (DNC) ‑50 (DNC) 46 (DNC) 44 45 (DNC) 228 102nd 3567 Blue Martin Smith Karen Beston Blithfiled SC (DNC) 38 43 (DNC) ‑51 (DNC) 51 (DNC) (DNC) 47 (DNC) 50 229 103rd 3650 Black Gareth Griffiths Alex Newton Lymington Town (DNC) 45 (DNC) ‑54 (DNC) 47 45 (DNC) 53 (DNC) 40 (DNC) 230 104th 3606 Blue Ken Duffell Joseph Woods Tamesis (DNC) (WAY) 50 (DNC) 42 (DNC) 52 (DNC) (DNC) 46 (DNC) 49 239 105th 3547 Green Peter Male Christine Male Blithfield & Salcombe 46 (DNC) (DNC) ‑50 48 (DNC) (DNC) 47 50 (DNC) (DNC) 48 239 106th 3530 Black Mike Colles William Anderson Midland S C (DNC) 42 (DNC) ‑57 (DNC) 54 53 (DNC) 52 (DNC) 42 (DNC) 243 107th 3644 Green Jon Bloice Philippa Bloice Whitstable YC 49 (DNC) (DNC) 52 43 (DNC) (DNC) 48 ‑57 (DNC) (DNC) 51 243 108th 3706 Green Kevin Anderson Sadie Anderson Hampton SC 48 (DNC) (DNC) ‑53 50 (DNC) (DNC) 49 51 (DNC) (DNC) 46 244 109th 3625 Red Richard Bramley Tony Cheal Shoreham SC 51 (DNC) 52 (DNC) (DNC) 51 (DNC) ‑53 (DNC) 45 49 (DNC) 248 110th 3502 Black Scott Smith Christopher Smith Upper Thames SC (DNC) 46 (DNC) 51 (DNC) ‑55 54 (DNC) 54 (DNC) 48 (DNC) 253 111th 3717 Red John Green James Alexander Wembley SC 52 (DNC) ‑56 (DNC) (DNC) 53 (DNC) 50 (DNC) 53 50 (DNC) 258 112th 3744 Red Christopher Luscombe Karen Luscombe Blithfield SC (DNF) (DNC) 57 (DNC) (DNC) 52 (DNC) 52 (DNC) 52 52 (DNC) 265 113th 3597 Blue Mo Allen Amy Allen Fishers Green SC (DNC) (DNF) 54 (DNC) (DNF) (DNC) 49 (DNC) (DNC) 50 DNC 52 266 114th 3414 Blue Ian Laing Andrew Hunt Hollingworth Lake SC (DNC) 50 ‑55 (DNC) 54 (DNC) 55 (DNC) (DNC) 54 (DNC) 54 267 115th 3586 Blue Kieron Mason George Mason Blithfiled SC (DNC) 48 (DNC) (DNC) (DNF) (DNC) (DNF) (DNC) DNC 51 DNC 47 268 116th 3479 Blue Rupert Fletcher Tba Midland (DNC) 52 ‑58 (DNC) 55 (DNC) 56 (DNC) (DNC) 55 (DNC) 55 273 117th 3333 Green John Adams Neville Caine Tamesis 53 (DNC) (DNC) 59 52 (DNC) (DNC) 54 56 (DNC) (DNC) (DNF) 274 118th 3571 Green Alan Feist Stephen Comley Bristol Corinthian YC 54 (DNC) (DNC) 58 53 (DNC) (DNC) 51 (DNF) (DNC) (DNC) DNF 277 119th 3655 Red Karen Hiles Martin Walker Shoreham SC (DNS) (DNC) (DNF) (DNC) (DNC) 56 (DNC) 55 (DNC) 56 DNF DNC 289 120th 3581 Green Brendan OConnell Janet OConnell Blithfield SC (DNF) (DNC) (DNC) (DNC) 56 (DNC) (DNC) (DNF) DNF DNC DNC DNF 300