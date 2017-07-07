Sharps Doom Bar Salcombe Merlin Week - Day 6
by Tim Fells today at 7:53 pm
2-7 July 2017
The final day brought further wall to wall sunshine with a force three Westerly that was due to swing to the SW for the afternoon.
Red v Black flights Course 1,7,3,7,2
With the wind in the West conditions at Salcombe are particularly challenging for competitors and race officers alike. With the breeze coming from two different directions around the town and meeting on the start line, setting a true start is almost impossible. At the first attempt to start the race, PRO Simon Dobson wisely abandoned with 30 seconds to go as the ebb tide had already taken the majority of the fleet over the line. At the second attempt the wind had all but disappeared and many boats were line shy.
An isolated gust from the north running down the town side took a bunch of boats away down to the rocks where they were the able to hook into the North Sands lift. First to Blackstone were Roger and Jane Gilbert closely followed by Paul Hollis and Paula Mason with Ian and Ellie Sharps in third.
A key point in the race was always going to be the Ferry Landing where the transition from the Southwesterly to the breeze out of Batson was made. At this point Tim Fells and Fran Gifford had joined the leaders and by dint of getting themselves inside boat on the beach managed to set the leaders out into the tide and tack on to a port lift to lead away down to Snapes Point.
From this point the race, limited by the low water, was a processional fetch up and down to Gerston, much to Tim and Fran's liking due to the lack of tactical decisions required. Although chased all the way by the Gilberts, Tim and Fran returned to the harbour for the final beat to the line in a now glorious Southwester. Taking their second cannon of the week, they secured second overall and laid down the challenge to Taxi and Alex who needed a second place to take the title.
Third across the line were Ian and Ellie ahead of Christian Birrell and Sam Brearey, Will and Arthur Henderson followed by Richard Whitworth and Sam Mottershead.
Blue v Green flights Course 1.3,1,7,2,3
So, in the afternoon race, the final shoot out.
The breeze on the line favoured the pin end but there was going to be a good right hander at the top of the course for those who played the town side. The Chrises won the Portlemouth side but hit a hole off Mill Bay. The Calverts who had made the best start on the town side led in from the right followed by Jon Gorringe and Nicki Bass, Si Blake and Pippa Taylor then the Chrises. Taxi and Alex made a second row start towards the Portlemouth shore and bailed out to the town side and were able to recover into the top ten and then make immediate gains on the leaders to be up into fourth by Crossways.
From here on in the race settled into a tight tacking dual amongst the top four. The Calverts led but were passed by Si and Pippa on the beat back to Mill Bay only to lose it again on the final approach. Taxi and Alex, despite their best efforts were unable to make further inroads.
At the line Mike and Jane took their second cannon of the week to jump up into fourth overall. Si and Pippa were second and third overall. The Chrises took third and fifth overall. Taxi and Alex came home a disappointed fourth, taking the bridesmaid position. Rounding out the top six finishers, Jon and Nicki were fifth and Caroline Croft with Beka Jones were sixth.
Overall, Tim and Fran took the title by one point. What a ridiculous turn of events!
Overall Results:
|Pos
|Sail No.
|Flight
|Helm
|Crew
|Club
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|R5
|R6
|R7
|R8
|R9
|R10
|R11
|R12
|Pts
|1st
|3764
|Red
|Tim Fells
|Frances Gifford
|SYC/Police Sailing UK
|‑6
|(DNC)
|1
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|2
|(DNC)
|4
|(DNC)
|2
|1
|(DNC)
|10
|2nd
|3684
|Green
|Andy Davis
|Alex Warren
|Bartley SC
|1
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|3
|‑6
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|2
|1
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|4
|11
|3rd
|3735
|Green
|Simon Blake
|Pippa Taylor
|Cookham/Hollingworth
|3
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|2
|‑8
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|1
|4
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|2
|12
|4th
|3691
|Blue
|Mike Calvert
|Jane Calvert
|Axe YC
|(DNC)
|3
|7
|(DNC)
|3
|(DNC)
|‑20
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|1
|(DNC)
|1
|15
|5th
|3778
|Green
|Chris Gould
|Chris Kilsby
|Bartley SC
|4
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|1
|‑14
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|3
|5
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|3
|16
|6th
|3788
|Red
|Christian Birrell
|Sam Brearey
|Winsford Flash
|7
|(DNC)
|2
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|5
|(DNC)
|7
|(DNC)
|(BFD)
|4
|(DNC)
|25
|7th
|3777
|Blue
|Simon Potts
|Ally Potts
|Burghfield SC
|(DNC)
|2
|4
|(DNC)
|5
|(DNC)
|8
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|(BFD)
|(DNC)
|8
|27
|8th
|3656
|Green
|Olly Turner
|Miss Holly Scott
|Starcross YC
|(BFD)
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|5
|1
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|6
|6
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|10
|28
|9th
|3726
|Red
|Will Henderson
|Arthur Henderson
|SYC
|5
|(DNC)
|3
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|‑11
|(DNC)
|5
|(DNC)
|10
|5
|(DNC)
|28
|10th
|3756
|Black
|William Warren
|Mark Oakey
|Shoreham SC
|(DNC)
|6
|(DNC)
|4
|(DNC)
|3
|1
|(DNC)
|15
|(DNC)
|‑17
|(DNC)
|29
|11th
|3743
|Blue
|Matt Biggs
|Ben Hollis
|Bartley SC
|(DNC)
|1
|8
|(DNC)
|‑13
|(DNC)
|9
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|5
|(DNC)
|7
|30
|12th
|3658
|Black
|Chris Jennings
|Pete Horn
|Burghfield
|(DNC)
|4
|(DNC)
|6
|(DNC)
|10
|3
|(DNC)
|‑11
|(DNC)
|10
|(DNC)
|33
|13th
|3703
|Black
|Richard Whitworth
|Sam Mottershead
|Parkstone & Hollingworth Lake
|(DNC)
|7
|(DNC)
|‑13
|(DNC)
|4
|4
|(DNC)
|12
|(DNC)
|6
|(DNC)
|33
|14th
|3722
|Black
|Roger Gilbert
|Jane Gilbert
|Frensham Pond SC
|(DNC)
|9
|(DNC)
|10
|(DNC)
|‑12
|6
|(DNC)
|10
|(DNC)
|2
|(DNC)
|37
|15th
|3781
|Black
|David Winder
|Oliver Winder
|Hollingworth S.C
|(DNC)
|8
|(DNC)
|7
|(DNC)
|‑16
|13
|(DNC)
|2
|(DNC)
|9
|(DNC)
|39
|16th
|3774
|Black
|Jon Turner
|Richard Parslow
|Lyme Regis
|(DNC)
|13
|(DNC)
|11
|(DNC)
|1
|‑14
|(DNC)
|3
|(DNC)
|14
|(DNC)
|42
|17th
|3791
|Blue
|Jon Gorringe
|Nicky Bass
|Parkstone
|(DNC)
|11
|14
|(DNC)
|9
|(DNC)
|5
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|(BFD)
|(DNC)
|5
|44
|18th
|3678
|Black
|Steve Crook
|Sally Townend
|Hollingworth Lake SC
|(DNC)
|5
|(DNC)
|14
|(DNC)
|‑20
|2
|(DNC)
|8
|(DNC)
|16
|(DNC)
|45
|19th
|3712
|Black
|Ian Sharps
|Ellie Sharps
|Burghfield SC
|(DNC)
|RDG
|(DNC)
|9
|(DNC)
|7
|(BFD)
|(DNC)
|16
|(DNC)
|3
|(DNC)
|46
|20th
|3776
|Black
|Alan Roberts
|Rob Henderson
|Hayling Island SC
|(DNC)
|10
|(DNC)
|8
|(DNC)
|‑14
|7
|(DNC)
|13
|(DNC)
|11
|(DNC)
|49
|21st
|3707
|Red
|Alex Jackson
|Chris Downham
|Hampton SC
|2
|(DNC)
|5
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|‑21
|(DNC)
|11
|(DNC)
|15
|18
|(DNC)
|51
|22nd
|3685
|Green
|Sophie Mackley
|Mary Henderson
|Shoreham SC
|11
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|‑24
|2
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|8
|17
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|13
|51
|23rd
|3715
|Blue
|Paul Rayson
|Christian Hill
|Salcombe / Fishers Green
|(DNC)
|12
|11
|(DNC)
|11
|(DNC)
|(BFD)
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|8
|(DNC)
|12
|54
|24th
|3758
|Red
|Tim Saxton
|Jodie Green
|Burghfield SC
|14
|(DNC)
|9
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|‑19
|(DNC)
|10
|(DNC)
|3
|19
|(DNC)
|55
|25th
|3742
|Red
|Ian Dobson
|Rob Allen
|Shoreham SC
|8
|(DNC)
|10
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|(BFD)
|(DNC)
|15
|(DNC)
|6
|20
|(DNC)
|59
|26th
|3702
|Red
|Duncan Salmon
|Harriet Salmon
|Wembley SC
|‑15
|(DNC)
|13
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|13
|(DNC)
|13
|(DNC)
|13
|12
|(DNC)
|64
|27th
|3611
|Blue
|Chris Dodds
|Alex Jones
|Nottingham SC
|(DNC)
|15
|15
|(DNC)
|‑32
|(DNC)
|10
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|11
|(DNC)
|17
|68
|28th
|3730
|Red
|Paul Hollis
|Paula Mason
|Blithfield SC
|12
|(DNC)
|16
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|25
|(DNC)
|‑28
|(DNC)
|14
|7
|(DNC)
|74
|29th
|3676
|Black
|Antony Gifford
|Jo Gifford
|Royal Harwich YC
|(DNC)
|16
|(DNC)
|‑28
|(DNC)
|9
|16
|(DNC)
|7
|(DNC)
|27
|(DNC)
|75
|30th
|3723
|Red
|Andrew Harris
|James Warren
|Tamesis
|9
|(DNC)
|25
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|15
|(DNC)
|(BFD)
|(DNC)
|18
|8
|(DNC)
|75
|31st
|3659
|Blue
|Julian Parry
|Evan Parry
|Hollingworth Lake SC
|(DNC)
|‑22
|20
|(DNC)
|22
|(DNC)
|12
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|12
|(DNC)
|9
|75
|32nd
|3710
|Green
|Jon Ibbotson
|Nick Copsey
|Burghfield SC
|10
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|15
|‑18
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|16
|18
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|16
|75
|33rd
|3766
|Red
|Andy Dalby
|Phil Dalby
|Hampton SC
|13
|(DNC)
|19
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|‑35
|(DNC)
|24
|(DNC)
|9
|13
|(DNC)
|78
|34th
|3645
|Blue
|Steve Hall
|Alison Hall
|Burnham SC
|(DNC)
|(BFD)
|23
|(DNC)
|16
|(DNC)
|15
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|7
|(DNC)
|18
|79
|35th
|3752
|Red
|Will Rainey
|Andrea Downham
|Burghfield SC
|16
|(DNC)
|12
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|8
|(DNC)
|(BFD)
|(DNC)
|21
|22
|(DNC)
|79
|36th
|3673
|Blue
|Caroline Croft
|Beka Jones
|Bartley SC
|(DNC)
|(BFD)
|6
|(DNC)
|(DNF)
|(DNC)
|11
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|4
|DNC
|6
|88
|37th
|3687
|Green
|Matt Greenfield
|Matt Lulham‑Robinson
|Chew Valley SC
|(BFD)
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|17
|30
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|22
|9
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|11
|89
|38th
|3727
|Green
|Mark Stockbridge
|Eddie Atkins
|Ranelagh
|21
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|18
|19
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|9
|‑23
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|23
|90
|39th
|3641
|Green
|Mark Waterhouse
|Mat Currell
|Parkstone YC
|22
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|23
|4
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|14
|‑37
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|30
|93
|40th
|3787
|Green
|Chris Martin
|Tim Harms
|Midland S C
|19
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|12
|‑31
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|20
|29
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|14
|94
|41st
|3652
|Green
|John Bell
|Bell
|Hampton SC
|23
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|‑31
|15
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|12
|30
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|15
|95
|42nd
|3790
|Blue
|Colin Brockbank
|Martin Hughes
|Wembley SC
|(DNC)
|14
|22
|(DNC)
|20
|(DNC)
|21
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|‑23
|(DNC)
|19
|96
|43rd
|3665
|Green
|Ross Jackson
|Dave Reid
|Shoreham SC
|18
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|19
|17
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|25
|‑32
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|26
|105
|44th
|3711
|Black
|Sam Thompson
|Leanne Hibberd
|RNSA
|(DNC)
|19
|(DNC)
|21
|(DNC)
|24
|22
|(DNC)
|19
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|105
|45th
|3753
|Red
|Piers Lambert
|Andy Bines
|Brightlingsea SC
|‑27
|(DNC)
|21
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|17
|(DNC)
|19
|(DNC)
|26
|24
|(DNC)
|107
|46th
|3583
|Red
|Colin Anderson
|Sean Anderson
|Blithfield SC
|17
|(DNC)
|18
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|‑36
|(DNC)
|31
|(DNC)
|16
|26
|(DNC)
|108
|47th
|3773
|Red
|Alan Warren
|Will Carroll
|Shoreham SC
|‑29
|(DNC)
|17
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|23
|(DNC)
|21
|(DNC)
|20
|29
|(DNC)
|110
|48th
|3675
|Blue
|Dave Croft
|Abbie Croft
|RYA
|(DNC)
|21
|‑28
|(DNC)
|23
|(DNC)
|23
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|19
|(DNC)
|24
|110
|49th
|3789
|Green
|Nick Scroggie
|Jemima Scroggie
|Parkstone
|‑36
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|34
|12
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|17
|24
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|25
|112
|50th
|3784
|Red
|Tony Johnson
|Louise Johnson
|Lymington Town
|33
|(DNC)
|29
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|6
|(DNC)
|23
|(DNC)
|22
|‑37
|(DNC)
|113
|51st
|3666
|Red
|John Meadowcroft
|Christian Day
|SYC
|20
|(DNC)
|27
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|22
|(DNC)
|29
|(DNC)
|(BFD)
|15
|(DNC)
|113
|52nd
|3339
|Red
|Tim Male
|Rebecca Male
|Clinker Club
|‑32
|(DNC)
|24
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|27
|(DNC)
|18
|(DNC)
|25
|25
|(DNC)
|119
|53rd
|3731
|Black
|Andy Jones
|Maddie Jones
|Burghfield
|(DNC)
|(BFD)
|(DNC)
|26
|(DNC)
|18
|19
|(DNC)
|31
|(DNC)
|30
|(DNC)
|124
|54th
|3745
|Black
|Paul Dean
|Nicki Della Porta
|Wembley SC
|(DNC)
|26
|(DNC)
|25
|(DNC)
|29
|24
|(DNC)
|20
|(DNC)
|‑39
|(DNC)
|124
|55th
|3725
|Green
|Andrew Squire
|Laura Evans
|SYC
|35
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|22
|7
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|40
|21
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|‑44
|125
|56th
|3740
|Blue
|Patrick Blake
|Anna Burton
|Cookham
|(DNC)
|29
|30
|(DNC)
|‑34
|(DNC)
|28
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|17
|(DNC)
|22
|126
|57th
|3683
|Blue
|Ben Jones
|Helen Hildich
|Shoreham SC/Tenby SC
|(DNC)
|20
|26
|(DNC)
|‑33
|(DNC)
|25
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|28
|(DNC)
|27
|126
|58th
|3757
|Black
|Andy Postle
|Tim Parsons
|RWYC
|(DNC)
|18
|(DNC)
|32
|(DNC)
|26
|27
|(DNC)
|26
|(DNC)
|(DNF)
|(DNC)
|129
|59th
|3780
|Green
|Nev Herbert
|Karl Thorne
|Royal Lymington YC
|25
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|20
|26
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|(BFD)
|38
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|20
|129
|60th
|3761
|Green
|David Bursey
|Frances Bursley
|Parkstone YC
|24
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|38
|10
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|30
|‑46
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|33
|135
|61st
|3769
|Black
|Graham Cranford‑Smith
|Fiona Cranford‑Smith
|Salcombe YC
|(DNC)
|33
|(DNC)
|‑37
|(DNC)
|28
|31
|(DNC)
|25
|(DNC)
|23
|(DNC)
|140
|62nd
|3771
|Green
|Laurie Smart
|Alex Pausey
|UTSC
|‑38
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|29
|24
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|26
|27
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|35
|141
|63rd
|3575
|Red
|Richard Cooke
|James Scott
|Wembley
|26
|(DNC)
|31
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|(BFD)
|(DNC)
|43
|(DNC)
|30
|21
|(DNC)
|151
|64th
|3657
|Black
|Anthony Lofts
|Sophie Penwarden
|SYC
|(DNC)
|32
|(DNC)
|33
|(DNC)
|33
|‑35
|(DNC)
|22
|(DNC)
|35
|(DNC)
|155
|65th
|3749
|Blue
|Rein Zilvold
|Phil Scott
|Whitstable YC
|(DNC)
|25
|36
|(DNC)
|25
|(DNC)
|40
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|29
|(DNC)
|(DNF)
|155
|66th
|3615
|Black
|Stuart Bates
|Tom Daniels
|HLSC
|(DNC)
|28
|(DNC)
|30
|(DNC)
|‑38
|36
|(DNC)
|35
|(DNC)
|33
|(DNC)
|162
|67th
|3705
|Red
|Geoff Wright
|Katie Wright
|Blithfield SC
|‑37
|(DNC)
|32
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|31
|(DNC)
|27
|(DNC)
|37
|36
|(DNC)
|163
|68th
|3682
|Blue
|Jon Steward
|Annabel Steward
|Fishers Green SC
|(DNC)
|39
|33
|(DNC)
|(DNF)
|(DNC)
|26
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|35
|(DNC)
|31
|164
|69th
|3686
|Black
|Jeremy Deacon
|Michal Janowicz.
|Maidenhead Sailing Club
|(DNC)
|‑47
|(DNC)
|36
|(DNC)
|34
|34
|(DNC)
|28
|(DNC)
|32
|(DNC)
|164
|70th
|3573
|Red
|Simon Bond
|Anna Bond
|Frensham Pond/Hayling Island
|34
|(DNC)
|40
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|32
|(DNC)
|36
|(DNC)
|24
|(DNF)
|(DNC)
|166
|71st
|3760
|Blue
|Mark Reddington
|Annabelle Ransome‑Williams
|Bartley SC
|(DNC)
|31
|41
|(DNC)
|21
|(DNC)
|(DNF)
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|31
|(DNC)
|43
|167
|72nd
|3672
|Red
|John Cooper
|Hilary Bradshaw
|Whitstable YC
|40
|(DNC)
|35
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|30
|(DNC)
|34
|(DNC)
|‑41
|28
|(DNC)
|167
|73rd
|3648
|Black
|Antonia Wright
|Jamie Wright
|Shoreham
|(DNC)
|35
|(DNC)
|35
|(DNC)
|‑39
|29
|(DNC)
|34
|(DNC)
|34
|(DNC)
|167
|74th
|3767
|Green
|Ben Archer
|Andy Currell
|Parkstone YC
|30
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|40
|37
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|(BFD)
|33
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|29
|169
|75th
|3598
|Green
|Robert Smith
|Andrew Smith
|SYC
|28
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|‑42
|29
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|37
|36
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|41
|171
|76th
|3709
|Black
|Tom Lonsdale
|Alice Markham
|UTSC
|(DNC)
|30
|(DNC)
|16
|(DNC)
|(DNF)
|17
|(DNC)
|48
|(DNC)
|(DNF)
|DNC
|172
|77th
|3690
|Black
|Tim Harridge
|Lucy Burn
|Hampton SC
|(DNC)
|(DNF)
|(DNC)
|27
|(DNC)
|(BFD)
|18
|(DNC)
|39
|(DNC)
|31
|DNC
|176
|78th
|3621
|Green
|Tristram Squire
|Shelia Squire
|SYC
|41
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|43
|39
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|32
|‑55
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|21
|176
|79th
|3695
|Blue
|Pete Slack
|Dan Johnson
|Blithfield SC
|(DNC)
|(WAY)
|34
|(DNC)
|46
|(DNC)
|39
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|27
|(DNC)
|34
|180
|80th
|3714
|Black
|Alan Markham
|Sue Markham
|Upper Thames SC
|(DNC)
|24
|(DNC)
|‑48
|(DNC)
|37
|30
|(DNC)
|47
|(DNC)
|44
|(DNC)
|182
|81st
|3647
|Blue
|Hywel Bowen‑Perkins
|Lucy Penwarden
|Hampton SC
|(DNC)
|37
|37
|(DNC)
|‑45
|(DNC)
|37
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|39
|(DNC)
|32
|182
|82nd
|3734
|Green
|Phil Ashworth
|Ali Ashworth
|Weymouth
|43
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|39
|27
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|35
|‑49
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|39
|183
|83rd
|3585
|Black
|John Fildes
|Charlotte Fildes
|Bosham
|(DNC)
|23
|(DNC)
|44
|(DNC)
|40
|38
|(DNC)
|40
|(DNC)
|(DNF)
|(DNC)
|185
|84th
|3560
|Black
|Stuart Jenkins
|Imogen Jenkins
|Hampton SC
|(DNC)
|40
|(DNC)
|‑55
|(DNC)
|44
|50
|(DNC)
|14
|(DNC)
|38
|(DNC)
|186
|85th
|3569
|Blue
|Ben Lulham
|Samantha Lulham
|Rutland SC
|(DNC)
|36
|42
|(DNC)
|40
|(DNC)
|32
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|‑48
|(DNC)
|38
|188
|86th
|3697
|Green
|Richard Page
|Peter Page
|Hampton
|39
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|‑45
|38
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|44
|45
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|28
|194
|87th
|2663
|Green
|Chris Haworth
|Joe Howarth
|Blackpool & Fleetwood YC
|42
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|‑56
|36
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|39
|42
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|37
|196
|88th
|3577
|Black
|Joe Tosh
|Jack Tosh
|Farmoor
|(DNC)
|‑43
|(DNC)
|41
|(DNC)
|43
|33
|(DNC)
|41
|(DNC)
|41
|(DNC)
|199
|89th
|3599
|Red
|Duncan Bell
|Oliver Jenkins
|Hampton SC
|(BFD)
|(DNC)
|38
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|42
|(DNC)
|38
|(DNC)
|32
|51
|(DNC)
|201
|90th
|3704
|Black
|Jemma Hughes
|Russell Hall
|Thames SC
|(DNC)
|27
|(DNC)
|47
|(DNC)
|45
|41
|(DNC)
|43
|(DNC)
|(DNF)
|(DNC)
|203
|91st
|3544
|Blue
|David Downs
|Ross Brown
|Tata Steel SC
|(DNC)
|34
|39
|(DNC)
|47
|(DNC)
|43
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|‑49
|(DNC)
|40
|203
|92nd
|3589
|Blue
|John Hollands
|Timmy Parker
|Hampton SC
|(DNC)
|41
|49
|(DNC)
|35
|(DNC)
|44
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|36
|(DNC)
|‑53
|205
|93rd
|3696
|Green
|Richard Harris
|Harry Harris
|Tamesis
|31
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|46
|28
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|41
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|DNC
|207
|94th
|3548
|Red
|Kevin Rose
|Tim Williams
|Upper Thames SC
|47
|(DNC)
|‑53
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|41
|(DNC)
|33
|(DNC)
|40
|47
|(DNC)
|208
|95th
|3587
|Blue
|Henry Mason
|Belinda Mason
|Blithfield SC
|(DNC)
|‑49
|45
|(DNC)
|41
|(DNC)
|48
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|33
|(DNC)
|42
|209
|96th
|3291
|Red
|Dave Philpott
|Carole Murcott
|Grafham Water SC
|44
|(DNC)
|47
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|‑49
|(DNC)
|45
|(DNC)
|34
|43
|(DNC)
|213
|97th
|2997
|Blue
|Harry Steward
|Anna Rayson
|Fishers Green
|(DNC)
|(DNF)
|46
|(DNC)
|44
|(DNC)
|42
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|43
|(DNC)
|45
|220
|98th
|3755
|Red
|Peter Jackson
|Pauline Munroe
|Blackpool & Fleetwood YC
|50
|(DNC)
|44
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|48
|(DNC)
|42
|(DNC)
|38
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|222
|99th
|3651
|Blue
|Keiran O'Farrell
|Fionn O'Farrell
|
|(DNC)
|‑51
|51
|(DNC)
|49
|(DNC)
|47
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|42
|(DNC)
|36
|225
|100th
|3602
|Black
|Anthony Rickaby
|Marion Read
|WSC
|(DNC)
|44
|(DNC)
|‑49
|(DNC)
|46
|46
|(DNC)
|44
|(DNC)
|46
|(DNC)
|226
|101st
|3762
|Red
|Malcolm Hyams
|Godfrey Clarke
|Midland S C
|45
|(DNC)
|48
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|‑50
|(DNC)
|46
|(DNC)
|44
|45
|(DNC)
|228
|102nd
|3567
|Blue
|Martin Smith
|Karen Beston
|Blithfiled SC
|(DNC)
|38
|43
|(DNC)
|‑51
|(DNC)
|51
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|47
|(DNC)
|50
|229
|103rd
|3650
|Black
|Gareth Griffiths
|Alex Newton
|Lymington Town
|(DNC)
|45
|(DNC)
|‑54
|(DNC)
|47
|45
|(DNC)
|53
|(DNC)
|40
|(DNC)
|230
|104th
|3606
|Blue
|Ken Duffell
|Joseph Woods
|Tamesis
|(DNC)
|(WAY)
|50
|(DNC)
|42
|(DNC)
|52
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|46
|(DNC)
|49
|239
|105th
|3547
|Green
|Peter Male
|Christine Male
|Blithfield & Salcombe
|46
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|‑50
|48
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|47
|50
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|48
|239
|106th
|3530
|Black
|Mike Colles
|William Anderson
|Midland S C
|(DNC)
|42
|(DNC)
|‑57
|(DNC)
|54
|53
|(DNC)
|52
|(DNC)
|42
|(DNC)
|243
|107th
|3644
|Green
|Jon Bloice
|Philippa Bloice
|Whitstable YC
|49
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|52
|43
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|48
|‑57
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|51
|243
|108th
|3706
|Green
|Kevin Anderson
|Sadie Anderson
|Hampton SC
|48
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|‑53
|50
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|49
|51
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|46
|244
|109th
|3625
|Red
|Richard Bramley
|Tony Cheal
|Shoreham SC
|51
|(DNC)
|52
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|51
|(DNC)
|‑53
|(DNC)
|45
|49
|(DNC)
|248
|110th
|3502
|Black
|Scott Smith
|Christopher Smith
|Upper Thames SC
|(DNC)
|46
|(DNC)
|51
|(DNC)
|‑55
|54
|(DNC)
|54
|(DNC)
|48
|(DNC)
|253
|111th
|3717
|Red
|John Green
|James Alexander
|Wembley SC
|52
|(DNC)
|‑56
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|53
|(DNC)
|50
|(DNC)
|53
|50
|(DNC)
|258
|112th
|3744
|Red
|Christopher Luscombe
|Karen Luscombe
|Blithfield SC
|(DNF)
|(DNC)
|57
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|52
|(DNC)
|52
|(DNC)
|52
|52
|(DNC)
|265
|113th
|3597
|Blue
|Mo Allen
|Amy Allen
|Fishers Green SC
|(DNC)
|(DNF)
|54
|(DNC)
|(DNF)
|(DNC)
|49
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|50
|DNC
|52
|266
|114th
|3414
|Blue
|Ian Laing
|Andrew Hunt
|Hollingworth Lake SC
|(DNC)
|50
|‑55
|(DNC)
|54
|(DNC)
|55
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|54
|(DNC)
|54
|267
|115th
|3586
|Blue
|Kieron Mason
|George Mason
|Blithfiled SC
|(DNC)
|48
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|(DNF)
|(DNC)
|(DNF)
|(DNC)
|DNC
|51
|DNC
|47
|268
|116th
|3479
|Blue
|Rupert Fletcher
|Tba
|Midland
|(DNC)
|52
|‑58
|(DNC)
|55
|(DNC)
|56
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|55
|(DNC)
|55
|273
|117th
|3333
|Green
|John Adams
|Neville Caine
|Tamesis
|53
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|59
|52
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|54
|56
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|(DNF)
|274
|118th
|3571
|Green
|Alan Feist
|Stephen Comley
|Bristol Corinthian YC
|54
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|58
|53
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|51
|(DNF)
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|DNF
|277
|119th
|3655
|Red
|Karen Hiles
|Martin Walker
|Shoreham SC
|(DNS)
|(DNC)
|(DNF)
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|56
|(DNC)
|55
|(DNC)
|56
|DNF
|DNC
|289
|120th
|3581
|Green
|Brendan OConnell
|Janet OConnell
|Blithfield SC
|(DNF)
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|56
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|(DNF)
|DNF
|DNC
|DNC
|DNF
|300
