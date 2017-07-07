Please select your home edition
Edition
Trident-UK 2012 May
Product Feature
Zhik Womens MicroFleece Skiff
Zhik Womens MicroFleece Skiff
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Sharps Doom Bar Salcombe Merlin Week - Day 6

by Tim Fells today at 7:53 pm 2-7 July 2017

The final day brought further wall to wall sunshine with a force three Westerly that was due to swing to the SW for the afternoon.

Red v Black flights Course 1,7,3,7,2

With the wind in the West conditions at Salcombe are particularly challenging for competitors and race officers alike. With the breeze coming from two different directions around the town and meeting on the start line, setting a true start is almost impossible. At the first attempt to start the race, PRO Simon Dobson wisely abandoned with 30 seconds to go as the ebb tide had already taken the majority of the fleet over the line. At the second attempt the wind had all but disappeared and many boats were line shy.

Sharps Doom Bar Salcombe Merlin Week day 6 - photo © Malcolm Mackley
Sharps Doom Bar Salcombe Merlin Week day 6 - photo © Malcolm Mackley

An isolated gust from the north running down the town side took a bunch of boats away down to the rocks where they were the able to hook into the North Sands lift. First to Blackstone were Roger and Jane Gilbert closely followed by Paul Hollis and Paula Mason with Ian and Ellie Sharps in third.

A key point in the race was always going to be the Ferry Landing where the transition from the Southwesterly to the breeze out of Batson was made. At this point Tim Fells and Fran Gifford had joined the leaders and by dint of getting themselves inside boat on the beach managed to set the leaders out into the tide and tack on to a port lift to lead away down to Snapes Point.

Mark Waterhouse and Jenny King on Sharps Doom Bar Salcombe Merlin Week day 6 - photo © John Murrell / www.moor2seaeventphotography.co.uk
Mark Waterhouse and Jenny King on Sharps Doom Bar Salcombe Merlin Week day 6 - photo © John Murrell / www.moor2seaeventphotography.co.uk

From this point the race, limited by the low water, was a processional fetch up and down to Gerston, much to Tim and Fran's liking due to the lack of tactical decisions required. Although chased all the way by the Gilberts, Tim and Fran returned to the harbour for the final beat to the line in a now glorious Southwester. Taking their second cannon of the week, they secured second overall and laid down the challenge to Taxi and Alex who needed a second place to take the title.

Third across the line were Ian and Ellie ahead of Christian Birrell and Sam Brearey, Will and Arthur Henderson followed by Richard Whitworth and Sam Mottershead.

Blue v Green flights Course 1.3,1,7,2,3

So, in the afternoon race, the final shoot out.

The breeze on the line favoured the pin end but there was going to be a good right hander at the top of the course for those who played the town side. The Chrises won the Portlemouth side but hit a hole off Mill Bay. The Calverts who had made the best start on the town side led in from the right followed by Jon Gorringe and Nicki Bass, Si Blake and Pippa Taylor then the Chrises. Taxi and Alex made a second row start towards the Portlemouth shore and bailed out to the town side and were able to recover into the top ten and then make immediate gains on the leaders to be up into fourth by Crossways.

Sophie Mackley and Mary Henderson on Sharps Doom Bar Salcombe Merlin Week day 6 - photo © John Murrell / www.moor2seaeventphotography.co.uk
Sophie Mackley and Mary Henderson on Sharps Doom Bar Salcombe Merlin Week day 6 - photo © John Murrell / www.moor2seaeventphotography.co.uk

From here on in the race settled into a tight tacking dual amongst the top four. The Calverts led but were passed by Si and Pippa on the beat back to Mill Bay only to lose it again on the final approach. Taxi and Alex, despite their best efforts were unable to make further inroads.

At the line Mike and Jane took their second cannon of the week to jump up into fourth overall. Si and Pippa were second and third overall. The Chrises took third and fifth overall. Taxi and Alex came home a disappointed fourth, taking the bridesmaid position. Rounding out the top six finishers, Jon and Nicki were fifth and Caroline Croft with Beka Jones were sixth.

Overall, Tim and Fran took the title by one point. What a ridiculous turn of events!

Overall Results:

PosSail No.FlightHelmCrewClubR1R2R3R4R5R6R7R8R9R10R11R12Pts
1st3764RedTim FellsFrances GiffordSYC/Police Sailing UK‑6(DNC)1(DNC)(DNC)2(DNC)4(DNC)21(DNC)10
2nd3684GreenAndy DavisAlex WarrenBartley SC1(DNC)(DNC)3‑6(DNC)(DNC)21(DNC)(DNC)411
3rd3735GreenSimon BlakePippa TaylorCookham/Hollingworth3(DNC)(DNC)2‑8(DNC)(DNC)14(DNC)(DNC)212
4th3691BlueMike CalvertJane CalvertAxe YC(DNC)37(DNC)3(DNC)‑20(DNC)(DNC)1(DNC)115
5th3778GreenChris GouldChris KilsbyBartley SC4(DNC)(DNC)1‑14(DNC)(DNC)35(DNC)(DNC)316
6th3788RedChristian BirrellSam BreareyWinsford Flash7(DNC)2(DNC)(DNC)5(DNC)7(DNC)(BFD)4(DNC)25
7th3777BlueSimon PottsAlly PottsBurghfield SC(DNC)24(DNC)5(DNC)8(DNC)(DNC)(BFD)(DNC)827
8th3656GreenOlly TurnerMiss Holly ScottStarcross YC(BFD)(DNC)(DNC)51(DNC)(DNC)66(DNC)(DNC)1028
9th3726RedWill HendersonArthur HendersonSYC5(DNC)3(DNC)(DNC)‑11(DNC)5(DNC)105(DNC)28
10th3756BlackWilliam WarrenMark OakeyShoreham SC(DNC)6(DNC)4(DNC)31(DNC)15(DNC)‑17(DNC)29
11th3743BlueMatt BiggsBen HollisBartley SC(DNC)18(DNC)‑13(DNC)9(DNC)(DNC)5(DNC)730
12th3658BlackChris JenningsPete HornBurghfield(DNC)4(DNC)6(DNC)103(DNC)‑11(DNC)10(DNC)33
13th3703BlackRichard WhitworthSam MottersheadParkstone & Hollingworth Lake(DNC)7(DNC)‑13(DNC)44(DNC)12(DNC)6(DNC)33
14th3722BlackRoger GilbertJane GilbertFrensham Pond SC(DNC)9(DNC)10(DNC)‑126(DNC)10(DNC)2(DNC)37
15th3781BlackDavid WinderOliver WinderHollingworth S.C(DNC)8(DNC)7(DNC)‑1613(DNC)2(DNC)9(DNC)39
16th3774BlackJon TurnerRichard ParslowLyme Regis(DNC)13(DNC)11(DNC)1‑14(DNC)3(DNC)14(DNC)42
17th3791BlueJon GorringeNicky BassParkstone(DNC)1114(DNC)9(DNC)5(DNC)(DNC)(BFD)(DNC)544
18th3678BlackSteve CrookSally TownendHollingworth Lake SC(DNC)5(DNC)14(DNC)‑202(DNC)8(DNC)16(DNC)45
19th3712BlackIan SharpsEllie SharpsBurghfield SC(DNC)RDG(DNC)9(DNC)7(BFD)(DNC)16(DNC)3(DNC)46
20th3776BlackAlan RobertsRob HendersonHayling Island SC(DNC)10(DNC)8(DNC)‑147(DNC)13(DNC)11(DNC)49
21st3707RedAlex JacksonChris DownhamHampton SC2(DNC)5(DNC)(DNC)‑21(DNC)11(DNC)1518(DNC)51
22nd3685GreenSophie MackleyMary HendersonShoreham SC11(DNC)(DNC)‑242(DNC)(DNC)817(DNC)(DNC)1351
23rd3715BluePaul RaysonChristian HillSalcombe / Fishers Green(DNC)1211(DNC)11(DNC)(BFD)(DNC)(DNC)8(DNC)1254
24th3758RedTim SaxtonJodie GreenBurghfield SC14(DNC)9(DNC)(DNC)‑19(DNC)10(DNC)319(DNC)55
25th3742RedIan DobsonRob AllenShoreham SC8(DNC)10(DNC)(DNC)(BFD)(DNC)15(DNC)620(DNC)59
26th3702RedDuncan SalmonHarriet SalmonWembley SC‑15(DNC)13(DNC)(DNC)13(DNC)13(DNC)1312(DNC)64
27th3611BlueChris DoddsAlex JonesNottingham SC(DNC)1515(DNC)‑32(DNC)10(DNC)(DNC)11(DNC)1768
28th3730RedPaul HollisPaula MasonBlithfield SC12(DNC)16(DNC)(DNC)25(DNC)‑28(DNC)147(DNC)74
29th3676BlackAntony GiffordJo GiffordRoyal Harwich YC(DNC)16(DNC)‑28(DNC)916(DNC)7(DNC)27(DNC)75
30th3723RedAndrew HarrisJames WarrenTamesis9(DNC)25(DNC)(DNC)15(DNC)(BFD)(DNC)188(DNC)75
31st3659BlueJulian ParryEvan ParryHollingworth Lake SC(DNC)‑2220(DNC)22(DNC)12(DNC)(DNC)12(DNC)975
32nd3710GreenJon IbbotsonNick CopseyBurghfield SC10(DNC)(DNC)15‑18(DNC)(DNC)1618(DNC)(DNC)1675
33rd3766RedAndy DalbyPhil DalbyHampton SC13(DNC)19(DNC)(DNC)‑35(DNC)24(DNC)913(DNC)78
34th3645BlueSteve HallAlison HallBurnham SC(DNC)(BFD)23(DNC)16(DNC)15(DNC)(DNC)7(DNC)1879
35th3752RedWill RaineyAndrea DownhamBurghfield SC16(DNC)12(DNC)(DNC)8(DNC)(BFD)(DNC)2122(DNC)79
36th3673BlueCaroline CroftBeka JonesBartley SC(DNC)(BFD)6(DNC)(DNF)(DNC)11(DNC)(DNC)4DNC688
37th3687GreenMatt GreenfieldMatt Lulham‑RobinsonChew Valley SC(BFD)(DNC)(DNC)1730(DNC)(DNC)229(DNC)(DNC)1189
38th3727GreenMark StockbridgeEddie AtkinsRanelagh21(DNC)(DNC)1819(DNC)(DNC)9‑23(DNC)(DNC)2390
39th3641GreenMark WaterhouseMat CurrellParkstone YC22(DNC)(DNC)234(DNC)(DNC)14‑37(DNC)(DNC)3093
40th3787GreenChris MartinTim HarmsMidland S C19(DNC)(DNC)12‑31(DNC)(DNC)2029(DNC)(DNC)1494
41st3652GreenJohn BellBellHampton SC23(DNC)(DNC)‑3115(DNC)(DNC)1230(DNC)(DNC)1595
42nd3790BlueColin BrockbankMartin HughesWembley SC(DNC)1422(DNC)20(DNC)21(DNC)(DNC)‑23(DNC)1996
43rd3665GreenRoss JacksonDave ReidShoreham SC18(DNC)(DNC)1917(DNC)(DNC)25‑32(DNC)(DNC)26105
44th3711BlackSam ThompsonLeanne HibberdRNSA(DNC)19(DNC)21(DNC)2422(DNC)19(DNC)(DNC)(DNC)105
45th3753RedPiers LambertAndy BinesBrightlingsea SC‑27(DNC)21(DNC)(DNC)17(DNC)19(DNC)2624(DNC)107
46th3583RedColin AndersonSean AndersonBlithfield SC17(DNC)18(DNC)(DNC)‑36(DNC)31(DNC)1626(DNC)108
47th3773RedAlan WarrenWill CarrollShoreham SC‑29(DNC)17(DNC)(DNC)23(DNC)21(DNC)2029(DNC)110
48th3675BlueDave CroftAbbie CroftRYA(DNC)21‑28(DNC)23(DNC)23(DNC)(DNC)19(DNC)24110
49th3789GreenNick ScroggieJemima ScroggieParkstone‑36(DNC)(DNC)3412(DNC)(DNC)1724(DNC)(DNC)25112
50th3784RedTony JohnsonLouise JohnsonLymington Town33(DNC)29(DNC)(DNC)6(DNC)23(DNC)22‑37(DNC)113
51st3666RedJohn MeadowcroftChristian DaySYC20(DNC)27(DNC)(DNC)22(DNC)29(DNC)(BFD)15(DNC)113
52nd3339RedTim MaleRebecca MaleClinker Club‑32(DNC)24(DNC)(DNC)27(DNC)18(DNC)2525(DNC)119
53rd3731BlackAndy JonesMaddie JonesBurghfield(DNC)(BFD)(DNC)26(DNC)1819(DNC)31(DNC)30(DNC)124
54th3745BlackPaul DeanNicki Della PortaWembley SC(DNC)26(DNC)25(DNC)2924(DNC)20(DNC)‑39(DNC)124
55th3725GreenAndrew SquireLaura EvansSYC35(DNC)(DNC)227(DNC)(DNC)4021(DNC)(DNC)‑44125
56th3740BluePatrick BlakeAnna BurtonCookham(DNC)2930(DNC)‑34(DNC)28(DNC)(DNC)17(DNC)22126
57th3683BlueBen JonesHelen HildichShoreham SC/Tenby SC(DNC)2026(DNC)‑33(DNC)25(DNC)(DNC)28(DNC)27126
58th3757BlackAndy PostleTim ParsonsRWYC(DNC)18(DNC)32(DNC)2627(DNC)26(DNC)(DNF)(DNC)129
59th3780GreenNev HerbertKarl ThorneRoyal Lymington YC25(DNC)(DNC)2026(DNC)(DNC)(BFD)38(DNC)(DNC)20129
60th3761GreenDavid BurseyFrances BursleyParkstone YC24(DNC)(DNC)3810(DNC)(DNC)30‑46(DNC)(DNC)33135
61st3769BlackGraham Cranford‑SmithFiona Cranford‑SmithSalcombe YC(DNC)33(DNC)‑37(DNC)2831(DNC)25(DNC)23(DNC)140
62nd3771GreenLaurie SmartAlex PauseyUTSC‑38(DNC)(DNC)2924(DNC)(DNC)2627(DNC)(DNC)35141
63rd3575RedRichard CookeJames ScottWembley26(DNC)31(DNC)(DNC)(BFD)(DNC)43(DNC)3021(DNC)151
64th3657BlackAnthony LoftsSophie PenwardenSYC(DNC)32(DNC)33(DNC)33‑35(DNC)22(DNC)35(DNC)155
65th3749BlueRein ZilvoldPhil ScottWhitstable YC(DNC)2536(DNC)25(DNC)40(DNC)(DNC)29(DNC)(DNF)155
66th3615BlackStuart BatesTom DanielsHLSC(DNC)28(DNC)30(DNC)‑3836(DNC)35(DNC)33(DNC)162
67th3705RedGeoff WrightKatie WrightBlithfield SC‑37(DNC)32(DNC)(DNC)31(DNC)27(DNC)3736(DNC)163
68th3682BlueJon StewardAnnabel StewardFishers Green SC(DNC)3933(DNC)(DNF)(DNC)26(DNC)(DNC)35(DNC)31164
69th3686BlackJeremy DeaconMichal Janowicz.Maidenhead Sailing Club(DNC)‑47(DNC)36(DNC)3434(DNC)28(DNC)32(DNC)164
70th3573RedSimon BondAnna BondFrensham Pond/Hayling Island34(DNC)40(DNC)(DNC)32(DNC)36(DNC)24(DNF)(DNC)166
71st3760BlueMark ReddingtonAnnabelle Ransome‑WilliamsBartley SC(DNC)3141(DNC)21(DNC)(DNF)(DNC)(DNC)31(DNC)43167
72nd3672RedJohn CooperHilary BradshawWhitstable YC40(DNC)35(DNC)(DNC)30(DNC)34(DNC)‑4128(DNC)167
73rd3648BlackAntonia WrightJamie WrightShoreham(DNC)35(DNC)35(DNC)‑3929(DNC)34(DNC)34(DNC)167
74th3767GreenBen ArcherAndy CurrellParkstone YC30(DNC)(DNC)4037(DNC)(DNC)(BFD)33(DNC)(DNC)29169
75th3598GreenRobert SmithAndrew SmithSYC28(DNC)(DNC)‑4229(DNC)(DNC)3736(DNC)(DNC)41171
76th3709BlackTom LonsdaleAlice MarkhamUTSC(DNC)30(DNC)16(DNC)(DNF)17(DNC)48(DNC)(DNF)DNC172
77th3690BlackTim HarridgeLucy BurnHampton SC(DNC)(DNF)(DNC)27(DNC)(BFD)18(DNC)39(DNC)31DNC176
78th3621GreenTristram SquireShelia SquireSYC41(DNC)(DNC)4339(DNC)(DNC)32‑55(DNC)(DNC)21176
79th3695BluePete SlackDan JohnsonBlithfield SC(DNC)(WAY)34(DNC)46(DNC)39(DNC)(DNC)27(DNC)34180
80th3714BlackAlan MarkhamSue MarkhamUpper Thames SC(DNC)24(DNC)‑48(DNC)3730(DNC)47(DNC)44(DNC)182
81st3647BlueHywel Bowen‑PerkinsLucy PenwardenHampton SC(DNC)3737(DNC)‑45(DNC)37(DNC)(DNC)39(DNC)32182
82nd3734GreenPhil AshworthAli AshworthWeymouth43(DNC)(DNC)3927(DNC)(DNC)35‑49(DNC)(DNC)39183
83rd3585BlackJohn FildesCharlotte FildesBosham(DNC)23(DNC)44(DNC)4038(DNC)40(DNC)(DNF)(DNC)185
84th3560BlackStuart JenkinsImogen JenkinsHampton SC(DNC)40(DNC)‑55(DNC)4450(DNC)14(DNC)38(DNC)186
85th3569BlueBen LulhamSamantha LulhamRutland SC(DNC)3642(DNC)40(DNC)32(DNC)(DNC)‑48(DNC)38188
86th3697GreenRichard PagePeter PageHampton39(DNC)(DNC)‑4538(DNC)(DNC)4445(DNC)(DNC)28194
87th2663GreenChris HaworthJoe HowarthBlackpool & Fleetwood YC42(DNC)(DNC)‑5636(DNC)(DNC)3942(DNC)(DNC)37196
88th3577BlackJoe ToshJack ToshFarmoor(DNC)‑43(DNC)41(DNC)4333(DNC)41(DNC)41(DNC)199
89th3599RedDuncan BellOliver JenkinsHampton SC(BFD)(DNC)38(DNC)(DNC)42(DNC)38(DNC)3251(DNC)201
90th3704BlackJemma HughesRussell HallThames SC(DNC)27(DNC)47(DNC)4541(DNC)43(DNC)(DNF)(DNC)203
91st3544BlueDavid DownsRoss BrownTata Steel SC(DNC)3439(DNC)47(DNC)43(DNC)(DNC)‑49(DNC)40203
92nd3589BlueJohn HollandsTimmy ParkerHampton SC(DNC)4149(DNC)35(DNC)44(DNC)(DNC)36(DNC)‑53205
93rd3696GreenRichard HarrisHarry HarrisTamesis31(DNC)(DNC)4628(DNC)(DNC)41(DNC)(DNC)(DNC)DNC207
94th3548RedKevin RoseTim WilliamsUpper Thames SC47(DNC)‑53(DNC)(DNC)41(DNC)33(DNC)4047(DNC)208
95th3587BlueHenry MasonBelinda MasonBlithfield SC(DNC)‑4945(DNC)41(DNC)48(DNC)(DNC)33(DNC)42209
96th3291RedDave PhilpottCarole MurcottGrafham Water SC44(DNC)47(DNC)(DNC)‑49(DNC)45(DNC)3443(DNC)213
97th2997BlueHarry StewardAnna RaysonFishers Green(DNC)(DNF)46(DNC)44(DNC)42(DNC)(DNC)43(DNC)45220
98th3755RedPeter JacksonPauline MunroeBlackpool & Fleetwood YC50(DNC)44(DNC)(DNC)48(DNC)42(DNC)38(DNC)(DNC)222
99th3651BlueKeiran O'FarrellFionn O'Farrell (DNC)‑5151(DNC)49(DNC)47(DNC)(DNC)42(DNC)36225
100th3602BlackAnthony RickabyMarion ReadWSC(DNC)44(DNC)‑49(DNC)4646(DNC)44(DNC)46(DNC)226
101st3762RedMalcolm HyamsGodfrey ClarkeMidland S C45(DNC)48(DNC)(DNC)‑50(DNC)46(DNC)4445(DNC)228
102nd3567BlueMartin SmithKaren BestonBlithfiled SC(DNC)3843(DNC)‑51(DNC)51(DNC)(DNC)47(DNC)50229
103rd3650BlackGareth GriffithsAlex NewtonLymington Town(DNC)45(DNC)‑54(DNC)4745(DNC)53(DNC)40(DNC)230
104th3606BlueKen DuffellJoseph WoodsTamesis(DNC)(WAY)50(DNC)42(DNC)52(DNC)(DNC)46(DNC)49239
105th3547GreenPeter MaleChristine MaleBlithfield & Salcombe46(DNC)(DNC)‑5048(DNC)(DNC)4750(DNC)(DNC)48239
106th3530BlackMike CollesWilliam AndersonMidland S C(DNC)42(DNC)‑57(DNC)5453(DNC)52(DNC)42(DNC)243
107th3644GreenJon BloicePhilippa BloiceWhitstable YC49(DNC)(DNC)5243(DNC)(DNC)48‑57(DNC)(DNC)51243
108th3706GreenKevin AndersonSadie AndersonHampton SC48(DNC)(DNC)‑5350(DNC)(DNC)4951(DNC)(DNC)46244
109th3625RedRichard BramleyTony ChealShoreham SC51(DNC)52(DNC)(DNC)51(DNC)‑53(DNC)4549(DNC)248
110th3502BlackScott SmithChristopher SmithUpper Thames SC(DNC)46(DNC)51(DNC)‑5554(DNC)54(DNC)48(DNC)253
111th3717RedJohn GreenJames AlexanderWembley SC52(DNC)‑56(DNC)(DNC)53(DNC)50(DNC)5350(DNC)258
112th3744RedChristopher LuscombeKaren LuscombeBlithfield SC(DNF)(DNC)57(DNC)(DNC)52(DNC)52(DNC)5252(DNC)265
113th3597BlueMo AllenAmy AllenFishers Green SC(DNC)(DNF)54(DNC)(DNF)(DNC)49(DNC)(DNC)50DNC52266
114th3414BlueIan LaingAndrew HuntHollingworth Lake SC(DNC)50‑55(DNC)54(DNC)55(DNC)(DNC)54(DNC)54267
115th3586BlueKieron MasonGeorge MasonBlithfiled SC(DNC)48(DNC)(DNC)(DNF)(DNC)(DNF)(DNC)DNC51DNC47268
116th3479BlueRupert FletcherTbaMidland(DNC)52‑58(DNC)55(DNC)56(DNC)(DNC)55(DNC)55273
117th3333GreenJohn AdamsNeville CaineTamesis53(DNC)(DNC)5952(DNC)(DNC)5456(DNC)(DNC)(DNF)274
118th3571GreenAlan FeistStephen ComleyBristol Corinthian YC54(DNC)(DNC)5853(DNC)(DNC)51(DNF)(DNC)(DNC)DNF277
119th3655RedKaren HilesMartin WalkerShoreham SC(DNS)(DNC)(DNF)(DNC)(DNC)56(DNC)55(DNC)56DNFDNC289
120th3581GreenBrendan OConnellJanet OConnellBlithfield SC(DNF)(DNC)(DNC)(DNC)56(DNC)(DNC)(DNF)DNFDNCDNCDNF300
Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Salcombe Merlin Week day 5
One of the most exciting races for spectators Thursday is moving day at any championships, when the leading contenders either step up for the final challenge or fall by the wayside. The conditions for the morning race contrived to provide one of the most exciting races for spectators. Posted on 6 Jul Salcombe Merlin Week day 4
Another day of wall to wall sunshine Wednesday dawned to another day of wall to wall sunshine but this time with the wind around in the East and hitting 20 knots on Prawle Point weather station. Posted on 5 Jul Salcombe Merlin Week day 3
Who says that light airs racing is boring? Who says that light airs racing is boring? The morning race on day three was a roller coaster that went all the way to the line in a nail-biting finish. Posted on 4 Jul Salcombe Merlin Week day 2
More great racing in the harbour Monday dawned cloudy with light drizzle to dampen the spirits a tad, however there was already a South Westerly blowing down the estuary and by start time the sun was starting to break through. Posted on 3 Jul Salcombe Merlin Week day 1
Massively popular event underway After a Saturday spent moving boats and trolleys to Mill Bay beach and a pretty fruity practice sail. the first morning of the hugely popular Sharps Doom Bar Salcombe Merlin Week dawned sunny but with a light to non-existent breeze from the NW. Posted on 2 Jul Salcombe Merlin Week 2018 Preview
120 head west for this exceptionally popular event Sunday 2nd July will see the starting gun fired on the exceptionally popular Sharps Doom Bar sponsored Salcombe Merlin Week. Back in November, the 120 places were snapped up in just over two hours in an unprecedented rush to get a place. Posted on 29 Jun Merlin Rockets at Whitstable
For Craftinsure Silver Tiller series event Whitstable Yacht Club hosted its annual Merlin Rocket Silver Tiller event sponsored by Craftinsure over the weekend of 24th-25th June. Posted on 26 Jun Selden Boom Auction
For the Aspire Merlin Rocket Nationals The Merlin Rocket Owners' Association are delighted to announce that one of our major suppliers, Selden, have offered us further support for this year's Aspire Merlin Rocket National Championship. Posted on 21 Jun Merlin Rockets at SMELT 2017
A gaggle of British dinghy sailors in Carnac A small gaggle of British dinghy sailors set off on a recent Thursday evening with keen anticipation at the prospect of rediscovering the delights of French sailing with the coming of 'SMELT 2'. Posted on 5 Jun 57th N&G Three Rivers Race
85 dinghies and yachts for this classic endurance event The 57th annual Navigators & General Three Rivers Race took place over the weekend of 3rd-4th June, hosted by Horning Sailing Club. As the 85 starters listened to the briefing, the key questions on everyone's mind were how long the race was going to be. Posted on 5 Jun

Upcoming Events

Upper Thames SC Merlin Rocket DeMay Trophy Vintage Open for pre 1985 Merlin Rockets
Upper Thames SC- 16 Sep Upper Thames SC Merlin Rocket Thames Series for Merlin Rocket
Upper Thames SC- 17 Sep
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy