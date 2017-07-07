Sharps Doom Bar Salcombe Merlin Week - Day 4

by Tim Fells today at 9:51 pm

Wednesday dawned to another day of wall to wall sunshine but this time with the wind around in the East and hitting 20 knots on Prawle Point weather station.

Down in the harbour the wind was lighter but with a low tide start time and little options to set a usable course in the estuary, PRO Dave Greening in a big break from tradition sent the fleet to sea.

Blue v Black flights Course 3,C,B,3,1

As the letters went up on the race box, crews were seen desperately searching for their course maps and asking fellow competitors where on earth they were being sent.

A tight startline and first beat saw two black flag miscreants (Ian Sharps and Paul Rayson) pulled out on the run. Front runner around Crossways was Steve Crook and Sally Townend chased by William Warren and Mark Oakey with Jon Gorringe and Nicki Bass well up.

The seaward loop presented a broad reach to Stairhole, a long beat to Garra Rock and then a nice three-sailer back to the harbour. These conditions were obviously to William and Marks liking and they came back with a healthy lead, chased by Alan Roberts and Rob Henderson who had found the 'go button' on Nick Craig's boat.

The loop back around the harbour was back to trickier shifty sailing. William and Mark continued untroubled to take their first cannon of the week. Steve and Sally got their show back on the road to come home second with Chris Jennings and Pete Horn climbing strongly to close out the podium, just ahead of Richard Whitworth and Sam Mottershead. Jon and Nicki brought their new ship home in fifth just ahead of the fast charging Roger and Jane Gilbert.

Green v Red flights Course 4,M,4,1,3

For the afternoon race, the breeze was dropping and a sea course was considered too adventurous if it died further, so a maximum length windward leeward was set. With the flood tide underneath the fleet there was a rush for the line with four boats spotted over although none of the leading contenders.

The race featured the top three of the top four overall and it was second placed Taxi and Alex Warren who navigated a very shifty beat to Yalton the best to round first ahead of fourth placed Si Blake and Pippa Taylor. Overnight leaders Tim Fells and Fran Gifford extricated themselves from the pack to round in fourth.

The approach to mark M under Bolt Head cliffs was difficult with the wind very patchy. Si and Pippa who had passed to the east of Blackstone rocks, held better pressure to roll down over the top of Taxi and Alex and take the lead. From this it was a case of the richer getting richer as the leaders climbed up into better pressure in the harbour and stretched away.

Si and Pippa sailed a comfortable final loop and although Taxi and Alex pressed hard, they were ultimately untroubled and took their first cannon of the week. Behind the leading two, there was a ding dong battle for third which was resolved on the line with Chrises Gould and Kilby completing the podium ahead of Tim and Fran. Will and Rob Henderson settled for fifth ahead of Olly Turner and Holly Scott.

The eight races sailed have produced eight different race winners, showing the extraordinary competitiveness of this fleet. Taxi and Alex now hold a one point lead over Tim and Fran with Si and Pippa another point back.

The forecast for Thursday is for a healthy NE in the morning but for a sea breeze to try and establish itself around the time of the afternoon start. Should be interesting!

Results after Day 4:

Pos Sail No Flight Helm Crew Club R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 R7 R8 Pts 1st 3684 Green Andy Davis Alex Warren Bartley SC 1 (DNC) (DNC) 3 6 (DNC) (DNC) 2 12 2nd 3764 Red Tim Fells Frances Gifford SYC/Police Sailing UK 6 (DNC) 1 (DNC) (DNC) 2 (DNC) 4 13 3rd 3735 Green Simon Blake Pippa Taylor Cookham/Hollingworth 3 (DNC) (DNC) 2 8 (DNC) (DNC) 1 14 4th 3756 Black William Warren Mark Oakey Shoreham SC (DNC) 6 (DNC) 4 (DNC) 3 1 (DNC) 14 5th 3777 Blue Simon Potts Ally Potts Burghfield (DNC) 2 4 (DNC) 5 (DNC) 8 (DNC) 19 6th 3788 Red Christian Birrell Sam Brearey Winsford Flash 7 (DNC) 2 (DNC) (DNC) 5 (DNC) 7 21 7th 3778 Green Chris Gould Chris Kilsby Bartley SC 4 (DNC) (DNC) 1 14 (DNC) (DNC) 3 22 8th 3658 Black Chris Jennings Pete Horn Burghfield (DNC) 4 (DNC) 6 (DNC) 10 3 (DNC) 23 9th 3726 Red Will Henderson Arthur Henderson SYC 5 (DNC) 3 (DNC) (DNC) 11 (DNC) 5 24 10th 3703 Black Richard Whitworth Sam Mottershead Parkstone & Hollingworth Lake (DNC) 7 (DNC) 13 (DNC) 4 4 (DNC) 28 11th 3743 Blue Matt Biggs Ben Hollis Bartley SC (DNC) 1 8 (DNC) 13 (DNC) 9 (DNC) 31 12th 3691 Blue Mike Calvert Jane Calvert Axe YC (DNC) 3 7 (DNC) 3 (DNC) 20 (DNC) 33 13th 3722 Black Roger Gilbert Jane Gilbert Frensham Pond SC (DNC) 9 (DNC) 10 (DNC) 12 6 (DNC) 37 14th 3774 Black Jon Turner Richard Parslow Lyme Regis (DNC) 13 (DNC) 11 (DNC) 1 14 (DNC) 39 15th 3707 Red Alex Jackson Chris Downham Hampton SC 2 (DNC) 5 (DNC) (DNC) 21 (DNC) 11 39 16th 3791 Blue Jon Gorringe Sadie Anderson Parkstone (DNC) 11 14 (DNC) 9 (DNC) 5 (DNC) 39 17th 3776 Black Alan Roberts Rob Henderson Hayling Island SC (DNC) 10 (DNC) 8 (DNC) 14 7 (DNC) 39 18th 3678 Black Steve Crook Sally Townend Hollingworth Lake SC (DNC) 5 (DNC) 14 (DNC) 20 2 (DNC) 41 19th 3781 Black David Winder Oliver Winder Hollingworth S.C (DNC) 8 (DNC) 7 (DNC) 16 13 (DNC) 44 20th 3685 Green Sophie Mackley Mary Henderson Shoreham SC 11 (DNC) (DNC) 24 2 (DNC) (DNC) 8 45 21st 3758 Red Tim Saxton Jodie Green Burghfield SC 14 (DNC) 9 (DNC) (DNC) 19 (DNC) 10 52 22nd 3702 Red Duncan Salmon Harriet Salmon Wembley SC 15 (DNC) 13 (DNC) (DNC) 13 (DNC) 13 54 23rd 3710 Green Jon Ibbotson Nick Copsey Burghfield SC 10 (DNC) (DNC) 15 18 (DNC) (DNC) 16 59 24th 3641 Green Mark Waterhouse Mat Currell Parkstone YC 22 (DNC) (DNC) 23 4 (DNC) (DNC) 14 63 25th 3727 Green Mark Stockbridge Eddie Atkins Ranelagh 21 (DNC) (DNC) 18 19 (DNC) (DNC) 9 67 26th 3676 Black Antony Gifford Jo Gifford Royal Harwich YC (DNC) 16 (DNC) 28 (DNC) 9 16 (DNC) 69 27th 3611 Blue Chris Dodds Alex Jones Nottingham SC (DNC) 15 15 (DNC) 32 (DNC) 10 (DNC) 72 28th 3656 Green Olly Turner Miss Holly Scott Starcross YC (BFD) (DNC) (DNC) 5 1 (DNC) DNC 6 73 29th 3659 Blue Julian Parry Evan Parry Hollingworth Lake SC (DNC) 22 20 (DNC) 22 (DNC) 12 (DNC) 76 30th 3790 Blue Colin Brockbank Martin Hughes Wembley SC (DNC) 14 22 (DNC) 20 (DNC) 21 (DNC) 77 31st 3665 Green Ross Jackson Dave Reid Shoreham SC 18 (DNC) (DNC) 19 17 (DNC) (DNC) 25 79 32nd 3652 Green John Bell Bell Hampton SC 23 (DNC) (DNC) 31 15 (DNC) (DNC) 12 81 33rd 3730 Red Paul Hollis Paula Mason Blithfield SC 12 (DNC) 16 (DNC) (DNC) 25 (DNC) 28 81 34th 3787 Green Chris Martin Tim Harms Midland S C 19 (DNC) (DNC) 12 31 (DNC) (DNC) 20 82 35th 3753 Red Piers Lambert Andy Bines Brightlingsea SC 27 (DNC) 21 (DNC) (DNC) 17 (DNC) 19 84 36th 3711 Black Sam Thompson Leanne Hibberd RNSA (DNC) 19 (DNC) 21 (DNC) 24 22 (DNC) 86 37th 3712 Black Ian Sharps Ellie Sharps Burnham SC (DNC) RDG (DNC) 9 (DNC) 7 (BFD) DNC 88 38th 3773 Red Alan Warren Will Carroll Shoreham SC 29 (DNC) 17 (DNC) (DNC) 23 (DNC) 21 90 39th 3784 Red Tony Johnson Louise Johnson Lymington Town 33 (DNC) 29 (DNC) (DNC) 6 (DNC) 23 91 40th 3766 Red Andy Dalby Phil Dalby Hampton SC 13 (DNC) 19 (DNC) (DNC) 35 (DNC) 24 91 41st 3742 Red Ian Dobson Rob Allen Shoreham SC 8 (DNC) 10 (DNC) (DNC) (BFD) DNC 15 94 42nd 3715 Blue Paul Rayson Christian Hill Salcombe / Fishers Green (DNC) 12 11 (DNC) 11 (DNC) (BFD) DNC 95 43rd 3675 Blue Dave Croft Abbie Croft RYA (DNC) 21 28 (DNC) 23 (DNC) 23 (DNC) 95 44th 3752 Red Will Rainey Andrea Downham Burghfield SC 16 (DNC) 12 (DNC) (DNC) 8 (DNC) BFD 97 45th 3666 Red John Meadowcroft Christian Day SYC 20 (DNC) 27 (DNC) (DNC) 22 (DNC) 29 98 46th 3789 Green Nick Scroggie Jemima Scroggie Parkstone 36 (DNC) (DNC) 34 12 (DNC) (DNC) 17 99 47th 3339 Red Tim Male Rebecca Male Clinker Club 32 (DNC) 24 (DNC) (DNC) 27 (DNC) 18 101 48th 3761 Green David Bursey Frances Bursley Parkstone YC 24 (DNC) (DNC) 38 10 (DNC) (DNC) 30 102 49th 3583 Red Colin Anderson Sean Anderson Blithfield SC 17 (DNC) 18 (DNC) (DNC) 36 (DNC) 31 102 50th 3757 Black Andy Postle Tim Parsons RWYC (DNC) 18 (DNC) 32 (DNC) 26 27 (DNC) 103 51st 3725 Green Andrew Squire Laura Evans SYC 35 (DNC) (DNC) 22 7 (DNC) (DNC) 40 104 52nd 3683 Blue Ben Jones Helen Hildich Shoreham SC/Tenby SC (DNC) 20 26 (DNC) 33 (DNC) 25 (DNC) 104 53rd 3745 Black Paul Dean Nicki Della Porta Wembley SC (DNC) 26 (DNC) 25 (DNC) 29 24 (DNC) 104 54th 3723 Red Andrew Harris James Warren Tamesis 9 (DNC) 25 (DNC) (DNC) 15 (DNC) BFD 110 55th 3645 Blue Steve Hall Alison Hall Burnham SC (DNC) (BFD) 23 (DNC) 16 (DNC) 15 DNC 115 56th 3771 Green Laurie Smart Alex Pausey UTSC 38 (DNC) (DNC) 29 24 (DNC) (DNC) 26 117 57th 3740 Blue Patrick Blake Anna Burton Cookham (DNC) 29 30 (DNC) 34 (DNC) 28 (DNC) 121 58th 3709 Black Tom Lonsdale Alice Markham UTSC (DNC) 30 (DNC) 16 (DNC) (DNF) 17 DNC 124 59th 3731 Black Andy Jones Maddie Jones Burghfield (DNC) (BFD) (DNC) 26 (DNC) 18 19 DNC 124 60th 3749 Blue Rein Zilvold Phil Scott Whitstable YC (DNC) 25 36 (DNC) 25 (DNC) 40 (DNC) 126 61st 3705 Red Geoff Wright Katie Wright Blithfield SC 37 (DNC) 32 (DNC) (DNC) 31 (DNC) 27 127 62nd 3769 Black Graham Cranford‑Smith Fiona Cranford‑Smith Salcombe YC (DNC) 33 (DNC) 37 (DNC) 28 31 (DNC) 129 63rd 3687 Green Matt Greenfield Matt Lulham‑Robinson Chew Valley SC (BFD) (DNC) (DNC) 17 30 (DNC) DNC 22 130 64th 3780 Green Nev Herbert Karl Thorne Royal Lymington YC 25 (DNC) (DNC) 20 26 (DNC) (DNC) BFD 132 65th 3615 Black Stuart Bates Tom Daniels HLSC (DNC) 28 (DNC) 30 (DNC) 38 36 (DNC) 132 66th 3657 Black Anthony Lofts Sophie Penwarden SYC (DNC) 32 (DNC) 33 (DNC) 33 35 (DNC) 133 67th 3598 Green Robert Smith Andrew Smith SYC 28 (DNC) (DNC) 42 29 (DNC) (DNC) 37 136 68th 3648 Black Antonia Wright Jamie Wright Shoreham (DNC) 35 (DNC) 35 (DNC) 39 29 (DNC) 138 69th 3673 Blue Caroline Croft Beka Jones Bartley SC (DNC) (BFD) 6 (DNC) (DNF) DNC 11 DNC 139 70th 3714 Black Alan Markham Sue Markham Upper Thames SC (DNC) 24 (DNC) 48 (DNC) 37 30 (DNC) 139 71st 3672 Red John Cooper Hilary Bradshaw Whitstable YC 40 (DNC) 35 (DNC) (DNC) 30 (DNC) 34 139 72nd 3573 Red Simon Bond Anna Bond Frensham Pond/Hayling Island 34 (DNC) 40 (DNC) (DNC) 32 (DNC) 36 142 73rd 3734 Green Phil Ashworth Ali Ashworth Weymouth 43 (DNC) (DNC) 39 27 (DNC) (DNC) 35 144 74th 3585 Black John Fildes Charlotte Fildes Bosham (DNC) 23 (DNC) 44 (DNC) 40 38 (DNC) 145 75th 3696 Green Richard Harris Harry Harris Tamesis 31 (DNC) (DNC) 46 28 (DNC) (DNC) 41 146 76th 3569 Blue Ben Lulham Samantha Lulham Rutland SC (DNC) 36 42 (DNC) 40 (DNC) 32 (DNC) 150 77th 3686 Black Jeremy Deacon Michal Janowicz. Maidenhead Sailing Club (DNC) 47 (DNC) 36 (DNC) 34 34 (DNC) 151 78th 3760 Blue Mark Reddington Annabelle Ransome‑Williams Bartley SC (DNC) 31 41 (DNC) 21 (DNC) (DNF) DNC 154 79th 3621 Green Tristram Squire Shelia Squire SYC 41 (DNC) (DNC) 43 39 (DNC) (DNC) 32 155 80th 3647 Blue Hywel Bowen‑Perkins Lucy Penwarden Hampton SC (DNC) 37 37 (DNC) 45 (DNC) 37 (DNC) 156 81st 3682 Blue Jon Steward Annabel Steward Fishers Green SC (DNC) 39 33 (DNC) (DNF) (DNC) 26 DNC 159 82nd 3704 Black Jemma Hughes Russell Hall Thames SC (DNC) 27 (DNC) 47 (DNC) 45 41 (DNC) 160 83rd 3577 Black Joe Tosh Jack Tosh Farmoor (DNC) 43 (DNC) 41 (DNC) 43 33 (DNC) 160 84th 3575 Red Richard Cooke James Scott Wembley 26 (DNC) 31 (DNC) (DNC) (BFD) DNC 43 161 85th 3544 Blue David Downs Ross Brown Tata Steel SC (DNC) 34 39 (DNC) 47 (DNC) 43 (DNC) 163 86th 3697 Green Richard Page Peter Page Hampton 39 (DNC) (DNC) 45 38 (DNC) (DNC) 44 166 87th 3690 Black Tim Harridge Lucy Burn Hampton SC (DNC) (DNF) (DNC) 27 (DNC) BFD 18 DNC 167 88th 3767 Green Ben Archer Andy Currell Parkstone YC 30 (DNC) (DNC) 40 37 (DNC) (DNC) BFD 168 89th 3589 Blue John Hollands Timmy Parker Hampton SC (DNC) 41 49 (DNC) 35 (DNC) 44 (DNC) 169 90th 2663 Green Chris Haworth Joe Howarth Blackpool & Fleetwood YC 42 (DNC) (DNC) 56 36 (DNC) (DNC) 39 173 91st 3548 Red Kevin Rose Tim Williams Upper Thames SC 47 (DNC) 53 (DNC) (DNC) 41 (DNC) 33 174 92nd 3599 Red Duncan Bell Oliver Jenkins Hampton SC (BFD) (DNC) 38 (DNC) (DNC) 42 DNC 38 179 93rd 3695 Blue Pete Slack Dan Johnson Blithfield SC (DNC) (WAY) 34 (DNC) 46 (DNC) 39 DNC 180 94th 3567 Blue Martin Smith Karen Beston Blithfiled SC (DNC) 38 43 (DNC) 51 (DNC) 51 (DNC) 183 95th 3587 Blue Henry Mason Belinda Mason Blithfield SC (DNC) 49 45 (DNC) 41 (DNC) 48 (DNC) 183 96th 3755 Red Peter Jackson Pauline Munroe Blackpool & Fleetwood YC 50 (DNC) 44 (DNC) (DNC) 48 (DNC) 42 184 97th 3291 Red Dave Philpott Carole Murcott Grafham Water SC 44 (DNC) 47 (DNC) (DNC) 49 (DNC) 45 185 98th 3602 Black Anthony Rickaby Marion Read WSC (DNC) 44 (DNC) 49 (DNC) 46 46 (DNC) 185 99th 3560 Black Stuart Jenkins Imogen Jenkins Hampton SC (DNC) 40 (DNC) 55 (DNC) 44 50 (DNC) 189 100th 3762 Red Malcolm Hyams Godfrey Clarke Midland S C 45 (DNC) 48 (DNC) (DNC) 50 (DNC) 46 189 101st 3650 Black Gareth Griffiths Alex Newton Lymington Town (DNC) 45 (DNC) 54 (DNC) 47 45 (DNC) 191 102nd 3547 Green Peter Male Christine Male Blithfield & Salcombe 46 (DNC) (DNC) 50 48 (DNC) (DNC) 47 191 103rd 3644 Green Jon Bloice Philippa Bloice Whitstable YC 49 (DNC) (DNC) 52 43 (DNC) (DNC) 48 192 104th 2997 Blue Harry Steward Anna Rayson Fishers Green (DNC) (DNF) 46 (DNC) 44 (DNC) 42 DNC 193 105th 3651 Blue Keiran O'Farrell Fionn O'Farrell (DNC) 51 51 (DNC) 49 (DNC) 47 (DNC) 198 106th 3706 Green Kevin Anderson Sadie Anderson Hampton SC 48 (DNC) (DNC) 53 50 (DNC) (DNC) 49 200 107th 3606 Blue Ken Duffell Joseph Woods Tamesis (DNC) (WAY) 50 (DNC) 42 (DNC) 52 DNC 205 108th 3530 Black Mike Colles William Anderson Midland S C (DNC) 42 (DNC) 57 (DNC) 54 53 (DNC) 206 109th 3502 Black Scott Smith Christopher Smith Upper Thames SC (DNC) 46 (DNC) 51 (DNC) 55 54 (DNC) 206 110th 3625 Red Richard Bramley Tony Cheal Shoreham SC 51 (DNC) 52 (DNC) (DNC) 51 (DNC) 53 207 111th 3717 Red John Green James Alexander Wembley SC 52 (DNC) 56 (DNC) (DNC) 53 (DNC) 50 211 112th 3414 Blue Ian Laing Andrew Hunt Hollingworth Lake SC (DNC) 50 55 (DNC) 54 (DNC) 55 (DNC) 214 113th 3571 Green Alan Feist Stephen Comley Bristol Corinthian YC 54 (DNC) (DNC) 58 53 (DNC) (DNC) 51 216 114th 3333 Green John Adams Neville Caine Tamesis 53 (DNC) (DNC) 59 52 (DNC) (DNC) 54 218 115th 3479 Blue Rupert Fletcher Tba Midland (DNC) 52 58 (DNC) 55 (DNC) 56 (DNC) 221 116th 3744 Red Christopher Luscombe Karen Luscombe Blithfield SC (DNF) (DNC) 57 (DNC) (DNC) 52 DNC 52 222 117th 3597 Blue Mo Allen Amy Allen Fishers Green SC (DNC) (DNF) 54 (DNC) (DNF) DNC 49 DNC 225 118th 3586 Blue Kieron Mason George Mason Blithfiled SC (DNC) 48 (DNC) (DNC) (DNF) DNC DNF DNC 231 119th 3655 Red Karen Hiles Martin Walker Shoreham SC (DNS) (DNC) (DNF) (DNC) DNC 56 DNC 55 233 120th 3581 Green Brendan OConnell Janet OConnell Blithfield SC (DNF) (DNC) (DNC) (DNC) 56 DNC DNC DNF 239