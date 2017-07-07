Sharps Doom Bar Salcombe Merlin Week - Day 4
by Tim Fells today at 9:51 pm
2-7 July 2017
Wednesday dawned to another day of wall to wall sunshine but this time with the wind around in the East and hitting 20 knots on Prawle Point weather station.
Down in the harbour the wind was lighter but with a low tide start time and little options to set a usable course in the estuary, PRO Dave Greening in a big break from tradition sent the fleet to sea.
Blue v Black flights Course 3,C,B,3,1
As the letters went up on the race box, crews were seen desperately searching for their course maps and asking fellow competitors where on earth they were being sent.
A tight startline and first beat saw two black flag miscreants (Ian Sharps and Paul Rayson) pulled out on the run. Front runner around Crossways was Steve Crook and Sally Townend chased by William Warren and Mark Oakey with Jon Gorringe and Nicki Bass well up.
The seaward loop presented a broad reach to Stairhole, a long beat to Garra Rock and then a nice three-sailer back to the harbour. These conditions were obviously to William and Marks liking and they came back with a healthy lead, chased by Alan Roberts and Rob Henderson who had found the 'go button' on Nick Craig's boat.
The loop back around the harbour was back to trickier shifty sailing. William and Mark continued untroubled to take their first cannon of the week. Steve and Sally got their show back on the road to come home second with Chris Jennings and Pete Horn climbing strongly to close out the podium, just ahead of Richard Whitworth and Sam Mottershead. Jon and Nicki brought their new ship home in fifth just ahead of the fast charging Roger and Jane Gilbert.
Green v Red flights Course 4,M,4,1,3
For the afternoon race, the breeze was dropping and a sea course was considered too adventurous if it died further, so a maximum length windward leeward was set. With the flood tide underneath the fleet there was a rush for the line with four boats spotted over although none of the leading contenders.
The race featured the top three of the top four overall and it was second placed Taxi and Alex Warren who navigated a very shifty beat to Yalton the best to round first ahead of fourth placed Si Blake and Pippa Taylor. Overnight leaders Tim Fells and Fran Gifford extricated themselves from the pack to round in fourth.
The approach to mark M under Bolt Head cliffs was difficult with the wind very patchy. Si and Pippa who had passed to the east of Blackstone rocks, held better pressure to roll down over the top of Taxi and Alex and take the lead. From this it was a case of the richer getting richer as the leaders climbed up into better pressure in the harbour and stretched away.
Si and Pippa sailed a comfortable final loop and although Taxi and Alex pressed hard, they were ultimately untroubled and took their first cannon of the week. Behind the leading two, there was a ding dong battle for third which was resolved on the line with Chrises Gould and Kilby completing the podium ahead of Tim and Fran. Will and Rob Henderson settled for fifth ahead of Olly Turner and Holly Scott.
The eight races sailed have produced eight different race winners, showing the extraordinary competitiveness of this fleet. Taxi and Alex now hold a one point lead over Tim and Fran with Si and Pippa another point back.
The forecast for Thursday is for a healthy NE in the morning but for a sea breeze to try and establish itself around the time of the afternoon start. Should be interesting!
Results after Day 4:
|Pos
|Sail No
|Flight
|Helm
|Crew
|Club
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|R5
|R6
|R7
|R8
|Pts
|1st
|3684
|Green
|Andy Davis
|Alex Warren
|Bartley SC
|1
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|3
|6
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|2
|12
|2nd
|3764
|Red
|Tim Fells
|Frances Gifford
|SYC/Police Sailing UK
|6
|(DNC)
|1
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|2
|(DNC)
|4
|13
|3rd
|3735
|Green
|Simon Blake
|Pippa Taylor
|Cookham/Hollingworth
|3
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|2
|8
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|1
|14
|4th
|3756
|Black
|William Warren
|Mark Oakey
|Shoreham SC
|(DNC)
|6
|(DNC)
|4
|(DNC)
|3
|1
|(DNC)
|14
|5th
|3777
|Blue
|Simon Potts
|Ally Potts
|Burghfield
|(DNC)
|2
|4
|(DNC)
|5
|(DNC)
|8
|(DNC)
|19
|6th
|3788
|Red
|Christian Birrell
|Sam Brearey
|Winsford Flash
|7
|(DNC)
|2
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|5
|(DNC)
|7
|21
|7th
|3778
|Green
|Chris Gould
|Chris Kilsby
|Bartley SC
|4
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|1
|14
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|3
|22
|8th
|3658
|Black
|Chris Jennings
|Pete Horn
|Burghfield
|(DNC)
|4
|(DNC)
|6
|(DNC)
|10
|3
|(DNC)
|23
|9th
|3726
|Red
|Will Henderson
|Arthur Henderson
|SYC
|5
|(DNC)
|3
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|11
|(DNC)
|5
|24
|10th
|3703
|Black
|Richard Whitworth
|Sam Mottershead
|Parkstone & Hollingworth Lake
|(DNC)
|7
|(DNC)
|13
|(DNC)
|4
|4
|(DNC)
|28
|11th
|3743
|Blue
|Matt Biggs
|Ben Hollis
|Bartley SC
|(DNC)
|1
|8
|(DNC)
|13
|(DNC)
|9
|(DNC)
|31
|12th
|3691
|Blue
|Mike Calvert
|Jane Calvert
|Axe YC
|(DNC)
|3
|7
|(DNC)
|3
|(DNC)
|20
|(DNC)
|33
|13th
|3722
|Black
|Roger Gilbert
|Jane Gilbert
|Frensham Pond SC
|(DNC)
|9
|(DNC)
|10
|(DNC)
|12
|6
|(DNC)
|37
|14th
|3774
|Black
|Jon Turner
|Richard Parslow
|Lyme Regis
|(DNC)
|13
|(DNC)
|11
|(DNC)
|1
|14
|(DNC)
|39
|15th
|3707
|Red
|Alex Jackson
|Chris Downham
|Hampton SC
|2
|(DNC)
|5
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|21
|(DNC)
|11
|39
|16th
|3791
|Blue
|Jon Gorringe
|Sadie Anderson
|Parkstone
|(DNC)
|11
|14
|(DNC)
|9
|(DNC)
|5
|(DNC)
|39
|17th
|3776
|Black
|Alan Roberts
|Rob Henderson
|Hayling Island SC
|(DNC)
|10
|(DNC)
|8
|(DNC)
|14
|7
|(DNC)
|39
|18th
|3678
|Black
|Steve Crook
|Sally Townend
|Hollingworth Lake SC
|(DNC)
|5
|(DNC)
|14
|(DNC)
|20
|2
|(DNC)
|41
|19th
|3781
|Black
|David Winder
|Oliver Winder
|Hollingworth S.C
|(DNC)
|8
|(DNC)
|7
|(DNC)
|16
|13
|(DNC)
|44
|20th
|3685
|Green
|Sophie Mackley
|Mary Henderson
|Shoreham SC
|11
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|24
|2
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|8
|45
|21st
|3758
|Red
|Tim Saxton
|Jodie Green
|Burghfield SC
|14
|(DNC)
|9
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|19
|(DNC)
|10
|52
|22nd
|3702
|Red
|Duncan Salmon
|Harriet Salmon
|Wembley SC
|15
|(DNC)
|13
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|13
|(DNC)
|13
|54
|23rd
|3710
|Green
|Jon Ibbotson
|Nick Copsey
|Burghfield SC
|10
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|15
|18
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|16
|59
|24th
|3641
|Green
|Mark Waterhouse
|Mat Currell
|Parkstone YC
|22
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|23
|4
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|14
|63
|25th
|3727
|Green
|Mark Stockbridge
|Eddie Atkins
|Ranelagh
|21
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|18
|19
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|9
|67
|26th
|3676
|Black
|Antony Gifford
|Jo Gifford
|Royal Harwich YC
|(DNC)
|16
|(DNC)
|28
|(DNC)
|9
|16
|(DNC)
|69
|27th
|3611
|Blue
|Chris Dodds
|Alex Jones
|Nottingham SC
|(DNC)
|15
|15
|(DNC)
|32
|(DNC)
|10
|(DNC)
|72
|28th
|3656
|Green
|Olly Turner
|Miss Holly Scott
|Starcross YC
|(BFD)
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|5
|1
|(DNC)
|DNC
|6
|73
|29th
|3659
|Blue
|Julian Parry
|Evan Parry
|Hollingworth Lake SC
|(DNC)
|22
|20
|(DNC)
|22
|(DNC)
|12
|(DNC)
|76
|30th
|3790
|Blue
|Colin Brockbank
|Martin Hughes
|Wembley SC
|(DNC)
|14
|22
|(DNC)
|20
|(DNC)
|21
|(DNC)
|77
|31st
|3665
|Green
|Ross Jackson
|Dave Reid
|Shoreham SC
|18
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|19
|17
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|25
|79
|32nd
|3652
|Green
|John Bell
|Bell
|Hampton SC
|23
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|31
|15
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|12
|81
|33rd
|3730
|Red
|Paul Hollis
|Paula Mason
|Blithfield SC
|12
|(DNC)
|16
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|25
|(DNC)
|28
|81
|34th
|3787
|Green
|Chris Martin
|Tim Harms
|Midland S C
|19
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|12
|31
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|20
|82
|35th
|3753
|Red
|Piers Lambert
|Andy Bines
|Brightlingsea SC
|27
|(DNC)
|21
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|17
|(DNC)
|19
|84
|36th
|3711
|Black
|Sam Thompson
|Leanne Hibberd
|RNSA
|(DNC)
|19
|(DNC)
|21
|(DNC)
|24
|22
|(DNC)
|86
|37th
|3712
|Black
|Ian Sharps
|Ellie Sharps
|Burnham SC
|(DNC)
|RDG
|(DNC)
|9
|(DNC)
|7
|(BFD)
|DNC
|88
|38th
|3773
|Red
|Alan Warren
|Will Carroll
|Shoreham SC
|29
|(DNC)
|17
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|23
|(DNC)
|21
|90
|39th
|3784
|Red
|Tony Johnson
|Louise Johnson
|Lymington Town
|33
|(DNC)
|29
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|6
|(DNC)
|23
|91
|40th
|3766
|Red
|Andy Dalby
|Phil Dalby
|Hampton SC
|13
|(DNC)
|19
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|35
|(DNC)
|24
|91
|41st
|3742
|Red
|Ian Dobson
|Rob Allen
|Shoreham SC
|8
|(DNC)
|10
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|(BFD)
|DNC
|15
|94
|42nd
|3715
|Blue
|Paul Rayson
|Christian Hill
|Salcombe / Fishers Green
|(DNC)
|12
|11
|(DNC)
|11
|(DNC)
|(BFD)
|DNC
|95
|43rd
|3675
|Blue
|Dave Croft
|Abbie Croft
|RYA
|(DNC)
|21
|28
|(DNC)
|23
|(DNC)
|23
|(DNC)
|95
|44th
|3752
|Red
|Will Rainey
|Andrea Downham
|Burghfield SC
|16
|(DNC)
|12
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|8
|(DNC)
|BFD
|97
|45th
|3666
|Red
|John Meadowcroft
|Christian Day
|SYC
|20
|(DNC)
|27
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|22
|(DNC)
|29
|98
|46th
|3789
|Green
|Nick Scroggie
|Jemima Scroggie
|Parkstone
|36
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|34
|12
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|17
|99
|47th
|3339
|Red
|Tim Male
|Rebecca Male
|Clinker Club
|32
|(DNC)
|24
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|27
|(DNC)
|18
|101
|48th
|3761
|Green
|David Bursey
|Frances Bursley
|Parkstone YC
|24
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|38
|10
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|30
|102
|49th
|3583
|Red
|Colin Anderson
|Sean Anderson
|Blithfield SC
|17
|(DNC)
|18
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|36
|(DNC)
|31
|102
|50th
|3757
|Black
|Andy Postle
|Tim Parsons
|RWYC
|(DNC)
|18
|(DNC)
|32
|(DNC)
|26
|27
|(DNC)
|103
|51st
|3725
|Green
|Andrew Squire
|Laura Evans
|SYC
|35
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|22
|7
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|40
|104
|52nd
|3683
|Blue
|Ben Jones
|Helen Hildich
|Shoreham SC/Tenby SC
|(DNC)
|20
|26
|(DNC)
|33
|(DNC)
|25
|(DNC)
|104
|53rd
|3745
|Black
|Paul Dean
|Nicki Della Porta
|Wembley SC
|(DNC)
|26
|(DNC)
|25
|(DNC)
|29
|24
|(DNC)
|104
|54th
|3723
|Red
|Andrew Harris
|James Warren
|Tamesis
|9
|(DNC)
|25
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|15
|(DNC)
|BFD
|110
|55th
|3645
|Blue
|Steve Hall
|Alison Hall
|Burnham SC
|(DNC)
|(BFD)
|23
|(DNC)
|16
|(DNC)
|15
|DNC
|115
|56th
|3771
|Green
|Laurie Smart
|Alex Pausey
|UTSC
|38
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|29
|24
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|26
|117
|57th
|3740
|Blue
|Patrick Blake
|Anna Burton
|Cookham
|(DNC)
|29
|30
|(DNC)
|34
|(DNC)
|28
|(DNC)
|121
|58th
|3709
|Black
|Tom Lonsdale
|Alice Markham
|UTSC
|(DNC)
|30
|(DNC)
|16
|(DNC)
|(DNF)
|17
|DNC
|124
|59th
|3731
|Black
|Andy Jones
|Maddie Jones
|Burghfield
|(DNC)
|(BFD)
|(DNC)
|26
|(DNC)
|18
|19
|DNC
|124
|60th
|3749
|Blue
|Rein Zilvold
|Phil Scott
|Whitstable YC
|(DNC)
|25
|36
|(DNC)
|25
|(DNC)
|40
|(DNC)
|126
|61st
|3705
|Red
|Geoff Wright
|Katie Wright
|Blithfield SC
|37
|(DNC)
|32
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|31
|(DNC)
|27
|127
|62nd
|3769
|Black
|Graham Cranford‑Smith
|Fiona Cranford‑Smith
|Salcombe YC
|(DNC)
|33
|(DNC)
|37
|(DNC)
|28
|31
|(DNC)
|129
|63rd
|3687
|Green
|Matt Greenfield
|Matt Lulham‑Robinson
|Chew Valley SC
|(BFD)
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|17
|30
|(DNC)
|DNC
|22
|130
|64th
|3780
|Green
|Nev Herbert
|Karl Thorne
|Royal Lymington YC
|25
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|20
|26
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|BFD
|132
|65th
|3615
|Black
|Stuart Bates
|Tom Daniels
|HLSC
|(DNC)
|28
|(DNC)
|30
|(DNC)
|38
|36
|(DNC)
|132
|66th
|3657
|Black
|Anthony Lofts
|Sophie Penwarden
|SYC
|(DNC)
|32
|(DNC)
|33
|(DNC)
|33
|35
|(DNC)
|133
|67th
|3598
|Green
|Robert Smith
|Andrew Smith
|SYC
|28
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|42
|29
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|37
|136
|68th
|3648
|Black
|Antonia Wright
|Jamie Wright
|Shoreham
|(DNC)
|35
|(DNC)
|35
|(DNC)
|39
|29
|(DNC)
|138
|69th
|3673
|Blue
|Caroline Croft
|Beka Jones
|Bartley SC
|(DNC)
|(BFD)
|6
|(DNC)
|(DNF)
|DNC
|11
|DNC
|139
|70th
|3714
|Black
|Alan Markham
|Sue Markham
|Upper Thames SC
|(DNC)
|24
|(DNC)
|48
|(DNC)
|37
|30
|(DNC)
|139
|71st
|3672
|Red
|John Cooper
|Hilary Bradshaw
|Whitstable YC
|40
|(DNC)
|35
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|30
|(DNC)
|34
|139
|72nd
|3573
|Red
|Simon Bond
|Anna Bond
|Frensham Pond/Hayling Island
|34
|(DNC)
|40
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|32
|(DNC)
|36
|142
|73rd
|3734
|Green
|Phil Ashworth
|Ali Ashworth
|Weymouth
|43
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|39
|27
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|35
|144
|74th
|3585
|Black
|John Fildes
|Charlotte Fildes
|Bosham
|(DNC)
|23
|(DNC)
|44
|(DNC)
|40
|38
|(DNC)
|145
|75th
|3696
|Green
|Richard Harris
|Harry Harris
|Tamesis
|31
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|46
|28
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|41
|146
|76th
|3569
|Blue
|Ben Lulham
|Samantha Lulham
|Rutland SC
|(DNC)
|36
|42
|(DNC)
|40
|(DNC)
|32
|(DNC)
|150
|77th
|3686
|Black
|Jeremy Deacon
|Michal Janowicz.
|Maidenhead Sailing Club
|(DNC)
|47
|(DNC)
|36
|(DNC)
|34
|34
|(DNC)
|151
|78th
|3760
|Blue
|Mark Reddington
|Annabelle Ransome‑Williams
|Bartley SC
|(DNC)
|31
|41
|(DNC)
|21
|(DNC)
|(DNF)
|DNC
|154
|79th
|3621
|Green
|Tristram Squire
|Shelia Squire
|SYC
|41
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|43
|39
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|32
|155
|80th
|3647
|Blue
|Hywel Bowen‑Perkins
|Lucy Penwarden
|Hampton SC
|(DNC)
|37
|37
|(DNC)
|45
|(DNC)
|37
|(DNC)
|156
|81st
|3682
|Blue
|Jon Steward
|Annabel Steward
|Fishers Green SC
|(DNC)
|39
|33
|(DNC)
|(DNF)
|(DNC)
|26
|DNC
|159
|82nd
|3704
|Black
|Jemma Hughes
|Russell Hall
|Thames SC
|(DNC)
|27
|(DNC)
|47
|(DNC)
|45
|41
|(DNC)
|160
|83rd
|3577
|Black
|Joe Tosh
|Jack Tosh
|Farmoor
|(DNC)
|43
|(DNC)
|41
|(DNC)
|43
|33
|(DNC)
|160
|84th
|3575
|Red
|Richard Cooke
|James Scott
|Wembley
|26
|(DNC)
|31
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|(BFD)
|DNC
|43
|161
|85th
|3544
|Blue
|David Downs
|Ross Brown
|Tata Steel SC
|(DNC)
|34
|39
|(DNC)
|47
|(DNC)
|43
|(DNC)
|163
|86th
|3697
|Green
|Richard Page
|Peter Page
|Hampton
|39
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|45
|38
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|44
|166
|87th
|3690
|Black
|Tim Harridge
|Lucy Burn
|Hampton SC
|(DNC)
|(DNF)
|(DNC)
|27
|(DNC)
|BFD
|18
|DNC
|167
|88th
|3767
|Green
|Ben Archer
|Andy Currell
|Parkstone YC
|30
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|40
|37
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|BFD
|168
|89th
|3589
|Blue
|John Hollands
|Timmy Parker
|Hampton SC
|(DNC)
|41
|49
|(DNC)
|35
|(DNC)
|44
|(DNC)
|169
|90th
|2663
|Green
|Chris Haworth
|Joe Howarth
|Blackpool & Fleetwood YC
|42
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|56
|36
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|39
|173
|91st
|3548
|Red
|Kevin Rose
|Tim Williams
|Upper Thames SC
|47
|(DNC)
|53
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|41
|(DNC)
|33
|174
|92nd
|3599
|Red
|Duncan Bell
|Oliver Jenkins
|Hampton SC
|(BFD)
|(DNC)
|38
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|42
|DNC
|38
|179
|93rd
|3695
|Blue
|Pete Slack
|Dan Johnson
|Blithfield SC
|(DNC)
|(WAY)
|34
|(DNC)
|46
|(DNC)
|39
|DNC
|180
|94th
|3567
|Blue
|Martin Smith
|Karen Beston
|Blithfiled SC
|(DNC)
|38
|43
|(DNC)
|51
|(DNC)
|51
|(DNC)
|183
|95th
|3587
|Blue
|Henry Mason
|Belinda Mason
|Blithfield SC
|(DNC)
|49
|45
|(DNC)
|41
|(DNC)
|48
|(DNC)
|183
|96th
|3755
|Red
|Peter Jackson
|Pauline Munroe
|Blackpool & Fleetwood YC
|50
|(DNC)
|44
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|48
|(DNC)
|42
|184
|97th
|3291
|Red
|Dave Philpott
|Carole Murcott
|Grafham Water SC
|44
|(DNC)
|47
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|49
|(DNC)
|45
|185
|98th
|3602
|Black
|Anthony Rickaby
|Marion Read
|WSC
|(DNC)
|44
|(DNC)
|49
|(DNC)
|46
|46
|(DNC)
|185
|99th
|3560
|Black
|Stuart Jenkins
|Imogen Jenkins
|Hampton SC
|(DNC)
|40
|(DNC)
|55
|(DNC)
|44
|50
|(DNC)
|189
|100th
|3762
|Red
|Malcolm Hyams
|Godfrey Clarke
|Midland S C
|45
|(DNC)
|48
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|50
|(DNC)
|46
|189
|101st
|3650
|Black
|Gareth Griffiths
|Alex Newton
|Lymington Town
|(DNC)
|45
|(DNC)
|54
|(DNC)
|47
|45
|(DNC)
|191
|102nd
|3547
|Green
|Peter Male
|Christine Male
|Blithfield & Salcombe
|46
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|50
|48
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|47
|191
|103rd
|3644
|Green
|Jon Bloice
|Philippa Bloice
|Whitstable YC
|49
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|52
|43
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|48
|192
|104th
|2997
|Blue
|Harry Steward
|Anna Rayson
|Fishers Green
|(DNC)
|(DNF)
|46
|(DNC)
|44
|(DNC)
|42
|DNC
|193
|105th
|3651
|Blue
|Keiran O'Farrell
|Fionn O'Farrell
|
|(DNC)
|51
|51
|(DNC)
|49
|(DNC)
|47
|(DNC)
|198
|106th
|3706
|Green
|Kevin Anderson
|Sadie Anderson
|Hampton SC
|48
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|53
|50
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|49
|200
|107th
|3606
|Blue
|Ken Duffell
|Joseph Woods
|Tamesis
|(DNC)
|(WAY)
|50
|(DNC)
|42
|(DNC)
|52
|DNC
|205
|108th
|3530
|Black
|Mike Colles
|William Anderson
|Midland S C
|(DNC)
|42
|(DNC)
|57
|(DNC)
|54
|53
|(DNC)
|206
|109th
|3502
|Black
|Scott Smith
|Christopher Smith
|Upper Thames SC
|(DNC)
|46
|(DNC)
|51
|(DNC)
|55
|54
|(DNC)
|206
|110th
|3625
|Red
|Richard Bramley
|Tony Cheal
|Shoreham SC
|51
|(DNC)
|52
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|51
|(DNC)
|53
|207
|111th
|3717
|Red
|John Green
|James Alexander
|Wembley SC
|52
|(DNC)
|56
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|53
|(DNC)
|50
|211
|112th
|3414
|Blue
|Ian Laing
|Andrew Hunt
|Hollingworth Lake SC
|(DNC)
|50
|55
|(DNC)
|54
|(DNC)
|55
|(DNC)
|214
|113th
|3571
|Green
|Alan Feist
|Stephen Comley
|Bristol Corinthian YC
|54
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|58
|53
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|51
|216
|114th
|3333
|Green
|John Adams
|Neville Caine
|Tamesis
|53
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|59
|52
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|54
|218
|115th
|3479
|Blue
|Rupert Fletcher
|Tba
|Midland
|(DNC)
|52
|58
|(DNC)
|55
|(DNC)
|56
|(DNC)
|221
|116th
|3744
|Red
|Christopher Luscombe
|Karen Luscombe
|Blithfield SC
|(DNF)
|(DNC)
|57
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|52
|DNC
|52
|222
|117th
|3597
|Blue
|Mo Allen
|Amy Allen
|Fishers Green SC
|(DNC)
|(DNF)
|54
|(DNC)
|(DNF)
|DNC
|49
|DNC
|225
|118th
|3586
|Blue
|Kieron Mason
|George Mason
|Blithfiled SC
|(DNC)
|48
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|(DNF)
|DNC
|DNF
|DNC
|231
|119th
|3655
|Red
|Karen Hiles
|Martin Walker
|Shoreham SC
|(DNS)
|(DNC)
|(DNF)
|(DNC)
|DNC
|56
|DNC
|55
|233
|120th
|3581
|Green
|Brendan OConnell
|Janet OConnell
|Blithfield SC
|(DNF)
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|56
|DNC
|DNC
|DNF
|239
