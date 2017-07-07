Sharps Doom Bar Salcombe Merlin Week - Day 2

Monday dawned cloudy with light drizzle to dampen the spirits a tad, however there was already a South Westerly blowing down the estuary and by start time the sun was starting to break through.

Red v Blue flights Course 1,7,1,3,1,3

With the start only an hour after low water, tide was less of a consideration and with a healthy breeze across the course the fleet split to beat up either shore. Neither side was particularly favoured and it was Mike and Jane Calvert from the town side who narrowly crossed ahead of Tim Fells and Fran Gifford who were leading from the Portlemouth side to lead around Blackstone.

Will and Arthur Henderson were close behind and had taken a narrow lead by Gerston with Cristian Birrell and Sam Brearey right on their tails. Coming back through The Bag, Tim and Fran held a higher line to pass the leaders and take a narrow lead up the beat to Blackstone.

The sun was now out and the breeze a nice F3-4 to make for two very enjoyable loops of the harbour.

Despite a good effort to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory by losing all their rig tension in a big gust on the last run, Tim and Fran came home comfortably ahead to take their first cannon. Christian and Sam got the better of their battle with the Hendersons with Simon and Ali Potts in fourth. The Calverts came home fifth ahead of Alex Jackson and Chris Downham.

Green v Black flights Course 1,4,6,5,7,1,3

With the sun shining, a WSW F3-4 and the tide slack at high water, PRO for the day Ian Stewart was able to set another classic tour of the estuary. It was an absolutely perfect Salcombe race.

Another clean start under black flag had the fleet spread across the harbour. Chris Gould and Chris Kilby were first to hit new breeze off Mill Bay and came in leading from the left. However, a final right hander allowed Will Warren and Mark Oakey to just get around first. On the run back through the town the biggest movers were Taxi and Alex Warren who came across to the town side to climb from the teens through to third by Yalton.

Following the tour around the creeks and two transits of The Bag, the Chris's had established a 50 meter lead over William and Mark. Drama though was about to strike as William and Mark were seen heading for a pit stop on Mill Bay. The main halyard had broken and in a feat of rapid repair that an FI team would have been proud of the boat was rolled over, main tied up and they were back on their way in fifth place. Offers of help from the watching beach crews were, we understand, politely declined.

With the Chrises now leading from Taxi and Alex, third place Si Blake and Pippa Taylor played a blinder by taking pressure down the town side to move into second and put the heat on the leaders. In a final tacking duel to the line the Chrises just prevailed by a couple of boat lengths. Taxi and Alex came how third to take the overall lead.

William and Mark recovered from their pit stop to pass Olly Turner who took fifth ahead of Chris Jennings and Pete Horn.

Another great day on the water ahead of what looks like a very light day on Tuesday.

Results after Day 2:

