Sharps Doom Bar Salcombe Merlin Week - Day 2
2-7 July 2017
Monday dawned cloudy with light drizzle to dampen the spirits a tad, however there was already a South Westerly blowing down the estuary and by start time the sun was starting to break through.
Red v Blue flights Course 1,7,1,3,1,3
With the start only an hour after low water, tide was less of a consideration and with a healthy breeze across the course the fleet split to beat up either shore. Neither side was particularly favoured and it was Mike and Jane Calvert from the town side who narrowly crossed ahead of Tim Fells and Fran Gifford who were leading from the Portlemouth side to lead around Blackstone.
Will and Arthur Henderson were close behind and had taken a narrow lead by Gerston with Cristian Birrell and Sam Brearey right on their tails. Coming back through The Bag, Tim and Fran held a higher line to pass the leaders and take a narrow lead up the beat to Blackstone.
The sun was now out and the breeze a nice F3-4 to make for two very enjoyable loops of the harbour.
Despite a good effort to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory by losing all their rig tension in a big gust on the last run, Tim and Fran came home comfortably ahead to take their first cannon. Christian and Sam got the better of their battle with the Hendersons with Simon and Ali Potts in fourth. The Calverts came home fifth ahead of Alex Jackson and Chris Downham.
Green v Black flights Course 1,4,6,5,7,1,3
With the sun shining, a WSW F3-4 and the tide slack at high water, PRO for the day Ian Stewart was able to set another classic tour of the estuary. It was an absolutely perfect Salcombe race.
Another clean start under black flag had the fleet spread across the harbour. Chris Gould and Chris Kilby were first to hit new breeze off Mill Bay and came in leading from the left. However, a final right hander allowed Will Warren and Mark Oakey to just get around first. On the run back through the town the biggest movers were Taxi and Alex Warren who came across to the town side to climb from the teens through to third by Yalton.
Following the tour around the creeks and two transits of The Bag, the Chris's had established a 50 meter lead over William and Mark. Drama though was about to strike as William and Mark were seen heading for a pit stop on Mill Bay. The main halyard had broken and in a feat of rapid repair that an FI team would have been proud of the boat was rolled over, main tied up and they were back on their way in fifth place. Offers of help from the watching beach crews were, we understand, politely declined.
With the Chrises now leading from Taxi and Alex, third place Si Blake and Pippa Taylor played a blinder by taking pressure down the town side to move into second and put the heat on the leaders. In a final tacking duel to the line the Chrises just prevailed by a couple of boat lengths. Taxi and Alex came how third to take the overall lead.
William and Mark recovered from their pit stop to pass Olly Turner who took fifth ahead of Chris Jennings and Pete Horn.
Another great day on the water ahead of what looks like a very light day on Tuesday.
Results after Day 2:
|Pos
|Sail No.
|Flight
|Helm
|Crew
|Club
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|Pts
|1st
|3684
|Green
|Andy Davis
|Alex Warren
|Bartley SC
|1
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|3
|4
|2nd
|3778
|Green
|Chris Gould
|Chris Kilsby
|Bartley SC
|4
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|1
|5
|3rd
|3735
|Green
|Simon Blake
|Pippa Taylor
|Cookham/Hollingworth
|3
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|2
|5
|4th
|3777
|Blue
|Simon Potts
|Ally Potts
|Burghfield
|(DNC)
|2
|4
|(DNC)
|6
|5th
|3764
|Red
|Tim Fells
|Frances Gifford
|SYC/Police Sailing UK
|6
|(DNC)
|1
|(DNC)
|7
|6th
|3707
|Red
|Alex Jackson
|Chris Downham
|Hampton SC
|2
|(DNC)
|5
|(DNC)
|7
|7th
|3726
|Red
|Will Henderson
|Arthur Henderson
|SYC
|5
|(DNC)
|3
|(DNC)
|8
|8th
|3743
|Blue
|Matt Biggs
|Ben Hollis
|Bartley SC
|(DNC)
|1
|8
|(DNC)
|9
|9th
|3788
|Red
|Christian Birrell
|Sam Brearey
|Winsford Flash
|7
|(DNC)
|2
|(DNC)
|9
|10th
|3691
|Blue
|Mike Calvert
|Jane Calvert
|Axe YC
|(DNC)
|3
|7
|(DNC)
|10
|11th
|3756
|Black
|William Warren
|Mark Oakey
|Shoreham SC
|(DNC)
|6
|(DNC)
|4
|10
|12th
|3658
|Black
|Chris Jennings
|Pete Horn
|Burghfield
|(DNC)
|4
|(DNC)
|6
|10
|13th
|3781
|Black
|David Winder
|Oliver Winder
|Hollingworth S.C
|(DNC)
|8
|(DNC)
|7
|15
|14th
|3776
|Black
|Alan Roberts
|Rob Henderson
|Hayling Island SC
|(DNC)
|10
|(DNC)
|8
|18
|15th
|3742
|Red
|Ian Dobson
|Rob Allen
|Shoreham SC
|8
|(DNC)
|10
|(DNC)
|18
|16th
|3678
|Black
|Steve Crook
|Sally Townend
|Hollingworth Lake SC
|(DNC)
|5
|(DNC)
|14
|19
|17th
|3722
|Black
|Roger Gilbert
|Jane Gilbert
|Frensham Pond SC
|(DNC)
|9
|(DNC)
|10
|19
|18th
|3703
|Black
|Richard Whitworth
|Sam Mottershead
|Parkstone & Hollingworth Lake
|(DNC)
|7
|(DNC)
|13
|20
|19th
|3758
|Red
|Tim Saxton
|Jodie Green
|Burghfield SC
|14
|(DNC)
|9
|(DNC)
|23
|20th
|3715
|Blue
|Paul Rayson
|Christian Hill
|Salcombe / Fishers Green
|(DNC)
|12
|11
|(DNC)
|23
|21st
|3774
|Black
|Jon Turner
|Richard Parslow
|Lyme Regis
|(DNC)
|13
|(DNC)
|11
|24
|22nd
|3710
|Green
|Jon Ibbotson
|Nick Copsey
|Burghfield SC
|10
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|15
|25
|23rd
|3791
|Blue
|Jon Gorringe
|Sadie Anderson
|Parkstone
|(DNC)
|11
|14
|(DNC)
|25
|24th
|3712
|Black
|Ian Sharps
|Ellie Sharps
|Burnham SC
|(DNC)
|17
|(DNC)
|9
|26
|25th
|3752
|Red
|Will Rainey
|Andrea Downham
|Burghfield SC
|16
|(DNC)
|12
|(DNC)
|28
|26th
|3730
|Red
|Paul Hollis
|Paula Mason
|Blithfield SC
|12
|(DNC)
|16
|(DNC)
|28
|27th
|3702
|Red
|Duncan Salmon
|Harriet Salmon
|Wembley SC
|15
|(DNC)
|13
|(DNC)
|28
|28th
|3611
|Blue
|Chris Dodds
|Alex Jones
|Nottingham SC
|(DNC)
|15
|15
|(DNC)
|30
|29th
|3787
|Green
|Chris Martin
|Tim Harms
|Midland S C
|19
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|12
|31
|30th
|3766
|Red
|Andy Dalby
|Phil Dalby
|Hampton SC
|13
|(DNC)
|19
|(DNC)
|32
|31st
|3723
|Red
|Andrew Harris
|James Warren
|Tamesis
|9
|(DNC)
|25
|(DNC)
|34
|32nd
|3685
|Green
|Sophie Mackley
|Mary Henderson
|Shoreham SC
|11
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|24
|35
|33rd
|3583
|Red
|Colin Anderson
|Sean Anderson
|Blithfield SC
|17
|(DNC)
|18
|(DNC)
|35
|34th
|3790
|Blue
|Colin Brockbank
|Martin Hughes
|Wembley SC
|(DNC)
|14
|22
|(DNC)
|36
|35th
|3665
|Green
|Ross Jackson
|Dave Reid
|Shoreham SC
|18
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|19
|37
|36th
|3727
|Green
|Mark Stockbridge
|Eddie Atkins
|Ranelagh
|21
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|18
|39
|37th
|3711
|Black
|Sam Thompson
|Leanne Hibberd
|RNSA
|(DNC)
|19
|(DNC)
|21
|40
|38th
|3659
|Blue
|Julian Parry
|Evan Parry
|Hollingworth Lake SC
|(DNC)
|22
|20
|(DNC)
|42
|39th
|3676
|Black
|Antony Gifford
|Jo Gifford
|Royal Harwich YC
|(DNC)
|16
|(DNC)
|28
|44
|40th
|3780
|Green
|Nev Herbert
|Karl Thorne
|Royal Lymington YC
|25
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|20
|45
|41st
|3641
|Green
|Mark Waterhouse
|Mat Currell
|Parkstone YC
|22
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|23
|45
|42nd
|3709
|Black
|Tom Lonsdale
|Alice Markham
|UTSC
|(DNC)
|30
|(DNC)
|16
|46
|43rd
|3773
|Red
|Alan Warren
|Will Carroll
|Shoreham SC
|29
|(DNC)
|17
|(DNC)
|46
|44th
|3683
|Blue
|Ben Jones
|Helen Hildich
|Shoreham SC/Tenby SC
|(DNC)
|20
|26
|(DNC)
|46
|45th
|3666
|Red
|John Meadowcroft
|Christian Day
|SYC
|20
|(DNC)
|27
|(DNC)
|47
|46th
|3753
|Red
|Piers Lambert
|Andy Bines
|Brightlingsea SC
|27
|(DNC)
|21
|(DNC)
|48
|47th
|3675
|Blue
|Dave Croft
|Abbie Croft
|RYA
|(DNC)
|21
|28
|(DNC)
|49
|48th
|3757
|Black
|Andy Postle
|Tim Parsons
|RWYC
|(DNC)
|18
|(DNC)
|32
|50
|49th
|3745
|Black
|Paul Dean
|Nicki Della Porta
|Wembley SC
|(DNC)
|26
|(DNC)
|25
|51
|50th
|3652
|Green
|John Bell
|Bell
|Hampton SC
|23
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|31
|54
|51st
|3339
|Red
|Tim Male
|Rebecca Male
|Clinker Club
|32
|(DNC)
|24
|(DNC)
|56
|52nd
|3725
|Green
|Andrew Squire
|Laura Evans
|SYC
|35
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|22
|57
|53rd
|3575
|Red
|Richard Cooke
|James Scott
|Wembley
|26
|(DNC)
|31
|(DNC)
|57
|54th
|3615
|Black
|Stuart Bates
|Tom Daniels
|HLSC
|(DNC)
|28
|(DNC)
|30
|58
|55th
|3740
|Blue
|Patrick Blake
|Anna Burton
|Cookham
|(DNC)
|29
|30
|(DNC)
|59
|56th
|3749
|Blue
|Rein Zilvold
|Phil Scott
|Whitstable YC
|(DNC)
|25
|36
|(DNC)
|61
|57th
|3761
|Green
|David Bursey
|Frances Bursley
|Parkstone YC
|24
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|38
|62
|58th
|3784
|Red
|Tony Johnson
|Louise Johnson
|Lymington Town
|33
|(DNC)
|29
|(DNC)
|62
|59th
|3657
|Black
|Anthony Lofts
|Sophie Penwarden
|SYC
|(DNC)
|32
|(DNC)
|33
|65
|60th
|3656
|Green
|Olly Turner
|
|Starcross YC
|(BFD)
|(DNC)
|DNC
|5
|66
|61st
|3673
|Blue
|Caroline Croft
|Beka Jones
|Bartley SC
|(DNC)
|(BFD)
|6
|DNC
|67
|62nd
|3585
|Black
|John Fildes
|Charlotte Fildes
|Bosham
|(DNC)
|23
|(DNC)
|44
|67
|63rd
|3771
|Green
|Laurie Smart
|Alex Pausey
|UTSC
|38
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|29
|67
|64th
|3705
|Red
|Geoff Wright
|Katie Wright
|Blithfield SC
|37
|(DNC)
|32
|(DNC)
|69
|65th
|3598
|Green
|Robert Smith
|Andrew Smith
|SYC
|28
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|42
|70
|66th
|3767
|Green
|Ben Archer
|Andy Currell
|Parkstone YC
|30
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|40
|70
|67th
|3769
|Black
|Graham Cranford‑Smith
|Fiona Cranford‑Smith
|Salcombe YC
|(DNC)
|33
|(DNC)
|37
|70
|68th
|3789
|Green
|Nick Scroggie
|Jemima Scroggie
|Parkstone
|36
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|34
|70
|69th
|3648
|Black
|Antonia Wright
|Jamie Wright
|Shoreham
|(DNC)
|35
|(DNC)
|35
|70
|70th
|3714
|Black
|Alan Markham
|Sue Markham
|Upper Thames SC
|(DNC)
|24
|(DNC)
|48
|72
|71st
|3760
|Blue
|Mark Reddington
|Annabelle Ransome‑Williams
|Bartley SC
|(DNC)
|31
|41
|(DNC)
|72
|72nd
|3682
|Blue
|Jon Steward
|Annabel Steward
|Fishers Green SC
|(DNC)
|39
|33
|(DNC)
|72
|73rd
|3544
|Blue
|David Downs
|Ross Brown
|Tata Steel SC
|(DNC)
|34
|39
|(DNC)
|73
|74th
|3704
|Black
|Jemma Hughes
|Russell Hall
|Thames SC
|(DNC)
|27
|(DNC)
|47
|74
|75th
|3573
|Red
|Simon Bond
|Anna Bond
|Frensham Pond/Hayling Island
|34
|(DNC)
|40
|(DNC)
|74
|76th
|3647
|Blue
|Hywel Bowen‑Perkins
|Lucy Penwarden
|Hampton SC
|(DNC)
|37
|37
|(DNC)
|74
|77th
|3672
|Red
|John Cooper
|Hilary Bradshaw
|Whitstable YC
|40
|(DNC)
|35
|(DNC)
|75
|78th
|3696
|Green
|Richard Harris
|Harry Harris
|Tamesis
|31
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|46
|77
|79th
|3687
|Green
|Matt Greenfield
|Matt Lulham‑Robinson
|Chew Valley SC
|(BFD)
|(DNC)
|DNC
|17
|78
|80th
|3569
|Blue
|Ben Lulham
|Samantha
|Blithfield
|(DNC)
|36
|42
|(DNC)
|78
|81st
|3567
|Blue
|Martin Smith
|Karen Beston
|Blithfiled SC
|(DNC)
|38
|43
|(DNC)
|81
|82nd
|3734
|Green
|Phil Ashworth
|Ali Ashworth
|Weymouth
|43
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|39
|82
|83rd
|3686
|Black
|Jeremy Deacon
|Michal Janowicz.
|Maidenhead Sailing Club
|(DNC)
|47
|(DNC)
|36
|83
|84th
|3645
|Blue
|Steve Hall
|Alison Hall
|Burnham SC
|(DNC)
|(BFD)
|23
|DNC
|84
|85th
|3697
|Green
|Richard Page
|Peter Page
|Hampton
|39
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|45
|84
|86th
|3577
|Black
|Joe Tosh
|Jack Tosh
|Farmoor
|(DNC)
|43
|(DNC)
|41
|84
|87th
|3621
|Green
|Tristram Squire
|Shelia Squire
|SYC
|41
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|43
|84
|88th
|3731
|Black
|Andy Jones
|Maddie Jones
|Burghfield
|(DNC)
|(BFD)
|DNC
|26
|87
|89th
|3690
|Black
|Tim Harridge
|Lucy Burn
|Hampton SC
|(DNC)
|(DNF)
|DNC
|27
|88
|90th
|3589
|Blue
|John Hollands
|Timmy Parker
|Hampton SC
|(DNC)
|41
|49
|(DNC)
|90
|91st
|3291
|Red
|Dave Philpott
|Carole Murcott
|Grafham Water SC
|44
|(DNC)
|47
|(DNC)
|91
|92nd
|3602
|Black
|Anthony Rickaby
|Marion Read
|WSC
|(DNC)
|44
|(DNC)
|49
|93
|93rd
|3762
|Red
|Malcolm Hyams
|Godfrey Clarke
|Midland S C
|45
|(DNC)
|48
|(DNC)
|93
|94th
|3755
|Red
|Peter Jackson
|Pauline Munroe
|Blackpool & Fleetwood YC
|50
|(DNC)
|44
|(DNC)
|94
|95th
|3587
|Blue
|Henry Mason
|Belinda Mason
|Blithfield SC
|(DNC)
|49
|45
|(DNC)
|94
|96th
|3695
|Blue
|Pete Slack
|Dan Johnson
|Blithfield SC
|(DNC)
|(WAY)
|34
|DNC
|95
|97th
|3560
|Black
|Stuart Jenkins
|Imogen Jenkins
|Hampton SC
|(DNC)
|40
|(DNC)
|55
|95
|98th
|3547
|Green
|Peter Male
|Christine Male
|Blithfield & Salcombe
|46
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|50
|96
|99th
|3502
|Black
|Scott Smith
|Christopher Smith
|Upper Thames SC
|(DNC)
|46
|(DNC)
|51
|97
|100th
|2663
|Green
|Chris Haworth
|Joe Howarth
|Blackpool & Fleetwood YC
|42
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|56
|98
|101st
|3599
|Red
|Duncan Bell
|Oliver Jenkins
|Hampton SC
|(BFD)
|(DNC)
|38
|DNC
|99
|102nd
|3530
|Black
|Mike Colles
|William Anderson
|Midland S C
|(DNC)
|42
|(DNC)
|57
|99
|103rd
|3650
|Black
|Gareth Griffiths
|Alex Newton
|Lymington Town
|(DNC)
|45
|(DNC)
|54
|99
|104th
|3548
|Red
|Kevin Rose
|Tim Williams
|Upper Thames SC
|47
|(DNC)
|53
|(DNC)
|100
|105th
|3706
|Green
|Kevin Anderson
|Sadie Anderson
|Hampton SC
|48
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|53
|101
|106th
|3644
|Green
|Jon Bloice
|Philippa Bloice
|Whitstable YC
|49
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|52
|101
|107th
|3651
|Blue
|Keiran O'Farrell
|Fionn O'Farrell
|
|(DNC)
|51
|51
|(DNC)
|102
|108th
|3625
|Red
|Richard Bramley
|Tony Cheal
|Shoreham SC
|51
|(DNC)
|52
|(DNC)
|103
|109th
|3414
|Blue
|Ian Laing
|Andrew Hunt
|Hollingworth Lake SC
|(DNC)
|50
|55
|(DNC)
|105
|110th
|2997
|Blue
|Harry Steward
|Anna Rayson
|Fishers Green
|(DNC)
|(DNF)
|46
|DNC
|107
|111th
|3717
|Red
|John Green
|James Alexander
|Wembley SC
|52
|(DNC)
|56
|(DNC)
|108
|112th
|3586
|Blue
|Kieron Mason
|George Mason
|Blithfiled SC
|(DNC)
|48
|(DNC)
|DNC
|109
|113th
|3479
|Blue
|Rupert Fletcher
|Tba
|Midland
|(DNC)
|52
|58
|(DNC)
|110
|114th
|3606
|Blue
|Ken Duffell
|Joseph Woods
|Tamesis
|(DNC)
|(WAY)
|50
|DNC
|111
|115th
|3333
|Green
|John Adams
|Neville Caine
|Tamesis
|53
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|59
|112
|116th
|3571
|Green
|Alan Feist
|Stephen Comley
|Bristol Corinthian YC
|54
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|58
|112
|117th
|3597
|Blue
|Mo Allen
|Amy Allen
|Fishers Green SC
|(DNC)
|(DNF)
|54
|DNC
|115
|118th
|3744
|Red
|Christopher Luscombe
|Karen Luscombe
|Blithfield SC
|(DNF)
|(DNC)
|57
|DNC
|118
|119th
|3655
|Red
|Karen Hiles
|Martin Walker
|Shoreham SC
|(DNS)
|(DNC)
|DNF
|DNC
|122
|119th
|3581
|Green
|Brendan OConnell
|Janet OConnell
|Blithfield SC
|(DNF)
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|122
