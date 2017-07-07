Please select your home edition
Sharps Doom Bar Salcombe Merlin Week - Day 2

by Tim Fells today at 5:48 pm 2-7 July 2017

Monday dawned cloudy with light drizzle to dampen the spirits a tad, however there was already a South Westerly blowing down the estuary and by start time the sun was starting to break through.

Red v Blue flights Course 1,7,1,3,1,3

With the start only an hour after low water, tide was less of a consideration and with a healthy breeze across the course the fleet split to beat up either shore. Neither side was particularly favoured and it was Mike and Jane Calvert from the town side who narrowly crossed ahead of Tim Fells and Fran Gifford who were leading from the Portlemouth side to lead around Blackstone.

Will and Arthur Henderson were close behind and had taken a narrow lead by Gerston with Cristian Birrell and Sam Brearey right on their tails. Coming back through The Bag, Tim and Fran held a higher line to pass the leaders and take a narrow lead up the beat to Blackstone.

The sun was now out and the breeze a nice F3-4 to make for two very enjoyable loops of the harbour.

Despite a good effort to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory by losing all their rig tension in a big gust on the last run, Tim and Fran came home comfortably ahead to take their first cannon. Christian and Sam got the better of their battle with the Hendersons with Simon and Ali Potts in fourth. The Calverts came home fifth ahead of Alex Jackson and Chris Downham.

Green v Black flights Course 1,4,6,5,7,1,3

With the sun shining, a WSW F3-4 and the tide slack at high water, PRO for the day Ian Stewart was able to set another classic tour of the estuary. It was an absolutely perfect Salcombe race.

Another clean start under black flag had the fleet spread across the harbour. Chris Gould and Chris Kilby were first to hit new breeze off Mill Bay and came in leading from the left. However, a final right hander allowed Will Warren and Mark Oakey to just get around first. On the run back through the town the biggest movers were Taxi and Alex Warren who came across to the town side to climb from the teens through to third by Yalton.

Sharps Doom Bar Salcombe Merlin Week day 2 - photo © Malcolm Mackley
Sharps Doom Bar Salcombe Merlin Week day 2 - photo © Malcolm Mackley

Following the tour around the creeks and two transits of The Bag, the Chris's had established a 50 meter lead over William and Mark. Drama though was about to strike as William and Mark were seen heading for a pit stop on Mill Bay. The main halyard had broken and in a feat of rapid repair that an FI team would have been proud of the boat was rolled over, main tied up and they were back on their way in fifth place. Offers of help from the watching beach crews were, we understand, politely declined.

Sharps Doom Bar Salcombe Merlin Week day 2 - photo © Malcolm Mackley
Sharps Doom Bar Salcombe Merlin Week day 2 - photo © Malcolm Mackley

With the Chrises now leading from Taxi and Alex, third place Si Blake and Pippa Taylor played a blinder by taking pressure down the town side to move into second and put the heat on the leaders. In a final tacking duel to the line the Chrises just prevailed by a couple of boat lengths. Taxi and Alex came how third to take the overall lead.

William and Mark recovered from their pit stop to pass Olly Turner who took fifth ahead of Chris Jennings and Pete Horn.

Another great day on the water ahead of what looks like a very light day on Tuesday.

Results after Day 2:

PosSail No.FlightHelmCrewClubR1R2R3R4Pts
1st3684GreenAndy DavisAlex WarrenBartley SC1(DNC)(DNC)34
2nd3778GreenChris GouldChris KilsbyBartley SC4(DNC)(DNC)15
3rd3735GreenSimon BlakePippa TaylorCookham/Hollingworth3(DNC)(DNC)25
4th3777BlueSimon PottsAlly PottsBurghfield(DNC)24(DNC)6
5th3764RedTim FellsFrances GiffordSYC/Police Sailing UK6(DNC)1(DNC)7
6th3707RedAlex JacksonChris DownhamHampton SC2(DNC)5(DNC)7
7th3726RedWill HendersonArthur HendersonSYC5(DNC)3(DNC)8
8th3743BlueMatt BiggsBen HollisBartley SC(DNC)18(DNC)9
9th3788RedChristian BirrellSam BreareyWinsford Flash7(DNC)2(DNC)9
10th3691BlueMike CalvertJane CalvertAxe YC(DNC)37(DNC)10
11th3756BlackWilliam WarrenMark OakeyShoreham SC(DNC)6(DNC)410
12th3658BlackChris JenningsPete HornBurghfield(DNC)4(DNC)610
13th3781BlackDavid WinderOliver WinderHollingworth S.C(DNC)8(DNC)715
14th3776BlackAlan RobertsRob HendersonHayling Island SC(DNC)10(DNC)818
15th3742RedIan DobsonRob AllenShoreham SC8(DNC)10(DNC)18
16th3678BlackSteve CrookSally TownendHollingworth Lake SC(DNC)5(DNC)1419
17th3722BlackRoger GilbertJane GilbertFrensham Pond SC(DNC)9(DNC)1019
18th3703BlackRichard WhitworthSam MottersheadParkstone & Hollingworth Lake(DNC)7(DNC)1320
19th3758RedTim SaxtonJodie GreenBurghfield SC14(DNC)9(DNC)23
20th3715BluePaul RaysonChristian HillSalcombe / Fishers Green(DNC)1211(DNC)23
21st3774BlackJon TurnerRichard ParslowLyme Regis(DNC)13(DNC)1124
22nd3710GreenJon IbbotsonNick CopseyBurghfield SC10(DNC)(DNC)1525
23rd3791BlueJon GorringeSadie AndersonParkstone(DNC)1114(DNC)25
24th3712BlackIan SharpsEllie SharpsBurnham SC(DNC)17(DNC)926
25th3752RedWill RaineyAndrea DownhamBurghfield SC16(DNC)12(DNC)28
26th3730RedPaul HollisPaula MasonBlithfield SC12(DNC)16(DNC)28
27th3702RedDuncan SalmonHarriet SalmonWembley SC15(DNC)13(DNC)28
28th3611BlueChris DoddsAlex JonesNottingham SC(DNC)1515(DNC)30
29th3787GreenChris MartinTim HarmsMidland S C19(DNC)(DNC)1231
30th3766RedAndy DalbyPhil DalbyHampton SC13(DNC)19(DNC)32
31st3723RedAndrew HarrisJames WarrenTamesis9(DNC)25(DNC)34
32nd3685GreenSophie MackleyMary HendersonShoreham SC11(DNC)(DNC)2435
33rd3583RedColin AndersonSean AndersonBlithfield SC17(DNC)18(DNC)35
34th3790BlueColin BrockbankMartin HughesWembley SC(DNC)1422(DNC)36
35th3665GreenRoss JacksonDave ReidShoreham SC18(DNC)(DNC)1937
36th3727GreenMark StockbridgeEddie AtkinsRanelagh21(DNC)(DNC)1839
37th3711BlackSam ThompsonLeanne HibberdRNSA(DNC)19(DNC)2140
38th3659BlueJulian ParryEvan ParryHollingworth Lake SC(DNC)2220(DNC)42
39th3676BlackAntony GiffordJo GiffordRoyal Harwich YC(DNC)16(DNC)2844
40th3780GreenNev HerbertKarl ThorneRoyal Lymington YC25(DNC)(DNC)2045
41st3641GreenMark WaterhouseMat CurrellParkstone YC22(DNC)(DNC)2345
42nd3709BlackTom LonsdaleAlice MarkhamUTSC(DNC)30(DNC)1646
43rd3773RedAlan WarrenWill CarrollShoreham SC29(DNC)17(DNC)46
44th3683BlueBen JonesHelen HildichShoreham SC/Tenby SC(DNC)2026(DNC)46
45th3666RedJohn MeadowcroftChristian DaySYC20(DNC)27(DNC)47
46th3753RedPiers LambertAndy BinesBrightlingsea SC27(DNC)21(DNC)48
47th3675BlueDave CroftAbbie CroftRYA(DNC)2128(DNC)49
48th3757BlackAndy PostleTim ParsonsRWYC(DNC)18(DNC)3250
49th3745BlackPaul DeanNicki Della PortaWembley SC(DNC)26(DNC)2551
50th3652GreenJohn BellBellHampton SC23(DNC)(DNC)3154
51st3339RedTim MaleRebecca MaleClinker Club32(DNC)24(DNC)56
52nd3725GreenAndrew SquireLaura EvansSYC35(DNC)(DNC)2257
53rd3575RedRichard CookeJames ScottWembley26(DNC)31(DNC)57
54th3615BlackStuart BatesTom DanielsHLSC(DNC)28(DNC)3058
55th3740BluePatrick BlakeAnna BurtonCookham(DNC)2930(DNC)59
56th3749BlueRein ZilvoldPhil ScottWhitstable YC(DNC)2536(DNC)61
57th3761GreenDavid BurseyFrances BursleyParkstone YC24(DNC)(DNC)3862
58th3784RedTony JohnsonLouise JohnsonLymington Town33(DNC)29(DNC)62
59th3657BlackAnthony LoftsSophie PenwardenSYC(DNC)32(DNC)3365
60th3656GreenOlly Turner Starcross YC(BFD)(DNC)DNC566
61st3673BlueCaroline CroftBeka JonesBartley SC(DNC)(BFD)6DNC67
62nd3585BlackJohn FildesCharlotte FildesBosham(DNC)23(DNC)4467
63rd3771GreenLaurie SmartAlex PauseyUTSC38(DNC)(DNC)2967
64th3705RedGeoff WrightKatie WrightBlithfield SC37(DNC)32(DNC)69
65th3598GreenRobert SmithAndrew SmithSYC28(DNC)(DNC)4270
66th3767GreenBen ArcherAndy CurrellParkstone YC30(DNC)(DNC)4070
67th3769BlackGraham Cranford‑SmithFiona Cranford‑SmithSalcombe YC(DNC)33(DNC)3770
68th3789GreenNick ScroggieJemima ScroggieParkstone36(DNC)(DNC)3470
69th3648BlackAntonia WrightJamie WrightShoreham(DNC)35(DNC)3570
70th3714BlackAlan MarkhamSue MarkhamUpper Thames SC(DNC)24(DNC)4872
71st3760BlueMark ReddingtonAnnabelle Ransome‑WilliamsBartley SC(DNC)3141(DNC)72
72nd3682BlueJon StewardAnnabel StewardFishers Green SC(DNC)3933(DNC)72
73rd3544BlueDavid DownsRoss BrownTata Steel SC(DNC)3439(DNC)73
74th3704BlackJemma HughesRussell HallThames SC(DNC)27(DNC)4774
75th3573RedSimon BondAnna BondFrensham Pond/Hayling Island34(DNC)40(DNC)74
76th3647BlueHywel Bowen‑PerkinsLucy PenwardenHampton SC(DNC)3737(DNC)74
77th3672RedJohn CooperHilary BradshawWhitstable YC40(DNC)35(DNC)75
78th3696GreenRichard HarrisHarry HarrisTamesis31(DNC)(DNC)4677
79th3687GreenMatt GreenfieldMatt Lulham‑RobinsonChew Valley SC(BFD)(DNC)DNC1778
80th3569BlueBen LulhamSamanthaBlithfield(DNC)3642(DNC)78
81st3567BlueMartin SmithKaren BestonBlithfiled SC(DNC)3843(DNC)81
82nd3734GreenPhil AshworthAli AshworthWeymouth43(DNC)(DNC)3982
83rd3686BlackJeremy DeaconMichal Janowicz.Maidenhead Sailing Club(DNC)47(DNC)3683
84th3645BlueSteve HallAlison HallBurnham SC(DNC)(BFD)23DNC84
85th3697GreenRichard PagePeter PageHampton39(DNC)(DNC)4584
86th3577BlackJoe ToshJack ToshFarmoor(DNC)43(DNC)4184
87th3621GreenTristram SquireShelia SquireSYC41(DNC)(DNC)4384
88th3731BlackAndy JonesMaddie JonesBurghfield(DNC)(BFD)DNC2687
89th3690BlackTim HarridgeLucy BurnHampton SC(DNC)(DNF)DNC2788
90th3589BlueJohn HollandsTimmy ParkerHampton SC(DNC)4149(DNC)90
91st3291RedDave PhilpottCarole MurcottGrafham Water SC44(DNC)47(DNC)91
92nd3602BlackAnthony RickabyMarion ReadWSC(DNC)44(DNC)4993
93rd3762RedMalcolm HyamsGodfrey ClarkeMidland S C45(DNC)48(DNC)93
94th3755RedPeter JacksonPauline MunroeBlackpool & Fleetwood YC50(DNC)44(DNC)94
95th3587BlueHenry MasonBelinda MasonBlithfield SC(DNC)4945(DNC)94
96th3695BluePete SlackDan JohnsonBlithfield SC(DNC)(WAY)34DNC95
97th3560BlackStuart JenkinsImogen JenkinsHampton SC(DNC)40(DNC)5595
98th3547GreenPeter MaleChristine MaleBlithfield & Salcombe46(DNC)(DNC)5096
99th3502BlackScott SmithChristopher SmithUpper Thames SC(DNC)46(DNC)5197
100th2663GreenChris HaworthJoe HowarthBlackpool & Fleetwood YC42(DNC)(DNC)5698
101st3599RedDuncan BellOliver JenkinsHampton SC(BFD)(DNC)38DNC99
102nd3530BlackMike CollesWilliam AndersonMidland S C(DNC)42(DNC)5799
103rd3650BlackGareth GriffithsAlex NewtonLymington Town(DNC)45(DNC)5499
104th3548RedKevin RoseTim WilliamsUpper Thames SC47(DNC)53(DNC)100
105th3706GreenKevin AndersonSadie AndersonHampton SC48(DNC)(DNC)53101
106th3644GreenJon BloicePhilippa BloiceWhitstable YC49(DNC)(DNC)52101
107th3651BlueKeiran O'FarrellFionn O'Farrell (DNC)5151(DNC)102
108th3625RedRichard BramleyTony ChealShoreham SC51(DNC)52(DNC)103
109th3414BlueIan LaingAndrew HuntHollingworth Lake SC(DNC)5055(DNC)105
110th2997BlueHarry StewardAnna RaysonFishers Green(DNC)(DNF)46DNC107
111th3717RedJohn GreenJames AlexanderWembley SC52(DNC)56(DNC)108
112th3586BlueKieron MasonGeorge MasonBlithfiled SC(DNC)48(DNC)DNC109
113th3479BlueRupert FletcherTbaMidland(DNC)5258(DNC)110
114th3606BlueKen DuffellJoseph WoodsTamesis(DNC)(WAY)50DNC111
115th3333GreenJohn AdamsNeville CaineTamesis53(DNC)(DNC)59112
116th3571GreenAlan FeistStephen ComleyBristol Corinthian YC54(DNC)(DNC)58112
117th3597BlueMo AllenAmy AllenFishers Green SC(DNC)(DNF)54DNC115
118th3744RedChristopher LuscombeKaren LuscombeBlithfield SC(DNF)(DNC)57DNC118
119th3655RedKaren HilesMartin WalkerShoreham SC(DNS)(DNC)DNFDNC122
119th3581GreenBrendan OConnellJanet OConnellBlithfield SC(DNF)(DNC)DNCDNC122
Land Rover BAR Cap
