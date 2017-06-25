Flying Fifteen Northern Championship at Ullswater Yacht Club

The leaders battle it out with spinnakers up on Sunday during the Flying Fifteen Northern Championship at Ullswater © Pauline Thompson

by Sue Giles today at 1:11 pm

Jeremy Davy and Martin Huett of Draycote Water Sailing Club won the Flying Fifteen Northern Championship at Ullswater Yacht Club on June 24 and 25 with a clean sweep of five firsts.

A total of 22 boats with visitors from all over the country, took part in the event, sailing five races in strong, challenging winds over the two days.

Race officer Ian Priestley and his team took the race course around the corner from the UYC clubhouse for three races on Saturday, setting the windward leg the full length of the picturesque stretch of the lake – in full view of the club's next door neighbour the Sharrow Bay Hotel, giving guests lots to watch.

The blustery and shifting WSW conditions resulted in plenty of excitement on the windward/leeward course. The Draycote team read the shifts and gusts well enough to hold off their opposition, winning all three races. Behind them, the second and third positions in the three races were far less clear cut, spread over five different boats. Second places were taken by Steve Goacher & Tim Harper of Royal Windermere YC, Justin Waples & Nick Bacon of RCYC and David McKee & Mal Hartland of Dovestone SC. Nigel & Gavin Tullet of Royal Windermere YC were in second place overnight with 9 points and McKee/Hartland third on 10 points.

So could the overnight leaders Davy/Huett, do it all again on Sunday? This time, with the wind shifting more to the west, but easing slightly in strength, the race course was set at the Northern end of the lake. And yes, they could, after race four, they had clinched the Northern championships and they went on to win race five - but they didn't do it without a fight with boats from the following pack, especially on the unpredictable downwind legs.

But it could not have been closer for second and third places with David McKee & Mal Hartland and Nigel and Gavin Tullet, both on 12 points. McKee/Hartland were second on count-back.

Winners of the Silver fleet were Scott Train & Ann Stewart of Solway Yacht Club and Classic winners were Graham & Alistair Lamond of Ripon Sailing Club.

Overall Results:

Pos Sail No Helm Crew Club R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 Pts 1st 3760 Davy, Jeremy Huett, Martin Draycote ‑1 1 1 1 1 4 2nd 4005 McKee, David Hartland, Mal Dovestone Sailing Club ‑4 4 2 2 4 12 3rd 4031 Tullet, Nigel Tullet, Gavin Royal Windermere Yacht Club ‑3 3 3 3 3 12 4th 4033 Waples, Justin Nick, Bacon RCYC 5 2 5 5 ‑6 17 5th 4055 Cadwallader, Ian Devereux, Ellie Chew Valley Lake (DNC) 9 4 4 2 19 6th 3465 Farmer, Andrew Ogden, Rebecca Notts County Sailing Club 6 7 7 7 (DNC) 27 7th 4022 Goddard, Andy Goddard, Tom Dovestone Sailing Club 7 8 8 6 ‑11 29 8th 3463 Thornley, John Jon Abbatt Ullswater Yacht Club ‑11 10 9 10 7 36 9th 3539 Heron, David Chris, Ducker Royal Windermere Yacht Club ‑12 12 11 9 5 37 10th 3936 Arnold, Jeremy Barnes, Paul Notts County Sailing Club 8 16 (DNC) 8 8 40 11th 3973 Longstaff, Simon Jon Denwood Bassenthwaite 9 6 6 (DNC) DNC 44 12th 3903 Jamieson, Keith Condy, Patrick Royal Windermere Yacht Club ‑14 11 10 14 14 49 13th 3362 Train, Scott Stewart, Anne Ullswater Yacht Club ‑19 15 12 13 10 50 14th 3506 Barnes, Christian Sykes, Denise Ullswater Yacht Club ‑15 14 13 12 12 51 15th 4021 Goacher, Steve Harper, Tim Royal Windermere Yacht Club 2 5 (DNC) DNC DNC 53 16th 3517 Robinson, Craig Davies, Hannah Ullswater Yacht Club 13 19 (DNC) 11 13 56 17th 617 Lamond, Graham Lamond, Alistair Ripon Sailing Club 18 20 14 (DNC) 9 61 18th 3685 Lee, S. Lee, M. Loch Lomond 16 ‑17 16 15 15 62 19th 3946 Moran, Chris Sykes, Martin Ullswater Yacht Club 17 ‑18 15 16 16 64 20th 3612 Giles, Dave Giles, Sue Ullswater Yacht Club 10 13 (DNF) DNC DNC 69 21st 442 Rowbotham, Brian Carter, Steve Ullswater Yacht Club 20 ‑22 18 18 18 74 22nd 3628 Taylor, Chris Noak, Phil Ullswater Yacht Club (DNS) 21 17 17 SCP 76