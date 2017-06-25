Please select your home edition
Flying Fifteen Northern Championship at Ullswater Yacht Club

by Sue Giles today at 1:11 pm 24-25 June 2017
The leaders battle it out with spinnakers up on Sunday during the Flying Fifteen Northern Championship at Ullswater © Pauline Thompson

Jeremy Davy and Martin Huett of Draycote Water Sailing Club won the Flying Fifteen Northern Championship at Ullswater Yacht Club on June 24 and 25 with a clean sweep of five firsts.

A total of 22 boats with visitors from all over the country, took part in the event, sailing five races in strong, challenging winds over the two days.

Race officer Ian Priestley and his team took the race course around the corner from the UYC clubhouse for three races on Saturday, setting the windward leg the full length of the picturesque stretch of the lake – in full view of the club's next door neighbour the Sharrow Bay Hotel, giving guests lots to watch.

The start of Race 2 during the Flying Fifteen Northern Championship at Ullswater - photo © Pauline Thompson
The start of Race 2 during the Flying Fifteen Northern Championship at Ullswater - photo © Pauline Thompson

The blustery and shifting WSW conditions resulted in plenty of excitement on the windward/leeward course. The Draycote team read the shifts and gusts well enough to hold off their opposition, winning all three races. Behind them, the second and third positions in the three races were far less clear cut, spread over five different boats. Second places were taken by Steve Goacher & Tim Harper of Royal Windermere YC, Justin Waples & Nick Bacon of RCYC and David McKee & Mal Hartland of Dovestone SC. Nigel & Gavin Tullet of Royal Windermere YC were in second place overnight with 9 points and McKee/Hartland third on 10 points.

So could the overnight leaders Davy/Huett, do it all again on Sunday? This time, with the wind shifting more to the west, but easing slightly in strength, the race course was set at the Northern end of the lake. And yes, they could, after race four, they had clinched the Northern championships and they went on to win race five - but they didn't do it without a fight with boats from the following pack, especially on the unpredictable downwind legs.

But it could not have been closer for second and third places with David McKee & Mal Hartland and Nigel and Gavin Tullet, both on 12 points. McKee/Hartland were second on count-back.

Flying Fifteen Northern Championship at Ullswater - overall winners Jeremy Davy(right) and Martin Huett at the front - photo © Sue Giles
Flying Fifteen Northern Championship at Ullswater - overall winners Jeremy Davy(right) and Martin Huett at the front - photo © Sue Giles

Winners of the Silver fleet were Scott Train & Ann Stewart of Solway Yacht Club and Classic winners were Graham & Alistair Lamond of Ripon Sailing Club.

Overall Results:

PosSail NoHelmCrewClubR1R2R3R4R5Pts
1st3760Davy, JeremyHuett, MartinDraycote‑111114
2nd4005McKee, DavidHartland, MalDovestone Sailing Club‑4422412
3rd4031Tullet, NigelTullet, GavinRoyal Windermere Yacht Club‑3333312
4th4033Waples, JustinNick, BaconRCYC5255‑617
5th4055Cadwallader, IanDevereux, EllieChew Valley Lake(DNC)944219
6th3465Farmer, AndrewOgden, RebeccaNotts County Sailing Club6777(DNC)27
7th4022Goddard, AndyGoddard, TomDovestone Sailing Club7886‑1129
8th3463Thornley, JohnJon AbbattUllswater Yacht Club‑1110910736
9th3539Heron, DavidChris, DuckerRoyal Windermere Yacht Club‑1212119537
10th3936Arnold, JeremyBarnes, PaulNotts County Sailing Club816(DNC)8840
11th3973Longstaff, SimonJon DenwoodBassenthwaite966(DNC)DNC44
12th3903Jamieson, KeithCondy, PatrickRoyal Windermere Yacht Club‑141110141449
13th3362Train, ScottStewart, AnneUllswater Yacht Club‑191512131050
14th3506Barnes, ChristianSykes, DeniseUllswater Yacht Club‑151413121251
15th4021Goacher, SteveHarper, TimRoyal Windermere Yacht Club25(DNC)DNCDNC53
16th3517Robinson, CraigDavies, HannahUllswater Yacht Club1319(DNC)111356
17th617Lamond, GrahamLamond, AlistairRipon Sailing Club182014(DNC)961
18th3685Lee, S.Lee, M.Loch Lomond16‑1716151562
19th3946Moran, ChrisSykes, MartinUllswater Yacht Club17‑1815161664
20th3612Giles, DaveGiles, SueUllswater Yacht Club1013(DNF)DNCDNC69
21st442Rowbotham, BrianCarter, SteveUllswater Yacht Club20‑2218181874
22nd3628Taylor, ChrisNoak, PhilUllswater Yacht Club(DNS)211717SCP76
