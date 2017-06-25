Flying Fifteen Northern Championship at Ullswater Yacht Club
24-25 June 2017
The leaders battle it out with spinnakers up on Sunday during the Flying Fifteen Northern Championship at Ullswater © Pauline Thompson
Jeremy Davy and Martin Huett of Draycote Water Sailing Club won the Flying Fifteen Northern Championship at Ullswater Yacht Club on June 24 and 25 with a clean sweep of five firsts.
A total of 22 boats with visitors from all over the country, took part in the event, sailing five races in strong, challenging winds over the two days.
Race officer Ian Priestley and his team took the race course around the corner from the UYC clubhouse for three races on Saturday, setting the windward leg the full length of the picturesque stretch of the lake – in full view of the club's next door neighbour the Sharrow Bay Hotel, giving guests lots to watch.
The blustery and shifting WSW conditions resulted in plenty of excitement on the windward/leeward course. The Draycote team read the shifts and gusts well enough to hold off their opposition, winning all three races. Behind them, the second and third positions in the three races were far less clear cut, spread over five different boats. Second places were taken by Steve Goacher & Tim Harper of Royal Windermere YC, Justin Waples & Nick Bacon of RCYC and David McKee & Mal Hartland of Dovestone SC. Nigel & Gavin Tullet of Royal Windermere YC were in second place overnight with 9 points and McKee/Hartland third on 10 points.
So could the overnight leaders Davy/Huett, do it all again on Sunday? This time, with the wind shifting more to the west, but easing slightly in strength, the race course was set at the Northern end of the lake. And yes, they could, after race four, they had clinched the Northern championships and they went on to win race five - but they didn't do it without a fight with boats from the following pack, especially on the unpredictable downwind legs.
But it could not have been closer for second and third places with David McKee & Mal Hartland and Nigel and Gavin Tullet, both on 12 points. McKee/Hartland were second on count-back.
Winners of the Silver fleet were Scott Train & Ann Stewart of Solway Yacht Club and Classic winners were Graham & Alistair Lamond of Ripon Sailing Club.
Overall Results:
|Pos
|Sail No
|Helm
|Crew
|Club
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|R5
|Pts
|1st
|3760
|Davy,
Jeremy
|Huett,
Martin
|Draycote
|‑1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|4
|2nd
|4005
|McKee,
David
|Hartland,
Mal
|Dovestone Sailing Club
|‑4
|4
|2
|2
|4
|12
|3rd
|4031
|Tullet,
Nigel
|Tullet,
Gavin
|Royal Windermere Yacht Club
|‑3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|12
|4th
|4033
|Waples,
Justin
|Nick,
Bacon
|RCYC
|5
|2
|5
|5
|‑6
|17
|5th
|4055
|Cadwallader,
Ian
|Devereux,
Ellie
|Chew Valley Lake
|(DNC)
|9
|4
|4
|2
|19
|6th
|3465
|Farmer,
Andrew
|Ogden,
Rebecca
|Notts County Sailing Club
|6
|7
|7
|7
|(DNC)
|27
|7th
|4022
|Goddard,
Andy
|Goddard,
Tom
|Dovestone Sailing Club
|7
|8
|8
|6
|‑11
|29
|8th
|3463
|Thornley,
John
|Jon Abbatt
|Ullswater Yacht Club
|‑11
|10
|9
|10
|7
|36
|9th
|3539
|Heron,
David
|Chris,
Ducker
|Royal Windermere Yacht Club
|‑12
|12
|11
|9
|5
|37
|10th
|3936
|Arnold,
Jeremy
|Barnes,
Paul
|Notts County Sailing Club
|8
|16
|(DNC)
|8
|8
|40
|11th
|3973
|Longstaff,
Simon
|Jon Denwood
|Bassenthwaite
|9
|6
|6
|(DNC)
|DNC
|44
|12th
|3903
|Jamieson,
Keith
|Condy,
Patrick
|Royal Windermere Yacht Club
|‑14
|11
|10
|14
|14
|49
|13th
|3362
|Train,
Scott
|Stewart,
Anne
|Ullswater Yacht Club
|‑19
|15
|12
|13
|10
|50
|14th
|3506
|Barnes,
Christian
|Sykes,
Denise
|Ullswater Yacht Club
|‑15
|14
|13
|12
|12
|51
|15th
|4021
|Goacher,
Steve
|Harper,
Tim
|Royal Windermere Yacht Club
|2
|5
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|53
|16th
|3517
|Robinson,
Craig
|Davies,
Hannah
|Ullswater Yacht Club
|13
|19
|(DNC)
|11
|13
|56
|17th
|617
|Lamond,
Graham
|Lamond,
Alistair
|Ripon Sailing Club
|18
|20
|14
|(DNC)
|9
|61
|18th
|3685
|Lee,
S.
|Lee,
M.
|Loch Lomond
|16
|‑17
|16
|15
|15
|62
|19th
|3946
|Moran,
Chris
|Sykes,
Martin
|Ullswater Yacht Club
|17
|‑18
|15
|16
|16
|64
|20th
|3612
|Giles,
Dave
|Giles,
Sue
|Ullswater Yacht Club
|10
|13
|(DNF)
|DNC
|DNC
|69
|21st
|442
|Rowbotham,
Brian
|Carter,
Steve
|Ullswater Yacht Club
|20
|‑22
|18
|18
|18
|74
|22nd
|3628
|Taylor,
Chris
|Noak,
Phil
|Ullswater Yacht Club
|(DNS)
|21
|17
|17
|SCP
|76
