Squib National Championship at Holyhead Sailing Club - Day 1

by Vincent Delany today at 10:29 pm 17-23 June 2017

The definition of 'sustainability' is: "The requirement of our generation to manage the resource base such that the average quality of life that we ensure ourselves can potentially be shared by all future generations."

Today, at Holyhead Sailing Club, the conditions were such that the marina, harbour and breakwater looked beautiful in the sunshine, but there was no sustainable wind suitable for sailing.

The decision not to sail was made by experienced Race Officer, David Lovegrove. There were no complaints from the competitors, as a lay-day (however premature) provided an opportunity for the Squib sailors to explore Anglesea Island, and in the case of the female competitors, to don their bikinis (possibly for the first time in the UK this year) and to head for the beaches.

There was also an opportunity to inspect the new, all fibreglass, self-draining, Rondar Squib, no. 900 which has now been approved by both the RYA and the National Squib Owners Association. For her results see below.

Tomorrow, Squib racing will start one hour earlier, at 11.30 hrs. to enable two championship races to be sailed. The championship results stand unchanged:

Results after Race 1:

PosSail NoHelmPts
1800Gerard P Dyson1
211Richard Batt2
347John Bibby3
4105Nigel Grogan4
5132Alan Johnson5
648Noel Colclough6
7136Josh Metcalf7
8847Tim Jones8
923Richard Robinson9
10819Malc Hutchings10
1173Bryan Riley11
12137Philip Barnes12
13811MIckey Wright13
14823Robert Coyle14
15789Brian Holland15
16872Mike Hughes16
1772Phil Aspinall17
1833David Lloyd18
19755Richard Roberts19
20157Ian Gray20
2128Richard Date21
2257Craig Hughes22
2313Mike Probert23
24111Chris Neill24
25134Colm Dunne25
26754Steve Allso26
27807Simon Watson27
28880Mark Knights28
29878Matthew Roberts29
30845John Sparrow30
31791Oliver Hunt31
32772Tim Jones32
33836Capt Gareth Pritchard33
34829David Hall34
3596Malcolm Blackburn35
36198Pat Guest36
3762Roger Sheers37
38871Jas Rutkowski38
39900Tony Gibson39
40797Dave BestDSQ
4199Simon LeeDNC
42856Peter DaleDNC
43905Andrew MooreDNC
