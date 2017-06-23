Squib National Championship at Holyhead Sailing Club - Day 1
by Vincent Delany today at 10:29 pm
17-23 June 2017
The definition of 'sustainability' is: "The requirement of our generation to manage the resource base such that the average quality of life that we ensure ourselves can potentially be shared by all future generations."
Today, at Holyhead Sailing Club, the conditions were such that the marina, harbour and breakwater looked beautiful in the sunshine, but there was no sustainable wind suitable for sailing.
The decision not to sail was made by experienced Race Officer, David Lovegrove. There were no complaints from the competitors, as a lay-day (however premature) provided an opportunity for the Squib sailors to explore Anglesea Island, and in the case of the female competitors, to don their bikinis (possibly for the first time in the UK this year) and to head for the beaches.
There was also an opportunity to inspect the new, all fibreglass, self-draining, Rondar Squib, no. 900 which has now been approved by both the RYA and the National Squib Owners Association. For her results see below.
Tomorrow, Squib racing will start one hour earlier, at 11.30 hrs. to enable two championship races to be sailed. The championship results stand unchanged:
Results after Race 1:
|Pos
|Sail No
|Helm
|Pts
|1
|800
|Gerard P Dyson
|1
|2
|11
|Richard Batt
|2
|3
|47
|John Bibby
|3
|4
|105
|Nigel Grogan
|4
|5
|132
|Alan Johnson
|5
|6
|48
|Noel Colclough
|6
|7
|136
|Josh Metcalf
|7
|8
|847
|Tim Jones
|8
|9
|23
|Richard Robinson
|9
|10
|819
|Malc Hutchings
|10
|11
|73
|Bryan Riley
|11
|12
|137
|Philip Barnes
|12
|13
|811
|MIckey Wright
|13
|14
|823
|Robert Coyle
|14
|15
|789
|Brian Holland
|15
|16
|872
|Mike Hughes
|16
|17
|72
|Phil Aspinall
|17
|18
|33
|David Lloyd
|18
|19
|755
|Richard Roberts
|19
|20
|157
|Ian Gray
|20
|21
|28
|Richard Date
|21
|22
|57
|Craig Hughes
|22
|23
|13
|Mike Probert
|23
|24
|111
|Chris Neill
|24
|25
|134
|Colm Dunne
|25
|26
|754
|Steve Allso
|26
|27
|807
|Simon Watson
|27
|28
|880
|Mark Knights
|28
|29
|878
|Matthew Roberts
|29
|30
|845
|John Sparrow
|30
|31
|791
|Oliver Hunt
|31
|32
|772
|Tim Jones
|32
|33
|836
|Capt Gareth Pritchard
|33
|34
|829
|David Hall
|34
|35
|96
|Malcolm Blackburn
|35
|36
|198
|Pat Guest
|36
|37
|62
|Roger Sheers
|37
|38
|871
|Jas Rutkowski
|38
|39
|900
|Tony Gibson
|39
|40
|797
|Dave Best
|DSQ
|41
|99
|Simon Lee
|DNC
|42
|856
|Peter Dale
|DNC
|43
|905
|Andrew Moore
|DNC
