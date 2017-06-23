Squib National Championship at Holyhead Sailing Club - Day 1

by Vincent Delany today at 10:29 pm

The definition of 'sustainability' is: "The requirement of our generation to manage the resource base such that the average quality of life that we ensure ourselves can potentially be shared by all future generations."

Today, at Holyhead Sailing Club, the conditions were such that the marina, harbour and breakwater looked beautiful in the sunshine, but there was no sustainable wind suitable for sailing.

The decision not to sail was made by experienced Race Officer, David Lovegrove. There were no complaints from the competitors, as a lay-day (however premature) provided an opportunity for the Squib sailors to explore Anglesea Island, and in the case of the female competitors, to don their bikinis (possibly for the first time in the UK this year) and to head for the beaches.

There was also an opportunity to inspect the new, all fibreglass, self-draining, Rondar Squib, no. 900 which has now been approved by both the RYA and the National Squib Owners Association. For her results see below.

Tomorrow, Squib racing will start one hour earlier, at 11.30 hrs. to enable two championship races to be sailed. The championship results stand unchanged:

Results after Race 1:

Pos Sail No Helm Pts 1 800 Gerard P Dyson 1 2 11 Richard Batt 2 3 47 John Bibby 3 4 105 Nigel Grogan 4 5 132 Alan Johnson 5 6 48 Noel Colclough 6 7 136 Josh Metcalf 7 8 847 Tim Jones 8 9 23 Richard Robinson 9 10 819 Malc Hutchings 10 11 73 Bryan Riley 11 12 137 Philip Barnes 12 13 811 MIckey Wright 13 14 823 Robert Coyle 14 15 789 Brian Holland 15 16 872 Mike Hughes 16 17 72 Phil Aspinall 17 18 33 David Lloyd 18 19 755 Richard Roberts 19 20 157 Ian Gray 20 21 28 Richard Date 21 22 57 Craig Hughes 22 23 13 Mike Probert 23 24 111 Chris Neill 24 25 134 Colm Dunne 25 26 754 Steve Allso 26 27 807 Simon Watson 27 28 880 Mark Knights 28 29 878 Matthew Roberts 29 30 845 John Sparrow 30 31 791 Oliver Hunt 31 32 772 Tim Jones 32 33 836 Capt Gareth Pritchard 33 34 829 David Hall 34 35 96 Malcolm Blackburn 35 36 198 Pat Guest 36 37 62 Roger Sheers 37 38 871 Jas Rutkowski 38 39 900 Tony Gibson 39 40 797 Dave Best DSQ 41 99 Simon Lee DNC 42 856 Peter Dale DNC 43 905 Andrew Moore DNC