Panerai Classic Yachts Challenge at Argentario Sailing Week - Day 1

by Tessa Wiechmann today at 6:41 am 15-18 June 2017

Perfect racing conditions on Day 1 of Argentario Sailing Week – the second leg of the Panerai Classic Yachts Challenge Mediterranean Circuit.

Sunny skies, the typical "Girasole-Sunflower" thermal breeze building up to 14 knots, shifting to the right in the early afternoon as the fleet of over 45 stunning classic yachts made their way around the course set in the Gulf of Argentario. A sight to behold on land as the Grandes Dames from Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Netherlands, Switzerland, Sweden, United Kingdom, United States and Italy sailed just off the town of Porto Santo Stefano on a close haul to mark 1, then parading their beauty and grace under spinnaker as they put their bow on the Ancient Roman harbour and medieval village of Talamone. A kaleidoscope of multicolored vibrant spinnakers and gennakers competing with the crystal blue waters of the Tyrrenian Sea, the pristine emerald green pine grove and the immaculate white beach of La Giannella.

Federic Vanderelst navigator on Savannah back on the docks stated, "This is the first time I race at Argentario Sailing Week and Porto Santo Stefano is truly a delightful spot. The organization is excellent at sea, communication from the race committee is precise, the flat sea and shifting winds make racing very interesting. On shore, we have found great hospitality and a very warm welcome. Everyone is impressed and we are having a great time". Savanna races in the Spirit of Tradition class and was inspired by the J Class sloops, William Fife and designed by d Pedrick Yacht Designs in Newport. The 30 meter Grande Dame was launched in 1997.

Panerai Classic Yachts Challenge at Argentario Sailing Week day 1 - photo © Pierpaolo Lanfrancotti
Panerai Classic Yachts Challenge at Argentario Sailing Week day 1 - photo © Pierpaolo Lanfrancotti

Day 1 Results

Ivan Gardini on Naif is first in the "Classic A" division and Ganbare owned by Don Wood, designed by Doug Peterson ranks number 1in the Classic B class. In the Vintage Aurici class Linnet owner Patrizio Bertelli with Pietro D'Ali on board is in first place, first position for Rowdy in Vintage Marconi A. and for Skylark of 1937 Vintage Marconi B. Finally, after Day 1 Moombeam of Fife is first in the Big Boats category.

The international regatta is organized by the Yacht Club Santo Stefano in partnership with the Florentine haute horologerie brand Officine Panerai with racing starting tomorrow Thursday 14 June and wrapping up on Sunday 18 June 2017. Racing continues tomorrow until Sunday.

Programme:

  • Friday 16 June - After racing, the Spanish Fortress built in the 18th Century overlooking the Argentario Bay will provide a magical setting for the crew dinner organized by the Yacht Club Santo Stefano (8 p.m.)
  • Saturday 17 June - Racing
  • Sunday 18 June - the Prize Giving Ceremony will take place at the Race Village followed by a Farewell Cocktail.

Panerai Classic Yachts Challenge at Argentario Sailing Week day 1 - photo © Pierpaolo Lanfrancotti
Panerai Classic Yachts Challenge at Argentario Sailing Week day 1 - photo © Pierpaolo Lanfrancotti

The Argentario Sailing Week 2017 is organized by the Yacht Club Santo Stefano with the patronage of the Region of Tuscany, the Province of Grosseto, and the Municipality of Monte Argentario, the Municipality of the Island of Giglio and of AIVE (Italian Association of Vintage Yachts). The local tourism board supports the event. Officine Panerai is the Title Sponsor. Other sponsors include Argentario Approdi Spa, SLAM and Argentarola srl. Official Suppliers: Roman's and Verdissimo. LAMMA will be providing the weather forecast service.

The Argentario Sailing Week is part of the Mediterranean Circuit of the Panerai Classic Yachts Challenge. The opening leg is Les Voiles d'Antibes (31 May-4 June), followed by Argentario Sailing Week in Porto Santo Stefano (14-18 June), the XIV Copa del Rey de Barcos de Época in Mahon (29 August-2 September) and the Régates Royales in Cannes (26-30 September).

www.paneraiclassicyachtschallenge.com

