Please select your home edition
Edition
Craftinsure 2012
Product Feature
Gill Reflex Sunglasses Black/Orange
Gill Reflex Sunglasses Black/Orange

Wayfarer Inland and Junior Championships at Haversham Sailing Club

by Tim Townsend today at 12:16 pm 27-28 May 2017

Haversham SC, near Milton Keynes, hosted the third event of the Craftinsure Wayfarer National Circuit and Travellers Series over the late May Bank Holiday weekend of 27th and 28th May 2017. The open meeting was also the Inland and Junior Championships for the class. Fifteen boats attended the event including three local boats, two of which were helmed or crewed by juniors.

The weather forecast for the weekend was for strong southerlies on the Saturday and light or non-existent winds on the Sunday. This is pretty much what came to pass. Saturday provided winds typically at the top end of force 4 but with gusts very much at the top end of force 5. The gusts were visible on the water, but determining whether they would be lifts or headers or quite how strong the gusts would be was much more difficult. In addition, the relatively small playing field at Haversham meant that the opportunities to get in a rhythm or, indeed to have a runway to see off the gust before the next manoeuvre was required, were strictly limited. Sunday conditions were completely different, with a very light southerly(ish) breeze which allowed the race officer to get in one race before it failed completely bringing a premature end to the proceedings. The race team did very well to achieve five complete races before binning the sixth to the relief of most of the competitors. Unfortunately the race officer was unable to do anything about the weed in the lake which bedevilled the racing and effected all competitors to a greater or lesser extent at some point during the racing on both days.

How many sailing reports can record that one boat dominated the event, but that the same boat capsized in two of the four races which were sailed on the Saturday and broke its spinnaker pole? This is what happened to Len Jones and Jamie Lea from Medway Yacht Club, who won the first race on Saturday fairly comfortably but capsized in the second, damaging their Windex (a new one for Len who had written off a Windex the previous weekend) and breaking their spinnaker pole. They recovered fairly quickly however and Jamie was to be seen flying the spinnaker without a pole for the rest of the race while they recovered to 2nd place. A replacement pole was found and a small team of helpers assisted Len in turning the boat on its side so he could straighten the Windex; but while damaging it once was unfortunate, to damage it again in the same manner in the third race was simply careless. Yet again, Len and Jamie recovered from their swim magnificently and pulled up to 2nd place at the end. With very few alarms, they won the fourth race too. On Sunday, caught out on the wrong side of a big shift, Len and Jamie were unable to recover so many places and picked up their discard. They therefore retained the title of Inland Champions which they first won in 2016.

Behind Len and Jamie, Bill and Lisa Witney from Shoreham SC were sailing very consistently too. Having finished 3rd in the first race, they won races two and three, before finishing in 4th place in the last race on Saturday. They too discarded their race result on Sunday, and finished second overall.

Completing the podium were Brian Lamb and Sam Pygall from Wilsonian SC. They avoided capsizing on Saturday and improved as the day went on. They won the Sunday morning race too to consolidate their position overall.

As for the rest of the fleet, most had at least one shocker during the weekend. Some boats enjoyed multiple capsizes, while others simply sailed the wrong course. Some did both, which is not a recipe for a successful series. This cannot be said of thirteen year old Lilly Gosling who helmed and completed every race without capsizing and, most deservedly, is the Wayfarer Junior Champion 2017.

The members of Haversham Sailing Club are extremely hospitable and they go to great lengths to welcome and help their visitors (even finding a spare spinnaker pole when necessary). There was a terrific meal in the clubhouse on Saturday evening and the free beer was welcome as usual. Quite rightly, at the prize giving, Len thanked the shoreside members as well as the race officer and his team, and the rescue boat crews for all their hard work which had gone into a successful weekend.

Overall Results:

PosSail NoHelmCrewClubR1R2R3R4R5Pts
1st11067Len JonesJamie LeaMedway YC1221‑76
2nd10688Bill WhitneyLisa WhitneyShoreham SC3114‑69
3rd11170Brian LambSam PygallWilsonian SC‑8553114
4th11093Andrew WilsonSue RisbridgerDatchet Water SC943(DNS)218
5th9416Scott HamiltonBob MaddoxDatchet SC6‑1196425
6th10777Russell PerryDave MachinHaversham SC(DNF)878326
7th11012Tim TownsendJacqueline TownsendMedway YC278(DNF)1027
8th10828Derek LambobOliver Lanson‑GoreDatchet SC766‑10.5827
9th10768Colin MaySarah HeasmanParkstone YC(DNF)DNF421133
10th11189Nigel O'DonnellBelinda O'DonnellSwarkestone SC(DNF)3DNF9533
11th10673David RobertsMike BryantBough Beech SC510(DNF)51333
12th11183Mike WeighillCarlSwarkestone SC4‑121110.5934.5
13th10585Lilly GoslingSteve GarrettHaversham SC11912‑131244
14th77XSean MuldoonJasmine GoslingHaversham SC(DNS)DNF1071447
15th10755Leslie BurtonJulie WilsonWest Oxfordshire SC10(DNF)13121550
Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Wayfarer Inlands this weekend at Haversham
Craftinsure National Circuit round 2 This weekend sees Haversham Sailing Club play host to the Wayfarer Inland Championship and round two of the Craftinsure National Circuit and Travellers Series. The event also counts as the Wayfarer Junior Championship. Posted on 24 May Wayfarer Western Area Championship
17th century poet William Cowper was right An encouraging fleet of 21 Wayfarers from 10 clubs met up at West Oxfordshire Sailing Club on 22nd and 23rd April for the UKWA Western Area Championships 2017 and the first event of the Craftinsure National Circuit and Travellers Series. Posted on 27 Apr Wayfarer Western Area Championships preview
All set at West Oxfordshire Sailing Club This coming weekend, 22 and 23 April, West Oxfordshire Sailing Club hosts the Wayfarer Western Area Championships which is also the first event of the CraftInsure National Circuit and Travellers Series. Posted on 17 Apr We speak to Mark Lee of Craftinsure
The story of 'boat insurance at the touch of a button' We spoke to Mark Lee about his own sailing and the story of starting Craftinsure, the marine insurance company which pioneered 'boat insurance at the touch of a button', when the internet was still in its infancy compared to what it is today. Posted on 16 Mar Wayfarers looking forward to 2017
8 events in the CraftInsure National Circuit The UK Wayfarer Association is delighted to announce that its travellers' series this season will be sponsored by CraftInsure, McNamara Sails and Hartley Boats. Posted on 9 Feb Get your Super Early Bird entry in
For the Volvo Dun Laoghaire Regatta 2017 All fully paid entries received by 31st December 2016 will be automatically entered into a draw and 10% of these lucky people will have their Entry Fee refunded! Posted on 19 Dec 2016 P&B offers on Sails & Covers
Don't miss out order by the 30th November! After another superb Championship season, P&B are offering up to 25% discount off sails and covers. All our sails can be delivered by a member of our P&B Race Team. Posted on 28 Nov 2016 Primary School students vs. Olympians
A great day on the water at Southampton Water Activities Centre Southampton Water Activities Centre, managed by charity Active Nation, played host to a race between Newland Primary School's young sailing hopefuls and Olympic medallists last month. Posted on 9 Nov 2016 Tim Sandall Interview
East Coast sailor talks racing, cruising and his Hyde Sails We spoke to Tim Sandall, an East Coast sailor who started in dinghies and has more recently been cruising yachts, about how he got into sailing, his time as an instructor, why he made the move to yachts and about the Hyde Sails on his Bavaria 36. Posted on 8 Nov 2016 adidas Poole Week 2016 day 6
What a way to wind up a wonderful week On the Wednesday and Thursday of adidas Poole Week, concerns were raised about the direct line between Parkstone Yacht Club and the Weather Gods that has traditionally ensured plenty of breeze for the event – occasionally even a little more than ordered. Posted on 27 Aug 2016

Upcoming Events

Waldringfield SC Wayfarer Regatta for Squib and Lark
Waldringfield SC- 14 Jul to 16 Jul Waldringfield SC Wayfarer Cartoon Trophy for Squib and Lark
Waldringfield SC- 9 Sep to 10 Sep Upper Thames SC Wayfarer Open Meeting for Wayfarer
Upper Thames SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy