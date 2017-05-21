Please select your home edition
Edition
Selden
Product Feature
The Catamaran Book by Brian Phipps
The Catamaran Book by Brian Phipps

Boats for sale

Farr 40 one design
located in Southampton
Farr 40 one design
located in Southampton
Hustler 25.5 with fin keel built 1977
located in Chichester

Sprint 15 Sport National Championship at Yaverland Sailing & Boat Club

by Keith Newnham today at 10:09 am 19-21 May 2017

The 2017 Sprint 15 Sports National Championships, sponsored by Wightlink Ferries and Spinlock were held at the Yaverland Sailing and Boating Club, under the organisation of Shanklin Sailing Club on the Isle of Wight on the 19th to 21st May. With a total of 32 boats taking part, racing took place in the English Channel just south of the Isle of Wight.

Friday's first race got away on time featuring an inverted P course, set parallel to the shore in a force 5, south-western direction wind. Sam Heaton was first around the windward mark, closely followed by Paul Grattage, Sean and Sophia McKenna and Ed Dalton. They were closely pursued by Andrew Jefferies and Fraser Manning. With positions constantly changing in the freshening breeze the finishing order was Grattage, Heaton, and the McKenna duo.

Friday's second race saw Grattage, Heaton, and the McKennas leading the fleet at the end of the first lap with the very dynamic (as he likes to be known) Liam Thom snapping at their heels like a demented Jack Russell, once again conditions played havoc with the fleet in the ensuing laps keeping the rescue boats busy. Finishing order was first Heaton, second Grattage and third Manning.

Saturday saw an increase in wind speed; it was now up to "a strong breeze", force 6 with 27 knots recorded at the Shanklin weather station. 32 boats started on the box configuration course but were very spread out by the time they reached the windward mark. With several capsizes the rescue facilities were keep on their toes but the classic capsize, and with no rescue boat around, was Grattage, well in the lead and with only one more buoy to round, he pitch poled, and although he managed to right the thing in quick time, he was overtaken by the McKennas. Finishing order this time being, the McKennas, Grattage and Heaton.

Race two on Saturday saw 25 boats start, and with one so eager that they started 55 seconds before any of the others, at the end of the first lap Manning was in the lead with the dynamic duo about 50 metres behind, and once again Heaton hovering like a vulture behind them. At the end of the second lap and with just one tack to make, Manning capsized allowing Heaton to take the win with the McKennas second and Grattage third.

Sprint 15 Sport Nationals at Yaverland - photo © Alan and Mary Howie-Wood
Sprint 15 Sport Nationals at Yaverland - photo © Alan and Mary Howie-Wood

Only 17 boats ventured out for the afternoon race, North Devon Yacht Club's Keith Heason and David Grant were well placed along with John Manning from Beaver Sailing Club. Once again there were numerous capsizes and a few retirements. Grattage won with Heaton second with Frazer Manning third.

Sunday saw a complete change in wind conditions, a very balmy force 2 to 3, initially from the south-east. With a strong ebb tide flowing setting the course proved challenging as the wind direction was constantly shifting, eventually settling from the east. With the old Olympic course configuration set up, 31 boats started and mainly headed along the shore to escape the tide. It was only possible to complete one round of the course in the recommended time, Grattage crossed the line first, Manning second and Jefferies third.

Sprint 15 Sport Nationals at Yaverland - photo © Alan and Mary Howie-Wood
Sprint 15 Sport Nationals at Yaverland - photo © Alan and Mary Howie-Wood

The final race of the weekend started with some match racing tactics between Heaton and Grattage with Fraser Manning also getting caught up in the antics. Heaton managed to push Grattage and Manning over the line before the start but was himself then forced over, Manning redeemed himself perfectly and broke free from warring pair. At the finish it was the McKenna pair first, Manning second and Mark Pritchard from Shanklin third.

Overall results saw first Paul Grattage, second Sam Heaton, third Sophia and Sean McKenna. The Junior Cup went to Hector Bunclark of North Devon Yacht Club, the Ladies Trophy to Yvonne Pike of Shanklin Sailing Club, the Sixty Plus Cup to John Manning, Erling Holmberg from Shanklin Sailing Club won the Heavyweights Cup and Andrew Jefferies and Chris Murphy the Pro/Am Trophy.

Overall Results:

PosHelmSail NoClubR1R2R3R4R5R6R7Pts
1Paul Grattage1944Shanklin Sailing Club12231187
2Sam Heaton1972North Devon Yacht Club21312679
3Sean McKenna & Sophia McKenna2018Shanklin Sailing Club3412DNC4111
4Fraser Manning1977North Devon Yacht Club4341032214
5Ed Tuite Dalton1940Draycote Water Sailing Club55754122426
6Chris Murphy1770Shanklin Sailing Club18176859432
7Liam Thom1957Shanklin Sailing Club6657DNF101034
8Andrew Jefferies1952Shanklin Sailing Club721156632237
9Mark Pritchard1979Shanklin Sailing Club16111012DNC5341
10Anthony Gray1893North Devon Yacht Club9894DNF151745
11Stuart Pierce642Shanklin Sailing Club14121115911548
12John Manning1955Beaver Sailing Club10713910141449
13David Grant1943North Devon Yacht Club15925147221358
14Erling Holmberg1211Shanklin Sailing Club17101216DNC81258
15Keith Heason1424North Devon Yacht Club141417118162063
16David Groom1714Christchurch Sailing Club81314DNCDNC181164
17Wayne Silver1841North Devon Yacht Club2215813DNC302381
18Jeremy Rowe1500North Devon Yacht Club1918DNF19DSQ17982
19Liam Bunclark1849North Devon Yacht Club1222201713202182
20Ian Wilkinson1862Shanklin Sailing Club201619RAF12191682
21Tony Murrant1970Shanklin Sailing Club21DNF211811251586
22John Shenton1956Shanklin Sailing Club28DNC2722DNC13696
23Hector Bunclark1906North Devon Yacht Club242022DNFDNC731101
24Mark Randerson94Shanklin Sailing Club23191821DNF2625102
25Ian Mounce1951North Devon Yacht Club11DNF28DNCDNC2118108
26Keith Chidwick1840Queen Mary Sailing Club27DNF2420142828113
27Nick Day1888North Devon Yacht Club29DNF2623152329116
28Brandon Holmberg1636Shanklin Sailing Club25DNF23DNFDNC2919124
29Bob Baker1926Shanklin Sailing ClubDNCDNC16DNCDNFDNCDNC136
30Harry Vernon1907Shanklin Sailing ClubDSQ232924DNC3130137
31Richard Beasley1843Shanklin Sailing Club26DNF31DNCDNC2727141
32Yvonne Pike1220Shanklin Sailing Club30DNC30DNCDNC2426143
Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Sprint 15 Summer TT at Marconi
An impressive home turnout of 14 boats 29 competitors took part in the first 2017 Sprint 15 Summer TT at Marconi SC on 8th and 9th April including an impressive home turnout of 14 boats. We were pleased to welcome a number of new faces who had participated in the Association Training Day. Posted on 10 Apr Chris Black Sprint 15 Icicle at Grafham
Concluding event in the Winter Series The Grafham Sprint 15 Icicle traveller was run on 19 March and undoubtedly the strong winds forecast put off a number of travellers. In the event 13 travellers joined 4 locals for some good sailing in a South Westerly force 4/5 breeze gusting to force 6. Posted on 20 Mar Sprint 15 Winter TT at Thorpe Bay
Hopefully a bit warmer for the nationals in July A somewhat fresh, grey Sunday greeted sailors at the first ever Winter TT at Thorpe Bay Yacht Club. Posted on 14 Feb Sprint 15 Winter TT at Draycote Water
Forecast gets the temperature right! Saturday morning dawned without the blue sky and light to moderate breeze we were expecting, but with rain and a strong breeze, the only thing consistent to the forecast was the cold! Posted on 17 Jan Sprint 15 Winter TT at Stewartby
A cool and windy day on the water The first of the 5 round Sprint 15 2016/2017 winter series got off to a flying start at Stewartby Sailing on the 5th November. 10 visitors and 6 local helms arrived early to a rather cool and windy morning. Posted on 9 Nov 2016 Sprint 15 Catparts Summer Series 2016
67 competitors take part in 5 event series A total of 67 competitors took part in the Sprint 15 Summer TT series of 5 events with events at Marconi, Seasalter, Thorpe Bay, Draycote and Grafham. Posted on 3 Nov 2016 The Grafham Catamaran Open
A total of 80 boats take part A total of 80 boats took part in the Grafham Cat Open on the fine weekend of 22/23 October. Three races were run back to back on both days - Saturday was sunny with a F2-3 Northerly wind and Sunday was overcast with a F3-4 NNE wind. Posted on 26 Oct 2016 Sprint 15 Inlands at Grafham
A strong entry of 31 boats There was a strong entry of 31 Sprint 15s at the Grafham Cat Open for the Class Inland Championships on 22/23 October where the Class was once again the biggest (by far) at the event. Posted on 25 Oct 2016 Sprint 15 TT at Draycote Water
Not great conditions but 23 boats signed on The first one day summer series at Draycote was held in light winds and rain on Saturday 10th September. Not great conditions but 23 boats signed on with a home contingent of 11 boats. Posted on 13 Sep 2016 Sprint 15 Nationals at Pwllheli
Won by an eight year old girl and her dad Forty-one Sprint 15's arrived at Clwb Hwylio on the Saturday of the August Bank holiday weekend from all over the UK including South Island (The Isle of Wight) Devon, Dorset, Essex and Ooop North. Racing took place Sunday to Tuesday. Posted on 3 Sep 2016

Upcoming Events

Fowey Gallants SC British Moth Fowey Week / Sea Championships for British Moth
Fowey Gallants SC- 26 May to 2 Jun Notts County SC Monohull dinghies Spring regatta for Monohull dinghies
Notts County SC- 27 May to 29 May West Mersea YC Squib East coasts for Squib
West Mersea YC- 27 May to 29 May Royal North of Ireland YC Squib Irish northerns for Squib
Royal North of Ireland YC- 27 May to 28 May Ullswater YC 2000 Rooster 2000 Inland Championships for 2000
Ullswater YC- 27 May to 28 May Hayling Island SC Sportsboats and Sportsboats Whitsun Open Regatta for Sportsboats and Sportsboats
Hayling Island SC- 27 May to 29 May Hayling Island SC Flying Fifteen Bulwark Trophy for Flying Fifteen
Hayling Island SC- 27 May to 28 May Upper Thames SC Monohull dinghies Bourne End Week for Monohull dinghies
Upper Thames SC- 27 May to 31 May Upper Thames SC Merlin Rocket River Championships for Merlin Rocket
Upper Thames SC- 27 May to 30 May Notts County SC Monohull dinghies Regatta sponsored by Allen Brothers for Monohull dinghies
Notts County SC- 27 May to 29 May
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy