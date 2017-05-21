Sprint 15 Sport National Championship at Yaverland Sailing & Boat Club

by Keith Newnham today at 10:09 am

The 2017 Sprint 15 Sports National Championships, sponsored by Wightlink Ferries and Spinlock were held at the Yaverland Sailing and Boating Club, under the organisation of Shanklin Sailing Club on the Isle of Wight on the 19th to 21st May. With a total of 32 boats taking part, racing took place in the English Channel just south of the Isle of Wight.

Friday's first race got away on time featuring an inverted P course, set parallel to the shore in a force 5, south-western direction wind. Sam Heaton was first around the windward mark, closely followed by Paul Grattage, Sean and Sophia McKenna and Ed Dalton. They were closely pursued by Andrew Jefferies and Fraser Manning. With positions constantly changing in the freshening breeze the finishing order was Grattage, Heaton, and the McKenna duo.

Friday's second race saw Grattage, Heaton, and the McKennas leading the fleet at the end of the first lap with the very dynamic (as he likes to be known) Liam Thom snapping at their heels like a demented Jack Russell, once again conditions played havoc with the fleet in the ensuing laps keeping the rescue boats busy. Finishing order was first Heaton, second Grattage and third Manning.

Saturday saw an increase in wind speed; it was now up to "a strong breeze", force 6 with 27 knots recorded at the Shanklin weather station. 32 boats started on the box configuration course but were very spread out by the time they reached the windward mark. With several capsizes the rescue facilities were keep on their toes but the classic capsize, and with no rescue boat around, was Grattage, well in the lead and with only one more buoy to round, he pitch poled, and although he managed to right the thing in quick time, he was overtaken by the McKennas. Finishing order this time being, the McKennas, Grattage and Heaton.

Race two on Saturday saw 25 boats start, and with one so eager that they started 55 seconds before any of the others, at the end of the first lap Manning was in the lead with the dynamic duo about 50 metres behind, and once again Heaton hovering like a vulture behind them. At the end of the second lap and with just one tack to make, Manning capsized allowing Heaton to take the win with the McKennas second and Grattage third.

Only 17 boats ventured out for the afternoon race, North Devon Yacht Club's Keith Heason and David Grant were well placed along with John Manning from Beaver Sailing Club. Once again there were numerous capsizes and a few retirements. Grattage won with Heaton second with Frazer Manning third.

Sunday saw a complete change in wind conditions, a very balmy force 2 to 3, initially from the south-east. With a strong ebb tide flowing setting the course proved challenging as the wind direction was constantly shifting, eventually settling from the east. With the old Olympic course configuration set up, 31 boats started and mainly headed along the shore to escape the tide. It was only possible to complete one round of the course in the recommended time, Grattage crossed the line first, Manning second and Jefferies third.

The final race of the weekend started with some match racing tactics between Heaton and Grattage with Fraser Manning also getting caught up in the antics. Heaton managed to push Grattage and Manning over the line before the start but was himself then forced over, Manning redeemed himself perfectly and broke free from warring pair. At the finish it was the McKenna pair first, Manning second and Mark Pritchard from Shanklin third.

Overall results saw first Paul Grattage, second Sam Heaton, third Sophia and Sean McKenna. The Junior Cup went to Hector Bunclark of North Devon Yacht Club, the Ladies Trophy to Yvonne Pike of Shanklin Sailing Club, the Sixty Plus Cup to John Manning, Erling Holmberg from Shanklin Sailing Club won the Heavyweights Cup and Andrew Jefferies and Chris Murphy the Pro/Am Trophy.

Overall Results:

Pos Helm Sail No Club R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 R7 Pts 1 Paul Grattage 1944 Shanklin Sailing Club 1 2 2 3 1 1 8 7 2 Sam Heaton 1972 North Devon Yacht Club 2 1 3 1 2 6 7 9 3 Sean McKenna & Sophia McKenna 2018 Shanklin Sailing Club 3 4 1 2 DNC 4 1 11 4 Fraser Manning 1977 North Devon Yacht Club 4 3 4 10 3 2 2 14 5 Ed Tuite Dalton 1940 Draycote Water Sailing Club 5 5 7 5 4 12 24 26 6 Chris Murphy 1770 Shanklin Sailing Club 18 17 6 8 5 9 4 32 7 Liam Thom 1957 Shanklin Sailing Club 6 6 5 7 DNF 10 10 34 8 Andrew Jefferies 1952 Shanklin Sailing Club 7 21 15 6 6 3 22 37 9 Mark Pritchard 1979 Shanklin Sailing Club 16 11 10 12 DNC 5 3 41 10 Anthony Gray 1893 North Devon Yacht Club 9 8 9 4 DNF 15 17 45 11 Stuart Pierce 642 Shanklin Sailing Club 14 12 11 15 9 11 5 48 12 John Manning 1955 Beaver Sailing Club 10 7 13 9 10 14 14 49 13 David Grant 1943 North Devon Yacht Club 15 9 25 14 7 22 13 58 14 Erling Holmberg 1211 Shanklin Sailing Club 17 10 12 16 DNC 8 12 58 15 Keith Heason 1424 North Devon Yacht Club 14 14 17 11 8 16 20 63 16 David Groom 1714 Christchurch Sailing Club 8 13 14 DNC DNC 18 11 64 17 Wayne Silver 1841 North Devon Yacht Club 22 15 8 13 DNC 30 23 81 18 Jeremy Rowe 1500 North Devon Yacht Club 19 18 DNF 19 DSQ 17 9 82 19 Liam Bunclark 1849 North Devon Yacht Club 12 22 20 17 13 20 21 82 20 Ian Wilkinson 1862 Shanklin Sailing Club 20 16 19 RAF 12 19 16 82 21 Tony Murrant 1970 Shanklin Sailing Club 21 DNF 21 18 11 25 15 86 22 John Shenton 1956 Shanklin Sailing Club 28 DNC 27 22 DNC 13 6 96 23 Hector Bunclark 1906 North Devon Yacht Club 24 20 22 DNF DNC 7 31 101 24 Mark Randerson 94 Shanklin Sailing Club 23 19 18 21 DNF 26 25 102 25 Ian Mounce 1951 North Devon Yacht Club 11 DNF 28 DNC DNC 21 18 108 26 Keith Chidwick 1840 Queen Mary Sailing Club 27 DNF 24 20 14 28 28 113 27 Nick Day 1888 North Devon Yacht Club 29 DNF 26 23 15 23 29 116 28 Brandon Holmberg 1636 Shanklin Sailing Club 25 DNF 23 DNF DNC 29 19 124 29 Bob Baker 1926 Shanklin Sailing Club DNC DNC 16 DNC DNF DNC DNC 136 30 Harry Vernon 1907 Shanklin Sailing Club DSQ 23 29 24 DNC 31 30 137 31 Richard Beasley 1843 Shanklin Sailing Club 26 DNF 31 DNC DNC 27 27 141 32 Yvonne Pike 1220 Shanklin Sailing Club 30 DNC 30 DNC DNC 24 26 143