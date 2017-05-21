Please select your home edition
Edition
GJW Direct - Multi Dinghy Insurance
Product Feature
Breeze Pant
Breeze Pant
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Julien Villon crowned 2017 King of the Bay

by Lucie Hardy today at 6:26 pm 19-21 May 2017
Foiling Bay © Emeline Roussel

The god of wind was in a tricky mood for the last day of racing, but International Moth sailor Julien Villon did not get held up and went on to be crowned as the first King of The Bay 2017. The idea behind this event, which is the first of its kind, is to gather all types of foiling boats and get them racing on the same race course.

In order to qualify, Kitesurf, windsurf, Flying Phantom and Moth classes each lined up on the starting line one by one to complete the course. Then, each winner competed together in the big final.

In quite a light breeze it was the Moth that took the lead. This type of boat is fully carbon built and only 30 kilos and so logically it was Julien Villon who went on to take a comfortable win.

The leaders remained leaders

After formal validation, Kieran Leborgne (Kitesurf), Julien Villon (International Moth), Julien Bontemps (Windsurf), Tim Mourniac and Pierre-Yves Durand on Cup Legend (Flying Phantom) took the top spots.

A new state of mind

The first edition of the Foiling Bay has been a great success both in terms of the event itself and the ideal conditions, allowing 45 races to be held across all the disciplines. An incredible dynamic has emerged from this unique and original event. It was the perfect opportunity for the competitors to share and show their expertise, passion and to showcase the amazing foiling and flying boards and boats to the public. What looked like the future of sailing some years ago is now a reality. Foiling is exciting and there will be lots more fun and surprises to come in the future of the sport!

For results and more information, check out the Foiling Bay Facebook page, www.facebook.com/foilingbay

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

KiteFoil GoldCup in Korea overall
Nocher clinches series opener Reigning KiteFoil GoldCup champion Maxime Nocher sealed victory in the year's first event with a perfect final day, racking up four bullets from four races in light breezes that threatened to die at any moment. Posted today at 7:03 am KiteFoil GoldCup in Korea day 4
Riders maintain race focus despite testing conditions In the hothouse atmosphere of the KiteFoil GoldCup series' opening exchanges the teasing wind—or absence of it—only underscored how those at the pinnacle are masters at maintaining their poise. Posted on 21 May Foiling Bay Day 2
Flat water, sun, wind and 18 races completed Flat water, sun, wind and 18 races completed on Day 3 of the Foiling Bay competition. Julien Bontemps (Windsurf), Kieran Leborgne (Kitesurf), Julien Villon (International Moth) and Cup Legend Crew (Flying Phantom) stay in the lead. Posted on 20 May Oman to host Formula Kite Worlds
Off Muscat's Al Hail Beach in November Oman will be the focus for one of the world's fastest growing sports when the Sultanate hosts the Formula Kite World Championships later this year. Posted on 20 May KiteFoil GoldCup in Korea day 3
Legendary coach savours prospect of Olympic stage When five-time Olympian Mike Gebhardt asserts that kiting securing a berth at the 2020 Tokyo Games would change everything in the sport, with an explosion of interest and money, it is not to be taken lightly. Posted on 20 May Foiling Bay Day 1
Perfect conditions in Quiberon, France Conditions were perfect on the first official day of racing with 15 races for all entries. With 14 boats having entered, the Flying Phantom races have been really intensive right up until the last leg. Posted on 19 May KiteFoil GoldCup in Korea day 2
Kiteboarding hopeful for Tokyo Olympics 'showcase' Kiteboarding is hopeful to earn a place on the Olympic stage at the Tokyo 2020 Games after World Sailing (WS) proposed it as one of two "showcase" disciplines to the International Olympic Committee (IOC). Posted on 18 May KiteFoil GoldCup in Korea day 1
Nocher opens account with flawless races Reigning International Kiteboarding Association (IKA) KiteFoil class champion Maxime Nocher began the defence of his title in Korea in perfect style—notching up two bullets from two races. Posted on 17 May RS:X Europeans & Youth Europeans overall
Klepacka (POL) and Giard (FRA) win titles Marseille definitely saved its best for last and provided a fitting finale to a week of some fantastic racing. For the 265 sailors in the RS:X European and Youth Europeans, the day started slowly as the sea breeze woke up and started to fill in. Posted on 14 May RS:X Europeans & Youth Europeans day 5
A genuine headache for the 265 sailors Marseille served up a genuine headache for the 265 sailors competing in the RS:X European and Youth European Championships hosted by the Yacht Club de Point Rouge. Posted on 13 May

Upcoming Events

Fowey Gallants SC British Moth Fowey Week / Sea Championships for British Moth
Fowey Gallants SC- 26 May to 2 Jun Bala SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Bala Grand Prix (new event) for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
Bala SC- 27 May Notts County SC Monohull dinghies Spring regatta for Monohull dinghies
Notts County SC- 27 May to 29 May West Mersea YC Squib East coasts for Squib
West Mersea YC- 27 May to 29 May Royal North of Ireland YC Squib Irish northerns for Squib
Royal North of Ireland YC- 27 May to 28 May Ullswater YC 2000 Rooster 2000 Inland Championships for 2000
Ullswater YC- 27 May to 28 May Hayling Island SC Sportsboats and Sportsboats Whitsun Open Regatta for Sportsboats and Sportsboats
Hayling Island SC- 27 May to 29 May Royal Channel Islands YC Cruising Yacht Glenham Trophy for Cruising Yacht
Royal Channel Islands YC- 27 May Chichester YC Optimist Open Meeting for Optimist
Chichester YC- 27 May Hayling Island SC Flying Fifteen Bulwark Trophy for Flying Fifteen
Hayling Island SC- 27 May to 28 May
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy