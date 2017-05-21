Please select your home edition
Edition
Henri Lloyd 2017 Elite 728x90
Product Feature
Rooster Mesh Bag
Rooster Mesh Bag

Boats for sale

Mirror 14 (Marauder)
located in Staines

Trail blazing Vice Admiral's Cup opening day

by James Boyd today at 8:45 pm 19-21 May 2017

The Solent laid on perfect conditions for day one of the Vice Admiral's Cup with brilliant sunshine, and wind that increased from 10 knots to 20 through the afternoon. This built up a steep chop that was enough to cause crews to struggle to keep boats beneath rigs.

Among the seven fleets competing at the Royal Ocean Racing Club's annual regatta for invited one design and level rating classes, it was Ben Meakins on Polly that ended day one with the best scoreline, winning all three races among the seven Impala 28s.

Meanwhile Martin Dent on Jelvis repeated his World Championship-winning form posting a 1-3-1 to lead the J/111 Class, but by just one point from Cornel Riklin's Jitterbug. Simon Perry and the crew on Jiraffe did one better to lead the J/109 class with a 2-1-1 scoreline, which Perry reckoned was the best his team had ever managed, albeit coming straight out of a win at Warsash Spring Series: "We're savouring the moment. What we enjoy most is sailing with a good group of boats."

Vice Admiral's Cup day 1 - photo © Tom Hicks / www.solentaction.com
Vice Admiral's Cup day 1 - photo © Tom Hicks / www.solentaction.com

In the eleven-boat FAST 40+ fleet the day ended with Stewart Whitehead's Carkeek 40 Rebellion tied with Tony Dickin's modified former GP42, Jubilee. However the day really belonged to Whitehead's team and their green hulled flying machine after winning today's first two races before being beset with jib halyard problems on their run into the start line of race three. They had to send a man aloft to retrieve the halyard and once racing again only recovered to 10th.

Rebellion (green hull) holds her own in the FAST 40 fleet to tie first place on day 1 of the Vice Admiral's Cup - photo © Rick Tomlinson / www.rick-tomlinson.com
Rebellion (green hull) holds her own in the FAST 40 fleet to tie first place on day 1 of the Vice Admiral's Cup - photo © Rick Tomlinson / www.rick-tomlinson.com

"Overall we're happy," concluded Whitehead. "Paul Willcox [tactician] got us off the start line well in the first and second races." The mods made to Rebellion over the winter, that include a new stiffer keel fin similar to the latest Carkeek design, also seem to be paying. "Now we have reasonable pace. We just need to put ourselves in the right place and sail well."

With Jubilee winning today's final race, so the form in the FAST 40+ class seems to be markedly different to last season. "It is great," confirms Whitehead. "All of the boats have made modifications and the difference between them is relatively minimal now. In our third race - before we might have expected to take back three or four places. Now that is nigh on impossible."

Paul Wakelin's Fluid Boat Services, Buzz shows her speeds in the Diam 24od trimaran class on day 1 of the Vice Admiral's Cup - photo © Rick Tomlinson / www.rick-tomlinson.com
Paul Wakelin's Fluid Boat Services, Buzz shows her speeds in the Diam 24od trimaran class on day 1 of the Vice Admiral's Cup - photo © Rick Tomlinson / www.rick-tomlinson.com

The fastest boats on the race course today were the Diam 24od trimarans which, as the wind and sea picked up, were hitting 20+ knot speeds, their crews frequently engulfed in balls of spray. Three different boats won today, but the scores show a two horse race with Matthew Muhlenkamp's Diam 24 Charter leading UK importer Paul Wakelin's Fluid Boat Services, Buzz by a single point.

This is also the case in the SB20s where Richard Powell's Marvel leads by one point from David Chapman's Aussie team on Export Roo. It was former World Champion Jerry Hill on Sportsboatworld.com that claimed the first race, despite sailing a boat only launched yesterday. All was going well until the second race: "We got the leeward gate all wrong and had to unwind ourselves," admitted Hill. "Plus our rig was all over the place. Otherwise it was nice weather and great to shake the cobwebs out."

Some of the stiffest competition was in the Quarter Ton class where already the favourite, Sam Laidlaw and Aguila, have pulled out a four point lead after scoring 2-3-2 today. There were three different winners with William McNeill's Illegal Immigrant claiming the first race and Ian Southworth's Whiskers enjoying the brisk conditions in race three. These two boats are tied on 11 points with former Coutts Quarter Ton Cup winner Louise Morton's all-female crew on Bullit, winner of the second race.

Louise Morton's Bullit may be enjoying the sun but it's serious racing on day 1 of the Vice Admiral's Cup - photo © Rick Tomlinson / www.rick-tomlinson.com
Louise Morton's Bullit may be enjoying the sun but it's serious racing on day 1 of the Vice Admiral's Cup - photo © Rick Tomlinson / www.rick-tomlinson.com

"It was a lovely day on the water - 15 knots, bright sunshine - what's not to like?" said Lucy Macgregor, former Match Racing World Champion, who is calling tactics on Bullit. "We had some great racing today, the best so far this season and all of the top boats are out." Bullit won race two by getting a good start and then benefitting from a good layline call into the top mark. Bullit's all-female is on rotation this week with Paralympic Gold medallist Helena Lucas on board tomorrow.

Other VIPs in the Quarter Ton class today included Ian Walker sailing on board Tom Hill's Belinda, currently lying 10th. Today the double Olympic medallist and Volvo Ocean Race winner found himself second from the front. "I got wet feet - and blisters! And I had to go up the rig to change the D2!" he complained once ashore. "But It is good close racing - the standard is good."

Racing continues tomorrow with some round the cans courses in the western Solent at the early start time of 1030 BST.

www.rorc.org

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Fast40+ at the Vice Admiral's Cup day 1
Rebellion quick out of the blocks The first day of the RORC Vice Admiral's Cup was notable for shifting conditions, especially after the first race and the wind speed ranged from 7-16 knots to add to the conundrum for the eleven-strong FAST40+. Posted today at 7:27 pm Cowes United
A new Race Committee Boat for Cowes The official launch of Cowes United, a brand new Committee Boat for Cowes, took place on 13th May on Trinity Landing opposite the Royal London Yacht Club. Posted today at 11:31 am Champions galore at the Vice Admiral's Cup
Three days of racing on the Solent The Vice Admiral's Cup fires up on Friday with three days of racing on the Solent for the seven invited classes. Posted on 18 May One month until the Bol d'Or Mirabaud
Over 500 boats and 3,000 competitors set The starting gun of the 79th edition of the Bol d'Or Mirabaud, the main Lake Léman sailing event of the season, will go off at the Société Nautique de Genève (SNG) on Saturday, June 17 - only a month left before this grand sailing festival! Posted on 18 May Dream Pearls takes the De Guingand Bowl
137 nautical miles RORC race held over the weekend Arnaud Delamare and Eric Mordret's JPK 10.80 Dream Pearls has won the Royal Ocean Racing Club's De Guingand Bowl Race. In second place was Noel Racine's JPK 10.10 Foggy Dew and third overall were Ian Hoddle and Ollie Wyatt racing Sunfast 3600 Game On. Posted on 14 May New Multihull Sportboat Class
For Vice Admiral's Cup Having helped rejuvenate the Tour de France à la Voile in 2015, Diam 24 One Design will make its debut on the Solent over 19-21st May at the Royal Ocean Racing Club's Vice Admiral's Cup. Posted on 12 May RORC De Guingand Bowl Race preview
Fourth race of the RORC Season's Points Championship The Royal Ocean Racing Club's offshore racing season continues this weekend with the 4th race of the RORC Season's Points Championship. Posted on 9 May New Director of Rating for IRC
Dr. Jason Smithwick appointed The Lymington (UK) based Rating Office, headquarters of the world's most popular rating system IRC, is to be managed by Dr Jason Smithwick. Posted on 3 May Pintia retains Cervantes Trophy
European offshore racing season underway The European season of offshore racing with the Royal Ocean Racing Club started with 100 yachts competing for the Cervantes Trophy race organised in association with the UNCL and the destination yacht club Société des Regates du Havre. Posted on 1 May Mighty Maxis to Gutsy Two Handed Warriors
RORC Season's Points Championship Over 500 yachts are taking part in the 2017 RORC Season's Points Championship. Over 5000 sailors from all over the world will race in the biggest offshore sailing competition in the world. Posted on 26 Apr

Upcoming Events

Royal Channel Islands YC Monohull dinghies/multihulls and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Salty Dog Spring Regatta for Monohull dinghies/multihulls and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Royal Channel Islands YC- 20 May to 21 May Dovestone SC Flying Fifteen Waples Wines Northern Traveller for Flying Fifteen
Dovestone SC- 20 May to 21 May Hayling Island SC Optimist Main Fleet Open Meeting for Optimist
Hayling Island SC- 20 May to 21 May Brightlingsea SC RS Tera Train & Race for RS Tera
Brightlingsea SC- 20 May to 21 May St Edmundsbury Sailing & Canoeing Association Monohull dinghies RYA 'Push The Boat Out' Open Day for Monohull dinghies
St Edmundsbury Sailing & Canoeing Association- 21 May Medway YC IRC and NHC yachts Spring Series for IRC and NHC yachts
Medway YC- 21 May Downs SC RS Aero Eastern Areas for RS Aero
Downs SC- 21 May Fowey Gallants SC British Moth Fowey Week / Sea Championships for British Moth
Fowey Gallants SC- 26 May to 2 Jun Bala SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Bala Grand Prix (new event) for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
Bala SC- 27 May Ullswater YC 2000 Rooster 2000 Inland Championships for 2000
Ullswater YC- 27 May to 28 May
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy