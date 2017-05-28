One week to go until the VPRS National Championship

by Keith Lovett today at 7:36 pm

Just a week to go before the 2017 VPRS National Championship and entries from Poole Yacht Racing Association are making final preparations.

There is still opportunity to enter the Nationals for all yachts carrying a VPRS Rating, with limited validity certificates available from www.vprs.org for those who may not have one.

Organised by the Chichester Cruiser Racing Club with the Island Sailing Club, Cowes acting as local host, a 5 race series takes part in the central Solent over the 27th and 28th May.

With reserved berthing at Cowes Yacht Haven, a class dinner at the ISC on Saturday 27th and prize-giving with prizes sponsored by Poole Sailing, at the Cowes Corinthian Yacht Club on Sunday 28th, an ideal event for cruiser racers with a mix of racing and social events to keep everyone happy.

The PYRA fleet top and tail the event with feeder races to and from Poole, stating on Friday afternoon.

www.pyra.org.uk/sailing/2017-events-late/2017-vprs-nationals

www.ccrc.co.uk/vprsnats