Land Rover BAR Supporter Newsletter

by Land Rover BAR today at 6:02 pm 19 May 2017
Land Rover BAR sailing team train on their ACC race boat, R1, in Bermuda © Harry KH / Land Rover BAR

Land Rover BAR Supporter Newsletter – Issue #21 May

Supporter Newsletter – Issue #21 May 2017

In this newsletter:

  • How to follow Land Rover BAR in Bermuda
  • Join the Band of Britain
  • Meet the Land Rover BAR Academy squad for the Red Bull Youth America's Cup
  • Wear the Henri Lloyd Official Team Kit

Follow Land Rover BAR in Bermuda

Download your 'How to Follow Guide' and 'America's Cup Scoreboard' at the bottom of this newsletter to keep track of the action in Bermuda.

https://dme-bar.s3.amazonaws.com/339031.pdf

Follow t​he team ​in Bermu​da on ou​r social​ channel​s @LandR​overBAR

There are many ways that you can follow the team and America's Cup action in Bermuda.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @LandRoverBAR , download the Official Land Rover BAR App for a live racing blog with the original America's Cup blogger, Mark Chisell, or visit Gunwarf Quays in Portsmouth from 26th - 29th May to watch the live racing and replays on the big screens.

Watch the latest update from Ben Ainslie and Jono Macbeth in Bermuda as the development of R1 continues

Watch now

https://youtube.com/watch?v=Y2RacN0edjM

Land Rov​er BAR S​ailing S​quad

Join the 'Band of Britain'

https://www.1851trust.org.uk/product/bandofbritain/

Join the​ Band of​ Britain​ and sup​port the​ team in​ Bermuda

With just days to go until the start of the 35th America's Cup, the team have launched a limited-edition supporter's wristband; the 'Band of Britain' so Britain can get behind the biggest challenge in British sport.

Made from plastic recovered from marine and coastal environments, along with a recycled alloy clasp the red and blue, nautically-knotted design, the 'Band of Britain' converts waste into fashion and has been created by BIONIC® yarn with the support of the team's Exclusive Sustainability Partner, 11th Hour Racing.

The Band of Britain, priced at £15 (including p&p) is available online and will also be available through official America's Cup merchandise outlets in Bermuda and the home of Land Rover BAR in Portsmouth.

All monies raised from the bands will be donated to the team's official charity, the 1851 Trust whose Royal Patron is HRH The Duchess of Cambridge.

Send in your messages of support on social media @landroverbar to be in with the chance of winning a Band of Britain.

Buy yours today

Show your support wearing the official team kit

http://shop.americascup.com/stores/americascup/en/c/challenger-teams/land-rover-bar?portal=X4297I29&CMP=PEC-X4297I29

Show you​r suppor​t and we​ar the H​enri Llo​yd Offic​ial Team​ Kit

The race to Bermuda has begun and Land Rover BAR are aiming to bring the Cup home. For the 35th America's Cup, Land Rover BAR and Henri Lloyd have created an official clothing and merchandise collection to show your support for Ben Ainslie and the team. The clothing has been designed with speed and performance in mind, the team have been working with Henri Lloyd to create the ideal team kit.

The Land Rover BAR collection is available to buy at the Official America's Cup Online Store, with an exclusive offer of FREE worldwide delivery on orders over £50! Don't miss out!

Land Rover BAR Academy announce Red Bull Youth America's Cup Squad

http://land-rover-bar.americascup.com/en/news/379_Land-Rover-BAR-Academy-announce-squad-to-represent-Britain-in-the-Red-Bull-Youth-Americas-Cup.html

Land Rov​er BAR A​cademy's​ Red Bul​l Youth ​America'​s Cup Sq​uad

Meet the Land Rover BAR Academy team heading to Bermuda to represent Great Britain in this summer's Red Bull Youth America's Cup.

Find out more

Download the official Land Rover BAR App for behind-the-scenes exclusive access to the team

The team's app is now available on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. Get exclusive behind-the-scenes access to the team throughout our quest to #BringTheCupHome

http://bit.ly/LRBARApp

Download​ the Lan​d Rover ​BAR App

Support the team in Bermuda

http://britannia-hospitality.com

Support ​the team​ in Berm​uda with​ the Bri​tannia H​ospitali​ty packa​ges

The ultimate fan experience in Bermuda! The organisers of the America's Cup World Series UK have put together hospitality packages for supporters of the British team and the America's Cup to come to Bermuda for the ultimate experience. Hospitality will be based out of the Royal Bermuda Yacht Club and on water race viewing will be on board the luxury 72' boat 'Majestic Lady' with all-inclusive hospitality.

Get your tickets now

Bermuda

http://www.gotobermuda.co.uk

Bermuda ​is the h​ome of t​he 35th ​America'​s Cup, p​resented​ by Loui​s Vuitto​n

Bermuda, with its rich sailing heritage, is the home of the 35th America's Cup, presented by Louis Vuitton. Next week, the best sailors in the world will convene for the world's most prestigious sailing event on the stunning backdrop of the Great Sound, Bermuda's natural amphitheatre.

Get lost in Bermuda's playground, where the only mystery is why you'd ever want to be found. A quirky mix of colonial heritage and island soul, the island is famed for its stunning pink sand beaches, crystal clear blue water, world class golf courses and UNESCO World Heritage sites. Bermuda has become a haven for travellers seeking a more adventurous break, with its temperate climate year-round, healthy outdoors lifestyle and diverse range of activities.

But it's sailing that Bermuda is most famous for and getting out on the water is a fundamental part of Bermudian life. From experiencing the reefs and shipwrecks of the ocean to exploring the bays, harbours and blue-water grottos by boat, kayak, jet ski or a wide range of other water sports.

Only a seven hour direct flight from London Gatwick. Get in on the mystery.

Find out more

A3 America's Cup Scoreboard

Download
Original
Large

Documents

How to Follow Land Rover BAR

Download
Original

A4 America's Cup Scoreboard

Download
Original
