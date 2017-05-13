Please select your home edition
Edition
Gill 20off100 728x90
Product Feature
Sandiline Long John AirVolution
Sandiline Long John AirVolution
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Shanklin Sailing Club Push the Boat Out

by Liam Thom today at 8:12 pm 13 May 2017

Shanklin Sailing Club welcomed more than forty visitors of all ages on Saturday the 13th May as part of the RYA's Push The Boat Out series of events. The weather was perfect with sunny intervals and winds between forces four and five.

The visitors were taken out on some of our fleet of Sprint 15 catamarans as well as a Dart 16 loaned by neighbouring Training Centre Wight Water. All seemed extremely impressed with our boats which were shown to their full potential in these conditions.

The next day we held a mini-regatta for newcomers to the club. As a victim of our own success we had more visitors than Shanklin boats so we had to run a couple of heats before the medals race. Again we had near perfect conditions with a sunny off-shore force four and we had some extremely tight racing.

The best three visiting sailors from each heat went through to the final race with a two lap left handed course.

Fin Dyas, despite having Stuart Pierce as helmsman, had the early lead from Pascoal Fernandes / Mark Pritchard and they both stayed ahead of Fiona Trowbridge / Liam Thom until the second downwind leg when Fiona pulled out a tiny lead. Boats split on the final windward leg with Fin taking the right hand course closest to shore, Pascoal choosing the centre and Fiona opting for potentially more wind out to sea on the left. There were feet between these three at the line but Fiona just had a bow ahead of Pascoal and Fin.

Austin Dyer and Andy Jefferies came in fourth ahead of Gary Barker and Chris Murphy.

A special mention should go to Jane Hill and Mick McLaughlin who both helmed their boats extremely competently despite no experience of catamarans before this weekend.

Push the Boat Out at Shanklin - photo © Liam Thom
Push the Boat Out at Shanklin - photo © Liam Thom
Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Lymington Town SC Push the Boat Out
Open weekend at the club On 13th and 14th May Lymington Town Sailing Club (LTSC) held an open weekend as part of a national initiative by the RYA to encourage interest and participation in sailing. Posted today at 10:07 am Push the Boat Out in Burnham
Windy conditions for the 45 visitors at Royal Corinthian YC In windy conditions, more than 45 visitors arrived on Saturday morning for the RYA Push the Boat Out event at the RCYC, Burrnham on Crouch. They were greeted in the club by Mary Makey for registration with coffee and cookies Posted on 16 May Blakeney Sailing Club Push the Boat Out
Helping newcomers and previous sailors get out on the water Team Blakeney Sailing Club really pulled out the stops and Pushed The Boat Out on 13th/14th May. They showed what they enjoy both on and off the water. Eleven people made contact as a result of the advertising, sailing and socialising. Posted on 16 May Still time to try sailing and windsurfing
With RYA Push the Boat Out There's still time to try sailing and windsurfing for free or low cost this week after thousands of people across the UK got out on the water, many for the first time, as RYA Push the Boat Out kicked off this weekend (13-14 May). Posted on 15 May Push The Boat Out in Leamington Spa
At Mid Warwichshire YC on Saturday 20 May Mid Warwickshire Yacht club is a family friendly dinghy sailing club situated on the outskirts of Leamington Spa and caters for all levels of skills and experience. Posted on 15 May Try sailing now with RYA Push the Boat Out
Nearly 400 venues taking part this year With nearly 400 venues taking part this year PTBO looks to get even more people out on the water, experiencing the joy of sailing and there is bound to be an event local to you. Posted on 12 May Push the boat out at Fishers Green
All welcome to visit the club this Saturday Fishers Green Sailing Club on the Essex/Herts border are very excited to be hosting an RYA Push the Boat Out session this Saturday May 13th from 10am until 4pm. Posted on 11 May Push the Boat Out in Burnham on Saturday
At the Royal Corinthian Yacht Club The RCYC at Burnham on Crouch, Essex are very excited about hosting an RYA Push the Boat Out session this Saturday May 13th from 10am until 2pm. Posted on 10 May Push the Boat Out at Marconi Sailing Club
All welcome to try sailing on Saturday 13th May Marconi Sailing Club, on the gentle banks of the River Blackwater in Essex, is a glorious setting for anyone to come and try some sailing on May 13th for the RYA's Push the Boat Out event. Posted on 8 May Get ready to Push the Boat Out
Just two weeks to go! The countdown to RYA Push the Boat Out is ON with just two weeks to go until you and your family can get out on the water and try sailing and windsurfing. Posted on 29 Apr

Upcoming Events

Royal Channel Islands YC Monohull dinghies/multihulls and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Salty Dog Spring Regatta for Monohull dinghies/multihulls and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Royal Channel Islands YC- 20 May to 21 May Dovestone SC Flying Fifteen Waples Wines Northern Traveller for Flying Fifteen
Dovestone SC- 20 May to 21 May Hayling Island SC Optimist Main Fleet Open Meeting for Optimist
Hayling Island SC- 20 May to 21 May Brightlingsea SC RS Tera Train & Race for RS Tera
Brightlingsea SC- 20 May to 21 May Medway YC IRC and NHC yachts Spring Series for IRC and NHC yachts
Medway YC- 21 May Downs SC RS Aero Eastern Areas for RS Aero
Downs SC- 21 May Fowey Gallants SC British Moth Fowey Week / Sea Championships for British Moth
Fowey Gallants SC- 26 May to 2 Jun Bala SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Bala Grand Prix (new event) for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
Bala SC- 27 May Ullswater YC 2000 Rooster 2000 Inland Championships for 2000
Ullswater YC- 27 May to 28 May Notts County SC Monohull dinghies Spring regatta for Monohull dinghies
Notts County SC- 27 May to 29 May
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy