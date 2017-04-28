Please select your home edition
Edition
Grapefruit 728 2
Product Feature
Rash Top-Ladies Cut
Rash Top-Ladies Cut
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Important first day of racing in Bermuda for Emirates Team New Zealand

by Emirates Team New Zealand today at 7:22 am 28 April 2017
First practice races in Bermuda for Emirates Team New Zealand © Hamish Hooper / ETNZ

After less than one week since the first sail in Bermuda, Emirates Team New Zealand joined their opponents on the water for the last day of the latest round of the America's Cup Class (ACC) practice racing.

All six America's Cup teams, now based in Bermuda, took part in a series of match races in 8-10 knots of breeze, racing each other on the race course that the America's Cup will take place starting next month.

First practice races in Bermuda for Emirates Team New Zealand - photo © Hamish Hooper / ETNZ
First practice races in Bermuda for Emirates Team New Zealand - photo © Hamish Hooper / ETNZ

"We learnt plenty today," said Skipper Glenn Ashby. "But the main thing that sticks out is just how close all of the boats are in performance, and therefore how close the racing is going to be. It could very well come down to the finest design detail or smallest mistake on the water that is the difference between winning and losing at any stage of the competition."

Helmsman Peter Burling said: "It was fantastic to finally have some other teams to race against and to feel the heat of competition one on one match racing. We would have loved to race everyone today, but we still managed to have some good line ups both upwind and downwind with the teams we didn't race and there isn't much in performance so manoeuvres and perfection in execution will be vital."

Skipper Glenn Ashby is happy with what has been achieved to date but is under no illusion of the work that still needs to be done within the next month.

"The team has done an excellent job so far, still we need to make sure we keep pushing hard, as every other team will do the same. We have just under one month to maximise what we have in preparation for the racing with one more race period in that time to check in before it is all on."

First practice races in Bermuda for Emirates Team New Zealand - photo © Hamish Hooper / ETNZ
First practice races in Bermuda for Emirates Team New Zealand - photo © Hamish Hooper / ETNZ

Emirates Team New Zealand raced Artemis Racing, SoftBank Team Japan and Groupama Team France taking two wins from the three races.

The competition for the 35th America's Cup starts on the Great Sound at 5.00pm on Friday 26th May (8:00 am of Saturday 27th in New Zealand) then, from the day after, racing will start at 2:00 pm (5:00 am +1 in New Zealand).

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Sailors weigh in on round 3 of practice racing
Key personalities from the AC teams discusss progress We caught up with key personalities from each of the six America's Cup teams on the America's Cup 'preseason' that is practice racing. The teams are currently engaged in the third of four practice racing periods in their America's Cup Class boats. Posted on 28 Apr Emirates Team New Zealand Nose Dive!
Tight exit to Hamilton Harbour Not the ideal way for Emirates Team New Zealand to exit a tight Hamilton harbour, Bermuda in a puff of 24.3 knots! They'll have another shot at it today... Posted on 27 Apr What's the optimal ride height?
Tom Slingsby on the fine art of ACC foiling ORACLE TEAM USA helmsman and tactician Tom Slingsby walks us through the fine art of reaching optimal ride height in our America's Cup Class boat. Posted on 26 Apr The World Sailing Show - May 2017
Volvo Ocean Race, America's Cup and World Cup news Over 40,000 miles, flat out, around the world, always raced, always rallied and always with the accelerator pressed firmly to the floor. The Volvo Ocean Race boats had a tough life last time around. Posted on 25 Apr Touchdown and take off in Bermuda
Emirates Team New Zealand out on the water It is just over three weeks since Emirates Team New Zealand was sailing in New Zealand, and today the teams America's Cup Class race boat was out sailing on Bermuda's Great Sound for the first time. Posted on 23 Apr Crewsaver appointed Official Safety Provider
To the 35th America's Cup Crewsaver has announced today, 21st April 2017, that it has been selected to be the Official Safety Provider to the 35th America's Cup, which will take place in Bermuda from 26th May to 27th June 2017. Posted on 21 Apr 35 days to go
Until the start of the 35th America's Cup Friday 21st April is another milestone in the countdown to the start of the 35th America's Cup as it marks exactly 35 days to go until the greatest race on water begins in Bermuda. Posted on 21 Apr ORACLE TEAM USA's AC72 on display
New America's Cup exhibition at The Mariners' Museum It was the boat that powered one of the greatest comebacks in sporting history and soon you can visit it at America's National Maritime Museum, The Mariners' Museum and Park in Newport News, Virginia. Posted on 19 Apr Win a Crewsaver ErgoFit 50N EX!
Two of these high performance buoyancy aids to give away To celebrate the highly anticipated launch of Crewsaver's ErgoFit 50N EX we have not only one but two of these high performance buoyancy aids to give away! Posted on 19 Apr Emirates Team New Zealand flies out for Bermuda
Officially on its way to the 35th America's Cup Emirates Team New Zealand is now officially on its way to Bermuda for the 35th America's Cup. New Zealand Aotearoa, the team race boat, has been packed and loaded on the Emirates SkyCargo 747 departing from Auckland's International Airport today. Posted on 10 Apr

Upcoming Events

Grafham Water SC Topper and Topper 4.2 Inland Championships for Topper and Topper 4.2
Grafham Water SC- 29 Apr to 30 Apr Bala SC Multihulls Catamaran Open Meeting for Multihulls
Bala SC- 29 Apr to 1 May Royal Corinthian YC, Burnham Squib Gold cup for Squib
Royal Corinthian YC, Burnham- 29 Apr to 1 May Bassenthwaite SC Catapult Open Meeting for Catapult
Bassenthwaite SC- 29 Apr to 1 May Kielder Water SC Youth RYA North East Youth Travellers Series for Youth
Kielder Water SC- 29 Apr Weir Wood SC Laser Open Meeting for Laser
Weir Wood SC- 29 Apr Sutton Bingham SC Supernova, Comet, Comet Trio Open Meeting for Supernova, Comet, Comet Trio
Sutton Bingham SC- 29 Apr Medway YC IRC and NHC yachts Spring Series for IRC and NHC yachts
Medway YC- 30 Apr Kielder Water SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Max PY1450 Dam to Dam Challenge for Monohull dinghies/multihulls Max PY1450
Kielder Water SC- 30 Apr to 1 May St Edmundsbury Sailing & Canoeing Association non-trapeze dinghy up to 4.5m 5th Antigua Sailing Day Regatta for non-trapeze dinghy up to 4.5m
St Edmundsbury Sailing & Canoeing Association- 30 Apr
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy