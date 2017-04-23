Great North Asymmetric Challenge at Bassenthwaite Sailing Club

by Mik Chappell today at 9:39 am

This year's event attracted twenty three entrants from twelve Northern and Scottish Clubs. Bassenthwaite was fortunate to enjoy the calm before the forecast storm with sunny and reasonably warm weather coupled to light to medium strength winds.

Four races for dinghies with asymmetric rigs were held on each of the sailing days. These soon developed into a contest for the Challenge win between the RS400's of Chris Pickles/Matt Sharman from Delph and Mark Somerville/Joe Roberts from Bass. The Delph boat led from the Home Club entry overnight.

For the following positions it was, again, two crews from the same clubs but, this time in RS200s. The Delph boat of Martin and Barbara Smith led Bass' Robin and Erin Dawson after the initial day's racing.

Sunday brought marginally stronger winds but similar top of the fleet race results. In the first race Somerville/Roberts arrived too early at the line and were forced behind the rest of the fleet until they could cross near the port end. This gave them their worst result of a seventh which became one of their discards. With no result below a third Pickles / Sharman were now heading for outright victory which they duly took. In contrast, the Dawsons had a better second day and pulled ahead of their immediate rivals to take third overall.

Next in the standings was the Vareo of Bass' Mike Cowan who finished day two with an excellent outright race win. Faye Caswell from Yorkshire Dales with Tom Squires were next up. They finished as leading lady helm ahead of Annandale's Elaine Ross and Liz Copeland, both in 200s.

Overall Results:

Pos Class Sail No Helm Crew Club PY R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 R7 R8 Pts 1st RS 400 703 Chris Pickles Matt Sharman Delph SC 942 3 1 1 1 3 1 1 2 7 2nd RS 400 1082 Mark Somerville Joe Roberts Bassenthwaite SC 942 1 2 2 4 7 2 2 6.5 13 3rd RS 200 1651 Robin Dawson Erin Zoe Dawson Bassenthwaite SC 1047 2 6 4 10 1 3 3 DNF 19 4th RS 200 1068 Martin Smith Barbara Smith Delph 1047 5 5 3 2 2 7 14 6.5 23.5 5th RS VAREO 103 Mike Cowan Bassenthwaite SC 1085 7 3 9 8 13 5 5 1 29 6th RS 200 1118 Faye Caswell Tom Squires Yorkshire Dales SC 1047 4 4 12 7 4 11 6 5 30 7th RS 400 1161 Ben Robertson Jenny Douglas N/A 942 12 18 8 3 5 4 4 9 33 8th RS 400 1401 Bill Kenyon Steve Blackburn Budworth SC 942 15.5 13 5 6 6 10 7 3 37 9th RS 400 1003 David Moore Ben Murrell Blyth/YDSC 942 11 15 7 9 10 6 11 4 47 10th RS 200 1195 Alex Leonard Olivia Leonard Bassenthwaite SC 1047 DNC 11 14 11 8 8 13 8 59 11th RS 200 281 Phil Davenport Josh Hunter Bassenthwaite SC 1047 13 7 15 14 14 12 9 11 66 12th RS 200 1167 Bernard Clark Holly Monk Bassenthwaite/Ripon SC 1047 14 9 13 16 9 9 16 14 68 13th RS 200 691 Elaine Ross Liz Copland Annandale SC 1047 6 14 10 13 16 14 12 15 69 14th RS 200 1092 Ethan Dawson Ellie Clark Bassenthwaite/Ripon SC 1047 10 12 11 15 17 16 8 13 69 15th RS 200 1057 Alastair Duncan David Lawson Bassenthwaite SC 1047 8 8 16 19 15 13 DNC DNC 79 16th RS 400 669 Jacob Ainsworth Kayleigh Roberts South Shields SC 942 9 16 6 5 DNC DNC DNC DNC 84 17th RS 200 1076 Isabel Abbatt Emily Ingham Ullswater YC / Windermere School 1047 15.5 10 17 18 20 20 17 16 93.5 18th RS 400 1155 Nick Holt Derek Hill Tynemouth 942 DNC DNC DNC DNC 12 15 10 10 95 19th RS FEVA XL 1066 Hazel Newport Izzie Hunter Bassenthwaite SC 1240 20 21 22 12 21 21 15 12 101 20th K6 124 Mike Kneale Katy Simpson Chester 905 17 20 19 20 11 19 DNF 17 103 21st RS 200 790 Ian Smith Emily Clark Leigh & Lowton SC 1047 18 17 18 17 18 18 DNC DNC 106 22nd RS 400 810 Richard Fahey 942 19 19 21 22 22 17 18 18 112 23rd RS 200 984 Sophie Cogger Edward Russell Ullswater 1047 21 22 20 21 19 22 19 19 119