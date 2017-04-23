Please select your home edition
Marine Resources 2016
Great North Asymmetric Challenge at Bassenthwaite Sailing Club

by Mik Chappell today at 9:39 am 22-23 April 2017

This year's event attracted twenty three entrants from twelve Northern and Scottish Clubs. Bassenthwaite was fortunate to enjoy the calm before the forecast storm with sunny and reasonably warm weather coupled to light to medium strength winds.

Four races for dinghies with asymmetric rigs were held on each of the sailing days. These soon developed into a contest for the Challenge win between the RS400's of Chris Pickles/Matt Sharman from Delph and Mark Somerville/Joe Roberts from Bass. The Delph boat led from the Home Club entry overnight.

For the following positions it was, again, two crews from the same clubs but, this time in RS200s. The Delph boat of Martin and Barbara Smith led Bass' Robin and Erin Dawson after the initial day's racing.

Sunday brought marginally stronger winds but similar top of the fleet race results. In the first race Somerville/Roberts arrived too early at the line and were forced behind the rest of the fleet until they could cross near the port end. This gave them their worst result of a seventh which became one of their discards. With no result below a third Pickles / Sharman were now heading for outright victory which they duly took. In contrast, the Dawsons had a better second day and pulled ahead of their immediate rivals to take third overall.

Next in the standings was the Vareo of Bass' Mike Cowan who finished day two with an excellent outright race win. Faye Caswell from Yorkshire Dales with Tom Squires were next up. They finished as leading lady helm ahead of Annandale's Elaine Ross and Liz Copeland, both in 200s.

Overall Results:

PosClassSail NoHelmCrewClubPYR1R2R3R4R5R6R7R8Pts
1stRS 400703Chris PicklesMatt SharmanDelph SC942311131127
2ndRS 4001082Mark SomervilleJoe RobertsBassenthwaite SC94212247226.513
3rdRS 2001651Robin DawsonErin Zoe DawsonBassenthwaite SC104726410133DNF19
4thRS 2001068Martin SmithBarbara SmithDelph1047553227146.523.5
5thRS VAREO103Mike Cowan Bassenthwaite SC108573981355129
6thRS 2001118Faye CaswellTom SquiresYorkshire Dales SC1047441274116530
7thRS 4001161Ben RobertsonJenny DouglasN/A942121883544933
8thRS 4001401Bill KenyonSteve BlackburnBudworth SC94215.513566107337
9thRS 4001003David MooreBen MurrellBlyth/YDSC94211157910611447
10thRS 2001195Alex LeonardOlivia LeonardBassenthwaite SC1047DNC1114118813859
11thRS 200281Phil DavenportJosh HunterBassenthwaite SC10471371514141291166
12thRS 2001167Bernard ClarkHolly MonkBassenthwaite/Ripon SC1047149131699161468
13thRS 200691Elaine RossLiz CoplandAnnandale SC104761410131614121569
14thRS 2001092Ethan DawsonEllie ClarkBassenthwaite/Ripon SC104710121115171681369
15thRS 2001057Alastair DuncanDavid LawsonBassenthwaite SC10478816191513DNCDNC79
16thRS 400669Jacob AinsworthKayleigh RobertsSouth Shields SC94291665DNCDNCDNCDNC84
17thRS 2001076Isabel AbbattEmily InghamUllswater YC / Windermere School104715.51017182020171693.5
18thRS 4001155Nick HoltDerek HillTynemouth942DNCDNCDNCDNC1215101095
19thRS FEVA XL1066Hazel NewportIzzie HunterBassenthwaite SC12402021221221211512101
20thK6124Mike KnealeKaty SimpsonChester905172019201119DNF17103
21stRS 200790Ian SmithEmily ClarkLeigh & Lowton SC1047181718171818DNCDNC106
22ndRS 400810Richard Fahey  9421919212222171818112
23rdRS 200984Sophie CoggerEdward RussellUllswater10472122202119221919119
