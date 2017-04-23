Great North Asymmetric Challenge at Bassenthwaite Sailing Club
by Mik Chappell today at 9:39 am
22-23 April 2017
This year's event attracted twenty three entrants from twelve Northern and Scottish Clubs. Bassenthwaite was fortunate to enjoy the calm before the forecast storm with sunny and reasonably warm weather coupled to light to medium strength winds.
Four races for dinghies with asymmetric rigs were held on each of the sailing days. These soon developed into a contest for the Challenge win between the RS400's of Chris Pickles/Matt Sharman from Delph and Mark Somerville/Joe Roberts from Bass. The Delph boat led from the Home Club entry overnight.
For the following positions it was, again, two crews from the same clubs but, this time in RS200s. The Delph boat of Martin and Barbara Smith led Bass' Robin and Erin Dawson after the initial day's racing.
Sunday brought marginally stronger winds but similar top of the fleet race results. In the first race Somerville/Roberts arrived too early at the line and were forced behind the rest of the fleet until they could cross near the port end. This gave them their worst result of a seventh which became one of their discards. With no result below a third Pickles / Sharman were now heading for outright victory which they duly took. In contrast, the Dawsons had a better second day and pulled ahead of their immediate rivals to take third overall.
Next in the standings was the Vareo of Bass' Mike Cowan who finished day two with an excellent outright race win. Faye Caswell from Yorkshire Dales with Tom Squires were next up. They finished as leading lady helm ahead of Annandale's Elaine Ross and Liz Copeland, both in 200s.
Overall Results:
|Pos
|Class
|Sail No
|Helm
|Crew
|Club
|PY
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|R5
|R6
|R7
|R8
|Pts
|1st
|RS 400
|703
|Chris Pickles
|Matt Sharman
|Delph SC
|942
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|1
|1
|2
|7
|2nd
|RS 400
|1082
|Mark Somerville
|Joe Roberts
|Bassenthwaite SC
|942
|1
|2
|2
|4
|7
|2
|2
|6.5
|13
|3rd
|RS 200
|1651
|Robin Dawson
|Erin Zoe Dawson
|Bassenthwaite SC
|1047
|2
|6
|4
|10
|1
|3
|3
|DNF
|19
|4th
|RS 200
|1068
|Martin Smith
|Barbara Smith
|Delph
|1047
|5
|5
|3
|2
|2
|7
|14
|6.5
|23.5
|5th
|RS VAREO
|103
|Mike Cowan
|
|Bassenthwaite SC
|1085
|7
|3
|9
|8
|13
|5
|5
|1
|29
|6th
|RS 200
|1118
|Faye Caswell
|Tom Squires
|Yorkshire Dales SC
|1047
|4
|4
|12
|7
|4
|11
|6
|5
|30
|7th
|RS 400
|1161
|Ben Robertson
|Jenny Douglas
|N/A
|942
|12
|18
|8
|3
|5
|4
|4
|9
|33
|8th
|RS 400
|1401
|Bill Kenyon
|Steve Blackburn
|Budworth SC
|942
|15.5
|13
|5
|6
|6
|10
|7
|3
|37
|9th
|RS 400
|1003
|David Moore
|Ben Murrell
|Blyth/YDSC
|942
|11
|15
|7
|9
|10
|6
|11
|4
|47
|10th
|RS 200
|1195
|Alex Leonard
|Olivia Leonard
|Bassenthwaite SC
|1047
|DNC
|11
|14
|11
|8
|8
|13
|8
|59
|11th
|RS 200
|281
|Phil Davenport
|Josh Hunter
|Bassenthwaite SC
|1047
|13
|7
|15
|14
|14
|12
|9
|11
|66
|12th
|RS 200
|1167
|Bernard Clark
|Holly Monk
|Bassenthwaite/Ripon SC
|1047
|14
|9
|13
|16
|9
|9
|16
|14
|68
|13th
|RS 200
|691
|Elaine Ross
|Liz Copland
|Annandale SC
|1047
|6
|14
|10
|13
|16
|14
|12
|15
|69
|14th
|RS 200
|1092
|Ethan Dawson
|Ellie Clark
|Bassenthwaite/Ripon SC
|1047
|10
|12
|11
|15
|17
|16
|8
|13
|69
|15th
|RS 200
|1057
|Alastair Duncan
|David Lawson
|Bassenthwaite SC
|1047
|8
|8
|16
|19
|15
|13
|DNC
|DNC
|79
|16th
|RS 400
|669
|Jacob Ainsworth
|Kayleigh Roberts
|South Shields SC
|942
|9
|16
|6
|5
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|84
|17th
|RS 200
|1076
|Isabel Abbatt
|Emily Ingham
|Ullswater YC / Windermere School
|1047
|15.5
|10
|17
|18
|20
|20
|17
|16
|93.5
|18th
|RS 400
|1155
|Nick Holt
|Derek Hill
|Tynemouth
|942
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|12
|15
|10
|10
|95
|19th
|RS FEVA XL
|1066
|Hazel Newport
|Izzie Hunter
|Bassenthwaite SC
|1240
|20
|21
|22
|12
|21
|21
|15
|12
|101
|20th
|K6
|124
|Mike Kneale
|Katy Simpson
|Chester
|905
|17
|20
|19
|20
|11
|19
|DNF
|17
|103
|21st
|RS 200
|790
|Ian Smith
|Emily Clark
|Leigh & Lowton SC
|1047
|18
|17
|18
|17
|18
|18
|DNC
|DNC
|106
|22nd
|RS 400
|810
|Richard Fahey
|
|
|942
|19
|19
|21
|22
|22
|17
|18
|18
|112
|23rd
|RS 200
|984
|Sophie Cogger
|Edward Russell
|Ullswater
|1047
|21
|22
|20
|21
|19
|22
|19
|19
|119
