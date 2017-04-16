Please select your home edition
Mayor opens Castle Cove Sailing Club upgrade

by Stephen Green today at 2:45 pm 16 April 2017
Mayor of Weymouth Richard Kosior and his partner Caroline cut the ribbon to open Castle Cove Sailing Club's upgraded changing rooms1 © Leah Stroud

Mayor of Weymouth Richard Kosior and his partner Caroline cut the ribbon to open Castle Cove Sailing Club's upgraded changing rooms on Sunday 16th April.

The event was held to thank those who supported the club's successful bid for a Sport England grant under their 'Inspired Facilities' programme.

Commodore Stephen Green said 'The improvements include shower cubicles for ladies and men, which will overcome youngsters' reluctance to change and shower with older members. It will also provide a changing room for those with disabilities or for parents with small children who may not wish to use the ladies' or men's areas. The club is largely run and maintained by members to keep costs down but this project was beyond our capabilities, although we contributed to preparation and final refitting.

As part of our focus on introducing youngsters to sailing, membership for 12-16 year olds has been reduced to £25. We have the loan of three Optimist dinghies specifically for up to 15 year olds which will be used for a new training programme, and we have upgraded other club boats available for youth sailors.'

CCSC is in demand by many dinghy classes for their national events, so changing room space has also been increased to meet this need.

For more information about joining Castle Cove Sailing Club, visit our Facebook page or www.ccsc.org.uk.

