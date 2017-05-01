Please select your home edition
National 12 Salcombe Open: The Handy Checklist

by Chris and Sophie Day today at 3:30 pm 29 April - 1 May 2017
National 12 open at Salcombe © John Murrell / www.fotoboat.com

Are you ready for the one of the best National 12 open meetings of the year? Here is a 10 point checklist to make sure.

  1. Book accommodation for the May Bank Holiday weekend (ideas www.salcombeinformation.co.uk/accommodation, there's a campsite and youth hostel not too far away)

  2. Enter online via the Salcombe Yacht Club website, www.salcombeyc.org.uk – by 22nd April for the early entry discount!

  3. Know the exciting racing schedule: one race on Saturday start time 14.40. Two races on Sunday with a break for lunch, start time 11.00. One race on Monday start time 11.00. Start flag T – full NOR on the SYC website.

  4. Book in for the tasty National 12 BBQ on Saturday night, starting at 7pm– email the yacht club -

  5. Book pasties for the beach for Sunday lunch (pre-order at the bar on Saturday)

  6. Know which way round to put your cream and jam for the cream tea after sailing on Sunday.

  7. Know where you're launching (boats should be left at Batson Boat Park). There will be a briefing here at 12.30 on Saturday.

  8. Check tide times.

  9. Pack suncream (for the sunny Salcombe weather)

  10. Know the fastest way round the estuary - if you do please let us know!

Ticked all of the boxes? Excellent news – we'll see you there. You'll find us on the beach or at the bar.

Not ticked all of the boxes – there's still lots of time! Email us if you have any problems,

