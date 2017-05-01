National 12 Salcombe Open: The Handy Checklist
by Chris and Sophie Day today at 3:30 pm
29 April - 1 May 2017
National 12 open at Salcombe © John Murrell / www.fotoboat.com
Are you ready for the one of the best National 12 open meetings of the year? Here is a 10 point checklist to make sure.
- Book accommodation for the May Bank Holiday weekend (ideas www.salcombeinformation.co.uk/accommodation, there's a campsite and youth hostel not too far away)
- Enter online via the Salcombe Yacht Club website, www.salcombeyc.org.uk – by 22nd April for the early entry discount!
- Know the exciting racing schedule: one race on Saturday start time 14.40. Two races on Sunday with a break for lunch, start time 11.00. One race on Monday start time 11.00. Start flag T – full NOR on the SYC website.
- Book in for the tasty National 12 BBQ on Saturday night, starting at 7pm– email the yacht club -
- Book pasties for the beach for Sunday lunch (pre-order at the bar on Saturday)
- Know which way round to put your cream and jam for the cream tea after sailing on Sunday.
- Know where you're launching (boats should be left at Batson Boat Park). There will be a briefing here at 12.30 on Saturday.
- Check tide times.
- Pack suncream (for the sunny Salcombe weather)
- Know the fastest way round the estuary - if you do please let us know!
Ticked all of the boxes? Excellent news – we'll see you there. You'll find us on the beach or at the bar.
Not ticked all of the boxes – there's still lots of time! Email us if you have any problems,
