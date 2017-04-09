Craftinsure Merlin Rocket Silver Tiller Open at Salcombe Yacht Club

by David Greening today at 11:19 am

The weekend of 8th and 9th April saw a magnificent 51 Merlin Rocket dinghies attend the Salcombe Yacht Club Silver Tiller event over what was to prove to be a glorious weekend of champagne sailing despite low spring tides and forecast easterly winds.

On Saturday morning the Race Officer somewhat naively set a Blue Peter start to see a handful of boats remaining behind the line at the start, so the traditional Black Flag was broken out for all subsequent starts.

The fleet was more cautious for the restarted race, which saw Simon and Ally Potts build up a handy lead on a beat up to Saltstone and a run back for a couple of loops of the harbour, taking the race from the Pascoe's followed home by Matt Biggs and Ben Hollis.

With a building flooding tide under a North Easterly there were some notable Black Flagged scalps taken, including the race 1 winners; which opened the door for Biggs and Hollis, closely chased home by the Pascoe's, who emerged unscathed from some serious leeward mark action at Blackstone.

The fleet retired to the bars of the town and the Yacht Club to discuss the intricacies of Rule 18, to emerge bleary eyed for a 10.30 start on a bright Sunday morning. With an ebb tide and winds coming from the southern quadrant, a course of Blackstone, Gerston, Blackstone, Crossways was set, handy for those who still had this written on their decks from previous Salcombe Merlin Weeks.

This time the Potts re-established their first race dominance, with a massive lead back from Blackstone, but some holes in the wind through the bag saw light wind aces Mike and Jane Calvert close them down, but not enough to take the win.

Race 4 was a single lap affair, to Blackstone then Gerston and a beat back to the line. With the wind dying, those who broke clear at the start and made the most of some massive shifts were rewarded by being in a select breakaway group with Simon Black and Pippa Taylor leading the fleet home, from the Calvert's.

When the scores were totted up, the scoring of the Pascoe's saw them take the Audrey Pettit Trophy, despite no race wins, showing that consistency pays in what is undoubtedly the most competitive dinghy fleet in the UK.

In her thank you speech, Paralympian Megan Pascoe, described the Salcombe as the "home of the Merlin Rocket", whilst there may be other clubs that are more deserving of this accolade, Salcombe Yacht Club is grateful for the affection in which it is held; roll on Salcombe Merlin Rocket Week in July!

Overall Results:

Pos Boat Name Sail No Helm Crew Club R1 R2 R3 R4 Pts 1st Red Mistress 3759 Sam Pascoe Megan Pascoe Castle Cove 2 2 3 ‑4 7 2nd Pokin the Turtle 3743 Matt Biggs Ben Hollis Blithfield 3 1 5 (DNC) 9 3rd Mockingjay 3777 Simon Potts Ally Potts Burghfield SC 1 (OCS) 1 10 12 4th Quick Fix 3691 Mike Calvert Jane Calvert Axe SC 9 ‑14 2 2 13 5th Dory 3739 Ben McGrane Ros McGrane Netley SC 5 3 7 ‑15 15 6th The Clone Wars 3735 Simon Blake Pippa Taylor Cookham/Thames ‑15 8 10 1 19 7th Arwen 3726 Will Henderson Arthur Henderson Salcombe YC 6 ‑12 9 5 20 8th The Oldie 3673 Caroline Croft Beka Jones Blithfield SC ‑17 7 8 7 22 9th Fancy Liquor 3764 Tim Fells Fran Gifford Salcombe Y C 8 (OCS) 4 13 25 10th Robert 3756 William Warren Mark Oakey Shoreham SC ‑20 5 15 9 29 11th Keyser Soze 3684 Andy Davis John Hacket Bartley Green 10 11 ‑21 8 29 12th The Phantom Menace 3611 Jen Dodds Chris Dodds Nottingham SC 4 ‑16 13 14 31 13th Speed Machine 3742 Ian Dobson Rob Allen Shorham 7 15 ‑19 11 33 14th 3778 Chris Gould Chris Kilsby Midland ‑25 25 6 3 34 15th Truly Scrumptious 3715 Paul Rayson Christian Hill Salcombe YC / Fishers Green SC 19 10 (BFD) 6 35 16th 3788 Christian Birrell Sam Brearey Herne Bay 14 9 ‑16 12 35 17th The Force Awakens 3781 David Winder Oliver Winder Hollingworth Lake ‑33 6 14 17 37 18th The Doom Bar Bus 3656 Olly Turner Rob Henderson Starcross YC 13 13 12 ‑32 38 19th The Black Pearl 3685 Sophie Mackley Will Caroll Shoreham 12 18 11 ‑35 41 20th Didley Pokey 3754 Jon Gorringe Pete Ballantine Parkstone 16 ‑21 18 19 53 21st Sylvia 3711 Sam Thompson Leanne Hibberd RNSA 11 22 ‑31 21 54 22nd Salmon en Croute 3702 Duncan Salmon Harriet Salmon Wembley SC ‑34 4 17 34 55 23rd Brazilian 3700 Richard Adams Andrew Prosser Midland SC ‑21 19 20 20 59 24th Panther 3774 Jon Turner Richard Parslow Lyme Regis 18 (OCS) 29 18 65 25th Back to the Future 3583 Colin Anderson Sean Anderson Blithfield SC 31 ‑32 24 16 71 26th Three De 3765 Richard Dee Nancy Gudgeon Midland 24 24 23 ‑40 71 27th Quicksilver 3787 Chris Martin Oliver Maclean Midland SC 29 17 ‑39 26 72 28th Bazinga 3758 Tim Saxton Jodie Green Grafham Water 26 20 26 ‑29 72 29th Zeno 3659 Julian Parry Evan Parry Hollingworth Lake 23 29 ‑30 24 76 30th Blood sweat & beers 3730 Paul Hollis Paula Mason Blithfield SC 27 ‑31 28 23 78 31st Pocket Rocket 3566 James Wells Lizzie Wells Starcross ‑35 27 22 31 80 32nd The Soup Dragon 3694 Steve Tyler Ally Tyler Parkstone YC 30 26 27 ‑33 83 33rd Revolution 3657 Anthony Lofts Rhos Hawes Salcombe YC ‑36 33 36 22 91 34th Red Wizard 3682 Jon Steward Goffo Fishers Green SC 32 ‑39 32.5 27 91.5 35th Two Pints of Lager 3705 Geoff Wright Katie Wright Blithfield SC 22 37 37 ‑45 96 36th NKS 3732 John Cooper Becci Wigley Lymington Town 41 (DNF) 25 30 96 37th Strung Along 3784 Mark Barnwell Louise Johnson Lymington Town ‑43 30 38 28 96 38th General Lee 3690 Lucy Burn Tim Harridge Hampton/Lymington 28 35 35 ‑39 98 39th Raunchy 3621 Tristram Squire Theo Harris SYC 40 23 40 ‑44 103 40th Arbuckle 3760 Mark Reddington Colin State Bartley SC 47 28 34 (DNC) 109 41st Disciple 3769 Graham Cranford Smith Fiona Cranford Smith Salcombe YC 37 34 (BFD) 38 109 42nd After Hours 3585 John Fildes Charlotte Fildes AYC 44 38 32.5 (DNC) 114.5 43rd Why Ask 3740 Pat Blake Gill Bake Cookham 42 (DNC) DNF 25 119 44th Island Girl 3725 Andrew Squire George Alexander SYC ‑45 36 41 42 119 45th Smokey 3733 Nick Simmons Fi Mayo Lymington Town ‑46 41 42 37 120 46th Shiny Happy People 3695 Pete Slack Jamie Mason Blithfield SC 38 43 ‑46 41 122 47th Nostradormouse 3577 Joe Tosh Big Daddy Tosh Farmoor 39 40 ‑44 43 122 48th Attack of the Clones 3662 Mike Whitehouse Karen Whitehouse Salcombe/Chelmarsh (DNF) 42 43 DNC 137 49th Jupiter 3651 Keiron OFarrell Phil Berkey Wembley ‑48 45 47 46 138 50th Gangsta Paradise 3539 Dan Alsop Jennie King Lyme Regis (DNC) OCS DNF 36 140 51st Moist 3643 Adam Maclean Graham Maclean Midland SC (DNF) 44 45 DNC 141