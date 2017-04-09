Craftinsure Merlin Rocket Silver Tiller Open at Salcombe Yacht Club
by David Greening today at 11:19 am
8-9 April 2017
The weekend of 8th and 9th April saw a magnificent 51 Merlin Rocket dinghies attend the Salcombe Yacht Club Silver Tiller event over what was to prove to be a glorious weekend of champagne sailing despite low spring tides and forecast easterly winds.
On Saturday morning the Race Officer somewhat naively set a Blue Peter start to see a handful of boats remaining behind the line at the start, so the traditional Black Flag was broken out for all subsequent starts.
The fleet was more cautious for the restarted race, which saw Simon and Ally Potts build up a handy lead on a beat up to Saltstone and a run back for a couple of loops of the harbour, taking the race from the Pascoe's followed home by Matt Biggs and Ben Hollis.
With a building flooding tide under a North Easterly there were some notable Black Flagged scalps taken, including the race 1 winners; which opened the door for Biggs and Hollis, closely chased home by the Pascoe's, who emerged unscathed from some serious leeward mark action at Blackstone.
The fleet retired to the bars of the town and the Yacht Club to discuss the intricacies of Rule 18, to emerge bleary eyed for a 10.30 start on a bright Sunday morning. With an ebb tide and winds coming from the southern quadrant, a course of Blackstone, Gerston, Blackstone, Crossways was set, handy for those who still had this written on their decks from previous Salcombe Merlin Weeks.
This time the Potts re-established their first race dominance, with a massive lead back from Blackstone, but some holes in the wind through the bag saw light wind aces Mike and Jane Calvert close them down, but not enough to take the win.
Race 4 was a single lap affair, to Blackstone then Gerston and a beat back to the line. With the wind dying, those who broke clear at the start and made the most of some massive shifts were rewarded by being in a select breakaway group with Simon Black and Pippa Taylor leading the fleet home, from the Calvert's.
When the scores were totted up, the scoring of the Pascoe's saw them take the Audrey Pettit Trophy, despite no race wins, showing that consistency pays in what is undoubtedly the most competitive dinghy fleet in the UK.
In her thank you speech, Paralympian Megan Pascoe, described the Salcombe as the "home of the Merlin Rocket", whilst there may be other clubs that are more deserving of this accolade, Salcombe Yacht Club is grateful for the affection in which it is held; roll on Salcombe Merlin Rocket Week in July!
Overall Results:
|Pos
|Boat Name
|Sail No
|Helm
|Crew
|Club
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|Pts
|1st
|Red Mistress
|3759
|Sam Pascoe
|Megan Pascoe
|Castle Cove
|2
|2
|3
|‑4
|7
|2nd
|Pokin the Turtle
|3743
|Matt Biggs
|Ben Hollis
|Blithfield
|3
|1
|5
|(DNC)
|9
|3rd
|Mockingjay
|3777
|Simon Potts
|Ally Potts
|Burghfield SC
|1
|(OCS)
|1
|10
|12
|4th
|Quick Fix
|3691
|Mike Calvert
|Jane Calvert
|Axe SC
|9
|‑14
|2
|2
|13
|5th
|Dory
|3739
|Ben McGrane
|Ros McGrane
|Netley SC
|5
|3
|7
|‑15
|15
|6th
|The Clone Wars
|3735
|Simon Blake
|Pippa Taylor
|Cookham/Thames
|‑15
|8
|10
|1
|19
|7th
|Arwen
|3726
|Will Henderson
|Arthur Henderson
|Salcombe YC
|6
|‑12
|9
|5
|20
|8th
|The Oldie
|3673
|Caroline Croft
|Beka Jones
|Blithfield SC
|‑17
|7
|8
|7
|22
|9th
|Fancy Liquor
|3764
|Tim Fells
|Fran Gifford
|Salcombe Y C
|8
|(OCS)
|4
|13
|25
|10th
|Robert
|3756
|William Warren
|Mark Oakey
|Shoreham SC
|‑20
|5
|15
|9
|29
|11th
|Keyser Soze
|3684
|Andy Davis
|John Hacket
|Bartley Green
|10
|11
|‑21
|8
|29
|12th
|The Phantom Menace
|3611
|Jen Dodds
|Chris Dodds
|Nottingham SC
|4
|‑16
|13
|14
|31
|13th
|Speed Machine
|3742
|Ian Dobson
|Rob Allen
|Shorham
|7
|15
|‑19
|11
|33
|14th
|
|3778
|Chris Gould
|Chris Kilsby
|Midland
|‑25
|25
|6
|3
|34
|15th
|Truly Scrumptious
|3715
|Paul Rayson
|Christian Hill
|Salcombe YC / Fishers Green SC
|19
|10
|(BFD)
|6
|35
|16th
|
|3788
|Christian Birrell
|Sam Brearey
|Herne Bay
|14
|9
|‑16
|12
|35
|17th
|The Force Awakens
|3781
|David Winder
|Oliver Winder
|Hollingworth Lake
|‑33
|6
|14
|17
|37
|18th
|The Doom Bar Bus
|3656
|Olly Turner
|Rob Henderson
|Starcross YC
|13
|13
|12
|‑32
|38
|19th
|The Black Pearl
|3685
|Sophie Mackley
|Will Caroll
|Shoreham
|12
|18
|11
|‑35
|41
|20th
|Didley Pokey
|3754
|Jon Gorringe
|Pete Ballantine
|Parkstone
|16
|‑21
|18
|19
|53
|21st
|Sylvia
|3711
|Sam Thompson
|Leanne Hibberd
|RNSA
|11
|22
|‑31
|21
|54
|22nd
|Salmon en Croute
|3702
|Duncan Salmon
|Harriet Salmon
|Wembley SC
|‑34
|4
|17
|34
|55
|23rd
|Brazilian
|3700
|Richard Adams
|Andrew Prosser
|Midland SC
|‑21
|19
|20
|20
|59
|24th
|Panther
|3774
|Jon Turner
|Richard Parslow
|Lyme Regis
|18
|(OCS)
|29
|18
|65
|25th
|Back to the Future
|3583
|Colin Anderson
|Sean Anderson
|Blithfield SC
|31
|‑32
|24
|16
|71
|26th
|Three De
|3765
|Richard Dee
|Nancy Gudgeon
|Midland
|24
|24
|23
|‑40
|71
|27th
|Quicksilver
|3787
|Chris Martin
|Oliver Maclean
|Midland SC
|29
|17
|‑39
|26
|72
|28th
|Bazinga
|3758
|Tim Saxton
|Jodie Green
|Grafham Water
|26
|20
|26
|‑29
|72
|29th
|Zeno
|3659
|Julian Parry
|Evan Parry
|Hollingworth Lake
|23
|29
|‑30
|24
|76
|30th
|Blood sweat & beers
|3730
|Paul Hollis
|Paula Mason
|Blithfield SC
|27
|‑31
|28
|23
|78
|31st
|Pocket Rocket
|3566
|James Wells
|Lizzie Wells
|Starcross
|‑35
|27
|22
|31
|80
|32nd
|The Soup Dragon
|3694
|Steve Tyler
|Ally Tyler
|Parkstone YC
|30
|26
|27
|‑33
|83
|33rd
|Revolution
|3657
|Anthony Lofts
|Rhos Hawes
|Salcombe YC
|‑36
|33
|36
|22
|91
|34th
|Red Wizard
|3682
|Jon Steward
|Goffo
|Fishers Green SC
|32
|‑39
|32.5
|27
|91.5
|35th
|Two Pints of Lager
|3705
|Geoff Wright
|Katie Wright
|Blithfield SC
|22
|37
|37
|‑45
|96
|36th
|NKS
|3732
|John Cooper
|Becci Wigley
|Lymington Town
|41
|(DNF)
|25
|30
|96
|37th
|Strung Along
|3784
|Mark Barnwell
|Louise Johnson
|Lymington Town
|‑43
|30
|38
|28
|96
|38th
|General Lee
|3690
|Lucy Burn
|Tim Harridge
|Hampton/Lymington
|28
|35
|35
|‑39
|98
|39th
|Raunchy
|3621
|Tristram Squire
|Theo Harris
|SYC
|40
|23
|40
|‑44
|103
|40th
|Arbuckle
|3760
|Mark Reddington
|Colin State
|Bartley SC
|47
|28
|34
|(DNC)
|109
|41st
|Disciple
|3769
|Graham Cranford Smith
|Fiona Cranford Smith
|Salcombe YC
|37
|34
|(BFD)
|38
|109
|42nd
|After Hours
|3585
|John Fildes
|Charlotte Fildes
|AYC
|44
|38
|32.5
|(DNC)
|114.5
|43rd
|Why Ask
|3740
|Pat Blake
|Gill Bake
|Cookham
|42
|(DNC)
|DNF
|25
|119
|44th
|Island Girl
|3725
|Andrew Squire
|George Alexander
|SYC
|‑45
|36
|41
|42
|119
|45th
|Smokey
|3733
|Nick Simmons
|Fi Mayo
|Lymington Town
|‑46
|41
|42
|37
|120
|46th
|Shiny Happy People
|3695
|Pete Slack
|Jamie Mason
|Blithfield SC
|38
|43
|‑46
|41
|122
|47th
|Nostradormouse
|3577
|Joe Tosh
|Big Daddy Tosh
|Farmoor
|39
|40
|‑44
|43
|122
|48th
|Attack of the Clones
|3662
|Mike Whitehouse
|Karen Whitehouse
|Salcombe/Chelmarsh
|(DNF)
|42
|43
|DNC
|137
|49th
|Jupiter
|3651
|Keiron OFarrell
|Phil Berkey
|Wembley
|‑48
|45
|47
|46
|138
|50th
|Gangsta Paradise
|3539
|Dan Alsop
|Jennie King
|Lyme Regis
|(DNC)
|OCS
|DNF
|36
|140
|51st
|Moist
|3643
|Adam Maclean
|Graham Maclean
|Midland SC
|(DNF)
|44
|45
|DNC
|141
