Please select your home edition
Edition
Grapefruit 728 2
Product Feature
SOAK Dogbones
SOAK Dogbones
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Draycote Water Bank Holiday Pursuit Races open to all

by Ian Macwhinnie today at 11:38 am 7 April 2017
Dinghy racing at Draycote Water © Jo Thomas

Draycote Water Sailing Club, the premier sailing venue in the Midlands, is opening its Bank Holiday Pursuit Races to all-comers, starting with the Easter Bank Holiday on Monday 17th April.

For an entry fee of just £10, visiting boats will have the opportunity to take part in the 100-minute Pursuit Race (datum 11am) and have full use of the water for the whole day.

Visitors will be welcome to take part in the full Pursuit Race series taking place each Bank Holiday, including Boxing Day and New Year's Day (6 races in all) for the same entry fee and qualify for the series prizes alongside Draycote members. There are also prizes for each individual Pursuit Race.

"Our Pursuit Race format has been very successful and popular for many years," said Commodore Jeremy Atkins. "We would like to invite sailors from other clubs to join in with us on the principle of the more the merrier. Subject to the wind conditions we endeavour to set a course that makes use of as much of our 650 acres of water as possible."

Races will be handicapped using the Great Lakes handicaps.

49ers, 49erFXs, Cherubs, Dart 18s, International 14s, International Moths, RS800s, RS900s and Shadow Xs can enter, but no other boats longer than 7 metres and / or using hydrofoils and / or with twin trapezes and / or with a PY / Great Lakes / Provisional handicap lower than 800. Multihulls can enter if their hulls and permanent appendages when rigged for sailing do not exceed 5.5 metres in length and 2.5 metres in width. No craft powered by airborne kites can enter.

For more information, please visit draycotewater.co.uk/pursuit-racing or contact 01788 811153.

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Solos at Draycote Water
Dinghy Rope Midland Series round 1 39 competitors arrived at a damp Draycote Water for the first ever Solo Midland Area Championships and the first event in the 2017 Dinghy Rope Midland Series. Posted on 3 Apr GJW Direct Sailjuice Winter Series prize giving
Award to RS200 victors at the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show Matt Mee and Emma Norris have become the first RS200 sailors to win the GJW Direct Sailjuice Winter Series in its eight-year history. The former Fireball World Champion steered his RS200 to fifth place in the final event two weeks ago at the Oxford Blue. Posted on 2 Mar Noble Marine Solo Winter Championship
Great racing for 33 helms in fresh winds at Draycote After some careful consideration the NSCA committee decided to go ahead with the event, despite a rather menacing forecast of 22-33 knot winds. Posted on 27 Feb Noble Marine Solo Winters to go ahead
Forecast for Draycote Water looking good The forecast for Saturday is currently averaging 18-22mph which will provide great conditions for racing. Posted on 24 Feb Possible postponement for the Solos
Strong winds forecast for Noble Marine Winter Championship The current forecast for the Noble Marine Winter Championship is currently 22mph gusting 39mph at 9am and sustained gusts of 39-40 throughout the day. Clearly too strong to race, so please be aware that we may postpone the event. Posted on 23 Feb Noble Marine Solo Winter Championship preview
Taking place this Saturday at Draycote Water This Saturday sees the season opener for the National Solo fleet as we contest the Noble Marine Winter Championship. Posted on 21 Feb 29er Winter Championship
Harken GP5 at Draycote Water SC The 29er Winter Championship and Harken GP5 were held at Draycote with a forecast that suggested that there might not be much racing. As the fleet rigged up no more than 2-3 knots of wind was detected and many sailors huddled in the warm clubhouse. Posted on 8 Feb Sprint 15 Winter TT at Draycote Water
Forecast gets the temperature right! Saturday morning dawned without the blue sky and light to moderate breeze we were expecting, but with rain and a strong breeze, the only thing consistent to the forecast was the cold! Posted on 17 Jan Fernhurst Books Draycote Dash
GJW Direct Sailjuice Winter Series Round 1 Craig Williamson sailed a blinder of a series in his Laser to win the Fernhurst Books Draycote Dash, the opening event of the GJW Direct Sailjuice Winter Series. Posted on 23 Nov 2016 D-Zeros at the Fernhurst Books Draycote Dash
Round 1 of the GJW Direct Sailjuice Winter Series On the 19th and 20th November, 6 hardy D-Zero sailors gathered at Draycote Water SC for the Draycote Dash. This event is round 1 of the D-Zero Winter Series and round 1 of the GJW Direct Sailjuice Winter Series 2017. Posted on 23 Nov 2016

Upcoming Events

Lymington Town SC RS Aero Winter Training for RS Aero
Lymington Town SC- 8 Apr to 9 Apr Middle Nene SC Enterprise Open Meeting for Enterprise
Middle Nene SC- 8 Apr to 9 Apr Bewl Sailing Association Flying Fifteen Open Meeting for Flying Fifteen
Bewl Sailing Association- 8 Apr to 9 Apr Bough Beech SC Scorpion Silver Open Meeting for Scorpion
Bough Beech SC- 8 Apr to 9 Apr Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 9 Apr Hayling Island SC Youth classes RYA Youth Nationals for Youth classes
Hayling Island SC- 10 Apr to 14 Apr Ullswater YC RS Aero Green Frog Genovate Northern Championships for RS Aero
Ullswater YC- 14 Apr to 17 Apr Royal Channel Islands YC Cruiser & cruiser/racer Commodore's Cup & Cook Salver Races for Cruiser & cruiser/racer
Royal Channel Islands YC- 14 Apr Waldringfield SC Squib Easter egg for Squib
Waldringfield SC- 14 Apr to 15 Apr Waldringfield SC WAYFARER Easter Egg for WAYFARER
Waldringfield SC- 14 Apr to 15 Apr
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy