Draycote Water Bank Holiday Pursuit Races open to all

Dinghy racing at Draycote Water © Jo Thomas Dinghy racing at Draycote Water © Jo Thomas

by Ian Macwhinnie today at 11:38 am

Draycote Water Sailing Club, the premier sailing venue in the Midlands, is opening its Bank Holiday Pursuit Races to all-comers, starting with the Easter Bank Holiday on Monday 17th April.

For an entry fee of just £10, visiting boats will have the opportunity to take part in the 100-minute Pursuit Race (datum 11am) and have full use of the water for the whole day.

Visitors will be welcome to take part in the full Pursuit Race series taking place each Bank Holiday, including Boxing Day and New Year's Day (6 races in all) for the same entry fee and qualify for the series prizes alongside Draycote members. There are also prizes for each individual Pursuit Race.

"Our Pursuit Race format has been very successful and popular for many years," said Commodore Jeremy Atkins. "We would like to invite sailors from other clubs to join in with us on the principle of the more the merrier. Subject to the wind conditions we endeavour to set a course that makes use of as much of our 650 acres of water as possible."

Races will be handicapped using the Great Lakes handicaps.

49ers, 49erFXs, Cherubs, Dart 18s, International 14s, International Moths, RS800s, RS900s and Shadow Xs can enter, but no other boats longer than 7 metres and / or using hydrofoils and / or with twin trapezes and / or with a PY / Great Lakes / Provisional handicap lower than 800. Multihulls can enter if their hulls and permanent appendages when rigged for sailing do not exceed 5.5 metres in length and 2.5 metres in width. No craft powered by airborne kites can enter.

For more information, please visit draycotewater.co.uk/pursuit-racing or contact 01788 811153.