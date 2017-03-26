Please select your home edition
Edition
Rooster Sailing - Aquafleece Leaderboard
Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Win a Henri Lloyd Dri-Pac for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes.
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?
Product Feature
Rooster All Purpose Boot
Rooster All Purpose Boot

Boats for sale

Endurance 38 Decksaloon
located in Plymouth

Salcombe Yacht Club 2017 Spring Series - Race 2

by David Greening today at 6:51 am 26 March 2017
Salcombe Yacht Club Spring Series Race 2 © Malcolm Mackley

With an East North Easterly wind gusting in excess of 40 knots at Prawle Point and local forecasts predicting gusts in the high thirties, the number of takers for the second race Salcombe Yacht Club Spring Series was small.

Race officer Julian Meek reached for the club's high wind risk assessment and decided that with a rescue boat to participant level of one to two and a compact course between the Millbay mark and Yalton, the race could be run.

The Solos were first away with Bill Jago and David Greening crossing tacks to exchange the lead on several occasions on the beat up to Yalton, with Bruce Hattersley in pursuit. The leaders looked for ways to minimise the number of gybes while planing down the run, realising that the wind strength was bound to increase by the Mill Bay gybe mark. Bill managed to sail precariously by the lee to avoid the gybe, while Greening wore around, only to have to make the gybe at the buoy.

A solid beat ensued, with Bill capsizing in the lee of the Lifeboat, allowing Greening to through, but not without him taking a dip after rounding the Yalton mark in a particularly vicious squall, however he was to take the win when the race was finished early, the Race Officer having seen enough.

While many youngsters shied away, Geoff "Dead Men Don't Eat Lunch" Gilson and Chris Spencer Chapman took to the water in their Yawl, to take on Alistair Morley in his Phantom who recorded speeds in excess of 14 knots; Geoff and Chris avoided mishap however Alistair took the win despite a couple of spills.

Competitors are looking forward to a return to the Gerston mark on Saturday, if only to dispel rumours that the Kingsbridge Flood Barrage has prevented Race Officers setting a course beyond the bag so far this year.

Race 2 Results:

Solo
1st 5617, David Greening
2nd 5598, Bill Jago
3rd 5453, Bruce Hattersley

Handicap
1st Phantom 1357, Alistair Morley
2nd Salcombe Yawl 170, Geoff Gilson and Chris Spencer-Chapman

Related Articles

55th Annual Warming Pan
50 shades of grey in Hamble The Merlin Rockets went first on a windy, grey Saturday morning in Hamble. It was perhaps fitting therefore that "50 shades of Grey" Stuart Bithell and his girlfriend led the fleet down the Hamble to Southampton Water. Posted on 20 Mar Salcombe Yacht Club Spring Series race 1
30+ knot gusts for the hardier dinghy sailors ith winds gusting in excess of 30 knots a group of the hardier Salcombe dinghy sailors gathered at the top of the Batson slipway in anticipation of the opening races of the Salcombe Yacht Club 2017 Spring Series. Posted on 20 Mar 55th Annual Warming Pan preview
Dust off your boat covers and dig out your wetsuits This year's Warming Pan will take place on the 18th & 19th March, run as always by the Hamble River SC. Looking at the forecasts there will be wind, so dust off your boat covers, dig out your wetsuits and dry suits and head to Hamble on Saturday morning. Posted on 14 Mar Commissioning Race at Salcombe Yacht Club
A day of "C's": Commissioning Race, Calcutta Cup and Curry 23 sailors congregated on the start line for the first race of the Salcombe YC season. In fact, according to your correspondent's spreadsheet this is the first of 229 races the club is due to run this year, concluding with the New Year's Day Race. Posted on 13 Mar National Solos take over the Palace
A great display at the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show The National Solo Class Association once again put on a great display at Alexandra Palace over the weekend. There were three Solos on the NSCA stand, the first, an FRP Winder Mk 1a fitted out with Allen Brothers hardware and owned by Vince Horey. Posted on 11 Mar Leigh & Lowton Tipsy Icicle Series day 9
Let's face it, it was horrible Let's face it, it was horrible. Conditions this week were enough to put many off as a very light 4 knot, patchy, cold North Easterly breeze, and don't forget the incessant rain, greeted competitors for races 17 & 18 of the Tipsy Icicle series. Posted on 8 Mar See the new VX EVO this weekend
On the Ovington Boats stand at the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show Two new boats to the Ovington Boats stable will be on display at the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show this weekend; the brand-new VX EVO and the more established International OK. Posted on 2 Mar Leigh & Lowton Tipsy Icicle Series day 8
A big breeze weekend, but not as much as forecast A big breeze this weekend but thankfully not as much as was forecast which had probably put a few people off but it was definitely sailable. Posted on 1 Mar Five boats, sails, masts, chandlery and clothing
A busy time for P&B ahead of the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show The week before the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show is always a busy one for the team at P&B, but for 2017 they have pulled out all the stops, with no less than five boats showcased, and sails on a range of boats throughout the show. Posted on 1 Mar Noble Marine Solo Winter Championship
Great racing for 33 helms in fresh winds at Draycote After some careful consideration the NSCA committee decided to go ahead with the event, despite a rather menacing forecast of 22-33 knot winds. Posted on 27 Feb

Upcoming Events

Burghfield SC RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Burghfield SC- 1 Apr Chichester YC Merlin Rocket Open Meeting for Merlin Rocket
Chichester YC- 1 Apr Chichester YC Hadron Open Meeting for Hadron
Chichester YC- 1 Apr Mid Warwickshire YC British Moth Open Meeting for British Moth
Mid Warwickshire YC- 1 Apr Waveney & Oulton Broad YC Squib Broadland regatta for Squib
Waveney & Oulton Broad YC- 1 Apr to 2 Apr Hayling Island SC 420 Selector for 420
Hayling Island SC- 1 Apr to 2 Apr Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 2 Apr Lymington Town SC RS Aero Winter Training for RS Aero
Lymington Town SC- 8 Apr to 9 Apr Middle Nene SC Enterprise Open Meeting for Enterprise
Middle Nene SC- 8 Apr to 9 Apr Bewl Sailing Association Flying Fifteen Open Meeting for Flying Fifteen
Bewl Sailing Association- 8 Apr to 9 Apr
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy