Salcombe Yacht Club 2017 Spring Series - Race 2

Salcombe Yacht Club Spring Series Race 2 © Malcolm Mackley Salcombe Yacht Club Spring Series Race 2 © Malcolm Mackley

by David Greening today at 6:51 am

With an East North Easterly wind gusting in excess of 40 knots at Prawle Point and local forecasts predicting gusts in the high thirties, the number of takers for the second race Salcombe Yacht Club Spring Series was small.

Race officer Julian Meek reached for the club's high wind risk assessment and decided that with a rescue boat to participant level of one to two and a compact course between the Millbay mark and Yalton, the race could be run.

The Solos were first away with Bill Jago and David Greening crossing tacks to exchange the lead on several occasions on the beat up to Yalton, with Bruce Hattersley in pursuit. The leaders looked for ways to minimise the number of gybes while planing down the run, realising that the wind strength was bound to increase by the Mill Bay gybe mark. Bill managed to sail precariously by the lee to avoid the gybe, while Greening wore around, only to have to make the gybe at the buoy.

A solid beat ensued, with Bill capsizing in the lee of the Lifeboat, allowing Greening to through, but not without him taking a dip after rounding the Yalton mark in a particularly vicious squall, however he was to take the win when the race was finished early, the Race Officer having seen enough.

While many youngsters shied away, Geoff "Dead Men Don't Eat Lunch" Gilson and Chris Spencer Chapman took to the water in their Yawl, to take on Alistair Morley in his Phantom who recorded speeds in excess of 14 knots; Geoff and Chris avoided mishap however Alistair took the win despite a couple of spills.

Competitors are looking forward to a return to the Gerston mark on Saturday, if only to dispel rumours that the Kingsbridge Flood Barrage has prevented Race Officers setting a course beyond the bag so far this year.

Race 2 Results:

Solo

1st 5617, David Greening

2nd 5598, Bill Jago

3rd 5453, Bruce Hattersley



Handicap

1st Phantom 1357, Alistair Morley

2nd Salcombe Yawl 170, Geoff Gilson and Chris Spencer-Chapman