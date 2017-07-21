Please select your home edition
Edition
Henri Lloyd 2016 Freedom
Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Win a Henri Lloyd Dri-Pac for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes.
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?
Product Feature
Team Racing Companion by Chris Atkins
Team Racing Companion by Chris Atkins
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Entries now open for 10th anniversary Charles Stanley Direct Cowes Classics Week

by Marina Johnson today at 4:53 pm 17-21 July 2017
Charles Stanley Cowes Classics Week day 4 © Jake Sugden Photography / jakesugden.photosheter.com

Cowes Classics Week is back once again in July 2017 with a newly branded sponsor title, courtesy of Charles Stanley Direct, a new division of Charles Stanley, which will be sponsoring the event for the first time.

Celebrating its 10th anniversary, Charles Stanley Direct Cowes Classics Week is expecting up to 180 yachts to attend the event for some spectacular Solent racing. The Royal London Yacht Club will be welcoming the many classic classes, some of which have competed since 2008 and others which have joined in along the way as the first decade has seen the event grow into one of the most iconic on the yachting calendar.

Classics including a number of 6 metres while a strong showing of Darings, Solent Sunbeams and Swallows and Bembridge One Designs will all be attending the five day event (or four for some classes) which starts at Cowes on 17 July. In addition, the XOD class, which regularly musters over 50 entries, is expected to be the largest fleet once again and the Vintage Dragon class, which made its first appearance last year, looks to be increasing in numbers. The Flying Fifteen class will be celebrating its 70th year with an anniversary race on Monday 17th July.

Charles Stanley Cowes Classics Week day 3 - photo © Jake Sugden Photography / jakesugden.photosheter.com
Charles Stanley Cowes Classics Week day 3 - photo © Jake Sugden Photography / jakesugden.photosheter.com

Handicap fleets will include Old Gaffers, SCODs, Twisters, Vintage Swans and a historic assortment of other yachts whose design pedigrees date back to 1975 or before. A handful, incredibly, were built in the nineteenth century and are still racing regularly. Several majestic 8 metres are also indicating that they will take part. In addition the Seaview Mermaids and National Squibs will be appearing for one day each during the event. Spirit of Tradition yachts, more recently introduced but providing they are to a classic design, such as the Rustler and Tofinou, also compete in their own class.

The 2017 Notice of Race has now been published and information is available on the new 2017 website at www.cowesclassicsweek.org. Two races a day, or three if weather necessitates, on committee boat windward-leeward and round the can courses, will satisfy the keenly competitive spirit of the one design classes, while handicap classes and larger yachts will sail over round-the-cans mid-Solent courses. Finish lines at the end of each day will be on or near the Club's shore line so it's quick and easy to get ashore.

Charles Stanley Cowes Classics Week day 2 - photo © Jake Sugden Photography / jakesugden.photosheter.com
Charles Stanley Cowes Classics Week day 2 - photo © Jake Sugden Photography / jakesugden.photosheter.com

The Royal Ocean Racing Club, Royal Victoria Yacht Club, Cowes Corinthian Yacht Club and Island Sailing Club are all supporting the Royal London YC in organising the event. A full social calendar of after-racing activity, including the legendary daily afternoon tea and cakes at the Clubhouse, adds to the fun and social atmosphere of the week. During the first ten years of the event the Royal London has built up an enviable reputation for international level race management, good courses and fast results, no mean feat considering that racing is underway each day on five separate race courses.

Charles Stanley Direct Cowes Classics Week is grateful to supporting sponsors Haines Boatyard, Harken, Winkworth, Classic Boat magazine, Cowes Harbour Commission, Kendalls Fine Art and Red Funnel, and is delighted to welcomes Henri Lloyd for the first time.

This year's chosen charity for the event is Sea Cadets Cowes. The cadets will be active throughout the week assisting with flags and fund raising and helping with equipment and in the regatta office. Contact www.sea-cadets.org/cowes.

To download the Notice of Race, visit www.cowesclassicsweek.org.

Related Articles

Cowes to host Dragon Edinburgh Cup
69th edition at the Island Sailing Club Designed in 1929, the International Dragon combines classic elegance with grand prix performance, the world's greatest sailing venues and some of the best sailors on the planet. Posted on 4 Mar Lexus Flying Fifteen Worlds overall
Goacher and Harper clinch the title The last day of the 21st Lexus Flying Fifteen World Championship turned out to be a real cliff hanger. To finish on a high, Napier delivered on the weather with a warm sunny day and 9 - 11 knots of breeze. Posted on 3 Mar Lexus Flying Fifteen Worlds day 5
Goacher sneaks ahead with one race to go The penultimate race of the 21st Luxus Flying Fifteen World Championship in Napier has set up to be a mouth watering finale with the title hanging in the balance. Posted on 2 Mar Five boats, sails, masts, chandlery and clothing
A busy time for P&B ahead of the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show The week before the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show is always a busy one for the team at P&B, but for 2017 they have pulled out all the stops, with no less than five boats showcased, and sails on a range of boats throughout the show. Posted on 1 Mar Lexus Flying Fifteen Worlds day 4
What a difference a day makes What a difference a day makes, the sun came out for day four of the 21st Lexus Flying Fifteen World Championship in Napier. Race 5 was sailed in a light NE breeze, but with a short chop rather than the rolling swell of the last few days. Posted on 1 Mar Lexus Flying Fifteen Worlds day 3
Another bullet for Goacher & Harper in Napier Day 3 of the 21st Lexus Flying Fifteen World Championship in Napier and another semi - overcast day with light winds on Hawke's Bay. For a while it looked like an on schedule start for the fleet of 57 boats. Posted on 28 Feb RORC Caribbean 600: A Totally Unique Race
The largest ever offshore fleet assembled in the Caribbean The 2017 RORC Caribbean 600 started in magnificent conditions with the largest ever offshore fleet assembled in the Caribbean enjoying sparkling conditions. Posted on 27 Feb Lexus Flying Fifteen Worlds day 2
Former world champion Goacher steady in the light winds Another semi-overcast afternoon in Napier for the second day of the Lexus Flying Fifteen World Championship. Just one race held in light Easterly breezes between 5 - 8 knots. Posted on 27 Feb 30th Antigua Classics Regatta preview
To be held in Nelson's Dockyard As a special celebration for 2017, the Antigua Yacht Club is proud to partner with the National Parks Authority to host the 30th Antigua Classic Yacht Regatta in Nelson's Dockyard, recently designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Posted on 26 Feb Lexus Flying Fifteen Worlds day 1
West Australians Yu and Nelson off to a flying start The 21st Lexus Flying Fifteen World Championship has attracted 57 competitors from New Zealand, Australia, Canada, Great Britain and Hong Kong for six days of racing in Hawkes Bay on the East coast of the North Island of New Zealand. Posted on 26 Feb

Upcoming Events

Draycote Water SC RS Aero Winter Training for RS Aero
Draycote Water SC- 18 Mar to 19 Mar Hamble River SC Firefly Hamble Warming Pan for Firefly
Hamble River SC- 18 Mar to 19 Mar Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2016-2017 for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 19 Mar Grafham Water SC Sprint 15 & Sport Chris Black Perpetual Trophy Sprint 15 Open Meeting (Grafham Icicle) for Sprint 15 & Sport
Grafham Water SC- 19 Mar Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 19 Mar Bala SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Bala Massacre for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
Bala SC- 19 Mar Island Barn Reservoir SC RS Aero UK Spring Championship for RS Aero
Island Barn Reservoir SC- 25 Mar Hayling Island SC RS Feva Spring Championship for RS Feva
Hayling Island SC- 25 Mar to 26 Mar Shustoke SC Comet Trio and GP14 Open Meeting for Comet Trio and GP14
Shustoke SC- 25 Mar Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 26 Mar
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy