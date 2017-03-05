Please select your home edition
Five reasons your family should visit the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show

by Susie Nation-Grainger today at 2:38 pm 4-5 March 2017
Kids at the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show © Paul Wyeth / RYA

The RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show is full of activities to entertain and inspire the whole family! Here's five reasons why you should head to Alexandra Palace, London this weekend with your 'tribe'...

  1. Go sailing without getting wet in the RYA Activity Zone (Panorama Hall)

    Whatever your age, jump on board a sailing simulator and see if you can beat your friends and family across the finish line. Lean back and experience trapezing on the Magic Marine Trapeze Rig or pop on the oculus goggles and take on the Honda RYA Youth RIB Championship course in a virtual 460 RIB.

  2. Plenty of activities for the kids

    As well as the simulators there's plenty on offer for the little ones. Younger visitors can take part in the famous Dinghy Show Treasure Hunt, collecting clues and stickers as they explore the show to win some amazing prizes. Don't miss the 'Bob the Buoy' colouring competition in the Panorama Hall throughout the weekend where you can meet Bob himself. You can also get your photo taken on our medal podium to feel like a real champion!

  3. Fantastic prizes up for grabs

    There's a whole host of giveaways and prizes up for grabs throughout the weekend from exhibitors around the show including; a chance to learn to foil with Harken (G8),a Marlow Goodie bag worth £500 (G42) and a Cowes Week Experience with the Andrew Simpson Foundation (B50) and lots more. RYA Publications are giving away five books/ebooks of your choice with two free month's access to the World Sailing Racing Rules App for everyone entering the draw. Finally before you go to the show don't miss the chance to win a sailing holiday for two around the Greek Islands thanks to Sailing Holidays.

    Check out the exhibitors what's on list on the West Corridor.

  4. A dinghy for everyone

    The halls will be packed to the rafters with hundreds of boats, class associations, and training centres, so you'll find everything you need to get out on the water whatever your age or experience. The RYA's Regional Development Officers will be on hand throughout the weekend with bags advice for you and you're family, to help get you sailing.

  5. Kids go free all weekend!

    And to top it all, children 16 and under go free with every paying adult. So, don't forget you can save and beat the queues by getting your tickets in advance! Get your tickets and find out everything you need to know about the show at www.dinghyshow.org

Download the official RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show app available on all Android, Kindle and iOS devices.

