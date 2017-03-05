Elite Firewire Long John is flag bearer of NeilPryde re-launch at RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show

by Marina Johnson today at 4:02 pm

NeilPryde Sailing is showcasing its full range of dinghy and keelboat technical clothing at the RYA Suzuki Dinghy show on 4-5 March 2017.

NeilPryde is an iconic brand name amongst sailors, kite surfers and windsurfers and the UK re-launch has been warmly welcomed by loyal fans and new users alike.

The star of the clothing portfolio is the Elite Firewire long john and top, for every age group, which is constructed from revolutionary technology; unique to NeilPryde Sailing. The ladies' version in a cool eye catching glacier blue.

"NeilPryde sailing gear is very flexible and comfortable, says Nicole van der Velden, who represented Aruba in the Rio Olympics. "A thick suits keep you nice and warm while you feel you're only wearing a thin one – and it's really easy to move in and more durable than other brands for the sailing we do."

The apex ultra stretch limestone based neoprene is not only super flexible, it is constructed from a honeycomb of 'Airdome' chambers which improves heat retention whilst minimising bulk and weight. Paired with a fast drying thermal lining it's extra comfortable and saves weight. Both the long john and top give amazing high performance technical protection.

James Tinkler, UK Head of Leisure Sales for NeilPryde Sailing, comments "We are very excited to be showcasing our range at the 2017 RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show. We're extremely proud of the NeilPryde Sailing Elite Firewire which is the result of extensive research and development incorporating design input from respected designers and athletes alike."

The Elite pair is available in men's, women's and junior sizes and can be teamed up with spray tops, buoyancy aids and harnesses which form the wider offering within the Elite range.

For more information visit www.neilprydesailing.com.