Please select your home edition
Edition
Noble Marine 2012 #2
Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Win a Henri Lloyd Dri-Pac for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes.
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?
Product Feature
Henri Lloyd Osprey Inshore Trouser
Henri Lloyd Osprey Inshore Trouser
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

British Marine Boat Shows shortlisted for Exhibition News Awards

by Annabel Wildey today at 2:58 pm 10 February 2017
Aerial shot of the Southampton Boat Show © Southampton Boat Show

The team who looks after the logistics and behind-the-scenes organisation of the London Boat Show and Southampton Boat Show is in the running to be named Operations Team of the Year in the prestigious Exhibition News (EN) Awards.

British Marine Boat Shows has been shortlisted for the continued smooth running of both Shows despite the extreme complexities involved, including the building of an entire site at Southampton and the moving of vast and expensive yachts in limited timescales at ExCeL London. They are up against teams who work on Shows and venues around the world, and across multiple industries and interests. Fellow finalists range from Cloud Expo Europe in Frankfurt, INMEX-SMM India in Mumbai and The IRN-BRU Carnival in Scotland to the NEC in Birmingham, Ricoh Arena in Coventry and Olympia London.

Now in its 11th year, the EN Awards recognise and promote the hard work and success of companies and individuals in the exhibition and events world across categories that span venue, organiser and supplier.

Howard Pridding, Chief Executive Officer at British Marine, commented: "Being shortlisted is further testament to the strength of the Operations team. Their hard work and wealth of knowledge, leadership and organisational skills means every year we can deliver two Shows which stand out in the competitive global boat show calendar and keep our exhibitors and visitors returning to these much-loved Shows.

"I delighted about this nomination and proud to work with the whole team at British Marine Boat Shows. Led by Murray Ellis they work tirelessly and have a global reputation for putting on two world-class events for the benefit of British Marine members and the entire marine industry."

The winners will be announced at a gala dinner taking place at ExCeL London on 30 March 2017.

Related Articles

Superyacht UK Young Designer award
Presented by Tracey Crouch MP at the London Boat Show British Marine, the membership organisation for the UK leisure, superyacht and small commercial marine industry, welcomed Tracey Crouch MP, Minister for Sport, Tourism and Heritage to the London Boat Show. Posted on 20 Jan Full Steam Ahead for Anglo-French Agreement
To boost Marine Tourism An agreement has been made between the UK's South West and Northern French marine businesses in a bid to boost tourism amid the uncertainties surrounding Brexit. Posted on 14 Jan World's best marinas for 2017 announced
At the Marina of the Year Awards Yesterday (Thursday 12 January 2017) The Yacht Harbour Association (THYA), a group association within membership organisation British Marine, announced the winners of its prestigious Marina of the Year Awards, with proud sponsors GJW. Posted on 13 Jan Industry and Government continue to work together
As Mark Garnier MP visits London Boat Show British Marine, the membership organisation for the UK leisure, superyacht and small commercial marine industry, welcomed Mark Garnier MP to the London Boat Show today to continue the successful working relationship between government and industry. Posted on 12 Jan UK's leisure marine industry grows
Fifth consecutive year of growth reports British Marine A new report, released today at the London Boat Show, by membership organisation British Marine, finds that the UK leisure, superyacht and small commercial marine industry is posting revenues not seen since the financial crash. Posted on 9 Jan British innovation prominent
Across the DAME Design Awards 2016 After accounting for over a quarter of the entrants shortlisted for what was a record year for DAME Award nominations, British businesses were rewarded yesterday seeing their latest innovations go on to receive a combined 40% of the accolades presented. Posted on 17 Nov 2016 Fourth consecutive year of growth
Posted by Britain's superyacht sector New figures released today show that the UK superyacht industry is buoyant and growing, despite the uncertainty and financial volatility surrounding the EU referendum. Posted on 26 Sep 2016 Britain's future marine workforce celebrated
By British Marine at Southampton Boat Show Fifty eight young people have been honoured yesterday by British Marine, the membership organisation for the UK leisure, superyacht and small commercial marine industry, at its annual Graduation Ceremony at the 2016 Southampton Boat Show. Posted on 22 Sep 2016 Britain's boatbuilders hiring
But face significant skills gap Recruitment across Britain's marine industry increased by 2.7% in 2014/15 and is expected to increase a further 2% in 2015/16. Posted on 20 Sep 2016 British Marine unveils unique research
Into Britain's boating community British Marine has released important new research exploring the profile, behaviour and purchasing dynamics of UK boating enthusiasts and boat owners. Posted on 6 Aug 2016

Upcoming Events

Notts County SC Monohull dinghies with PY less than 912, RS classes Open Meeting - County Cooler for Monohull dinghies with PY less than 912, RS classes
Notts County SC- 11 Feb to 12 Feb Notts County SC Monohull dinghies County Cooler for Monohull dinghies
Notts County SC- 11 Feb to 12 Feb Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Brass Monkey Open Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 12 Feb Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Snowflake 5&6 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 12 Feb Blithfield SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls with PY greater than 860 Blithfield Barrel (round 4) for Monohull dinghies/multihulls with PY greater than 860
Blithfield SC- 12 Feb Highcliffe SC Monohull dinghies Icicle Harbour Open Series for Monohull dinghies
Highcliffe SC- 12 Feb Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 12 Feb Oxford SC RS Aero UK Winter Championship for RS Aero
Oxford SC- 18 Feb Oxford SC RS Aero Winter Training for RS Aero
Oxford SC- 19 Feb Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 19 Feb
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy