Thomas Colville sets new Solo Round the World record

by Mark Jardine on 25 Dec 25 December 2016
Thomas Colville sets a singlehanded round the world record of 49 days, 3 hours, 7 minutes, 38 seconds © Jean-Marie Liot / DPPI / Sodebo

Thomas Colville on the 31 metre long trimaran Sodebo Ultim' has set a singlehanded round the world record of 49 days, 3 hours, 7 minutes, 38 seconds, crossing the finish line off Ushant on Christmas Day. This has smashed the previous record, set by Francis Joyon in 2008 on the 29 metre trimaran IDEC 2, by 8 days, 10 hours, 26 minutes and 28 seconds.

  • Distance covered over the ground: 28,400 nautical miles
  • Average speed: 24.09 knots (18.32 knots along the Great Circle route)

In addition to the Solo Round the World Record, Thomas Coville has bagged three other records (Indian Ocean Record*, Pacific Ocean Record* and Equator/Equator Record*) and eight reference times.

  • Finish off Ushant: Sunday 25 December at 16h 57min 30 sec GMT
  • Solo Round the World time: 49 days 3 hours 7 minutes 38 seconds* 28,400 miles covered at an average of 24.09 knots (18.32 knots along the Great Circle route)
  • Delta in relation to IDEC: lead of 8 days 10 hours 26 minutes 28 seconds

Indian Ocean Record* (Cape Agulhas/Tasmania): 8d 12h 19m
Pacific Ocean Record* (Tasmania/Cape Horn): 8d 18h 28m 30s
Equator/Equator Record*: 35 days 21 hours 38 min 6 sec

* awaiting approval from the WSSRC

Thomas Colville sets a singlehanded round the world record of 49 days, 3 hours, 7 minutes, 38 seconds - photo © Thomas Coville
Thomas Colville sets a singlehanded round the world record of 49 days, 3 hours, 7 minutes, 38 seconds - photo © Thomas Coville

