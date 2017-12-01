Please select your home edition
Edition
Fever-Tree 728x90
Product Feature
Rooster Overhead Buoyancy Aid
Rooster Overhead Buoyancy Aid
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Musto International Youth Match Racing Championship at CYCA - Day 3

by Ross Macdonald today at 9:22 am 27 November - 1 December 2017
Day 3 of the Musto International Youth Match Racing Championship 2017 © Pam Scrivenor

Japan's Leonard Takahashi and Australia's Harry Price head into the final day of the Musto International Youth Match Racing Championship 2017 in the strongest possible position, both teams taking the early lead in semi-finals over their opponents.

With 105 matches completed there was a huge tussle for the quarter-final positions, Takahashi leading the charge on an impressive scorecard of 13-1. It took to Day 4 for the Japanese representative to record his first loss of the regatta, in his opening race of the day. Jelmer Van Beek ruining their opponent's winning streak to be the only team to defeat them throughout the round robin.

The all-female team from the Royal Prince Alfred Yacht Club led by Clare Costanzo finished in second on 10-4, then a flurry of teams on 9-5 with Harry Price coming out on top in the tie-break to break into third, followed by Porter Killian (USA). Will Boulden (WA) and Tom Grimes (CYCA) dropping down to 6th.

Royal New Zealand's George Anyon, the second seed competitor just managed to hold on in 7th with the Cruising Yacht Club of Australia's third and final team led by James Hodgson finishing 8th. This left a near impossible task for the top teams to choose their opponent.

Takahashi and Price were the first two to confirm their spot in the semi-finals, both only taking three matches to advance to the next stage. Next to join them was Tom Grimes who outperformed George Anyon, fighting back in 3 out of his 4 races on the final run to move forward. The final tangle between Costanzo and Boulden took all 5 matches to decide after Boulden took an early 2-0 lead. Costanzo battled her way back into a winner takes all race, and led into the final top mark, but was unable to complete a pre-start penalty before Boulden passed to take the quarter finals 3-2.

It might have taken two and a half days for Price to get his mojo back, but today he showed just why he is ranked fourth in the world, winning all 6 sixes to bounce back from laying mid-fleet after the first two days, to scramble up to third place after the round robin. Price then dispatched American Porter Killian 3-0 in the quarter-finals and now leads Western Australian, Will Boulden 1-0 in the semi-finals.

The other semi-final between Takahashi and Grimes looks set to be another tightly fought battle with Takahashi winning the opening race by only 7 seconds.

Hosted by the Cruising Yacht Club of Australia, this World Sailing Grade 2 event features 15 of the World's best youth sailors with nine of the fifteen skippers ranked inside the Top 100 World Rankings. The semi-finals will continue Friday 1 December at 1000hrs in the vicinity of Rushcutters Bay, before the Finals at 1400hrs with live results via the CYCA website.

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Musto International Youth Match Racing Day 2
The 15 teams from 7 nations were again tested in Sydney Day 2 of the Musto International Youth Match Racing Championship 2017 again tested the 15 teams from seven nations with not only a tricky easterly breeze settling in on Sydney Harbour, but with rain in the morning and a congested Sydney Harbour. Posted on 29 Nov Musto International Youth Match Racing Day 1
Winning streak continues for Takahashi The leaderboard at the 2017 Musto International Youth Match Racing Championship has been turned on its head with pre-regatta favourites falling victim to a tricky Sydney south-easterly breeze whilst three teams came away with a perfect scorecard Posted on 29 Nov Triple Crown on offer
At Musto International Youth Match Racing Championship The Musto International Youth Match Racing Championship will take centre stage on beautiful Sydney Harbour once again with the largest field of teams to ever compete for the 'Joy Ride' perpetual trophy making the journey to Sydney for this year's event. Posted on 26 Nov HARKEN International Youth Match Racing overall
Japanese representative team take the win In a first for a Japanese representative team, rising match racing talent Leonard Takahashi and his crew claimed the 25th anniversary 2017 Harken International Youth Match Racing Championship. Posted on 26 Nov HARKEN International Youth Match Racing day 2
Top Eight decided in Sydney After another day of perfect match racing conditions, the round robin has been completed and our top 8 quarter finalists for the 25th Harken International Youth Match Racing Regatta have been determined. Posted on 24 Nov HARKEN International Youth Match Racing day 1
Welcome to the Twelve Nations Day 1 of the HARKEN International Youth Match Racing Championships has kicked off with blue skies and a building nor-easterly wind, perfect conditions for the 25th anniversary of the prestigious event. Posted on 23 Nov WIM Series Busan Cup overall
Lucy Macgregor wins Another crazy weather day at the 2017 Busan Cup Women's International Match Race, the penultimate event of the 2017 Women's International Match Racing Series. Posted on 18 Nov WIM Series Busan Cup day 4
Palludan advances and awaits her finals opponent The weather has really been the dominant story this week at the Busan Cup Women's International Match Race. The fourth day was no different as the race committee and sailors battled with their patience in the light air. Posted on 17 Nov WIM Series Busan Cup day 3
Three teams through to the Semis; Courtois, Macgregor and Östling advance A slow start to the day as the wind alternated between spinning circles and glassing off completely. The patience of the race committee paid off as the round robin was completed in a light cold northerly breeze before moving on to the quarter-finals. Posted on 16 Nov WIM Series Busan Cup day 2
Increased breeze but very shifty Day two of the Busan Cup Women's International Match Race, the third event of the 2017 WIM Series, brought some challenges to the teams as the breeze increased to and the conditions stayed consistent – consistently shifting and puffing! Posted on 15 Nov

Upcoming Events

Grafham Water SC 420 End of Season Open Meeting for 420
Grafham Water SC- 2 Dec to 3 Dec Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Revett Series for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 3 Dec Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Frozen Toe 5 & 6 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 3 Dec Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 3 Dec Paignton SC Monohull dinghies Christmas Cracker for Monohull dinghies
Paignton SC- 3 Dec Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Revett Series for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 10 Dec Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 10 Dec Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2017-2018 inc GBR IRC Inland Championships for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 10 Dec Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Frozen Toe 7 & 8 and Prizegiving for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 17 Dec Hayling Island SC Sportsboats and Sportsboats Christmas Cracker Pursuit Race for Sportsboats and Sportsboats
Hayling Island SC- 23 Dec
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy