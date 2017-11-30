Please select your home edition
Edition
Spinlock - Rigsense - 728x90
Product Feature
Henri Lloyd Breeze Jacket
Henri Lloyd Breeze Jacket
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

America's Cup - New York wants our Cup back

by Suzanne McFadden today at 9:21 am 30 November 2017

Former Team NZ tactician Terry Hutchinson is bringing the New York Yacht Club back into the America’s Cup fray. He tells Suzanne McFadden what he thinks of the “beast” of a boat he’ll sail on, and why he must make this Cup count.
Terry Hutchinson, skipper of the New York Yacht Club’s challenge for the America’s Cup, knows that this is quite possibly his last shot at capturing sailing’s holy grail.

The 2021 regatta, conceivably to be raced on the Hauraki Gulf, will be his fourth attempt. It would have been five had he remained skipper of the 2013 Artemis challenge - but he was dropped from the team, not long before the fatal capsize of their 72ft catamaran on San Francisco Bay.

The closest Hutchinson has come to uplifting the feted silverware was with Team New Zealand in 2007, when he was tactician to Dean Barker in their unsuccessful Cup faceoff with Alinghi.

And now he has another chance, at the forefront of the Bella Mente Quantum Racing syndicate, which flies the burgee of the New York Yacht Club, the longest guardians of the America’s Cup.

“I can’t imagine I’m going to get many more opportunities after this, at least in a sailing capacity. I need to make this one count,” Hutchinson says.

Recognised around the globe as the sailor hidden behind lashings of white sunscreen and wrap-around sunglasses (he’s prone to skin cancers), Hutchinson turns 50 next May. But he’s buoyed by the fact that other yachtsmen of his generation have won the America’s Cup late in their sailing careers. Fellow American Ed Baird was 49 when he drove Alinghi to victory in 2007.

Although he sat out the multihull era of the Cup, an intensely competitive Hutchinson couldn’t abandon his desire to win the Auld Mug. He recounts the story of returning home the day he was let go from Artemis, and his daughter Katherine, then 11, saying: “Daddy, I’m sorry you can’t keep chasing your dream.”

Now the dream is in front of him once again. But to pursue it, Hutchinson will first have to learn how to tame “the beast” - the new AC75 boat that will be his ride.

The core of Hutchinson’s sailing crew is likely to come from the two monohull class programmes he has run over the last five years: the 72ft maxi Bella Mente and the TP52 class Quantum Racing. The wealthy owners of these very successful boats, financier John “Hap” Fauth and Amway president Doug DeVos respectively, are the team principals of this America’s Cup campaign.

To see the full story from Suzanne MacFadden www.newsroom.co.nz/2017/11/29/64301/new-york-wants-our-americas-cup-back

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Emirates Team NZ have questioned budget claims
Claims at AC75 campaigns will cost USD$150m have been questioned Claims by 'Mr America's Cup", Dennis Conner that a campaign for the 36th America's Cup in New Zealand will soak up USD$150million have been questioned by Emirates Team New Zealand. Posted on 29 Nov America's Cup - Lone Wolf - Enter Burling and Tuke
Chapter 6 - Enter Burling and Tuke in January 2014 Dean Barker copped plenty of flak for not winning the America's Cup in San Francisco. The non-sailing media were the most vociferous, but the sailing-savvy media took a more measured view. Posted on 29 Nov America's Cup AC75 boat concept revealed
Bold new high performance fully foiling monohull Here it is! The ground-breaking new America's Cup class race boat concept. The AC75 is the bold new high performance fully foiling monohull. Posted on 20 Nov Artemis Racing AC36 Protocol Statement
Weighing up whether to take part Artemis Racing is reviewing the Protocol for the 36th America's Cup, and continues to weigh whether to participate in this cycle or await the next. Posted on 10 Oct RNZYS and ETNZ welcome return
Of New York Yacht Club to the America's Cup The Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron and Emirates Team New Zealand welcome the announcement that the New York Yacht Club will challenge for the 36th America's Cup. Posted on 5 Oct American challenge for 36th America's Cup
Pairs two successful racing programmes with New York YC After a decade and a half away from sailing's flagship competition, the New York Yacht Club, represented by Bella Mente Quantum Racing Association, will challenge for the 36th America's Cup. Posted on 5 Oct 36th America's Cup Protocol announced
By the Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron The Protocol of the 36th America's Cup was released today at the Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron after a focused and friendly period of negotiation between the Defender and the Challenger of Record Circolo della Vela Sicilia. Posted on 28 Sep High performance monohull confirmed
Design to be finalised for the 36th America's Cup Emirates Team New Zealand can confirm Patrizio Bertelli's suggestion today that the next America's Cup will be sailed in high performance monohull yachts. Posted on 11 Sep 36th America's Cup Announcement
Protocol to be released in September 2017 The Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron and Circolo della Vela Sicilia as the Challenger of Record are pleased to announce that the Protocol establishing the parameters for the 36th America's Cup will be released in September 2017. Posted on 19 Jul This is the year of the America's Cup
All set for the oldest trophy in international sport 2017 is the year that the 35th America's Cup will be decided, and only one team can take home the oldest trophy in international sport. Will it be defenders ORACLE TEAM USA again? Or one of the five worthy challengers? Only time will tell. Posted on 2 Jan

Upcoming Events

Grafham Water SC 420 End of Season Open Meeting for 420
Grafham Water SC- 2 Dec to 3 Dec Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Revett Series for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 3 Dec Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Frozen Toe 5 & 6 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 3 Dec Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 3 Dec Paignton SC Monohull dinghies Christmas Cracker for Monohull dinghies
Paignton SC- 3 Dec Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Revett Series for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 10 Dec Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 10 Dec Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2017-2018 inc GBR IRC Inland Championships for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 10 Dec Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Frozen Toe 7 & 8 and Prizegiving for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 17 Dec Hayling Island SC Sportsboats and Sportsboats Christmas Cracker Pursuit Race for Sportsboats and Sportsboats
Hayling Island SC- 23 Dec
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy