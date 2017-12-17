'Lunch with La Vagabonde' announced in Brisbane for Sunday 17th December

La Vagabonde couple Riley & Elayna © Multihull Central La Vagabonde couple Riley & Elayna © Multihull Central

by Multihull Central today at 6:00 am

Multihull Central brings YouTube Sensations Sailing La Vagabonde to the Royal Queensland Yacht Squadron for one exclusive day sharing their adventures of sailing around the world, over lunch.

On Sunday the 17th of December, Riley and Elayna of Sailing La Vagabonde will share their story of how they went from no sailing experience, to cruising on a yacht half way around the world, becoming social media sensations and upgrading to a luxury Outremer catamaran.

With close to 350,000 subscribers on YouTube, Sailing La Vagabonde enjoy a massive global following and lead the way as social media icons sharing their wanderlust of the sea with aspiring sailors, travellers and adventurers the world over with financial support from sponsors pledging funds via the Patron crowd funding website.

In 2017 they made history when they took delivery of a new luxury Outremer 45 blue water sailing catamaran built in France and have continued to explore Europe by sea with new videos that show first hand what life is like cruising onboard a catamaran.

"The impact Sailing La Vagabonde has had on the sailing industry has been incredible," said Brent Vaughan, Managing Director of Multihull Central.

"Their relatable videos suck people out of their day to day lives and into a world of adventure where you get a glimpse of what it's like to take command of your own boat and go exploring to beautiful destinations, showing a whole new audience the joy of cruising and prove that it is very achievable."

The 'Lunch with La Vagabonde' will open with a viewing of an Outremer 45 catamaran at the Royal Queensland Yacht Squadron followed by lunch, a presentation by Riley and Elayna and a Q&A session giving all guests an opportunity to interact and learn something new.

Tickets are limited and available to purchase here for $99 per person www.multihullcentral.com/lunchwithlavagabonde

For more information visit www.multihullcentral.com or call 02-9810 5014 or visit this website to purchase tickets.