Please select your home edition
Edition
Ocean Leisure 729x90
Product Feature
The Rules in Practice 2017-2020 by Bryan Willis
The Rules in Practice 2017-2020 by Bryan Willis
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Victoria’s first fish friendly accreditation

by MIA on 29 Nov

Blairgowrie Yacht Squadron (BYS) in Port Phillip Bay Victoria has been accredited as a Fish Friendly Marina on the back of being accredited as an International Clean Marina in late 2016. This is Victoria's first Fish Friendly Marina and the 33rd such accreditation across the Asia Pacific region.

Fish Friendly accreditation focuses on the protection and enhancement of marine habitat. It was developed by the Marina Industries Association (MIA) in partnership with state agencies including the NSW Department of Primary Industries. The accreditation supports Clubs and marinas in providing environmental leadership to boaters and the general public.

At BYS particular attention has been given to the monitoring and recording of marine species. Melbourne University marine biology students regularly visit the marina to check field plates deployed on the marina arm. Divers also regularly check for any signs of marina pest in the waters around the marina. The recent replacement of some nearby moorings with seagrass friendly installations has also resulted in better seagrass coverage around and in the marina.

MIA Directors John Spragg CMP and Stefan Borzecki CMM were on hand to present the accreditation to BYS General Manager Ross Kilborn and staff. Ross said "This award is important recognition of Blairgowrie Yacht Squadrons commitment to enhancing the very rich marine environment of southern Port Phillip Bay." BYS Commodore Al Singh commented "The southern end of Port Phillip enjoys one of the richest marine environments on the Victorian Coast, and Blairgowrie Yacht Squadron is committed to its protection. It's a recognised dive site by the Victorian diving community and we are very pleased to receive this recognition of the enhancement our marina has achieved."

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Upcoming Events

Grafham Water SC 420 End of Season Open Meeting for 420
Grafham Water SC- 2 Dec to 3 Dec Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Revett Series for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 3 Dec Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Frozen Toe 5 & 6 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 3 Dec Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 3 Dec Paignton SC Monohull dinghies Christmas Cracker for Monohull dinghies
Paignton SC- 3 Dec Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Revett Series for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 10 Dec Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 10 Dec Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2017-2018 inc GBR IRC Inland Championships for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 10 Dec Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Frozen Toe 7 & 8 and Prizegiving for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 17 Dec Hayling Island SC Sportsboats and Sportsboats Christmas Cracker Pursuit Race for Sportsboats and Sportsboats
Hayling Island SC- 23 Dec
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy