Victoria’s first fish friendly accreditation

by MIA on 29 Nov

Blairgowrie Yacht Squadron (BYS) in Port Phillip Bay Victoria has been accredited as a Fish Friendly Marina on the back of being accredited as an International Clean Marina in late 2016. This is Victoria's first Fish Friendly Marina and the 33rd such accreditation across the Asia Pacific region.

Fish Friendly accreditation focuses on the protection and enhancement of marine habitat. It was developed by the Marina Industries Association (MIA) in partnership with state agencies including the NSW Department of Primary Industries. The accreditation supports Clubs and marinas in providing environmental leadership to boaters and the general public.

At BYS particular attention has been given to the monitoring and recording of marine species. Melbourne University marine biology students regularly visit the marina to check field plates deployed on the marina arm. Divers also regularly check for any signs of marina pest in the waters around the marina. The recent replacement of some nearby moorings with seagrass friendly installations has also resulted in better seagrass coverage around and in the marina.

MIA Directors John Spragg CMP and Stefan Borzecki CMM were on hand to present the accreditation to BYS General Manager Ross Kilborn and staff. Ross said "This award is important recognition of Blairgowrie Yacht Squadrons commitment to enhancing the very rich marine environment of southern Port Phillip Bay." BYS Commodore Al Singh commented "The southern end of Port Phillip enjoys one of the richest marine environments on the Victorian Coast, and Blairgowrie Yacht Squadron is committed to its protection. It's a recognised dive site by the Victorian diving community and we are very pleased to receive this recognition of the enhancement our marina has achieved."