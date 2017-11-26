Please select your home edition
Edition
Pinnell & Bax 201709 728x90
Product Feature
Gill Pro Hikers (DG4923)
Gill Pro Hikers (DG4923)
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

WASZP Winter get together at Rutland Sailing Club

by Victoria Payne, WASZP UK Class secretary today at 6:36 pm 25-26 November 2017

The Waszps were at Rutland over the weekend who got together for some sailing and socialising. Snow was falling on the Saturday morning but the low Winter's sun shone through. It was an informal gathering with an age race of 16-40+ years.

The wind was quite blustery and there was quite a spread of ability. We ran some windward leeward sprint racing, one lap only finishing down wind this kept everyone together and some exciting sailing was had by all. Stuart Appleby and Max Todd were having a an exciting battle at the front. Unfortunately Graham Priestly hit the water hard and got a cracked rib. Harry Pulford, Dan Welbourn, Sam Sparks and Steve Tylecote were taking on some challenging moves in the gusts and by the end of the weekend the start line was looking very impressive. Most of the sailors and some of their Mum's had a catchup on the Saturday night to defrost at the pub and swap foiling strategy and plan for the Nationals that will be taking place in Rutland next May.

With the start after start, they were mostly foiling all over the start line towards the end of the Sunday. There was a fair amount of swimming which added to the fun. Marcus Payne ran the racing and charmed all the mums in the RIB. Then it was time for everyone set off home to various parts of the Uk Many people had travelled quite a distance just to get out together and have some fun waszp sailing.

WASZP Winter Get Together at Rutland - photo © Victoria Payne
WASZP Winter Get Together at Rutland - photo © Victoria Payne
Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

WASZP Australian Championship to hit Sorrento
Conducted over the Australia Day long weekend The first ever WASZP Australian Championships are set to hit Sorrento Sailing Couta Boat Club with a bang! The inaugural event will be conducted over the Australia Day long weekend from the 25 - 28 January 2018. Posted on 23 Nov WASZP Games 2019 Announcement
Planning ahead for a trip to Australia? WASZP is very pleased to announce that the 2019 WASZP Games are heading down under, after an extensive search we have reached our destination of Royal Freshwater Bay Yacht Club, Perth, Australia. Posted on 14 Nov WASZPs at Bala
Sailing and swimming on a blustery Saturday Six Waszps gathered at Bala on a blustery and shifty Saturday morning. With simple short sausage courses it was a first opportunity for much of the fleet to experience start lines and racing in a foiling class. Posted on 10 Oct Blaze Inlands and Moths at Bala preview
Taking place on 7-8th October In two weeks time, over the weekend of 7th & 8th October, the Blaze fleet return to Bala Sailing Club for their Inlands and will be joined by Moths for their open. Let the battles begin! Posted on 23 Sep SailingFast Waszp Scottish Championship
A fun weekend at Loch Lomond SC The inaugural SailingFast Scottish Waszp Champs took place over the weekend of 1st- 3rd September. With seven Waszps making the trip to Loch Lomond Sailing Club we all knew we were in for a fun weekend. Posted on 8 Sep International WASZP Games at Lake Garda overall
A fitting finale to the inaugural event It was a fitting finale to the first International WASZP Games at Campione on Lake Garda. Harry Mighell from Sorrento in Victoria, Australia, did a horizon job on the fleet in light 7 - 10 knot marginal foiling conditions. Posted on 6 Aug International WASZP Games at Lake Garda day 3
WASZP wonderland on penultimate day Day 3 of the International WASZP Games run by Univela Sailing Club at Campione, was blessed by perfect sailing conditions as the afternoon Ora filled in bang on time at around 1400 hrs. Posted on 5 Aug International WASZP Games at Lake Garda day 2
Perfect sailing conditions as the Ora kicks in Day 2 of the International WASZP Games run by Univela Sailing Club at Campione, was blessed by perfect sailing conditions as the afternoon Ora filled in bang on time at around 1400 hrs. Posted on 4 Aug International WASZP Games at Lake Garda day 1
Reed Balridge takes an early lead The first day of racing at the International WASZP Games just happened to be one of the hottest days of the summer in the region of Lombardia this year. The heat and the haze kept the breeze still until late afternoon. Posted on 3 Aug Let the Games begin!
International WASZP Games at Lake Garda start today The inaugural International WASZP Games take off today with a packed schedule of racing formats, workshops, training and a bonanza of social activities. The first ever International WASZP Games champion will be crowned on Saturday 5 August. Posted on 2 Aug

Upcoming Events

Grafham Water SC 420 End of Season Open Meeting for 420
Grafham Water SC- 2 Dec to 3 Dec Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Revett Series for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 3 Dec Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Frozen Toe 5 & 6 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 3 Dec Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 3 Dec Paignton SC Monohull dinghies Christmas Cracker for Monohull dinghies
Paignton SC- 3 Dec Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Revett Series for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 10 Dec Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 10 Dec Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2017-2018 inc GBR IRC Inland Championships for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 10 Dec Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Frozen Toe 7 & 8 and Prizegiving for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 17 Dec Hayling Island SC Sportsboats and Sportsboats Christmas Cracker Pursuit Race for Sportsboats and Sportsboats
Hayling Island SC- 23 Dec
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy