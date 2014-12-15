Please select your home edition
Cowes Harbour Commission promotes cruise calls to Isle of Wight

by Cowes Harbour Commission today at 3:55 pm
Ocean Majesty at Cowes © Cowes Harbour Commission

Cowes Harbour Commission is working proactively with Destination Cowes and the Island's tourism organisation Visit Isle of Wight to promote Cowes as a unique destination port-of-call, encouraged by the rising demand in the cruise ship market, including growth in the Northern European luxury cruise market.

Cowes offers exceptional visitor appeal with cruise ship passengers able to visit world famous tourist attractions such as Queen Victoria's magnificent Osborne House in East Cowes, the palatial royal residence used as the setting for the major feature film Victoria and Abdul.

Every year, a number of small and medium-sized cruise ships on Northern European itineraries are welcomed to the Isle of Wight to enjoy the delights of Cowes, as well as the Island's stunning coastlines and breathtakingly beautiful landscapes. The new Cowes Harbour Commission initiative seeks to secure increased cruise calls to Cowes for the benefit of the harbour, town and local economy.

Harbour Master Captain Stuart McIntosh said: "We are excited at the prospect of welcoming more visiting cruise ships to Cowes, one of the world's most famous sailing destinations. However, a visit to Cowes puts cruise guests within easy reach of a multitude of landmark attractions and diverse excursion choices on the Isle of Wight, hence why our Island is often referred to as England in miniature."

Cowes is ideally located on the central south coast of the UK and is a cost-effective stopover port for European and UK cruise itineraries. The sheltered anchorage offers ample swinging room with a quick tender run to Trinity Landing for disembarkation. Cruise visitors arrive onto The Parade, which is next to Henry VIII's "Cowes Castle", home to the prestigious Royal Yacht Squadron and in the heart of Cowes.

L'Austral at Cowes - photo © Cowes Harbour Commission
L'Austral at Cowes - photo © Cowes Harbour Commission

After alighting at Trinity Landing, cruise guests may discover the historic town of Cowes and home of world yachting. Opportunities could include a guided tour of the remarkable Sir Max Aitken maritime history museum, housing a collection of unique nautical artefacts, then lunch at a local yacht club and boutique shopping in Cowes High Street.

Nearby in Newport is Carisbrooke Castle, an Elizabethan artillery fortress, a king's prison and royal summer residence. Inspiring countryside, historic houses and ancient monuments, beautiful beaches, coastal towns and pretty villages, are all just a few minutes apart from each other on a safe and welcoming Island.

Cruise vessels up to 150m LOA can use the Cowes anchorage in the Solent, with a 5 minute tender run to Trinity Landing, while larger vessels over 150m LOA are safely anchored in the ABP Anchorage, from where it is a 15 minute tender trip ashore to the boutique shops, galleries, and cafés in the winding streets of Cowes with its stunning views over the Solent.

