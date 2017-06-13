Collinson FX Market Commentary - Nov 29 - December rate rise?

Nov - 29 US equity markets surged, breaking new records, after the release of 17 year highs in Consumer Confidence data. This reflects the buoyant sentiment in the US economy, with the prospect of tax reform, only fueling the fire! Trump is meeting with Senators to build support for the all-important tax reform.

The 'OECD Global growth' reported the strongest growth since 2010, but warned of threats of rising debt levels, arising from loose monetary policy and low interest rates. This is creating asset bubbles as investors take more risks in search of yield. The scenario has played out many times, GFC, it is just the extent of the correction. The nominee for Fed Chair, Powell, appeared before the Senate. He advocated monetary policy consistent with Yellen.

A December rate rise looks certain, while inflation and economic data will drive monetary policy in to 2018. The EUR slipped back to 1.1850, while the GBP jumped to 1.3325, with news of a 'brexit' divorce agreement.

The AUD consolidated above 0.7600, while the NZD pushed above 0.6900, despite a rising reserve. Confidence reigns supreme, although the this could all be shattered, if the Senate fail to pass tax reform in the USA!

Nov 28 - US Markets opened on a positive note, bolstered by the strong 'Black Friday' sales and the prospect of tax reform in the USA. The Senate are scheduled to vote for Tax reform, Thursday, an essential to support the massive rally in equities. Equities continued to book record gains, while the Dollar was soft, despite the prospect of a rate rise in December. The much anticipated rate rise is expected, although dovish sentiment towards monetary policy for the New year, has had an impact on the currency.

US New Home Sales jumped 6.2%, while the Dallas Fed Manufacturing Activity index reported further gains, in line with strong recent economic data. Commodity currencies struggled to hold on to last weeks gains, with the AUD testing 0.7600, on the downside.

The KIWI drifted back below 0.6900, as the reserve stabilised, ahead of important data releases during the coming week.

