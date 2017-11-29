Please select your home edition
or
Edition
Asia
Australia
Canada
Europe North
Europe South
New Zealand
United Kingdom
USA
YachtsandYachting.com
Cruising Northern
Cruising Southern
Marine Business
Powerboats
Fishing
NZ Boating World
Show Menu
HOME
FEATURES
CRUISING
RACING
FAVOURITES
CLUBS
CLASSES
CALENDAR
FORUM
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
WEATHER
PARTNERS
CLASSIFIEDS
JOBS
SHOPPING
NEWSLETTERS
SUBMIT NEWS
CONTACT
STATS
Details on writing and sending reports to us can be found here
Tweets
Massive P&B savings coming to an end
by P&B today at 9:17 am
29 November 2017
Tweet
Returns
• Items must be returned within 14 days of receipt
• Cut to length or custom made products cannot be returned
• This is summary of our full returns policy – please see our
full terms and conditions for more details
Free Delivery (5-7 Business Days)
Free delivery
is available for order values over £50, below 100cm in length, below 10kg and delivered to the UK mainland. Note: This should not be used for urgent or time critical orders.
Contact us:
Call: 01604 592808
info@pinbax.com
VAT: 178 2790 24
Registered in England:
No. 3312954
Related Articles
Leigh & Lowton Revett Series day 3
Back to business with 50 boats on the water
After a lay day last weekend when the lack of wind caused the cancellation of racing, it was back to business for the 3rd weekend in the 2017 Revett Series on Sunday 26th November.
Posted on 27 Nov
International Classes Regatta at Perth
Fresh conditions test on the Swan River
The International Classes Regatta (ICR) hosted by Royal Freshwater Bay Yacht Club in Perth has established itself as one of the premier dinghy regattas in Western Australia with 217 dinghy and skiff sailors battling it out.
Posted on 27 Nov
P&B Black Friday Deals
Last Chance for Maximum Discount!
We offer free delivery on eligible items – see terms and conditions for details. Don't miss out – call us to discuss upgrades.
Posted on 24 Nov
505s at the Ovington Inlands
On the coldest weekend so far this Autumn
Fourteen intrepid crews set forth on the coldest weekend so far this Autumn. Class stalwart Ben Iliffe unfortunately was unable to attend.
Posted on 21 Nov
Fireball trophy update
Some of our trophies are turning up!
We had quite a response to our plea to find missing trophies. It sparked some interesting debates and got people talking. The great news is that we've now had 2 trophies unearth themselves. Thank you!
Posted on 19 Nov
South East Area Enterprise Series 2017
57 different boats compete
This year's South East Area Enterprise series involved open meetings at nine clubs and 57 different boats competed, many only in their home event. The key to a good open meeting turnout remains having a good turnout from your home fleet.
Posted on 19 Nov
Enterprise Winter Championship at Northampton
National Circuit finale held last weekend
This event was a combined Winter Championship with the Scorpions and Larks. The weekend comprised of six back-to-back races with 3 on Saturday followed by 3 on Sunday, with the emphasis on a quick turnaround.
Posted on 18 Nov
Packing for the weekend?
Save 10% on luggage, are you ready for Black Friday?
The Overboard Adventure Duffel Bag is the perfect travel bag for a week away or for transporting all of your sporting equipment. Made of tough PVC tarpaulin, with a heavy duty base, our large waterproof duffel is ready for any adventure you take it on.
Posted on 17 Nov
Leigh & Lowton Revett Series day 1
Winter series runs through to December
It wasn't a day for the feint hearted as a bright but cold day and a gusty north westerly breeze greeted competitors for the first weekend of Leigh & Lowton Sailing Clubs Revett series which started on the 12th November.
Posted on 14 Nov
I am not a number
David Henshall looks at dinghy handicapping
You probably have to be at the very least middle aged to fully appreciate the tag line reference to 'The Prisoner' TV series, but as that means you're in the demographic majority it is okay to continue.
Posted on 14 Nov
Upcoming Events
End of Season Open Meeting for 420
Grafham Water SC- 2 Dec to 3 Dec
Revett Series for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 3 Dec
Frozen Toe 5 & 6 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 3 Dec
Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 3 Dec
Christmas Cracker for Monohull dinghies
Paignton SC- 3 Dec
Revett Series for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 10 Dec
Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 10 Dec
Winter Series 2017-2018 inc GBR IRC Inland Championships for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 10 Dec
Frozen Toe 7 & 8 and Prizegiving for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 17 Dec
Christmas Cracker Pursuit Race for Sportsboats and Sportsboats
Hayling Island SC- 23 Dec
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions
|
Privacy Policy