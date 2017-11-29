Massive P&B savings coming to an end

Related Articles

Leigh & Lowton Revett Series day 3

Back to business with 50 boats on the water After a lay day last weekend when the lack of wind caused the cancellation of racing, it was back to business for the 3rd weekend in the 2017 Revett Series on Sunday 26th November.

International Classes Regatta at Perth

Fresh conditions test on the Swan River The International Classes Regatta (ICR) hosted by Royal Freshwater Bay Yacht Club in Perth has established itself as one of the premier dinghy regattas in Western Australia with 217 dinghy and skiff sailors battling it out.

P&B Black Friday Deals

Last Chance for Maximum Discount! We offer free delivery on eligible items – see terms and conditions for details. Don't miss out – call us to discuss upgrades.

505s at the Ovington Inlands

On the coldest weekend so far this Autumn Fourteen intrepid crews set forth on the coldest weekend so far this Autumn. Class stalwart Ben Iliffe unfortunately was unable to attend.

Fireball trophy update

Some of our trophies are turning up! We had quite a response to our plea to find missing trophies. It sparked some interesting debates and got people talking. The great news is that we've now had 2 trophies unearth themselves. Thank you!

South East Area Enterprise Series 2017

57 different boats compete This year's South East Area Enterprise series involved open meetings at nine clubs and 57 different boats competed, many only in their home event. The key to a good open meeting turnout remains having a good turnout from your home fleet.

Enterprise Winter Championship at Northampton

National Circuit finale held last weekend This event was a combined Winter Championship with the Scorpions and Larks. The weekend comprised of six back-to-back races with 3 on Saturday followed by 3 on Sunday, with the emphasis on a quick turnaround.

Packing for the weekend?

Save 10% on luggage, are you ready for Black Friday? The Overboard Adventure Duffel Bag is the perfect travel bag for a week away or for transporting all of your sporting equipment. Made of tough PVC tarpaulin, with a heavy duty base, our large waterproof duffel is ready for any adventure you take it on.

Leigh & Lowton Revett Series day 1

Winter series runs through to December It wasn't a day for the feint hearted as a bright but cold day and a gusty north westerly breeze greeted competitors for the first weekend of Leigh & Lowton Sailing Clubs Revett series which started on the 12th November.