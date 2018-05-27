Riviera returns to Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show

Rodney Longhurst and Johan Hasser © Sanctuary Cove Media Rodney Longhurst and Johan Hasser © Sanctuary Cove Media

by Sanctuary Cove Media today at 4:37 pm

Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show (SCIBS) organisers today proudly announced that luxury motor yacht builder Riviera will be returning to the southern hemisphere's most highly anticipated marine event for its milestone 30th anniversary.

As one of the first exhibitors to sign up for the 2018 Show, the iconic Gold Coast based manufacturer will return with full force, bringing with it an inspiring multi-million-dollar showcase including one world premiere model.

Officially launching the 2018 edition last week, SCIBS General Manager Johan Hasser said they were thrilled to have Riviera return for what was already gearing up to be a bumper anniversary Show from May 24 to 27.

"We are excited to announce Australia's renowned boating brand Riviera is back on board for the 30th anniversary of SCIBS," said Mr Hasser.

"Riviera is a major force in the global marine industry and we are pleased to have them join a host of leading motor yacht brands at next year's Show."

Having launched more than 5,200 motor yachts over its reputable 37-year history, Riviera's display will represent the brand's five distinctive and highly-awarded model collections – the SUV, Flybridge, Sports Motor Yacht, Sport Yacht and the Belize motor yacht range.

Riviera owner and chairman Rodney Longhurst said the company was excited to be returning next year to celebrate the Show's 30th anniversary alongside the rest of the marine community.

"We are proud to be returning to the Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show in 2018," Mr Longhurst said.

"SCIBS is the premium boat show in Queensland and the entire Riviera family is looking forward to being back and playing a part of this world-class event."

Having designed and launched 12 extremely successful new models since their last SCIBS appearance, Mr Longhurst said visitors would have the opportunity to step aboard and experience the very latest luxury Riviera yachts from their individual design collections.

"Over the past five years, we have created 12 new models and launched two entirely new motor yacht designs with our class-defining, long range 68 and 72 Sports Motor Yacht Collection and our sporty and adventurous SUV Collection featuring the 445, 525 and 575 models," he said.

"We are excited to share our significant achievements over the past five years with SCIBS visitors, who will have the opportunity to step aboard selected new models and experience first-hand the latest in our industry-leading marine technology, innovation and luxury appointments.

"I know they will be very impressed with the calibre of yachts we are creating at Riviera today."

Growing significantly from an exhibitor Show in 1989 to the world-class showcase it is today, the Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show attracts upwards of 40,000 visitors and more than 300 quality exhibitors each year, cementing its place as the southern hemisphere's premier marine event.

Exhibitor applications are now open. To register as an exhibitor, contact the Boat Show office on +617 5577 6011 or visit www.sanctuarycoveboatshow.com.au

Running May 24 to 27, 2018 the Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show attracts more than 40,000 visitors and 300 exhibitors to a spectacular showcase featuring hundreds of boats and thousands of marine products across four days.

SCIBS offers FREE park 'n' ride services from Warner Bros. Movie World, along with limited on-site parking, available pre-paid.