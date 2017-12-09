Please select your home edition
Edition
Musto 2017 728x90 Superhuman
ABOUT
From the initiative of some of the world's best sailors, the Star Sailors League (SSL), launched an international circuit of regattas in January 2013. This new league has been built on the existing circuit of over 220 International Star regattas around the world, using a unified world ranking, created based on the ATP World TourTM, established by tennis players in 1972. Drawing on this inspiration from tennis, the SSL also awards substantial prize money to the best-ranked sailors.
Find out more on the Star Sailors League website here
UPCOMING
SSL FINALS
4-9 December 2017
Nassau, Bahamas
The full list of upcoming events can be found here
RANKING
1 - Xavier Rohart
Xavier Rohart
2 - Diego Negri
Diego Negri
3 - George Szabo
George Szabo
View the full skipper ranking here
GAME
Star Sailors League - Virtual Regatta

SSL Finals 2017 - Clash of the Titans

by Andy Rice, SailingIntelligence.com today at 8:01 am 4-9 December 2017
Star Sailors League Finals day 3 © Marc Rouiller / SSL

"Go Faster Tips for those Legends? You're kidding, right?"

Such is the depth of quality in the fleet for the Star Sailors League (SSL) Finals coming up in a week's time in the Bahamas, predicting a winner would be a fool's game. Especially in such a sudden-death format as used in the SSL. But among the favourites must surely be the American pair of Mark Mendelblatt and Brian Fatih who somehow have won two of the past four years of the SSL Finals.

It's a very different style of competition to a standard week-long fleet race, so what tips does Mendelblatt have for his rivals, especially the VIP guests to the Star fleet such as round-the-world icons from France, Loick Peyron and Franck Cammas? Or Olympic Champion in the Laser and winner of the past two Moth World Championships, Great Britain's Paul Goodison?

USA 8481, Mark Mendelblatt & Magnus Liljedahl on day 5 of the Bacardi Cup 2017 in Miami - photo © Gilles Morelle / Star Sailors League
USA 8481, Mark Mendelblatt & Magnus Liljedahl on day 5 of the Bacardi Cup 2017 in Miami - photo © Gilles Morelle / Star Sailors League

Figure it out yourself, champ!

"What?! I'm not giving those guys any advice, they can figure it on their own," laughs Mendelblatt. "It's a jungle, gotta take care of yourself!" So much for brotherly love, Mendelblatt is taking this seriously. "Actually I had a reality check a couple of weeks ago, racing in Miami. I just didn't feel the magic; everything was in place, brand new sails, boat in good shape, and we stepped in for the first winter series event in Miami. Three long races, a brutal day of sailing in 15 to 18 knots, and couldn't quite feel the boat very well. It just felt....difficult, so we've had to go back to the drawing board and figure out a few things."

Mendelblatt and Fatih have continued to rely on the kit that they optimised for the Olympic Regatta at London 2012, but Mendelblatt wonders if things have moved on since then. "Some of the guys have been working really hard in Miami and other places, and maybe we were a bit out of practice and haven't been spending enough time in the boat. We're going to need to step it up a gear for Nassau, that's for sure."

As to some of the newcomers, Mendelblatt has seen the guest VIPs cause a few upsets at past SSL Finals. As former Olympic rivals in the Laser, Mendelblatt has a healthy respect for Paul Goodison's capabilities. "A guy like Goodison with his team mate (regular Star crew, Frithjof Kleen from Germany) - he'll be a top contender. The VIPs' crews will know how to set the boats up, they'll get plenty of advice from those guys, and they'll all be within 1/10 of a percent of the top end of boatspeed. They don't need any favours."

Jorge Zarif & Bruno Prada on Star Sailors League Finals day 3 - photo © Marc Rouiller / SSL
Jorge Zarif & Bruno Prada on Star Sailors League Finals day 3 - photo © Marc Rouiller / SSL

Keep Your Nose Clean

Pushed a little bit further, however, and Mendelblatt is at least prepared to share some of his approach towards this unique, high pressure competition. "Generally in this fleet, if you try and make a tight cross, you're most likely not going to make it. The guy's probably going to put a hole in you, or protest you, and you're going to be doing circles. One of the ways we've been successful in this regatta is not taking those chances. And not forcing the situation; we try to avoid those situations where it could go either way."

Sometimes even the cautious Mendelblatt approach doesn't always work. "There are a lot of different styles on the race course. I've seen guys throwing in it in there at the weather mark and hope for the best. Sometimes we've done that because we've had no other option but it often ends up in a lot of shouting and penalty turns and we try to avoid that. For sure there are guys coming in more aggressive with nothing to lose. They're going to go for it and I've seen that over the years, but our approach is to stay out of trouble whenever possible."

When to Cross

Mendelblatt also knows you're not going to win without taking a few calculated risks. One of those is getting cleanly off the start line in good shape and, if that one worked out, the next big decision is often whether or not you can safely tack and cross the other starboard boats to your right. Tacking angles change enormously in the Star depending on the wind strength, so this is where Mendelblatt's long experience of the Olympic keelboat comes in. "The tack-and-cross decision changes based on a lot of things. For example if you look over your shoulder and you realise the other guy has hit a couple of bad waves and he's stalled out, then you have a much better chance of crossing. If you're sailing into a header and he's just starting to sail into it, you know you're tacking on a lift and he's going to get more headed - you know you can cross him. If it's flat water, you've got a better chance of tacking and crossing. There's a lot of variables to weigh up before you commit to the tack."

The Four-Boat Finale

In past years Mendelblatt has fared well in the first four days of competition when it's the whole 20-boat fleet racing together. "It's nice when you win that phase because that guarantees you a place in the four-boat final," he says. "And then we finished second another year which got us a place in the semi-finals, not quite so good but still very useful."

Once in the four-boat final, it's a brutal, sudden-death match where three teams will make it to the podium and one ends up with zilch. "You don't have to worry about a crowded start line, but you do want to position yourself so you get what you want and if you can, try to hurt the guy next to you. Make sure you're ahead of that guy and hopefully ahead of the other two. But mostly the same principles of any racing apply: get the boat locked in, get in the groove, sail fast around the course. Hopefully you end up in front. Once you've got to the final four, winning that race is the only thing that's going to make you happy."

The Star Sailors League Finals take place at Nassau Yacht Club from 5 to 9 December. Tune in at starsailos.com to watch the live coverage and commentary, as 25 star-studded teams go up against each other.

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

25 stellar teams ready to line up
At the SSL Finals 2017 25 stellar teams will be competing at the 2017 SSL Finals, 9 among the top 10 Star Sailors of 2017 and 16 wild cards drawn from every aspect of the sport. Posted on 23 Nov SSL Finals 2017: new faces and pleasant return
Two Italian flags will show on the starting line In just a little less than one month the fifth SSL Finals will start in Montagu Bay and this year we'll have two Italian flags on the starting line. Posted on 18 Nov Star Sailors League recognised
Becoming World Sailing Special Event World Sailing, the world governing body of the sport, is pleased to announce that the Star Sailors League has been recognised with Special Event status. Posted on 9 Nov SSL Finals 2017: the French Connection
Four Skippers with the Tricolour Flag onboard The SSL Finals is the big ending event of the season for the most winning Star sailors, who earned the right to be invited being within the top 10 skippers – and number 1 crew – of the SSL Ranking. Posted on 3 Nov Star Champions and Newcomers
Everybody on the same starting line in Montagu Bay The 5th edition of the SSL Finals in Nassau, Bahamas will take place from December 4th to Dec 9th and it will crown the champion of champions for the 2017 Star Sailors League. Posted on 26 Oct VIP list shaping up for SSL Finals 2017
Five more skipper confirm their attendance 43 days to the SSL Finals 2017, the fifth edition of the exciting grand finale of the year for expert Star sailors, valuable champions of other sailing disciplines and legends of the sports. Posted on 22 Oct The Star shines brightly
At the end of the Bart's Bash rainbow The fourth year of the world's largest sailing event, Bart's Bash, got off to a terrific start in New Zealand at the Whangaruru SC in Oakura Bay, New Zealand as sailing and yacht clubs around the world were gearing up to run their own Bart's Bash races. Posted on 17 Sep SSL Ranking freezes ahead of SSL Finals
Top 10 skippers are automatically invited to attend For the Star Sailors League, every Tuesday is Ranking day, when the points come in from the regattas of the previous week and the sailors' positions move up or down. The second Tuesday of every September, the SSL Ranking 2017 freezes. Posted on 14 Sep Iain Murray joins Australian Sailing
As the new Performance Director Highly respected and awarded sailor Iain Murray AM joins Australian Sailing as Performance Director, responsible for the Australian Sailing Team and the supporting Performance programs. Posted on 4 Sep 100 days to go to fifth edition of SSL Finals
Eivind Melleby and Joshua Revkin first team confirmed There are a little more than 100 days to the SSL Finals 2017 in Nassau Bahamas, 4-9 December, and just a few regattas that can give points and change the top 10 skippers of the SSL Rankings until September 12th, when the leaders for 2017 will be definite. Posted on 24 Aug

Upcoming Events

Grafham Water SC 420 End of Season Open Meeting for 420
Grafham Water SC- 2 Dec to 3 Dec Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Revett Series for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 3 Dec Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Frozen Toe 5 & 6 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 3 Dec Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 3 Dec Paignton SC Monohull dinghies Christmas Cracker for Monohull dinghies
Paignton SC- 3 Dec Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Revett Series for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 10 Dec Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 10 Dec Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2017-2018 inc GBR IRC Inland Championships for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 10 Dec Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Frozen Toe 7 & 8 and Prizegiving for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 17 Dec Hayling Island SC Sportsboats and Sportsboats Christmas Cracker Pursuit Race for Sportsboats and Sportsboats
Hayling Island SC- 23 Dec
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy