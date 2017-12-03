Please select your home edition
Edition
Trident-UK 2012 May
Product Feature
Seldén BBB20 TRIPLE BLOCK
Seldén BBB20 TRIPLE BLOCK

Team Oman Air confident of finishing Extreme Sailing Series season on a high note

by Oman Sail today at 6:30 am 30 November - 3 December 2017

The crew of Oman Air go into the concluding Extreme Sailing Series event confident they can wrap-up the 2017 season on a high note.

With double points on offer at the finale in Los Cabos, Mexico, the highly experienced team also know that the ultimate destination of the Extreme Sailing Series title could go down to the wire.

Phil Robertson’s Oman Air crew of Pete Greenhalgh, Ed Smyth, James Wierzbowski and Nasser Al Mashari, sit in second place on the overall series leaderboard, five points behind the on-form Danish-flagged SAP team and a point ahead of the Swiss defending champions Alinghi.

They will be aiming to bounce back from what was, by their own high standards, a disappointing performance at the last Act in San Diego which saw them finish off the podium in fourth place for the first time in 2017.

While aware of the scale of the task ahead, the Oman Air team know that yacht racing is an inherently unpredictable affair. At the same time, Los Cabos is a new venue for the Extreme Sailing Series so the race course at the southern tip of Mexico’s Baja California peninsula is likely to add even more uncertainty to the mix.

“We pretty much aim to go out there, do the very best that we can and see how the dice fall,” said Greenhalgh, Oman Air’s veteran tactician and mainsail trimmer.

“The double points on offer do open things up. SAP needs to be fourth and we need to win the event to take the series - and as we know, fourth places are possible for the top runners, Alinghi even had a sixth place in Hamburg, so anything is possible.”

Ever the realist, Greenhalgh added: “The reality is that SAP are sailing exceptionally well and if they continue to do so they will be very difficult to beat. We want to do the same though, and if nothing else, win the last event of the season. We want to finish the year off on a high and then carry the momentum through into 2018.”

As for the novelty of a new venue, he said: “It’s brand new for all of us on the boat and I don’t have any preconceived expectations about what it is going to be like, which is a pretty good way to go into an event really. We will be aiming to make the very best of it.”

The Extreme Sailing Series 2017. Act1. Muscat. Oman. - photo © Lloyd Images
The Extreme Sailing Series 2017. Act1. Muscat. Oman. - photo © Lloyd Images

Bowman Al Mashari is also keen to finish the long Extreme Sailing Series season with a successful flourish. Now a veteran of the high-speed foiling GC32 catamaran circuit, he said: “We sailed the boat well in San Diego and we also know where we made some mistakes.

“So we can come to Mexico and make a few adjustments and we will be right back in there at the front of the fleet. I am confident we can do that. We won back-to-back Acts in the middle of the year in Barcelona and Hamburg, so we know we can repeat that success in Los Cabos.

“Alinghi are just a point behind so we will be keeping a close eye on them - but to even be ahead of Alinghi after the season they had last year shows we are sailing well. We always knew they were going to be hard to beat this year,” he added.

Outside the top three, Austria’s Red Bull Racing Team are out of overall contention in fourth place but are still eyeing a podium place for the season. At the bottom of the leaderboard NZ Extreme Sailing Team and Land Rover BAR Academy both have a point to prove.

In Los Cabos the six regular Extreme Sailing Series teams are joined again by the US-flagged team, Lupe Tortilla Demetrio, and another wildcard entry in the shape of Team Extreme Mexico, with a mixed Mexican-British crew line-up headed by experienced local racer Erik Brockmann, a national 49er and 420 champion.

Racing at the Extreme Sailing Series finale starts on Thursday 30 November and concludes on Sunday 3 December.

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Formula Kite World Championship overall
France's Nico Parlier and Daniela Moroz from the USA win France's Nico Parlier topped off a dramatic week at the Formula Kite World Championships in Oman with a near-perfect display that only served to underscore his dominance and land him the title. Posted on 24 Nov Down to the wire in the Extreme Sailing Series
As Los Cabos prepares to host the 2017 showdown In a week's time the stunning Mexican municipality of Los Cabos will host the season finale of the 2017 Extreme Sailing Series™, bringing to an end what has been a thrilling season of high-performance foiling catamaran racing. Posted on 23 Nov Formula Kite World Championship day 4
Intense clashes as racers push for Medal Series Competition at the Formula Kite World Championships in Oman saw the stakes raised as the leading racers battled to secure a top 10 spot and the chance to go for glory in the Medal Series on the final day on Friday. Posted on 23 Nov Giles Scott to race with Land Rover BAR Academy
For 2017 Extreme Sailing Series finale in Mexico Giles Scott – Olympic gold medallist and tactician aboard Land Rover BAR for the 35th America's Cup – will join the young sailors of the Land Rover BAR Academy in Mexico for the final Act of the Extreme Sailing Series 2017. Posted on 23 Nov Formula Kite World Championship day 3
France's Nico Parlier asserts dominance With the top fleet stacked with the world's fastest kite racers the battles at the Formula Kite World Championships in Oman just got a lot fiercer in awesome conditions that provided a perfect stage for the riders' supreme athleticism. Posted on 22 Nov Formula Kite World Championship day 2
Leaders tighten grip on top spots in stellar conditions The leading riders consolidated their hold on the top tier of the leaderboard with spectacularly-close competition at the Formula Kite World Championships in Oman as conditions delivered epic racing. Posted on 21 Nov Formula Kite World Championship day 1
Racing kicks off in perfect conditions Britain's Bridge brothers, Olly and Guy, signalled their intent when they bagged a big tally of first places in the opening exchanges of the Formula Kite World Championships in Oman, giving them the top two spots on the leaderboard. Posted on 20 Nov New boats, new teams and a new course
EFG Sailing Arabia – The Tour goes high-speed in 2018 The Gulf region's premier offshore yacht race is to benefit from a high-speed refresh for the 2018 event, organisers Oman Sail have announced. Posted on 1 Nov Extreme Sailing Series™ Act 7, San Diego overall
SAP Extreme Sailing Team triumphs to extend series lead It was déjà vu for SAP Extreme Sailing Team and Alinghi as it went down to the final double-points race to decide the winner of the penultimate Act of the 2017 Extreme Sailing Series™ in San Diego. Posted on 23 Oct Extreme Sailing Series™ Act 7, San Diego day 3
SAP Extreme Sailing Team go top SAP Extreme Sailing Team dominated and unseated Alinghi from the top spot on another crowd-pleasing day in San Diego at Act 7 of the 2017 Extreme Sailing Series™. Posted on 22 Oct

Upcoming Events

Grafham Water SC 420 End of Season Open Meeting for 420
Grafham Water SC- 2 Dec to 3 Dec Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Revett Series for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 3 Dec Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Frozen Toe 5 & 6 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 3 Dec Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 3 Dec Paignton SC Monohull dinghies Christmas Cracker for Monohull dinghies
Paignton SC- 3 Dec Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Revett Series for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 10 Dec Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 10 Dec Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2017-2018 inc GBR IRC Inland Championships for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 10 Dec Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Frozen Toe 7 & 8 and Prizegiving for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 17 Dec Hayling Island SC Sportsboats and Sportsboats Christmas Cracker Pursuit Race for Sportsboats and Sportsboats
Hayling Island SC- 23 Dec
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy