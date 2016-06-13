Please select your home edition

RS Games 2018: The world's biggest dinghy event in 2018

by Heather Chipperfield today at 7:30 am August 2018
RS Feva © Peter Newton

One of the world's biggest ever dinghy racing events will burst into life in Weymouth and Portland when the RS Games 2018 kicks off next August.

1000 boats and 1500 competitors from around 30 nations are expected to make the RS Games a huge festival of everything that's great about small boat sailing. Win or lose on the water, the shore programme will welcome everyone to the RS Après Sail vibe with a sailor's pod containing bars, food, music, main stage and screens showing the day's action.

First off in August 2018 will be the RS Aero and RS Tera World Championships, followed by the RS Feva Europeans, plus Nationals and Europeans for the RS100, RS300, RS400, RS600, RS700, RS800, RS Vareo classes and concluding with the massive RS200 Nationals and RS500 Worlds. Full details of the event schedule can be found at the RS Games website at www.rssailing.org/rsgames and on-line entries will open over the coming weeks.

RS 200 at Summer Championship - photo © www.sportography.tv
RS 200 at Summer Championship - photo © www.sportography.tv

The RS Games 2018 will be a true celebration of the life-long RS community and lifestyle that are so special to many sailors around the world. It's the backbone of RS Sailing that sees sailors move from fleet to fleet, making friends for life, meeting life partners, having children who they then introduce to the sport through the junior and youth RS Sailing communities.

WPNSA the 2012 Sailing Venue - photo © Tom Martin
WPNSA the 2012 Sailing Venue - photo © Tom Martin

Weymouth & Portland National Sailing Academy, the 2012 Olympic Regatta hosts, have all the experience and space needed for such an enormous event which looks set to dwarf the last massive RS Games that saw 9 classes and 900 competitors back in 2011. Weymouth Bay and Portland Harbour between them provide some of best and most versatile race areas in the UK. WPNSA have been awarded event sustainability recognition, proudly achieving ISO20121 standard, which compliments RS Sailing's own sustainability focus for its boats and operations.

Aerial view of WPNSA - photo © VisitEngland / Weymouth and Portland Borough Council / John Snelling
Aerial view of WPNSA - photo © VisitEngland / Weymouth and Portland Borough Council / John Snelling

The RS Games 2018 will be an amazing event. Like skiing in the summer: action and competition by day - friends, parties and a great time by night. Now is the time – check your Class site for dates and get those dates in your diary! Enter as soon as you can and if you don't already own a RS dinghy, put one on your Christmas list now!

RS Games 2018 event info available via www.RSsailing.org

RS boat details are at www.RSsailing.com

RS Games 2018 - photo © RS Class Association
RS Games 2018 - photo © RS Class Association
