Please select your home edition
Edition
Ocean Leisure 729x90
Product Feature
Boat Whisperer Tactics Double DVD
Boat Whisperer Tactics Double DVD

'Big Fella' sees big picture at Sail Melbourne

by David Sygall today at 1:13 am
Australian Sailing Performance Director Iain Murray © Gilles Martin-Raget

Recently appointed Australian Sailing Performance Director Iain Murray has challenged the nation’s top Olympic class sailors to show their full array of skills at Sail Melbourne, which starts today, describing the regatta as the first important marker on the journey to next year’s World Championships and beyond.

The full complement of national team members - consisting the Australian Sailing Team, Australian Sailing Squad and Australian Sailing Youth Team - is competing at the event off Royal Brighton Yacht Club, which has drawn 330 competitors from nine countries across Olympic and Invited classes.

Among the top Australians in action will be Laser Olympic champion and World Championship silver medallist, Tom Burton, Olympic silver medallists and multiple 470 World Champions, Mat Belcher and Will Ryan, and Nacra 17 Olympic silver medallists, Jason Waterhouse and Lisa Darmanin.

Laser World Championship bronze medallist Matt Wearn is raring to go, as is Finn class Olympian Jake Lilley, who will have to contend with reigning World Champion, Max Salminen, of Sweden, and 2012 Olympic gold medallist in the Laser, Tom Slingsby.

The regatta is the last hit-out for the youth sailors who will represent Australia at the Youth Sailing World Championships at Sanya, China, from December 9-16.

“There are some really strong players here,” Murray said.

“The Laser and Finn fleets are world class. I think the 49ers have a got really strong young squad, Mat and Will are here…

“The Australian Sailing Team has been in camp for the past week and it’s been great to see that building integration and camaraderie between all the team members, the young and the more experienced ones, as well as the crusty old coaches and newer ones. I think a lot of goodwill comes out of it. But now we focus on the water, which is really where their office is, to see them in play and see them put under the rigours of racing. It’s exciting to see and I think they’re all eager to get out there and show what they can do.”

Sail Melbourne is the first of three domestic regattas which Murray expects will shed light on the path towards Aarhus next August and, eventually, the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

“These are all stepping stone regattas - it’s early in the season - with Sail Sydney next week and the national titles coming up over Christmas,” said Murray, who is affectionately known as the Big Fella.

“We’re clearly trying to build for country selection and the World Championships in Denmark next August. This is the first part of that. It’s about the process and the positioning and making sure we’re on the right path. Having said that, we’d still like some good results!”

*Olympic class racing is set for November 29 to December 2nd.

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Olympic Champions to Sail Melbourne
The world's best sailors have arrived The world's best sailors have arrived in Melbourne for this year's Sail Melbourne International Regatta (29 November to 3 December 2017) with racing out of Royal Brighton Yacht Club starting tomorrow, Wednesday 29 November 2017. Posted on 28 Nov Max Salminen set for Sail Melbourne
Swedish Finn Champion spearheads international competitors The world's best Finn sailors are heading to Melbourne this year with Swedish 2017 Finn World Champion Max Salminen to race a world-class Finn fleet at the 2017 Sail Melbourne International Regatta. Posted on 11 Nov Zhik to partner with Sail Melbourne
As Official Apparel Partner and Event Supplier Australia's technical sailing apparel producer Zhik has come on board as Official Apparel Partner and Event Supplier of the 2017 Sail Melbourne International regatta (29 November - 3 December 2017). Posted on 3 Nov Australian Olympic medallists confirmed
For Sail Melbourne International Regatta The Australian Sailing Team, including its Olympic medallists, will head to Melbourne at the end of November for the 2017 edition of the Sail Melbourne International Regatta. Posted on 28 Oct Sail Melbourne international entries now open
Invited, Junior and Youth classes will mix with Olympic heroes Entries are now open for the 2017 Sail Melbourne International to be hosted out of the newly renovated Royal Brighton Yacht Club from 27th November through to 3rd December 2017. Posted on 5 Aug Olympians launch 2016 Sailing World Cup Final
Less than three weeks to go With less than 3 weeks until Australia's largest Olympic and Invited class regatta hits the waters of Port Phillip Bay, the event organisers are excited with the participation from international and national sailors. Posted on 15 Nov 2016 World Cup Final places available by request
The chance to race in Melbourne in December The first offer to be part of the Sailing World Cup Final, Melbourne in December made to the top 20 ranked in each Olympic class by the world sailing body has reaped high calibre entries from multiple countries. Posted on 14 Jul 2016 Emerging talent look towards Rio 2016
After ISAF Sailing World Cup Melbourne Cook Islands Olympic class sailors, Teau McKenzie (Laser Radial) and Taua Henry (Laser) have hit the water in the Sailing World Cup Melbourne with qualification for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games firmly in their sights. Posted on 14 Dec 2015 ISAF Sailing World Cup Melbourne invited classes
Optimist, 29er, 420, Laser Radial/4.7 and more The nine invited classes that made up this year's Sailing World Cup enjoyed excellent racing across the eight courses laid off the St Kilda sailing precinct on Port Phillip, Melbourne. Posted on 13 Dec 2015 ISAF Sailing World Cup Melbourne overall
Medal races for 8 Olympic classes St Kilda's usual foreshore and beach buzz on a warm summer Sunday grew louder when the Sailing World Cup Melbourne reached its peak. Eight Olympic classes peeled off their Medal Race one by one straight off the main beach. Posted on 13 Dec 2015

Upcoming Events

Grafham Water SC 420 End of Season Open Meeting for 420
Grafham Water SC- 2 Dec to 3 Dec Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Revett Series for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 3 Dec Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Frozen Toe 5 & 6 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 3 Dec Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 3 Dec Paignton SC Monohull dinghies Christmas Cracker for Monohull dinghies
Paignton SC- 3 Dec Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Revett Series for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 10 Dec Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 10 Dec Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2017-2018 inc GBR IRC Inland Championships for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 10 Dec Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Frozen Toe 7 & 8 and Prizegiving for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 17 Dec Hayling Island SC Sportsboats and Sportsboats Christmas Cracker Pursuit Race for Sportsboats and Sportsboats
Hayling Island SC- 23 Dec
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy