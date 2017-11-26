Please select your home edition
UKLA Radial Open and Radial National Squad Combined Training at the WPNSA

by Alan Williams & Tim Hulse today at 6:31 am 25-26 November 2017
Radial training at the WPNSA © Alan Williams

More than 30 Laser Radials attended UKLA Combined Radial Open training and Radial National Squad training over the weekend of 25-26 November. This was the first time that the open training and national squad sailors had come together for a weekend. It was very successful weekend, and as well as being a lot of fun, there was lots to learn.

The weekend was led by ULKA and RYA Laser Radial Transition Squad Head Coach Tim Hulse, Alan Williams the RYA Laser Radial Head Coach, supported by Alex Mills Barton, Joe Mullen and Harry Blowers.

Saturday

The sailors were greeted by a sunny, blustery westerly on Saturday morning, and the first activity saw the whole group on one long line, executing starts and holding lanes for a several minutes, simulating real starts and increasing the pressure on skills.

In the afternoon, the sailors were split into 2 groups, which practiced boat and pin end starts- trying to keep them behind the line Ken! The sailors worked on boat handling, and time and distance skills in the short chop and shifty conditions. This was followed by video debriefs in small groups.

The sailors who by this time were tired but happy then went home after tucking into an excellent supply of cake provided by Mrs Fry.

Sunday

Sunday's weather was a repeat of Saturday without the sun, in the morning the sailors completed a carousel of starting skills including trigger pulls, time and distance to pin end starts, a scoops and drift rate game and double tacks. These activities saw the sailor's skills and confidence increase during the morning.

The afternoon saw some excellent racing around a windward- leeward course with national squad sailors starting 20 seconds later than the rest, [ and not always catching up], and then a final all in race. Francis Fox showed the fleet a clean pair of heels in the first race, Nick Wellbourn was often near the front and 13-year-old Charlie South was always visible near the front.If we missed anyone out who was near the front you'll get a mention next time. After a short debrief the sailors left Weymouth with some new skills, and as always much more to learn. The next combined weekend is in January.

