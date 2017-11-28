Please select your home edition
Edition
Ancasta Botin Fast40
Product Feature
Seldén Fully Adjustable Spreaders
Seldén Fully Adjustable Spreaders

Varuna retires from the RORC Transatlantic Race

by Louay Habib on 28 Nov 28 November 2017

In the early hours of Monday 27th November, Jens Kellinghusen's German Ker 56 Varuna was leading the charge north of the rhumb line in the RORC Transatlantic Race - the first leg of the Atlantic Anniversary Regatta - and estimated to be leading the race after IRC time correction. On the YB Tracker, Varuna was observed to turn back towards the Canary Islands and contacted the RORC Race team to report that they had a structural problem.

"Crewman, Michi Mueller reported a problem on the starboard bow at 0520 GMT on Monday 27th November. Varuna was in 20 knots of wind, close hauled in two metre seas," commented Varuna's navigator, Mike Broughton via satellite phone. "We immediately bore away to ease the slamming on the hull and turned the boat downwind. There was water ingress on the starboard bow and we readied our liferafts and grab bags and contacted the RORC Race Team to report the problem. Meanwhile our two boat builders on board fixed a carbon floorboard over the problem area and held it in place with two perpendicular struts, which is holding very well. We are very disappointed to retire from the race and we are heading back to Lanzarote - all crew are well on board."

Mike Broughton, navigator for Jens Kellinghusen's German Ker 56 Varuna reports by satphone about the structural problems that forced there retirement from the 2017 RORC Transatlantic Race, the first leg of the Atlantic Anniversary Regatta:

Meanwhile, Ludde Ingvall's Maxi CQS made short work of the transition zone to the south of the rhumb line, slowing down for just four hours before reaching fresh breeze from the north east. At 0900 GMT the third day of the race, the Australian 98ft canting maxi was enjoying downwind conditions in a moderate breeze, gybing to keep in the best pressure:

"We are very happy with the decision to go south and we are now in the start of the tradewinds and see no major problems as we settle down and head towards Grenada," commented Ludde Ingvall. "The crew are all in good spirits and working hard. We were anxious about Varuna and glad to hear that they are in control of the situation and heading back to Lanzarote."

Ludde Ingvall talks about his decision to go south in the RORC Transatlantic Race/AAR and how the crew are settling into the race on board CQS, the Australian maxi:

Hatha Maris is the first all-woman team in the RORC Transatlantic Race. Skipper Lyssandra Barbieri explains that the name of the Dufour 40 means sun and moon of the sea. After passing through the Canary Islands, Hatha Maris is heading south. Here is a summary of their race so far from crew member, Thalita zur Werra:

"On the first night we had a good 20 knots of breeze and quite a big swell, so it was great sailing. Nicole (Badertscher) is on her first bluewater offshore experience and she was so fascinated by all the fluorescent plankton; not only in the wake of the boat, but also when you flush the toilet! Nicole and I are on the same shift and as we are Swiss, we like to have a good breakfast, so she cut up some fresh fruit and prepared muesli. Unfortunately, we had strong wind and a 4m swell ... and ooh ups; fruit salad on the floor. Bowls of food do not stay in place on a boat unless you hold them! All the forecasts said there would be a big wind-hole north of Tenerife due to the southerly wind. Hahaha. We put two reefs in as we had 25 knots of wind and a 30 degree heel. I like this kind of wind-hole! Now we are passing Tenerife and heading south. We are on deck together and sailing into the sunset. Everybody is getting used to be on the boat and to the watch system."

Follow the fleet and watch the 2017 RORC Transatlantic Race unfold at rorctransatlantic.rorc.org

YB Race Tracker at rorctransatlantic.rorc.org/tracking/2017-fleet-tracking.html

Individual yachts, classes or the whole fleet can be tracked throughout the race

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Negotiating the wind shadow of Gran Canaria
In the RORC Transatlantic Race As dawn broke on the third day of the RORC Transatlantic Race, the northerly route across the Atlantic looks to be the favourite for many of the 23 teams taking part in the race. Posted on 27 Nov Negotiating the wind shadow of Gran Canaria
In the RORC Transatlantic Race After the first night at sea in the RORC Transatlantic Race, the vast majority of the international fleet were north of the Canary Islands, negotiating the wind shadow of Gran Canaria and Tenerife created by the unusual southerly wind. Posted on 26 Nov Sydney Short Ocean Racing Championship overall
Winners declared Middle Harbour Yacht Club's (MHYC) 40th Sydney Short Ocean Racing Championship (SSORC) concluded today with a hybrid course of laid and virtual marks for the first time as the main event yachts undertook a short ocean race. Posted on 26 Nov RORC Transatlantic Race start
Gentle Start....not for long! Prior to the start of the 2017 RORC Transatlantic Race you could feel the apprehension amongst the 200 competitors taking part. After months of planning and preparation, it was time for the record fleet to cast off lines. Posted on 25 Nov Sydney Short Ocean Racing Championship Day 1
Does it get any better? Middle Harbour Yacht Club's (MHYC) 40th Sydney Short Ocean Racing Championship (SSORC) got away to a wonderful start on a warm sunny day that produced a light 8-10 knot breeze on the various courses. Posted on 25 Nov Exceptional fleet set
For 73rd Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race The 73rd Rolex Sydney Hobart promises much, with 107 yachts currently scheduled to cross the start line in Sydney Harbour at 13.00 (AEDT) on 26 December. Posted on 23 Nov CB2000 transforms your Icom radio
Into a Class B AIS Transponder Icom UK is pleased to introduce the CB2000 AIS transponder unit which transforms the ICOM IC-M506EURO and IC-M605EURO to VHF/DSC radios complete with Class B AIS transponders. Posted on 23 Nov Diverse fleet, one goal
In the RORC Transatlantic Race Departing from Marina Lanzarote at noon on the 25th November, a record 23 yachts will compete in the 2017 RORC Transatlantic Race - the first leg of the Atlantic Anniversary Regatta. Posted on 22 Nov Record RORC fleet ready in Marina Lanzarote
For the 4th edition of the RORC Transatlantic Race The start of 4th edition of the RORC Transatlantic Race - the first leg of the Atlantic Anniversary Regatta - is just a few days away and crews from the record fleet are making their last preparations prior to the 3,000 mile race. Posted on 21 Nov Medway YC Autumn Series Race 4
Dodging the flood tide on a cold, bright morning A West-North-West wind failed to provide a "Hitchcock style" thriller for crews competing in race 4 of the Pirates Cave sponsored Medway YC Cruiser Autumn Series. Posted on 20 Nov

Upcoming Events

Grafham Water SC 420 End of Season Open Meeting for 420
Grafham Water SC- 2 Dec to 3 Dec Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Revett Series for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 3 Dec Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Frozen Toe 5 & 6 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 3 Dec Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 3 Dec Paignton SC Monohull dinghies Christmas Cracker for Monohull dinghies
Paignton SC- 3 Dec Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Revett Series for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 10 Dec Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 10 Dec Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2017-2018 inc GBR IRC Inland Championships for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 10 Dec Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Frozen Toe 7 & 8 and Prizegiving for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 17 Dec Hayling Island SC Sportsboats and Sportsboats Christmas Cracker Pursuit Race for Sportsboats and Sportsboats
Hayling Island SC- 23 Dec
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy