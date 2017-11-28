Please select your home edition
Edition
Ocean Elements 2016
Product Feature
Flying Fifteen Rudder Bag
Flying Fifteen Rudder Bag

Technology helps Volvo Ocean Race save water and cut plastic in Cape Town

by Volvo Ocean Race today at 7:55 pm 28 November 2017
School children visit the Cape Town Volvo Ocean Race Village © Jen Edney / Volvo Ocean Race

Around half a million single-use plastic bottles will be avoided during the Volvo Ocean Race's Cape Town stopover thanks to an innovative new water purification solution which turns polluted and waste water into clean drinking water.

The technology, from Bluewater, has been provided in partnership with the Race's Founding Sustainability Partner, 11th Hour Racing, and with the support of the Cape Town City authorities, Host City delivery partner Worldsport and the V&A Waterfront.

Cape Town Volvo Ocean Race Village - photo © Pedro Martinez / Volvo Ocean Race
Cape Town Volvo Ocean Race Village - photo © Pedro Martinez / Volvo Ocean Race

The Cape Town stopover marks the eleventh edition that the Volvo Ocean Race has visited the South African city in the event's 44-year history – but with the city's water reserves currently low due to ongoing drought conditions, the 2017-18 stopover brought added challenges.

Bluewater's purified water solution means that the Race can generate up to 32,000 litres of clean drinking water for Race Village visitors daily throughout the Cape Town stopover, which runs until 10 December, without touching a single drop of municipal water.

Volvo Ocean Race's Sustainability Programme Manager Meegan Jones said: "These innovative water refill points in our Cape Town Race Village take our sustainable event management to new heights".

Cape Town Volvo Ocean Race Village - photo © Ainhoa Sanchez / Volvo Ocean Race
Cape Town Volvo Ocean Race Village - photo © Ainhoa Sanchez / Volvo Ocean Race

"We have a commitment to drastically reduce single-use plastics at all our stopovers, and the Bluewater refill points means we won't impact the City of Cape Town water reserves while still meeting our plastic reduction goals."

She continued: "In addition, we are running a hugely-successful plastic bottle exchange in partnership with Consol Glass, which allows Volvo Ocean Race Village visitors to swap a single-use plastic bottle for a stylish refillable glass bottle."

"It's a world-leading example of sustainable event management that we are very proud of and thankful to Bluewater, 11th Hour Racing, Consol Glass, WorldSport and the V&A Waterfront for helping us to make this happen."

At least one of the machines, which each generate up to 8,000 litres of clean drinking water daily, will be donated to the city of Cape Town at the end of the Volvo Ocean Race stopover.

11th Hour Racing, an organisation promoting collaborative, systemic change for the health of the marine environment, is a founding partner of the Race's Sustainability Programme.

"We are proud to join forces with Bluewater on this important project in Cape Town," said Jeremy Pochman, 11th Hour Racing Co-Founder and Strategic Director.

"This offers a great opportunity to work with the local community, event stakeholders and innovators to find solutions to a very serious environmental issue."

He added: "Together with Bluewater we can also amplify the awareness of people globally about the threats to local ecosystems and the efforts needed to address them."

Bluewater, a partner of 2017-18 racing team Vestas 11th Hour Racing, was founded by environmental entrepreneur Bengt Rittri, who also founded leading air purification company Blueair, which was recently acquired by Unilever.

"Bluewater stepped in to help the city and its citizens after learning that Cape Town's water reservoirs are at critical lows due to the drought conditions," said Anders Jacobson, CEO and co-founder of Blue AB, the Swedish holding company that owns Bluewater.

"Our partnership with 11th Hour Racing and Volvo Ocean Race provides us with an incredible opportunity to highlight Bluewater's mission to provide clean drinking water to people everywhere and how our technology can make it more available for millions of consumers around the world."

The Volvo Ocean Race's renewed sustainability focus in 2017-18 consists three key pillars: to maximise impact, to minimise footprint and to leave a positive legacy.

The provision of these innovative refillable water solutions is one part of a wide-ranging programme which includes a Sustainability Education Programme, welcoming kids from local schools to learn more about ocean health; a Science Programme generating ground-breaking research for scientists all over the globe, and a host of interactive and immersive sustainability activations in the Race Villages around the world.

In addition, the Cape Town stopover will host a two-day Ocean Summit on 7-8 December, to drive collaborative conversation and awareness of Ocean Health and plastic pollution issues amongst leaders and decision–makers from business, politics, science, environmental and sporting sectors.

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Crew rotation on MAPFRE
For Volvo Ocean Race Leg 3 On Friday afternoon, the Spanish team, competing in the round-the-world race, claimed victory of the emblematic leg to Cape Town (South Africa) after racing 7000 miles (over 13,000 km) from Lisbon in 19 days and one hour. Posted today at 6:12 am Photo finish in Volvo Ocean Race Leg 2
Between SHK/Scallywag and Turn the Tide on Plastic The closest finish of this edition of the Volvo Ocean Race took place at the back of the fleet, where just metres separated sixth from seventh place on the race into Cape Town... Posted on 26 Nov Team Brunel finish fourth
In Volvo Ocean Race Leg 2 Team Brunel finished fourth in leg 2 of the Volvo Ocean Race. The team of Volvo Ocean Race veteran Bouwe Bekking ended after more than 19 days at sea behind Mapfre, Dongfeng Racing and Vestas 11th hour racing. Posted on 25 Nov MAPFRE win over Dongfeng and Vestas 11th Hour
In Volvo Ocean Race Leg 2 MAPFRE has won Leg 2 of the Volvo Ocean Race, arriving into Cape Town ahead of Dongfeng Race Team and Vestas 11th Hour Racing... Posted on 25 Nov MAPFRE win epic Leg 2
First into Cape Town in the Volvo Ocean Race MAPFRE has won Leg 2 of the Volvo Ocean Race into Cape Town, South Africa, and will take the overall lead on the points table. Posted on 24 Nov Cape Town ready to welcome finishers
Volvo Ocean Race leaders due this afternoon The Volvo Ocean Race Cape Town Race Village is officially open. A host of dignitaries from the city joined local performers, dance groups to mark the special occasion – with the ribbon cutting performed by the City of Cape Town's Cllr Eddie Andrews. Posted on 24 Nov Volvo Ocean Race Leg 2 Day 19
Cape Town finish on the horizon Vestas 11th Hour Racing and Team Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag opted to deploy stealth mode on Thursday as the second leg of the Volvo Ocean Race reaches its climax. Posted on 23 Nov Volvo Ocean Race Leg 2 Day 18
Holding the line The Spanish crew of Leg 2 leaders MAPFRE were cautiously keeping one eye on their rivals and the other on Cape Town on Wednesday as they came within just over 800 miles of the finish line. Posted on 22 Nov Volvo Ocean Race Leg 2 Day 17
Temperatures falling as race heats up The second leg of the Volvo Ocean Race might be entering its final few days but the final positions are far from decided. Posted on 21 Nov Volvo Ocean Race Leg 2 Day 16
Temperature falling; wind increasing; stealth mode in play The week has started off at full-speed; temperatures are plummeting in the South Atlantic, speeds are up, and one of the leading boats has engaged Stealth Mode... Posted on 20 Nov

Upcoming Events

Grafham Water SC 420 End of Season Open Meeting for 420
Grafham Water SC- 2 Dec to 3 Dec Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Revett Series for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 3 Dec Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Frozen Toe 5 & 6 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 3 Dec Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 3 Dec Paignton SC Monohull dinghies Christmas Cracker for Monohull dinghies
Paignton SC- 3 Dec Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Revett Series for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 10 Dec Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 10 Dec Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2017-2018 inc GBR IRC Inland Championships for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 10 Dec Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Frozen Toe 7 & 8 and Prizegiving for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 17 Dec Hayling Island SC Sportsboats and Sportsboats Christmas Cracker Pursuit Race for Sportsboats and Sportsboats
Hayling Island SC- 23 Dec
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy