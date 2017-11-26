Please select your home edition
Edition
Clipper Ventures
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk
Product Feature
Spinlock Chest Pack
Spinlock Chest Pack

Crouch Yacht Club Nutcracker Series - Race 1

by Phillip Harbott today at 5:53 am 26 November 2017
Mantra during race 1 of the Croucht Yacht Club Nutcracker Series © Alan Shrimplin

Thermals were the order of the day as 7 yachts braved the Artic chill of a stiff West North Westerly wind for the first race in the CYC Nutcracker Series.

The last hour of an ebb tide saw the fleet set off up river towards Fairway No. 13, Double Trouble, Duncan Haley's Corby 29, got the best start followed by Digger Harden and Pete Jackson's J80 Glorious Fools, with Mantra, Phillip Harbott's Aphrodite 101, this week helmed by Ian Hart, hot on their heels. As the two lead boats tacked onto port it looked as though both would have to duck Mantra but Double Trouble managed to get across her with only the J80 having to bear away and go behind. At the windward mark Double Trouble rounded first, and with a quick bear away set, were off down river to Fairway No. 5; Mantra were not far behind, hoisting their spinnaker quickly, next were Glorious Fools helmed by Ben Harden who, with the J80's asymmetric spinnaker, had to put in many gybes on the running leg to No. 5.

Glorious Fools (pink) and Mantra during race 1 of the Croucht Yacht Club Nutcracker Series - photo © Alan Shrimplin
Glorious Fools (pink) and Mantra during race 1 of the Croucht Yacht Club Nutcracker Series - photo © Alan Shrimplin

Behind the three lead boats were Exile, Paul Trueman's X37 electing to go without a kite, with Sapphire owned by Martin and Kirsty Brooks following with Mark Lyons' Dehler 34 Martinique following also choosing white sails on the first run being only two-handed. The SJ27 Grace and Danger (Gosling/Courts and Noble) were sailing well and were not far behind this group.

The fleet, whose positions on this leg of the race did not change, had a long beat to Cliff via No. 15 and then a fetch to Canewdon. The gybe at the mark caused the X37 problems, and she lost a lot of time here, leaving her trailing the fleet on corrected time. On the down wind leg from Canewdon, in a building breeze, the J80 put in many gybes, some of which didn't always go as planned, and on the plane looked very impressive, finally managing to get through Mantra. Just before Fairway No. 13. Martinique put her spinnaker up and carried it to just before the finish, however, like Sapphire had before, had to drop before gybing in order to keep control of the boat.

Martinique, Grace & Danger and Sapphire during race 1 of the Croucht Yacht Club Nutcracker Series - photo © Alan Shrimplin
Martinique, Grace & Danger and Sapphire during race 1 of the Croucht Yacht Club Nutcracker Series - photo © Alan Shrimplin

As Double Trouble neared the CYC line under small AP kite, rolling in the breezy conditions, the race officer signalled a shortened course, and they took line honours with Glorious Fools finishing next closely followed by Mantra. On corrected time Mantra won the race beating Double Trouble by just 5 seconds. Glorious Fools were third, with Grace and Danger fourth.

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Crouch YC Autumn Series race 8
Beautiful sunshine for the last race in the series The final race in the Crouch Yacht Club Autumn Series took place on Sunday and eight boats came out in beautiful sunshine and a good 10 knot westerly to enjoy some champagne sailing. Posted on 21 Nov Peter Cashel Memorial Trophy
Crouch YC Autumn Series race 7 Before racing on Sunday, the entire Crouch Yacht Club fleet picked up moorings off Burnham War Memorial and along with Burnham Rowers, the RCYC Dragon Fleet and other yacht owners, observing the two minutes silence afloat. Posted on 13 Nov Crouch YC Autumn Series race 6
Gorgeous blue skies and blustery westerly winds Gorgeous blue skies and blustery westerly winds greeted the 10 strong fleet on Sunday, racing in the sixth race of eight in the Crouch Yacht Club Autumn Series. Posted on 6 Nov Crouch YC Autumn Series race 5
Double Trouble for Glorious Fools Seven boats competed in Sunday's race from the CYC line. In a good Northerly breeze and with an ebb tide, the fleet headed down to the Roach in order to get a beat. The first mark was Greenward followed by two laps to Jubilee and Redward. Posted on 30 Oct Crouch YC Autumn Series race 3
Eight boats race in a good breeze Eight boats started in a good breeze against an ebb tide, heading up river to Cliff and Canewdon to get a beat between those two marks. As the 10 second countdown to the starting gun began, four boats headed towards the line fully powered up. Posted on 19 Oct Crouch YC Autumn Series race 1
A good breeze and the rain clears The first race in the CYC Autumn Series started on Sunday with a good breeze and the rain clearing. The fleet started together, with an IRC division and local handicap. Posted on 5 Oct 125th Burnham Week Grand Finale
Town Cup J/80 glory marks conclusion Digger Harden sailing the J/80 Glorious Fools with his seasoned team including joint owner Peter Jackson, Doug Duce and Tom Adams have won the coveted Town Cup, to mark the end of the 125th anniversary celebrations of Burnham Week, writes Sue Pelling. Posted on 3 Sep 125th Burnham Week first weekend
Glorious conditions at premier east coast regatta opener Lack of wind on the first day did little to affect the carnival spirit round town at the gloriously sunny opening weekend of Burnham Week 2017, which this year celebrates 125 years. Posted on 29 Aug 125th Burnham Week just around the corner
Time to get your entry in! All the organising has now been completed and the 125th Burnham Week is just around the corner. Whether you sail a state of the art racing machine, a classic cruiser or a modern dinghy, there is a place for you at Burnham Week. Posted on 18 Aug Crouch Yacht Club Lodestar Trophy
Mantra wins on handicap Three yachts started on Sunday in the Lodestar Trophy, with a long foul tide run down to Inner Crouch. Posted on 27 Jun

Upcoming Events

Grafham Water SC 420 End of Season Open Meeting for 420
Grafham Water SC- 2 Dec to 3 Dec Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Revett Series for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 3 Dec Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Frozen Toe 5 & 6 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 3 Dec Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 3 Dec Paignton SC Monohull dinghies Christmas Cracker for Monohull dinghies
Paignton SC- 3 Dec Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Revett Series for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 10 Dec Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 10 Dec Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2017-2018 inc GBR IRC Inland Championships for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 10 Dec Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Frozen Toe 7 & 8 and Prizegiving for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 17 Dec Hayling Island SC Sportsboats and Sportsboats Christmas Cracker Pursuit Race for Sportsboats and Sportsboats
Hayling Island SC- 23 Dec
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy