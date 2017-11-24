John Merricks Sailing Trust (JMST) celebrates 20th anniversary

by Suzy Hamel today at 9:00 am

The JMST raised £4,407.34 whilst celebrating 20 years of supporting youth sailing at their 20th anniversary party, held at the Royal Southern Yacht Club in Hamble on 24th November 2017.

Patron of the JMST, Ben Ainslie and Trustees Camilla Bullock, Rod Carr, Jim Saltonstall and Ian Walker were joined by many stars of British sailing and friends of the JMST including: Dylan Fletcher, David 'Sid' Howlett, Mark Covell, David 'Freddie' Carr, Stuart Childerley, Ossie Stewart, Andy Beadsworth, Mike McIntyre, Richard Stenhouse, Bethan Davis, Simon Fry, James Stagg, Libby Greenhalgh, Mark & Liz Rushall, Emma Westmacott, Chips Howarth, Ian and Richard Lovering.

Opihr Gin generously offered to support the charity and guests were welcomed with delicious Opihr Gin & Tonics on arrival. Opihr is delighted to be involved with the John Merricks Sailing Trust and thrilled that the evening was such a success.

Opihr have recently gone into partnerships with Sunsail UK as its official Gin partner and will have an active presence at sailing events over the next two years, The London Boat Show being the first for 2018.

Mark Covell very kindly offered his services and treated everyone to a fantastic DJ set that had the dance floor humming.

For the John Merricks Sailing Trust's 20th anniversary year, the trustees wanted to celebrate by producing a video to mark the occasion.

Richard Langdon, Ocean Images, very generously offered his time to produce the video working with JMST trustee, Nick Bubb, to collate the raw footage from some of the sailors and community projects that had been helped with funding from the Trust in the past. Richard then provided us with a wonderful short film that was premiered at the JMST 20th anniversary party on 24 November 2017.

Huge thanks go to Richard Langdon for this fantastic memento marking 20 years of the John Merricks Sailing Trust.

www.jmst.org.uk