Successful inaugural Mirabaud Sailing Video Award

by Mirabaud Sailing Video Award

Fifty-five TV producers spanning twelve countries have submitted their best video for the inaugural Mirabaud Sailing Video Award. The winner, selected by the international jury, is Swiss TV producer Roman Brunisholz, thanks to a video that mixes emotion and great imagery with a strong message. Vendée Globe veteran Kito de Pavant wins the Special Jury Award.

The inaugural Mirabaud Sailing Video Award has been met with enthusiasm by the international sailing community and TV professionals from all over the world. Fifty-five TV producers spanning twelve countries have submitted a video, and hundreds of thousands of people have viewed them over the social networks and on the event website.

The winner, selected by the international jury, is Swiss TV producer Roman Brunisholz, from Cocoon Productions. His video features a 10 years old girl, Marie, who sails an Optimist dinghy and dreams to compete offshore. She meets Alan Roura, who just completed the Vendee Globe and boosts her self-confidence. "Don't listen to the others, and have faith in yourself", he tells her. " This is an original and inspirational video that connects the dreams of a junior sailor with the reality of the elite sailor and shows that if one dares to dream one can achieve ", summaries America's Cup producer Denis Harvey, a member of the international jury.

"The Optimism film clearly demonstrates how motivated sailors inspire our youth", confirms World Sailing vice-President and member of the international jury Gary Jobson. "The expressions, and range of emotions by the young girl in her Optimist dinghy and the champion round-the-world racer are perfectly captured. The message is clear. Every champion inspires youngsters to dream, and achieve greatness."

"When I found out about the contest and looked at the other videos, showing great events such as the America's Cup and the Vendée Globe, I thought I had to do something completely different", says Brunisholz. "So I produced a clip that tells a human story and generates strong emotions. The duration (1'30 max) made it a real challenge, but it was fun. I am absolutely amazed by this victory; I just can't believe it and I am very grateful to the jury who voted for my video."

Open to TV professionals, the Mirabaud Sailing Video Award also celebrates sailors who film their achievements during regattas, through the "Special Jury Award". Vendée Globe veteran Kito de Pavant wins the prize thanks to a spectacular video entitled "The Ocean is not big enough", showing his boat hitting a whale at full speed, loosing its keel and sinking.

"I loved this clip because it is raw and full of emotion", says Melissa Payne, Vice President, IMG. "There's no need for words, or dramatic music to illustrate the danger and the skippers' worst nightmare. You can feel the pain and the sheer disappointment on Kito's face."

"The Sailing Video Award is a logical development from the photo contest we launched eight years ago", says Nicolas Mirabaud, member of the international jury and of the Executive Committee at Mirabaud & Cie SA. " We initially considered it as an experimental project, and today we are thrilled to see that our initial targets have been exceeded. Some videos are truly fantastic, and we are sincerely honoured to see that several of them have been produced specifically for the contest. They are creative, fun and exciting. The power of the social networks is also extraordinary to witness, with some videos shared thousands of times and viewed hundreds of thousands of times!"

Final results:

Mirabaud Sailing Video Award (professional TV production companies)

OPTIMISM - By Roman Brunisholz, Cocoon Productions INSPIRATION - By Maxence Peyras, EyeSea Production THE POWER OF NATURE - KITE OMAN - By Ellie Gosling, Sunset + Vine SEA SURVIVAL TRAINING - TEAM AKZONOBEL IN THE VOLVO OCEAN RACE 2017-18 - By Jack Turner, Mallory Group & Orillo Productions LIFE AT SEA WITH OMAN AIR'S PHIL ROBERTSON - By Kan Esmer, Red Handed TV

THE OCEAN IS NOT LARGE ENOUGH - By Kito de Pavant TEAM AQUA - RC44 SAILING TEAM - By Cameron Appleton BODY AND SOUL - By Will Suto

TRANSPAC 2017: THE FLEET IS AWAY! - By Chris Love, Chris Love Productions

TP52 PAPREC IN MIAMI - By Jérôme Naquet

Mirabaud Sailing Video Award - International Jury 2017

Denis Harvey (NZL), Producer of the America's Cup coverage since 1992

Gary Jobson (USA), TV commentator and vice-President of World Sailing

Nicolas Mirabaud (SUI), Member of the Executive Committee, Mirabaud & Cie SA

Melissa Payne (UK), Vice President, IMG

Pierre-Yves Lautrou (FRA), Journalist

Dick Enersen (USA), Founder of Offshore Productions

Matthew Sheahan (UK), Sunset + Vine, Head of Performance Sailing and Series Producer of The World Sailing Show