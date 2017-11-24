Please select your home edition
Edition
YY.com app (top)

HRH The Princess Royal awards boating's unsung heroes

by Susie Nation-Grainer today at 11:33 am 24 November 2017
Winner of the RYA Award for Endeavour - Project Scaramouche © RYA

At the RYA Volunteer Awards on Friday (24 November) 58 awards were presented in recognition of boating's most dedicated volunteers and the pioneering Project Scaramouche.

Held at One Great George Street, Westminster, London, the volunteers received their awards from Her Royal Highness, The Princess Royal. Before the awards presentation, RYA CEO Sarah Treseder presented Her Royal Highness with pair of marine binoculars on behalf of the RYA's members to mark her 30 years as President of the RYA.

The RYA Volunteer Awards are recognised across five categories: the RYA Awards, RYA Community Awards, Francis Elkin Award, the Family Award and the RYA Award for Endeavour.

RYA Awards

Recognised for their commitment to boating and the RYA at a national level were Neil and Julie Jackson, Ken Kershaw and Martin Smethers whilst Janet Gilmour, Robin Gray and David Staniforth were presented with RYA Awards in recognition of their contribution to their region.

RYA Community Awards

The RYA Community Awards, consisting of Lifetime Commitment, Outstanding Commitment and three Youth winners were presented to volunteers nominated by their sailing clubs and class associations and selected by the RYA Awards Panel for their contribution to boating at grassroots level.

Kamila Czartolomna (17) from South Staffordshire Sailing Club, was described as a 'leading light'. She inspired a group of teenagers to become actively involved in the club and was named as an exceptional ambassador for the club and the sport.

Kamila said: "I was quite shocked when I found out I had won, I wasn't expecting it at all to be honest. I do what I do at the club mainly just for fun, I really enjoy doing it. With sailing it's not just about everyone doing the same thing-you also have powerboating. You can become a part of the club and have a really good time".

Francis Elkin Award

Chris Williams OBE was presented with the 2017 Francis Elkin Award recognising his work as founder and Chairman of The Gwennili Trust, a voluntary organisation which provides offshore crewing opportunities for people of all ages with disabilities. Chris has invested huge amounts of his own time and money to provide sailing opportunities to others and is a very active fundraiser for the Trust.

RYA Family Award

The RYA Family Award is presented to a family group deserving of recognition for the impact they have made both as individuals and as a family. This year was it was awarded to three generations of the Videlo family.

Mo Videlo was unable to attend but the award was collected by her children Keith, Ian and Karen (Ferguson); Keith's wife, Steph, and their children Rebecca and Charlotte plus Ian's wife Alyson; Karen's husband Gary and their daughter Megan.

The family received their award in recognition of the contribution they have made to Frensham Pond Sailing Club over 55 years.

"It's really nice to be here picking up an award with our family, we love being part of our sailing club and we get to see each other all the time" said Rebecca Videlo. "Sailing clubs are really social and you get to make loads of friends. Meeting Her Royal Highness was amazing and felt really inspirational".

RYA Award for Endeavour

Greig City Academy based in North London is the first London State School to have its own sailing club and was named as the winner of the RYA Award for Endeavour for Project Scaramouche.

The project saw a group of 12 students learn to sail, give over 50 talks and raise enough funding to purchase and restore the 45ft yacht Scaramouche. So far over 120 young people have had the opportunity to sail on Scaramouche and in August eight youngsters completed the RORC Rolex Fastnet Race.

Jon Holt, the teacher responsible for the project collected the award alongside pupils Montel Fagan-Jordan, Shabazz Patterson and Camilo Orobio. Jon said: "It's a huge honour to be nominated for the RYA Award for Endeavour, not just to receive the award but also to be in the company of the guests here today".

RYA Director of Sport Development, Alistair Dickson concluded: "Volunteers are the lifeblood of our sport. Today has been an excellent opportunity to celebrate the fantastic work our volunteers do to support boating activity in all forms throughout the UK.

"All of the stories behind these special people have been truly inspiring to hear and it's really an honour to be able to say thank you and celebrate their amazing achievements."

Nominations are now invited for the 2018 RYA Volunteer Awards.

Related Articles

RYA Regional Youth Champion Awards
Nominations now open The RYA is turning the spotlight on 2017's most promising young sailors, windsurfers and powerboaters by opening nominations for the RYA Regional Youth Champion Awards. Posted on 20 Nov HMRC lodges defence over red diesel
With the Court of Justice of the European Union Government re-affirms its supportive stance on the availability of red diesel for recreational boating. Posted on 7 Nov Volvo Cars and RYA partnership drives on
To surpass 20 year milestone Volvo Car UK's backing of British sailing is set to reach a major milestone with the announcement that its long-standing partnership with the British Sailing Team and the RYA is to continue through until 2021. Posted on 5 Oct RYA seeking Racing Communications Manager
To join the Racing Department The RYA are seeking a Racing Communications Manager to join the Racing Department. The RYA Racing Department delivers activities and programmes to identify, support and retain the best competitors and volunteers in all (sail) racing disciplines. Posted on 29 Sep Red diesel controls remain suspended
RYA secures confirmation from Belgium Boats with red diesel in their tanks can continue to visit Belgium without fear of fines. The RYA has today secured confirmation from the Belgian Ministry of Finance that controls in Belgium for red diesel remain suspended until further notice. Posted on 26 Sep Report poorly marked fishing gear
RYA reveals lack of data The RYA has today revealed a significant lack of data relating to poorly marked fishing gear and is reminding boaters to report all observations and entanglements. Posted on 21 Sep RYA seeks approval of new Articles of Association
Changes proposed to ensure Sports Governance Code compliance Since the RYA Board was formed in 2011 the sporting landscape has changed dramatically. All organisations seeking public funding for sport and physical activity must now meet new gold standards of governance. Posted on 20 Sep RYA launch new Powerability scheme
Helping disabled boaters to gain certification Today at TheYachtMarket.com Southampton Boat Show, the RYA unveiled their brand new Powerability scheme which will help disabled boaters to gain RYA recognised powerboat training and certification. Posted on 15 Sep RYA seeks government assurances on red diesel
HMRC set to defend rights of recreational boaters The RYA has today welcomed assurances from Her Majesty's Revenue and Customs (HMRC) that the department will strive to defend the UK stance on red diesel as the Committee on Excise Duties and Indirect Tax Expert Group. Posted on 12 Sep What's on from the RYA
At the YachtMarket.com Southampton Boat Show If you're visiting the YachtMarket.com Southampton Boat Show this year (15-24 September) make sure you pay a visit to the RYA (Stand B032). Posted on 31 Aug

Upcoming Events

Grafham Water SC 420 End of Season Open Meeting for 420
Grafham Water SC- 2 Dec to 3 Dec Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Revett Series for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 3 Dec Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Frozen Toe 5 & 6 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 3 Dec Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 3 Dec Paignton SC Monohull dinghies Christmas Cracker for Monohull dinghies
Paignton SC- 3 Dec Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Revett Series for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 10 Dec Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 10 Dec Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2017-2018 inc GBR IRC Inland Championships for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 10 Dec Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Frozen Toe 7 & 8 and Prizegiving for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 17 Dec Hayling Island SC Sportsboats and Sportsboats Christmas Cracker Pursuit Race for Sportsboats and Sportsboats
Hayling Island SC- 23 Dec
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy