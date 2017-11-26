Please select your home edition
RC Laser Northern Autumn Series at Fleetwood - Day 4

by Tony Wilson today at 10:44 am 26 November 2017

It wasn't looking too bad as the day was certainly not going to be windless this time. After 15 minutes of arrival the wind was getting up and white horses started to appear, so everyone went straight for the C rig.

We had an entry of eleven skippers and one guest, but it wasn't really the right day to invite your friends to come sailing - that is if you want them to come again.

The first race got underway and it started to rain. Dark clouds were coming over, you know the ones that look like they contain hail or snow. Some were muttering to themselves, "what are we even doing here?".

Skip won the first race. He was one of two visitors in from across the Ribble. Our only other visitor was John Sharman from the Burwain club, and the rest were just the Fleetwood clan for this Northern event.

The second race started and it was the same; a triangle / sausage and we were still getting soaked. "When is dinner" did I hear someone say? Or was it the voice in my own head as my hands were starting to turn blue with being wet and cold. Shaun won this second race and he was about to string a few together.

Race three and four saw the rain ease off, but so did the wind. All except John S. reached for the B rig. On the first beat you were thinking maybe the A sail might have been better. Then half-way through race four the wind banged in again and most Lasers were dancing. John had made the right choice, but by the end of this same race,the D rig would have been just right. All four suits in one race?

RC Laser Northern Autumn Series day 4 at Fleetwood - photo © Tony Wilson
RC Laser Northern Autumn Series day 4 at Fleetwood - photo © Tony Wilson

It was decided to lengthen the course as a further mark had now come into play as the wind had moved around, but leave out the second leg and finish on a Run to speed up the races.

Race 5 and now all were stuck with the D sail for the rest of the day. Trevor was hoping to get in 6 races before lunch, but had to make do with just 5.

James our outside visitor Dragon Force 65 owner had a play over lunch time with one of the club members boats, and considering it was in storm mode he coped quite well.

The next three races after lunch we used the same course and by now Shaun had a line of seven wins, with no contenders. John and Skip were fighting it out between themselves to who would get the second place for the day. Skip then managed to grab a couple more wins to make himself favourite.

It was after race eight the additional beat leg had been added to give a bit of extra variety.

John being the only one other Skipper to win a race and then finally Shaun to finish on the last one to win the day on just 12 points after discards.

Day 4 Results:

1st Shaun Holbeche (Fleetwood)
2nd Skip Reaser (West Lancs)
3rd John Sharman (Burwain)

The last event of the series is at West Lancs on 17 December 2017.

