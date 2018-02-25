Please select your home edition
Edition
Craftinsure 2012
Product Feature
Mainsail Trimming by Felix Marks
Mainsail Trimming by Felix Marks

RNZYS to host 2018 Red Bull Foiling Generation New Zealand

by Andrew Delves today at 8:33 am 22-25 February 2018
RNZYS to host the 2018 Red Bull Foiling Generation 2018 New Zealand © RNZYS

The Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron is set to host the 2018 Red Bull Foiling Generation 2018 New Zealand, which will take place from the 22nd to the 25th February 2018.

Red Bull Foiling Generation provides talented young sailors aged 16 – 20 the opportunity to advance their careers through elite hydrofoil racing. The seven-stop series serves as a great training foundation for the Red Bull Youth America’s Cup, which caters to competitors aged 19-25.

In 2016 the RNZYS hosted New Zealand’s first Red Bull Foiling Generation, and the first stop of the 2016 World Series. Olivia Mackay and Micah Wilkinson’s new-found foiling talent was undeniable on the Waitemata Harbour, as they took out the New Zealand competition, eventually going on to take the overall 2016 Foiling World Championship in Newport, USA.

The RNZYS looks forward to hosting this fantastic event in February and cannot wait to unleash another batch of fresh foiling talent onto the world stage.

How to enter

A maximum of 16 Teams shall be accepted for the event with the final selection of teams to be made by 15th January 2018.

Teams or individuals may apply online here: www.rnzys.org.nz/sailing-events/red-bull-foiling-generation-2018

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

America's Cup AC75 boat concept revealed
Bold new high performance fully foiling monohull Here it is! The ground-breaking new America's Cup class race boat concept. The AC75 is the bold new high performance fully foiling monohull. Posted on 20 Nov RNZYS and ETNZ welcome return
Of New York Yacht Club to the America's Cup The Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron and Emirates Team New Zealand welcome the announcement that the New York Yacht Club will challenge for the 36th America's Cup. Posted on 5 Oct Extreme Sailing Series™ Act 6: Cardiff overall
SAP Extreme Sailing Team triumphs to reclaim 2017 lead It went down to the wire between SAP Extreme Sailing Team and Alinghi in the thrilling finale of Extreme Sailing Series™ Act 6, Cardiff, but the Danes pipped the Swiss to the post in the final throes of battle. Posted on 29 Aug Extreme Sailing Series™ Act 6: Cardiff day 3
Flat calms hinder sailing Although the day was blessed with glorious sunshine, much to the delight of the thousands of spectators lining Cardiff Bay, unfortunately there was no wind to go with it. Posted on 27 Aug Extreme Sailing Series™ Act 6: Cardiff day 2
SAP Extreme Sailing Team steals the lead Four podium finishes, including two bullets, were enough for SAP Extreme Sailing Team to take the overnight lead on day two of the Extreme Sailing Series™ in Cardiff, but Alinghi is in hot pursuit. Posted on 27 Aug Extreme Sailing Series™ Act 6: Cardiff day 1
Alinghi sneaks ahead on light winds opener Consistency paid off for Alinghi on the opening day of Extreme Sailing Series™ Act 6, Cardiff, as light winds prevented a full day of scoring racing. Posted on 25 Aug Extreme Sailing Series Act 4, Barcelona overall
Oman Air win but SAP Extreme go top at halfway stage Oman Air scored their first Act win of 2017 as SAP Extreme Sailing Team rise to the top of the overall Extreme Sailing Series™ scoreboard following a nail-biting finale to Act 4 in Barcelona. Posted on 23 Jul Extreme Sailing Series Act 4, Barcelona day 3
Oman Air shoot to the top of the rankings An epic penultimate day of Act 4 of the Extreme Sailing Series™ saw changing fortunes across the fleet as a rampant Oman Air shot to the top of the rankings while early leaders Alinghi dropped off the podium. Posted on 22 Jul Extreme Sailing Series Act 4, Barcelona day 2
FNOB Impulse robbed of race win in action-packed opener A dramatic Act 4 curtain-raiser in Barcelona saw heartache for local wildcard crew FNOB Impulse when they were denied their first win right on the finish line – as Alinghi took control of the scoreboard. Posted on 22 Jul 36th America's Cup Announcement
Protocol to be released in September 2017 The Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron and Circolo della Vela Sicilia as the Challenger of Record are pleased to announce that the Protocol establishing the parameters for the 36th America's Cup will be released in September 2017. Posted on 19 Jul

Upcoming Events

Grafham Water SC 420 End of Season Open Meeting for 420
Grafham Water SC- 2 Dec to 3 Dec Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Revett Series for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 3 Dec Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Frozen Toe 5 & 6 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 3 Dec Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 3 Dec Paignton SC Monohull dinghies Christmas Cracker for Monohull dinghies
Paignton SC- 3 Dec Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Revett Series for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 10 Dec Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 10 Dec Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2017-2018 inc GBR IRC Inland Championships for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 10 Dec Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Frozen Toe 7 & 8 and Prizegiving for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 17 Dec Hayling Island SC Sportsboats and Sportsboats Christmas Cracker Pursuit Race for Sportsboats and Sportsboats
Hayling Island SC- 23 Dec
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy