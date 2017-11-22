Please select your home edition
Victorian State Sailing Centre opens in the heart of Melbourne

by Jane Gordon, Australian Sailing today at 6:30 am 22 November 2017
Victorian State Sailing Centre © Gordon Hyde

More than 100 people joined together last Wednesday night for the official opening of the Victorian State Sailing Centre at Albert Park Lake. Overlooking the lake and with the city skyline as a backdrop, the balmy evening allowed guests to stand on the lawn and enjoy a display from members of the Victorian Sailing Team, alongside members of the public involved in The Boatshed's twilight Discover Sailing program.

The purpose re-built building provides function rooms, modern amenities, training rooms, boat storage and changing facilities and office space for Australian Sailing and is the ideal location for kids and families to learn to sail or enjoy a Melbourne summer evening for a twilight sail.

Before declaring the facility open, Local Member and Senior Minister Martin Foley said he had been a regular visitor to the neighbouring yacht clubs and to Sail Melbourne in recent years. Having been the local member for Albert Park since 2007, he was happy to join the guests to celebrate the special occasion.

The Opening of Victorian State Sailing Centre - photo © Gordon Hyde
The Opening of Victorian State Sailing Centre - photo © Gordon Hyde

Yachting Victoria President Cherry Birch expressed the thanks of the Board to the many people who had contributed across the tenure of the rebuild. The project, funded primarily by the Victorian State Government and in part by the Ocean Racing Club of Victoria and Yachting Victoria, was supported by many suppliers and community partners who assisted in the building and delivery of this outstanding facility. Cherry commented "Amongst others, our thanks go to City of Port Phillip, Hume Property, Parks Victoria, IT & Beyond, Graphos Architects, Total Special Projects, Ainley Coast & Environment and their suppliers, staff and partners who assisted us during the process.

Thanks also went to the Project Control Group, former Yachting Victoria employees, Australian Sailing staff and Board and to the current and past Yachting Victoria Board members.

Australian CEO John Lee was equally pleased with the outcome, highlighting the huge number of introductory and ongoing sailing opportunities that will take place at the site over the next decade, and the great layout provided for sailing's admin, training and education.

Staff from Australian Sailing and ORCV have commenced work at the new site and the café is set to commence trading from next week.

