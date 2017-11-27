Please select your home edition
Trident-UK 2012 May

Cyber Monday Clothing Clearance at TridentUK

27 November 2017
 


Response Buoyancy Aid
rrp £33.50 NOW £20
Kite Buoyancy Aid
rrp £60 NOW £36
Junior £30		 Phase 2 Buoyancy Aid
rrp £68 NOW £41

FREE Delivery*
FREE Delivery*
FREE Delivery*

Trapeze Boots
rrp £55 NOW £41.25
Junior £29.95
Hiking Boot
rrp £59 NOW £44.25
Junior £33.75
Aqueatech Shoe
rrp £33 NOW £24.75
Junior £16.50

UV Aero Vest
rrp £45 NOW £33.75
Mens Pro Rash Vest
rrp £30 NOW £18
Womens Pro Rash Vest
rrp £30 NOW £22.50


FREE Delivery*
FREE Delivery*

Dinghy Top
rrp £69 NOW £55.20
Junior £39.20
Pro Top
rrp £119 NOW £83.30
Thermal Dinghy Top
rrp £109 NOW £81.75
Junior £66.75



BLACK FRIDAY EXTENSION

Here's some of our top picks!



FREE Delivery*
FREE Delivery*
FREE Delivery*

Wet/ Dry Holdall
rrp £60 NOW £45.00
Regatta Race Timer
rrp £85 NOW £68
Sport Buoyancy Aid
rrp £45 NOW £33.75
Sailing Gloves
rrp £20 NOW £16
Super Savings on Starbrite
with up to 50% OFF see all here >> 		Boat Maintenance Discounts
see all here >>

